Amazon's Memorial Day sale is unbelievable — shop these deals before they sell out

Here's the thing about Memorial Day weekend: There's a bonanza of Amazon savings that starts now. (Photo: Getty Images)

Consider this our version of Weekend Update: You've been busting your hump for five long days! It's Memorial Day! Time to unbutton, loosen up, kick back and indulge yourself. Btw, self-help includes rewarding yourself with some goodies that you've long wanted or needed. That's where Amazon's warehouse-sized Memorial Day deals come in — and oh, man, are they good.

The discounts seriously rival Black Friday's. We're talking TVs starting at $110, smartphones at $75, and so much more. Of course, while you won't have to contend with rapacious Black Friday hordes, you won't want to keep a rare find in your cart for too long — some other shopper is sure to snatch it up!

What about shipping, you ask? Well, if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Relax; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Are you (finally) relaxed? Okay...let's shop!

TVs

The perfect TV for your bedroom is right here! (Photo: Amazon)

Need a good TV for your bedroom, guest room or kitchen? Amazon has one of its bestselling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, on sale for just $110 (was $170).

As a Fire TV Edition, this model features video streaming with instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more. You don’t even have to add a streaming box or stick to this TV — it’s already built-in. Even better? Alexa is included in the remote. And shoppers are just as surprised by the TV, as we are by this deal!

“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV. I put this in the bedroom of my camper and we absolutely love the size,” wrote a delighted Amazon shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size...I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB plug in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

This is the all-time lowest price ever on these premium Beats! (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $149 (was $300), the Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and heart-thumping bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in Gray. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient noise to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts.

“These are the best Beats so far. They sound very good and less bass heavy than previous models. Sound is really crisp,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “Very worth it. The noise-canceling feature is so good. You basically cannot hear anything around you!”

The Beats have up to a whopping 40 hours of battery life per charge, so you don’t have to be tethered to a wall outlet all day long. In fact, they pump out a solid stream of music with top-notch audio for nearly two days.

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Smartphones and tablets

Ditch the Apple iPhone! The Android smartphones is so much better! (Photo: Amazon)

The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — marked down this weekend to only $122, from $250 — is the affordable, multi-talented smartphone you've been waiting for. This Android smartphone is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card) and is instantly upgradable to Android 10. It also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. Meanwhile, the Moto G7 Plus features a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Need extra security? It has a fingerprint sensor on its back for a super-secure login.

"This phone is better than you can imagine...," raved a savvy shopper. "Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive and has a good headroom. The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device."

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Go to the carnival for more than 60 percent off! (Photo: Amazon)

We’re bringing the carnival to you! Game publisher 2K Games’ Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch — on sale for just $15, or $25 off at Amazon — will make you feel like you’re on the boardwalk with your pick of 20 classic carnival games to play. You can shoot basketballs, take down scary clowns, race drones, bowl and more. Plus, you can even win tickets and trade them in for prizes! Bring on the fried dough.

“Fun game — I made an in-home carnival for my boys during quarantine and set this up on the projector,” shared a delighted shopper and mother of two. “Made it feel like a real carnival. It's fun and competitive and you can play as teams. Good price for a fun game, and it's not hard to unlock levels.”

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Get two smart home HD cams for one low price! (Photo: Amazon)

The YI Smart Security Camera 3 is a very good, wallet-friendly pick — especially since you can get this two-pack for just $50. That’s just $25 apiece.

Here's the lowdown: The YI HD Cam 3 has a lot of great features, including two-way audio talk, Full HD video streaming and recording to a microSD card, motion detection, night vision, a magnetic base for secure placement and a handy app for smartphones and laptops. It also has a sleek and rounded design, while it even has an optional Emergency Response Service that can instantly connect you to your local fire, EMS services and police for additional around-the-clock security and peace of mind.

“I bought two of these Wi-Fi cameras for remote monitoring. I've never installed this kind of camera before and was concerned if I could get them set up properly," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "It turned out they are fantastic and so easy to set up! Within 15 minutes, both cameras are running properly and exceeded my expectations. The images are very clear. I have always wanted to be able to see my own home anywhere from my smart phone, this camera helped me to accomplish this. I am very happy.”

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

This robot vacuum is Amazon's best-kept secret. Oops! The cats out of the bag! Now let's get to clean! (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $130 with on-page coupon (was $489), the OKP K7 Robot Vacuum is an ultra quiet cleaning machine. It can tackle just about any household surface from hard wood to carpets to tile, while the robot vacuum has sophisticated sensors that prevent collisions, accidents and nasty tumbles. It's also mighty powerful with up to 120 minutes of running time per charge. And shoppers can't get enough of it too.

"Great robot vacuum especially for the price," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "It hides very well under one of our accent cabinets when it’s docked and charging. The perimeter mode hugs the walls and corners very well and the overall suction of the vacuum is very impressive. Unit is quiet and sleek looking as well! Highly recommended!!"

It even comes with sleek remote, if you don't want to deal with a smartphone app. However, it's also Wi-Fi-enabled and compatible with the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Work from home

Take working from home to new heights, literally! (Photo: Amazon)

Working from home is tough enough. Why wreak havoc on your body too by spending it hunched over a too-low laptop? Get some sweet relief for your neck, shoulders and back with the SoQool Laptop Stand, which is on sale for just $18, or $72 off with on-page coupon at Amazon. That's a ridiculous 80 percent savings!

It's specifically designed to get your laptop off your (actually, physical) desktop and raised to eye level, so you're not wrenching your body into the shape of a question mark. It's made from lightweight aluminum and ergonomically designed to keep your laptop cool with clever ventilation openings.

"My wife needed a laptop stand since she is now working from home — she needed to raise the laptop up for ergonomics and also because her work laptop often overheats," shared a happy spouse. "I looked at several with adjustable heights, etc, but I chose this for simplicity. It requires assembly but includes the four screws and hex wrench needed, and is so easy a three-year-old can do it (literally — my three-year-old did it).... It looks elegant, has nice stability, and the ends are curved up to keep the laptop in place. The height is just right for my wife's workspace!"

Check out more work from home deals below:

Kitchen

Delicious meals await. (Photo: Amazon)

If you still don't have a cast-iron skillet as part of your kitchen ensemble, you (and your meals) are seriously missing out. This one from Cuisinel comes pre-seasoned, so it's ready to use out of the box. Its wonders are many: The thickness of cast iron allows for high-heat searing and ensures even heat distribution; it's safe to use on all cooking surfaces (think grills, campfires, ovens and stovetops) and it makes stir-frying, sauteing, searing and even baking almost comically easy.

"I washed, oiled, and baked the skillet for one hour at 350 degrees," one shopper said. "Fried chicken shortly after and it worked perfectly! No sticking or need to scrub the skillet, just rinsed, washed lightly with soap, then oiled and baked again."

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

Roll away your dark circles. (Photo: Amazon)

Puffy eyes don't stand a chance. This rose quartz roller gently soothes and calms tired skin. It cools as it rolls across your skin, plus it gently massages while reducing the appearance of pores.

"This is great," a shopper shared. "I roll it all over my face and it comes with a little diagram showing you which directions to roll it to make the best impact on your skin. I especially liked that it felt like it relaxed the muscles in my face relieving the stress lines and also providing some relief to my migraine headache acting as a massager. It is awesome. I am considering putting it in the fridge every day because the cold feeling on my face providing relief to the puffiness in my face."

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

Summertime is versatile-outdoor-wear time, and this top'll have you covered in more ways than one. (Photo: Amazon)

As the temps climb, the last thing you want to wear is something that clings to your body. This top is designed to float away from your torso so you stay cool and comfortable, plus the hip-length hem and ruched detailing at the bust is endlessly flattering. Throw it on over a swimsuit, wear over a pair of bike shorts, or tuck it into a skirt for a more formal look. Either way, you'll be the most stylish gal in attendance.

"My new favorite summer top!" one shopper shared. "So comfy and flowy. Very flattering. Perfect with a pair of black leggings. Wish I could buy one in every color!"

Check out more style deals below:

KORSIS Women's Summer Casual T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $39), amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Ladies Basic Crewneck Belted Office Dress, $30 (was $37), amazon.com

Yidarton Women's Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunics Tops Blouses Tshirts, $19 (was $27), amazon.com

a.Jesdani Women's Button Down, $32 (was $50), amazon.com

Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress, $20 (was $25), amazon.com

Leggings Depot Leggings, $16 (was $30), amazon.com

Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants, $20 (was $27), amazon.com

Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress, $32 (was $44), amazon.com

Health and wellness

This Purell gel will leave your hands feeling swell and leave no yucky smell. Amazon's ready to sell. Well? (Photo: Amazon)

The past (miserable, terrifying, crazy-making) year taught us many things Among them, that we can never possibly have too much Purell. This pack of three of the brand's iconic formula is a must for any household, and the cooling gel leaves your hands feeling clean and hydrated — not sticky, like cheapo alternatives.

"Very happy with this product!" one shopper shared. "You can’t beat a name brand that is used in almost every hospital and doctors offices across the country."

Check out more health and wellness deals below:

Lement 100 Pcs Disposable Face Masks, $9 (was $12), amazon.com

PURELL TFX Touch-Free Foam Hand Sanitizer Dispenser, $20 (was $109), amazon.com

PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizer Spray, Fragrance Free, 32 fl oz, pack of 6, $44 (was $55), amazon.com

Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray, $36 (was $65), amazon.com

Wecolor 100 Pcs Disposable 3 Ply Earloop Face Masks, $12 (was $20), amazon.com

Purell Adv Aloe 8oz Pump, $19 (was $22), amazon.com

Bedding

We can't guarantee that you'll never have to count sheep, but you won't have to count how many times you flipped the dang pillow over. (Photo: Amazon)

Hate constantly flipping to the cool side? This pillow is made with a blend of bamboo fibers (which have a naturally cooling feel) and is filled with 100 percent memory foam. It's made especially for side sleepers and is made to contour and support your neck and shoulders. Plus, it comes with two pillowcases, so you're not awkwardly trying to make this one fit into your shams.

"This is a really nice pillow," a shopper noted. "The shape and wedge can firmly support and protect my neck while sleeping. It can keep my head and neck stable and it prevents me from hurting my own neck. It is pretty awesome that the pillow has two different heights on each side, so no matter if I'm sleeping on my back or on the side, I can find both comfortable and supportive positions. My neck and back pain got a lot better after I start using this pillow. It might take a few days to get used to it, but after you do, you can't fall asleep without it."

Check out more bedding deals below:

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack), $36 with on-page coupon (was $45) amazon.com

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack, $24 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Twin Size Grey Plush Blanket, $29 (was $36), amazon.com

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 for queen (was $57), amazon.com

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Silk Pillowcase 2 Pack, $9 (was $17), amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Comforter, $35 (was $57), amazon.com

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper, $40 (was $60), amazon.com

Pets

We swear, it's sheer coincidence that this cat is color-coded with its comfy lair. (Photo: Amazon)

We can't explain why kitties love ensconcing themselves in tight spaces (what are we, Animal Planet?). But if your cat loves to bury herself under blankets or wedge herself between couch cushions, we can say with authority that she'll love this bed. It's a cross between a bed and a house all her own, plus it's self-warming, so she'll be nice and toasty even when you blast the air conditioner. It's so soft, you'll wish you could curl up in there with her — but you know she'd never let you. That's just the way she is.

"This bed has a bit of a flap which serves as warmth as well as protection for the wee one moving to a new home," a cat mama shared. "Our new baby is very feral but this bed is slowly bringing her around. If she is nervous under the soft blanket, she enjoys a nap under the covers. If she is ready to face the world, she sleeps on top of the bed and watches everything going on around her. She will even let me pet her as long as the bed is nearby. This is also the softest bed I have ever purchased."

Check out more pet deals below:

Furhaven Pet - Two-Tone L Shaped Orthopedic Corner Sofa Dog Bed, $28 (was $35), amazon.com

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy, $14 (was $25), amazon.com

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Milk-Bone MaroSnacks Dog Treats, $7 (was $12), amazon.com

Rachael Ray Nutrish Dog Treats, $6 (was $14), amazon.com

Cat Tree Cat Tower Cat Condo, $81 (was $120), amazon.com

Interactive Robotic Cat Toy, $33 (was $45), amazon.com

