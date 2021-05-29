The 10 best Memorial Day deals from around the web

Rudie Obias and Izabella Zaydenberg
·23 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Celebrate Memorial Day with some well-deserved treats. (Photo: Getty Images)
Celebrate Memorial Day with some well-deserved treats. (Photo: Getty Images)

The motherlode of sale weekends has finally arrived! It's true: When it comes to scoring incredible deals, nowadays Memorial Day is rivaling Black Friday. At least this year: Sales on everything from Airpods to TVs seem too good to be true. We're talking an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for — wait for it — 65 percent off, and Amazon's No. 1 bestselling soundbar for a laughable $37. And we're just getting started.

So in between grilling and chilling, get ready to do some shopping. Whatever it is you're hankering for — a new TV, a brand-new grill, something cool for your summer wardrobe — you can get it marked down this weekend. Sony, Samsung, Apple, Dyson, Bose, Instant Pot, Shark, iRobot, Garmin, Clinique — they're all in on the action.

We recommend striking fast and hard, though: The best deals will be gone way before Monday. Speaking of, we've rounded up the 10 best Memorial Day sales first. Check those out, and then keep scrolling for hundreds of stellar tech, kitchen, beauty, home decor and even pet deals below. Enjoy!

Over $300 off: Sony 55-inch Class Bravia 4K Ultra HD LED Android Smart TV

Happy Memorial Day! Treat yourself to a big 4K TV at a big discount! (Photo: Walmart)
Memorial Day means big savings on big 4K TVs. (Photo: Walmart)

For Memorial Day, Walmart slashed the price of this amazing Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV from $1,000 to $698. It's seriously stunning. The 4K display is vivid and detailed, thanks to Sony’s top-of-the-line Processor X1. HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings ensure colors look like they're popping off the screen. Some shoppers even use the TV as a computer monitor — the picture quality is that brilliant!

“I bought this TV recently and absolutely love it,” says a five-star reviewer. “It’s beautiful in many ways, and it’s easy to set up and use...All the new features and ways to connect are awesome.”

Over $50 off: Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro: This is the lowest price of the year! (Photo: Amazon)
Apple AirPods Pro: Score them for the lowest price of the year! (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on the Apple AirPods Pro, we’ve got some good news for you. These sleek little guys are at the lowest price they’ve ever been at Amazon — snag them for just $197, or $52 off. Apple rarely discounts these premium wireless earbuds, so it’s time to pounce before the price jumps back up.

What makes these earbuds so special? Apple AirPods Pro come with active noise-canceling to block out nearly all background distractions — a feature not available on previous models. “The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well,” said a five-star Amazon reviewer. “They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case.”

$30 off: Fitbit Versa 2

Ditch the Apple Watch! This FitBit smartwatch can do so much more! (Photo: HSN)
Ditch the Apple Watch! This FitBit smartwatch can do so much more. (Photo: HSN)

The Fitbit Versa 2 — on sale for $180 (was $210) at HSN — is one of the sleekest fitness trackers you can get. You'll look cool while keeping tabs on all your daily activities, from your workout to your sleep cycle. Alexa is built-in, so she's at your service. It's an excellent lightweight option and makes a great alternative to the Apple Watch, especially if you're an Android phone user.

If you've never shopped at HSN before, you're in luck — use code HSN2021 at checkout to get an extra $20 off. And if you’d rather not pay $180 at once, you can opt for five 'FlexPays' of just $36 with no interest at all. Plus, you get free shipping!

Over 65 percent off: Amazon Fire HD 10

Your Apple iPad alternative is right here! (Photo: HSN)
Your Apple iPad alternative is right here. (Photo: HSN)

For Memorial Day, this stellar Amazon Fire HD 10 bundle is on sale for $110 at HSN (with free shipping!), down from $320. That's currently the lowest price on the web — even Amazon itself isn’t offering it this cheap.

A great iPad alternative, the compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-binge. It features a lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 512GB), which makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.

“I am actually writing this review on my new tablet,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “I upgraded from the Fire 7-inch tablet and wow this screen is huge! I use my tablet mainly for reading my Kindle books but because this screen is so amazing I am finding myself browsing the internet and watching videos on it! I am very happy with my purchase and will be buying more for my family.”

And if you’d rather not pay $110 at once (what are you, made of money?), go for five interest-free 'FlexPays' of just $22. 

$99 off: Apple MacBook Air

Yup, the one with Apple&#39;s new M1 chip! (Photo: Amazon)
Yup, the one with Apple's new M1 chip. (Photo: Amazon)

Over at Amazon, you can score the Apple MacBook Air (late-2020) for $900 — it's $99 off with the on-page coupon. This is noteworthy, since Apple rarely discounts its products. Also noteworthy: More than 4,800 Amazon reviewers have given it a flawless rating.

Packed with the new (and incredibly speedy) Apple Octa-core M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of macOS Big Sur, it's an absolute dynamo. 

"Bought this laptop because I needed an upgrade from my heavy MacBook Pro. I work too, so needed something super light and thin [so I can] just bring it everywhere and slide it in my bag," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I am obsessed with how fast this MacBook Air is. The battery life is on point. I used it for movies and series at work and it lasted for three days. The processor is so good. I open so many tabs at once and it has not lagged on me."

Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar

Who knew Amazon&#39;s No. 1 bestselling soundbar was just $37? (Photo: Amazon)
Who knew Amazon's No. 1 bestselling soundbar was just $37? (Photo: Amazon)

This ridiculous deal proves you don't have to pay up for amazing quality. On sale for $37 (was $45), the Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar — Amazon's No. 1 bestseller — offers impeccable audio.

At only 15 inches long, it has a built-in subwoofer and blasts out 50 watts of power. Now you’ll get crystal-clear dialogue — no more cranking the volume to eardrum-splitting levels. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sounds hover at a just-right level.

"I can’t believe how great this little speaker bar is," raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I wanted something to be able to listen to Amazon Music and Spotify apps on my Roku, so I didn’t have to plug a phone or fire tablet into my stereo. Wow, was I surprised at how good this sounded. Then, my family watched a movie and we were thrilled at the theatre-quality sound in our little living room."

$100 off: Dyson V8 Absolute

Dust has no place here. (Photo: Dyson)
Dust has no place here. (Photo: Dyson)

Dyson's super-powered V8 Absolute vacuum uses two fierce modes to clean up as efficiently as possible. In Powerful Suction mode, it provides 40 minutes of unbeatable deep-cleaning prowess, and in Max mode it takes things into overdrive with seven minutes of ultra-powerful performance. All the while, a whole-vacuum filtration system captures allergens (we’re looking at you, Cupcake!) and replenishes your environment with clean, fresh air.

"So lightweight!" a shopper reported. "My back no longer hurts from vacuuming. Excellent suction. Finally, I feel like the carpet is really clean. And cordless!!! No dragging a heavy cord around furniture and from room to room."

$10 off: Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Whitestrips

Teeth so white, you won&#39;t be able to ignore them. (Photo: Amazon)
Teeth so white, you won't be able to ignore them. (Photo: Amazon)

Dreaming of a red carpet-worthy smile? Crest Whitestrips are the gold standard in teeth whitening: They whiten over 25 times better than whitening toothpaste, and all you need is 30 minutes a day. The kit, a sweet $8 off right now, includes enough treatment for two weeks, plus two extra hour-long treatments for a quick re-up.

"I really wanted to whiten my teeth, but professional treatments are so expensive," one shopper shared. "I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used it exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement.

Nearly 40 percent off: PARTU HEPA Air Purifier

Dander, dust and pollen? Don&#39;t stand a chance. (Photo: Amazon)
Dander, dust and pollen? Don't stand a chance. (Photo: Amazon)

With over 17,000 perfect customer ratings, the Partu HEPA air purifier is what fresh-air dreams are made of. The magic is in the filtration system. There are three layers: A preliminary filter that captures all those large particles; a True HEPA filter; and an activated carbon filter that traps all those pet odors. cooking smells and more. It has three whisper-quiet fan speeds, a lock for kids and curious pets away, and even a spot on top to add a couple of drops of fragrance.

"I have carpets in my house and horrible allergies!" she wrote. "I love my cat but I’d wake up so stuffed up before I got this. Now I feel like I can breathe a lot better and I get to have my sweet kitty sleep in my room! Getting rid of my cat wasn’t an option so this was the best purchase I’ve ever made."

Nearly 30 percent off: Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Rest easy &#x002014; and save big. (Photo: Amazon)
Rest easy — and save big. (Photo: Amazon)

Climbing into bed should feel like a dream. But if your pillows are flat and hot, it can end up like more of a nightmare. Time for an upgrade! This pillow set feels just like the kind you'll find at a hotel. Made of 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, the pillows are fluffy, cool, breathable and perfect for any sleep style. In short, you'll want these for every bed in your home.

"I absolutely love these pillows," a shopper shared. "They actually feel like you are lying on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand-name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain — these pillows made that pain go away immediately. I was so impressed with the feel of them that I bought two more just to have for trips. Of course (like a bed) pillows' material and feeling vary between the people that use them, but I found these incredibly comfortable, durable, and they still maintain the great fluffy feeling even after a year of use."


Now's a great time to stock up on pillows —score 20 to 60 percent off sitewide at redbubble.com

Want more great Memorial Day sales? Check these out:

Best TV deals

The best TVs sales during Memorial Day weekend are below! (Photo: Walmart)
Bravo to Sony's 55-inch Bravia stunner at over $300 off. (Photo: Walmart)

Best headphone and earbud deals

Best gaming deals

Happy Memorial Day! Gaming deals galore! (Photo: HSN)
Happy Memorial Day! Gaming deals galore! (Photo: HSN)

Best tablet and smartphone deals

Best smart-home deals

Keep an eye on your home, even if you&#39;re not there &#x002014; thanks to these smart home Memorial Day sales! (Photo: Ring)
Keep an eye on your home, even if you're not there — thanks to these smart home Memorial Day sales! (Photo: Ring)

Best work-from-home deals

Best vacuum deals

Sit back and relax this weekend! In the meantime, just let this robot vacuum clean your floors. (Photo: iRobot Roomba)
Sit back and relax this weekend! In the meantime, this robovac will clean your floors. (Photo: iRobot Roomba)

Best style deals

Best beauty deals

Don&#39;t brush off these beauty sales during Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Amazon)
Don't brush off these beauty sales during Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Amazon)

Best kitchen deals

Best outdoor furniture and grill deals

Best bedding and mattress deals

Don&#39;t sleep on these bedding sales either. (Photo: Amazon)
Don't sleep on these bedding sales either. (Photo: Casper)

Best pet deals

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • The 53 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Find Under $200

    Save big on appliances and furniture, all for less than $200.

  • The Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales & Deals

    Summer's biggest shopping event is single-digit days away. But, deals have already started heating up in advance of the official Memorial Day weekend sale kickoff. While there's certainly no shortage of markdowns from big-box retailers like Walmart and clothing brands, some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals are hiding in plain sight on Amazon.Between Hidden Gems and viral products, the R29 shopping team knows the 'zon inside-out. Therefore, you can count on us to serve you up the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and deals worth your precious shopping time. Ahead, scope out all the limited-time offers on top products and brands that are hot and ready for carting. You'll find discounts on top-rated Amazon favorites from mattress pads to one-piece swimsuits, Sojos sunglasses, Crest Whitestrips, Dyson vacuums, value-packed Coppertone sunscreen, stainless-steel Yeti travel cups, and more. Click forth into our comprehensive collection of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and deals. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Coppertone SPORT SPF 50 Travel Size Multipack (3 fl oz, Pack of 6), $, available at AmazonTOLOCO Percussion Muscle Massage Gun, $, available at AmazonSunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $, available at AmazonDyson Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum, $, available at AmazonEkouaer One Piece Vintage Shirred Swimsuit, $, available at AmazonOaskys Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top (Queen), $, available at AmazonCrest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Kit, $, available at AmazonIUGA High Waist Leggings With Pockets, $, available at AmazonDakota Chewable Vitamin C Gummies (2 Pack), $, available at AmazonBissell ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $, available at AmazonOlay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer, $, available at AmazonSojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses Polygon Mirrored Lens, $, available at AmazonAMAGABELI GARDEN & HOME Outdoor Wood Burning 24in Fire Pit, $, available at AmazonLevi's Women's High Rise Shorts, $, available at AmazonLove WellnessAmazon: 20% off from 5/28 - 5/31Love Wellness Good to Glow - Skin Care Supplement, 60 Count, $, available at AmazonYETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, $, available at AmazonPerricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25, $, available at AmazonRubbermaid Brilliance Storage 14-Piece Plastic Lids, $, available at Amazon· TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, $, available at AmazonJoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4), $, available at AmazonAmazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, $, available at AmazonPuTwo Gold Mirror Tray, $, available at AmazonStanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle, $, available at AmazonLevi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Short, $, available at AmazonWella EIMI Sugar Lift Sugar Spray for Voluminous Texture, $, available at AmazonPOYANK WiFi Projector, 6000Lumens Full HD 1080P, $, available at Amazon5/24 – 5/31: 25% Off Lumene Invisible Illumination collection on Amazon.comLumene Invisible Illumination Watercolor Blush, $, available at AmazonLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Amazon Is Having a Secret Pre-Memorial Day Sale With Hundreds of Designer Deals

    It likely includes everything on your wishlist.

  • The 30 Best Memorial Day Deals on Amazon for Travelers

    From luggage sets to comfy sneakers, there’s something for everyone.

  • Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale Has Finally Arrived—Here’s What We’re Buying

    Are you looking to maximize the deals that recently dropped for Amazon’s Memorial Day sale ? Well, look no further than this curated list of rarely discounted products, including...

  • We Shop on Amazon 365 Days a Year, Including, of Course, For Memorial Day Deals

    This Memorial Day, we're ready to get outside and have some fun. Whether that's in your own backyard or with your fully vaccinated friends, welcome the unofficial start of summer with a fun long weekend. In order to make sure you have a blast, though, you need some seasonal essentials, and that's where Amazon comes in.

  • These are Officially The Best Memorial Day Sales of 2021

    Le Creuset dutch ovens are up to $120 off!!!

  • Warning: This List Contains Some Dangerously Good Memorial Day Deals

    Memorial Day weekend may mark the beginning of summer, but in 2021, it also marks the beginning of us (safely!) getting back out into the world. Most importantly for all the online shopping lovers, Memorial Day comes with some serious discounts on all our favorite items, from massive sales on big ticket pieces like mattresses and tech to staples like leggings and home gym equipment. For example, luxe brands like Alo Yoga are taking up to 60 percent (yes, you read that correctly) off some of their bestsellers.

  • All the Black Friday-Worthy Memorial Day Sales You Won't Want to Miss Out On

    Memorial Day is like the Black Friday of spring. It may not be quite as extensive as the winter shopping holiday, but you can still score epic sales if you know where to look. Just like last year, lots of retailers are rolling out deals extra early, which means Memorial Day deals are well underway. […]

  • Here are the best Memorial Day tech deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

    From TVs and tablets, to headphones and air fryers, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy definitely have the best Memorial Day tech deals.

  • Huckberry Is Having a Rare Sale for Memorial Day

    The retailer only has a sale a couple of times a year. Luckily this weekend happens to be one of them.

  • These 11 cult-favorite Amazon products are on sale for Memorial Day — and they're all under $20

    From teeth whitening kits to a magical cleaning paste, these life-changers are worth the hype.

  • The 15 Best Things to Buy at Huckberry's Memorial Day Sale

    The retailer only has a sale a couple of times a year. Luckily this weekend happens to be one of them.

  • PSA: Brooklinen's Having a Ridiculously Good Memorial Day Sale

    You do not (!!! want to sleep on this deal.

  • Walmart’s 2021 Memorial Day sale is here —these are the best deals in tech, home, fashion and more

    Save on summer.

  • Memorial Day Sales 2021: The 41 Best Deals to Shop This Weekend

    All about these discounts.

  • 30 Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop From Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

    From Levi's to Lancôme, here's what we're buying.

  • We Looked Everywhere & Found The Best Memorial Day Dyson Deals

    Memorial Day weekend is officially on the horizon — and that means it’s already time to score a Dyson on sale. The brand’s devoted and loving fandom exists for a reason — from fancy cordless vacuums to top-rated hairdryers, Dyson knows how to whip up some must-have cleaning technology, beauty tools, air purifiers, and more expensive products that are worthy of their high price tag. But, wherever your loyalty lies, we think that your next big-ticket buy should cost you a lot less than usual in honor of the upcoming holiday weekend. Below, we found brand new gadget deals over at Dyson, refurbished hairdryers on super sale at Nordstrom Rack, some price slashed air purifiers on Amazon, and more discounts all across the web. Click away at these limited-time markdowns and stock up on new luxury Dyson tech at much less fancy prices. Dyson This Memorial Day, Dyson is taking $100 off the V8 Absolute (yellow), $100 off Animal 2 Total Clean Upright vacuums, and $120 off air purifiers. Plus, score $60 hairdryer cases for FREE with your purchase of select Supersonic dryers. Shop Dyson DashDividers_1_500x100 Nordstrom Rack Head over to Nordstrom Rack for 30% off an assortment of Dyson’s bestselling Supersonic hairdryers and cases. Shop Dyson at Nordstrom Rack DashDividers_1_500x100 Amazon Deep within the endless inventory at Amazon lies a handful of worthwhile Dyson sales. Score a refurbished Pure Hot Cool Link air purifier, V7 cordless vacuum, Ball Multi Floor upright vacuum, and more for up to 32% off. (Run, don’t walk! Most products are low in stock.) Shop Dyson at Amazon DashDividers_1_500x100 Walmart Walmart is also home to a few valuable Dyson deals with bestselling V8, V10, and V11 cordless vacuums up to $100 off. Shop Dyson at Walmart DashDividers_1_500x100 Home Depot Don’t forget to stop by Home Depot if you’re on the lookout for Dyson deals. Right now, you can score Dyson floor care for up to $100 off. Shop Dyson at Home Depot DashDividers_1_500x100 At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: A Complete GuideShop These Early Memorial Day Furniture Sales NowThe Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales & Deals

  • Sale Into Summer With These Memorial Day Fashion Deals

    The first long weekend of summer plays host to a serious slew of savings, with the most popular purveyors of everything from vacuum cleaners to mattresses trotting out the best deals of the year. While there are most certainly Memorial Day sales to be shopped on bigger home investments, for the purposes of this roundup, we've got our eyes on a different type of score: slashed-price fashion. And this year, we’re creating an in-depth guide to the best Memorial Day clothing sales.Don’t feel overwhelmed at the sheer volume of Memorial Day clothing sales and discount codes piling up in your inbox because we're here to help streamline that whole shopping experience for you. We'll be keeping this comprehensive guide stocked and organized with all the major fashion markdowns from brand-behemoths like Walmart to reader favorites like Anthropologie and luxury brands like SSENSE. (For brands whose Memorial Day promos haven’t started, we left a tantalizing placeholder from their current sale sections.) Ahead, find all the Memorial Day clothing sales worth your clicks and spending cash. Don't forget to bookmark this page — the savings are just starting to simmer and we'll be adding new deals daily.Memorial Day Clothing Sales Quick Links:The North Face: 25% off select stylesBandier: Extra 30% off saleLo & Sons: Up to 40% off select stylesAnthropologie: Extra 40% off all saleZappos: Up to 30% offJ.Crew: 25% off full-priced styles; extra 50% off select sale with code “WEEKEND”Lulus: Up to 80% off saleSSENSE: Up to 50% off saleParade: 20% off all orders $40 and up with code “REFINERY29-20” (exclusive to us!)Nordstrom: Up to 50% off Half-Yearly SaleHanky Panky: Up to 65% off select thongs and other seasonal markdownsAt Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Reader FavoritesFrom Everlane to Etsy, the retailers ahead are some of our readers’ most-loved fashion destinations — you’ll want to pay attention to the top-rated savings ahead.NordstromDates: May 26 - June 6Sale: Save up to 50% off at the Half-Yearly SaleCode: NoneShop NordstromBorn Beca Flat, $, available at NordstromLululemonDates: Weekly on ThursdaysSale: New drops in the “We Made Too Much” section Code: NoneShop LululemonLululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, $, available at LululemonEverlaneDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 50% offCode: NoneShop EverlaneEverlane The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Box-Cut Pocket Tee, $, available at EverlaneAnthropologieDates: Limited timeSale: Extra 40% off sale itemsCode: NoneShop AnthropologieAnthropologie Quilted Patchwork Jacket, $, available at AnthropologieFree PeopleDates: Limited timeSale: Free duffel bag with any Free People Movement purchase $100+ (add to cart to redeem)Code: NoneShop Free PeopleFP Movement Packable Duffel Bag, $, available at Free PeopleH&MDates: Limited timeSale: Rotating discountsCode: NoneShop H&MH&M Leather Ankle Boots, $, available at H&MLo & SonsDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 40% off select colors and stylesCode: NoneShop Lo & SonsLo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe, $, available at Lo & SonsUrban OutfittersDates: Limited timeSale: Rotating discountsCode: NoneShop Urban OutfittersChampion Classic Reverse Weave Sweatpant, $, available at Urban OutfittersEtsyDates: May 18 - 24Sale: Up to 20% off select outdoor goodsCode: NoneShop EtsyMinimum Design Biodegradable Accordion Planter, $, available at EtsyReformationGirlfriend CollectiveNordstrom RackDates: Now - May 30Sale: VYB swimwear flash sale, up to 65% offCode: NoneShop Nordstrom RackVYB Rev Bikini Bottoms, $, available at Nordstrom RackASOSDates: Limited timeSale: $30 off when you spend $150, $50 off when you spend $200, $70 off when you spend $250Code: MEM30 for $30 off, MEM50 for $50 off, MEM70 for $70 offShop ASOSASOS DESIGN Cotton Boxer Short, $, available at ASOSWalmartDates: Limited timeSale: Rollbacks on summer essentialsCode: NoneShop WalmartMagid Petite Jute Tote Bag, $, available at WalmartNet-a-PorterDates: Limited timeSale: TKCode: NoneShop Net-a-PorterPactDates: Limited timeSale: Mid-season clearance saleCode: NoneShop PactPACT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top, $, available at PACTBaubleBarDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 80% offCode: NoneShop BaubleBarBaubleBar Micro Mixed Alidia Ring, $, available at BaubleBar& Other StoriesDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Up to 50% select itemsCode: NoneShop & Other Stories& Other Stories Fitted Ribbed Ruffle Top, $, available at & Other StoriesLunyaDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Linen-silk gift with purchase; spend $200 and receive a linen-silk scrunchie; spend $250, receive a linen-silk bagShop LunyaLulusDates: Limited timeSale: Sale up to 80% offCode: NoneShop LulusLulus Twirl With Me Ivory Ruffled Mini Skirt, $, available at LulusOutdoor VoicesDates: Limited timeSale: Rotating discounts in the OV Extra sectionCode: NoneShop Outdoor VoicesOutdoor Voices Nimbus 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt, $, available at Outdoor VoicesAmazonDates: Now - ?Sale: Memorial Day dealsPromo Code: NoneShop AmazonZattcas Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress, $, available at AmazonRevolveDates: Limited timeSale: The designer sale; up to 50% offPromo Code: NoneShop RevolveOlivia Rubin Tilda Pant, $, available at RevolveZapposDates: May 24 - 31Sale: Select styles up to 35% offPromo Code: NoneShop ZapposOn Running Cloud Monochrome Sneaker, $, available at ZapposVerishopDates: Now - Limited timeSale: Up to 80% off warehouse salePromo Code: NoneShop VerishopFaithfull the Brand Eryn Square Neck Mini Dress, $, available at VerishopKohl’sDates: Now - May 31Sale: Memorial Day markdownsPromo Code: NoneShop Kohl’sLevi's High Rise Straight-Leg Crop Jeans, $, available at Kohl'sMangoDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Extra 30% off order $120+ (exclusions apply)Promo Code: EXTRA30Shop MangoMango Lurex pleated dress, $, available at MangoClub MonacoDates: Now - May 31Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: LONGWEEKENDShop Club MonacoClub Monaco Marnee Shirt, $, available at Club MonacoEloquiiDates: Now - ?Sale: Entire site starting at $19Promo Code: SUMMERREADYShop EloquiiEloquii Cross Front Flutter Sleeve Dress, $, available at EloquiiUniqloDates: Now - May 31Sale: 15-year anniversary “Thank You” event; special limited-time markdowns and free eco-friendly tote bag with orders of $99 or morePromo Code: NoneShop UniqloUniqlo Supima Cotton Crew, $, available at UniqloUniversal StandardDates: Now - June 1Sale: New customers get $35 off (minimum spend of $85)Promo Code: WELCOME35Shop Universal StandardUniversal Standard Geneva Dress, $, available at Universal StandardLuxury BrandsIf you’re looking for deep discounts on investment pieces, look no further — Memorial Day markdowns on the internet’s fanciest goods are ahead.SSENSEDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 50% offCode: NoneShop SSENSEBy Far Off-White Croc Rachel Shoulder Bag, $, available at SSENSEMatchesFashionDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 50% offCode: NoneShop MatchesFashionParis Texas Crocodile-effect leather sandals, $, available at MatchesFashionShopbopDates: OngoingSale: Designer sale up to 50% offPromo Code: NoneShop ShopbopVince Side Slit Culottes, $, available at ShopbopCOSDates: May 26 - 31Sale: 25% off sitewide (discount applied in cart, some exclusions apply)Code: NoneShop COSCOS Long White Shirt, $, available at COSDenimGet your indigo on with Memorial Day deals on these dungaree purveyors.DL1961Dates: Now - May 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: HELLOSUMMERShop DL1961DL1961 Patti Two-Tone High-Rise Jean, $, available at DL1961Levi’sDates: Now - May 31Sale: 30% off sitewide; additional 50% off sale styles Promo Code: SMILEShop Levi’sLevi's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans, $, available at Levi'sMadewellDates: TBDSale: TBDPromo Code: TBDShop MadewellWarp + WeftDates: May 28 - May 31Sale: 30% off sitewide and 70% off warehouse sale stylesPromo Code: MEMORIALDAY30Shop Warp + WeftWarp + Weft SXF Plus Utility Straight 32", $, available at Warp + WeftRE/DONEDates: May 26 - 31Sale: 25% off all sale itemsPromo Code: NoneShop RE/DONELevi's 70s Straight Jean in Indigo Stripe, $, available at RE/DONEFrameDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Extra 25% off all sale itemsPromo Code: NoneShop FrameFrame Mejuri Le Hollywood Cornell Clean, $, available at FrameGood AmericanDates: May 28 - 31Sale: Additional 40% off sale items (discount added in cart)Promo Code: NoneShop Good AmericanGood American Midi Skirt, $, available at Good AmericanPistolaDates: May 27 - 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: MEMORIAL20Shop PistolaPistola Kelly 90s Skater Short, $, available at PistolaSpanxFootwearThe shoemakers are putting their best feet — and their best prices — forward this Memorial Day.Ma’amDates: Now - May 31Sale: 10% off sitewide Promo Code: MEMORIAL10Shop Ma’amMa’am Marsha Sandal, $, available at Ma’amCole HaanDates: Now - June 2 Sale: Up to 50% off summer essentialsPromo Code: NoneShop Cole HaanCole Haan ZERØGRAND Criss Cross Sandal, $, available at Cole HaanKoioDates: May 28 - 31Sale: Spend $300 and get a $50 gift card (automatically added at checkout)Promo Code: NoneShop KOIOKoio Primo Antique White High Top Sneaker, $, available at KoioCariumaDates: Now - May 31Sale: Free organic cotton-bamboo socks with purchase (must add to cart to receive gift)Promo Code: PAIRFORPAIRShop CariumaCariuma OCA Low Sneaker, $, available at CariumaFranco SartoDates: May 27 - June 1Terms: 25% off sitewide (excluding Sarto styles)Code: SUMMERSTYLEShop Franco SartoFranco Sarto Callum Loafer, $, available at Franco SartoChelsea ParisDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 25% off select stylesPromo Code: MEMORIAL25Shop Chelsea ParisNomaseiDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 20% off select stylesPromo Code: NOMASEI20Shop NomaseiNomasei BAGHERA tangerine velvet sandals, $, available at NomaseiGoyaDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 15% off sitewidePromo Code: GOYAMEMORIALShop GoyaGiessweinSale: 20% off orders over $100Dates: May 30 - June 5Promo Code: GWMEMORIAL21Shop GiessweinGiesswein Chamerau Slipper, $, available at GiessweinSwimwearGet (swim) suited on sale with long-weekend markdowns on all the best bathing togs.J.CrewDates: Now - May 31Sale: 25% off full-priced styles; extra 50% off select salePromo Code: WEEKENDShop J.CrewJ.Crew Underwire bikini top in classic seersucker, $, available at J.CrewSolid & StripedDates: May 25 - ?Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: MDW21Shop Solid & StripedSolid & Striped The Spencer Tonal Zig Zag, $, available at Solid & StripedSwimsuits for AllDates: Now - ?Sale: Up to 50% off your orderPromo Code: NoneShop Swimsuits for AllAshley Graham x Swimsuits For All Elite Triangle Bikini Set, $, available at Swimsuits For AllCalzedoniaDates: May 28 - 31Sale: All bikini sets $49Promo Code: NoneShop CalzedoniaVitamin ADates: May 28 - 31Sale: Extra 10% off 3+ sale items; extra 20% off 5+ sale itemsPromo Code: NoneShop Vitamin AVitamin A Barcelona Bottom, $, available at Vitamin AIntimates and LoungewearNeed to round out your unmentionables collection on the cheap? We’ve got you (and your privates) covered with undergarments on sale from Parade, Commando, Fleur du Mal, Eberjey, and more.ParadeDates: Now - June 1Sale: 20% off all orders $40 and upPromo Code: REFINERY29-20 (Exclusive to us!)Shop ParadeParade Starter Bundle Mixed Fabrics (4 Pieces), $, available at ParadeHanky PankyDates: May 27 - June 2Sale: Up to 65% off select thongs, full backs and seasonal markdownsPromo Code: NoneShop Hanky PankyHanky Panky Printed Signature Lace Original Rise Thong, $, available at Hanky PankyPepperDates: Now - May 31Sale: Buy 1 bra, get 1 bra 20% off Promo Code: MDW20Shop PepperPepper Everyday Lace Bralette, $, available at PepperSplendidDates: Now - May 31Sale: 30% off select styles site-wide, exclusions applyPromo Code: LONGWEEKENDShop SplendidSplendid Sunkissed Tie Dye Cardigan, $, available at SplendidCommandoDates: Now - June 1Sale: Up to 40% off staples and best-sellersPromo Code: NoneShop CommandoCommando Faux Leather Crop Flare Legging, $, available at CommandoFleur Du MalDates: May 28 - 31Sale: Additional 20% off sale itemsPromo Code: FLEURLOVE20Shop Fleur du MalFleur du Mal Logo Embroidered Tricot Balconette, $, available at Fleur Du MalEberjeyDates: May 28 - 31Sale: Extra 20% off sale stylesPromo Code: EXTRA20Shop EberjeyEberjey Gisele Printed Modal Slouchy Set, $, available at EberjeyLivelyDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Free Palm Tote with every orderPromo Code: NoneShop LivelyLively No-Wire Strapless Bra Bundle, $, available at LivelySkimsDates: May 27 - 13Sale: First-ever public sale up to 50% off (email signup required)Promo Code: NoneShop SkimsSkims Waffle Jogger, $, available at SkimsBare NecessitiesDates: Now - June 2Sale: Select bras $19.99 and up, select panties $4.99 and up, select shapewear 30% off, select swimwear up to 30% off, and select sleepwear up to 50% offPromo Code: NoneShop Bare NecessitiesCalvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra, $, available at Bare NecessitiesHerRoomDates: Now - Limited timeSale: Up to 70% off thousands of stylesPromo Code: NoneShop HerRoomHanro Luxury Moments Brief, $, available at HerRoomIndie BrandsIf it’s under the radar, we’re on top of it — here are all the specialty shops pulling out all the stops for the long weekend.Richer PoorerDates: May 20 - 24Sale: Spend $100, get 25% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneShop Richer PoorerRicher Poorer Boxer Brief, $, available at Richer PoorerCult GaiaDates: Now - Limited timeSale: 20% off (almost) everythingPromo Code: SUNNYShop Cult GaiaCult Gaia Clara Dress, $, available at Cult GaiaStaudDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 65% off select stylesPromo Code: NoneShop StaudStaud Milla Mini Dress, $, available at Staudet TigreDates: May 28 - ?Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: MEMORIAL20Shop et Tigreet Tigre Jayme Dress, $, available at et TigreGiovannaDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 15% off all raffia and accessoriesPromo Code: MDW21Shop GiovannaShaina MoteDates: Now - May 31Sale: 20% everything (excluding accessories)Promo Code: NoneShop Shaina MoteShaina Mote Hysperia Top, $, available at Shaina MoteGraf LantzDates: May 27 - June 1Sale: 25% off select merino wool felt itemsPromo Code: NoneShop Graf LantzGraf Lantz Jaunt Petite Handbag, $, available at Graf LantzSTATE BagsDates: May 27 - 31Sale: 25% off sitewide (excluding the Kids on the Move collection)Promo Code: MDW25Shop STATE BagsState Wellington Tote, $, available at STATELisa Says GahDate: May 28 - 31 Sale: 15% off sitewidePromo Code: SUMMER15Shop Lisa Says GahLisa Says Gah Camille Denim Short, $, available at Lisa Says GahCara CaraDates: May 27 - 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: YES20Shop Cara CaraOnia Chelsea One Piece, $, available at Cara Caraban.doDates: May 25 - June 2Sale: 25% off “current obsessions” (plus sunglasses gift with purchase on orders over $50)Promo Code: SWOONShop ban.doCompania Fantastica Blue Floral Midi Dress, $, available at BandoPaper ProjectDates: May 26 - May 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneShop Paper ProjectPaper Project Color Block Short Sock, $, available at Paper ProjectJenni KayneDates: May 26 - 31Sale: 20% off select stylesPromo Code: MDW20Shop Jenni KayneJenni Kayne Woven Circle Tote, $, available at Jenni KayneStatureDates: Now - May 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: MEMORIAL21Shop StatureIlana Kohn Nico Short, $, available at StatureKESDates: May 27 - 31Sale: 25% off $250, 30% off $500, and 35% off $750 Promo Code: SUSTAIN25 for 25% off $250, SUSTAIN30 for 30% off $500, SUSTAIN35 for 35% off $750Shop KESKES Linen Slip Dress, $, available at KESOutdoor and ActivewearWhether you’re hitting your neighborhood track or an off-the-beaten path hiking trail this summer, these retailers will help you outfit yourself for activity — at a fraction of the retail cost.The North FaceDates: May 25 - 31Sale: 25% off select stylesPromo Code: NoneShop The North FaceThe North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover 3.0, $, available at The North FaceBandierDates: May 26 - 31Sale: Additional 30% off sale items (discount taken in cart)Promo Code: NoneShop BandierMary Young Ferris Short, $, available at BandierWolvenDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneShop WolvenBackcountryDates: Now - May 31Sale: Save Up to 50% on gear and apparelPromo Code: NoneShop BackcountrySeea Swimwear Rella Reversible Bikini Bottom, $, available at BackcountryEddie BauerDates: May 24 - June 1Sale: 50% off all purchases (some exclusions apply)Promo Code: NoneShop Eddie BauerEddie Bauer K-6 Boot, $, available at Eddie BauerAerieDates: Limited timeSale: 30% off leggings (some OFFLINE Crossover and other styles excluded)Promo Code: NoneShop AerieAerie OFFLINE Seamless High Waisted Tie Dye Legging, $, available at AerieOnzieDates: Now - ?Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: MEMORIALShop OnzieOnzie High Leg One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at OnzieAdidasDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: SAVE25Shop AdidasAdidas Love Unites Blocked Shorts (Gender Neutral), $, available at AdidasSorelDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 25% off select stylesPromo Code: NoneShop SorelSOREL Out ’N About Plus Boot, $, available at SORELLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Best Walmart Memorial Day SalesThe Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: A Complete Guide21 Really Good Fashion Sales Happening Right Now

  • Beauty Tools Are Marked Down Nearly $100 for Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

    Plus, so many more beauty steals.