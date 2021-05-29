The 10 best Memorial Day deals from around the web

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Celebrate Memorial Day with some well-deserved treats. (Photo: Getty Images)

The motherlode of sale weekends has finally arrived! It's true: When it comes to scoring incredible deals, nowadays Memorial Day is rivaling Black Friday. At least this year: Sales on everything from Airpods to TVs seem too good to be true. We're talking an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for — wait for it — 65 percent off, and Amazon's No. 1 bestselling soundbar for a laughable $37. And we're just getting started.

So in between grilling and chilling, get ready to do some shopping. Whatever it is you're hankering for — a new TV, a brand-new grill, something cool for your summer wardrobe — you can get it marked down this weekend. Sony, Samsung, Apple, Dyson, Bose, Instant Pot, Shark, iRobot, Garmin, Clinique — they're all in on the action.

We recommend striking fast and hard, though: The best deals will be gone way before Monday. Speaking of, we've rounded up the 10 best Memorial Day sales first. Check those out, and then keep scrolling for hundreds of stellar tech, kitchen, beauty, home decor and even pet deals below. Enjoy!

Memorial Day means big savings on big 4K TVs. (Photo: Walmart)

For Memorial Day, Walmart slashed the price of this amazing Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV from $1,000 to $698. It's seriously stunning. The 4K display is vivid and detailed, thanks to Sony’s top-of-the-line Processor X1. HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings ensure colors look like they're popping off the screen. Some shoppers even use the TV as a computer monitor — the picture quality is that brilliant!

“I bought this TV recently and absolutely love it,” says a five-star reviewer. “It’s beautiful in many ways, and it’s easy to set up and use...All the new features and ways to connect are awesome.”

Over $50 off: Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro: Score them for the lowest price of the year! (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on the Apple AirPods Pro, we’ve got some good news for you. These sleek little guys are at the lowest price they’ve ever been at Amazon — snag them for just $197, or $52 off. Apple rarely discounts these premium wireless earbuds, so it’s time to pounce before the price jumps back up.

What makes these earbuds so special? Apple AirPods Pro come with active noise-canceling to block out nearly all background distractions — a feature not available on previous models. “The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well,” said a five-star Amazon reviewer. “They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case.”

Ditch the Apple Watch! This FitBit smartwatch can do so much more. (Photo: HSN)

The Fitbit Versa 2 — on sale for $180 (was $210) at HSN — is one of the sleekest fitness trackers you can get. You'll look cool while keeping tabs on all your daily activities, from your workout to your sleep cycle. Alexa is built-in, so she's at your service. It's an excellent lightweight option and makes a great alternative to the Apple Watch, especially if you're an Android phone user.

If you've never shopped at HSN before, you're in luck — use code HSN2021 at checkout to get an extra $20 off. And if you’d rather not pay $180 at once, you can opt for five 'FlexPays' of just $36 with no interest at all. Plus, you get free shipping!

Over 65 percent off: Amazon Fire HD 10

Your Apple iPad alternative is right here. (Photo: HSN)

For Memorial Day, this stellar Amazon Fire HD 10 bundle is on sale for $110 at HSN (with free shipping!), down from $320. That's currently the lowest price on the web — even Amazon itself isn’t offering it this cheap.

A great iPad alternative, the compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-binge. It features a lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 512GB), which makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.

“I am actually writing this review on my new tablet,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “I upgraded from the Fire 7-inch tablet and wow this screen is huge! I use my tablet mainly for reading my Kindle books but because this screen is so amazing I am finding myself browsing the internet and watching videos on it! I am very happy with my purchase and will be buying more for my family.”

And if you’d rather not pay $110 at once (what are you, made of money?), go for five interest-free 'FlexPays' of just $22.

Yup, the one with Apple's new M1 chip. (Photo: Amazon)

Over at Amazon, you can score the Apple MacBook Air (late-2020) for $900 — it's $99 off with the on-page coupon. This is noteworthy, since Apple rarely discounts its products. Also noteworthy: More than 4,800 Amazon reviewers have given it a flawless rating.

Packed with the new (and incredibly speedy) Apple Octa-core M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of macOS Big Sur, it's an absolute dynamo.

"Bought this laptop because I needed an upgrade from my heavy MacBook Pro. I work too, so needed something super light and thin [so I can] just bring it everywhere and slide it in my bag," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I am obsessed with how fast this MacBook Air is. The battery life is on point. I used it for movies and series at work and it lasted for three days. The processor is so good. I open so many tabs at once and it has not lagged on me."

Who knew Amazon's No. 1 bestselling soundbar was just $37? (Photo: Amazon)

This ridiculous deal proves you don't have to pay up for amazing quality. On sale for $37 (was $45), the Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar — Amazon's No. 1 bestseller — offers impeccable audio.

At only 15 inches long, it has a built-in subwoofer and blasts out 50 watts of power. Now you’ll get crystal-clear dialogue — no more cranking the volume to eardrum-splitting levels. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sounds hover at a just-right level.

"I can’t believe how great this little speaker bar is," raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I wanted something to be able to listen to Amazon Music and Spotify apps on my Roku, so I didn’t have to plug a phone or fire tablet into my stereo. Wow, was I surprised at how good this sounded. Then, my family watched a movie and we were thrilled at the theatre-quality sound in our little living room."

Dust has no place here. (Photo: Dyson)

Dyson's super-powered V8 Absolute vacuum uses two fierce modes to clean up as efficiently as possible. In Powerful Suction mode, it provides 40 minutes of unbeatable deep-cleaning prowess, and in Max mode it takes things into overdrive with seven minutes of ultra-powerful performance. All the while, a whole-vacuum filtration system captures allergens (we’re looking at you, Cupcake!) and replenishes your environment with clean, fresh air.

"So lightweight!" a shopper reported. "My back no longer hurts from vacuuming. Excellent suction. Finally, I feel like the carpet is really clean. And cordless!!! No dragging a heavy cord around furniture and from room to room."

Teeth so white, you won't be able to ignore them. (Photo: Amazon)

Dreaming of a red carpet-worthy smile? Crest Whitestrips are the gold standard in teeth whitening: They whiten over 25 times better than whitening toothpaste, and all you need is 30 minutes a day. The kit, a sweet $8 off right now, includes enough treatment for two weeks, plus two extra hour-long treatments for a quick re-up.

"I really wanted to whiten my teeth, but professional treatments are so expensive," one shopper shared. "I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used it exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement.

Nearly 40 percent off: PARTU HEPA Air Purifier

Dander, dust and pollen? Don't stand a chance. (Photo: Amazon)

With over 17,000 perfect customer ratings, the Partu HEPA air purifier is what fresh-air dreams are made of. The magic is in the filtration system. There are three layers: A preliminary filter that captures all those large particles; a True HEPA filter; and an activated carbon filter that traps all those pet odors. cooking smells and more. It has three whisper-quiet fan speeds, a lock for kids and curious pets away, and even a spot on top to add a couple of drops of fragrance.

"I have carpets in my house and horrible allergies!" she wrote. "I love my cat but I’d wake up so stuffed up before I got this. Now I feel like I can breathe a lot better and I get to have my sweet kitty sleep in my room! Getting rid of my cat wasn’t an option so this was the best purchase I’ve ever made."

Nearly 30 percent off: Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Rest easy — and save big. (Photo: Amazon)

Climbing into bed should feel like a dream. But if your pillows are flat and hot, it can end up like more of a nightmare. Time for an upgrade! This pillow set feels just like the kind you'll find at a hotel. Made of 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, the pillows are fluffy, cool, breathable and perfect for any sleep style. In short, you'll want these for every bed in your home.

"I absolutely love these pillows," a shopper shared. "They actually feel like you are lying on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand-name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain — these pillows made that pain go away immediately. I was so impressed with the feel of them that I bought two more just to have for trips. Of course (like a bed) pillows' material and feeling vary between the people that use them, but I found these incredibly comfortable, durable, and they still maintain the great fluffy feeling even after a year of use."



Want more great Memorial Day sales? Check these out:

Best TV deals

Bravo to Sony's 55-inch Bravia stunner at over $300 off. (Photo: Walmart)

Best headphone and earbud deals

Best gaming deals

Happy Memorial Day! Gaming deals galore! (Photo: HSN)

Best tablet and smartphone deals

Best smart-home deals

Keep an eye on your home, even if you're not there — thanks to these smart home Memorial Day sales! (Photo: Ring)

Best work-from-home deals

Best vacuum deals

Sit back and relax this weekend! In the meantime, this robovac will clean your floors. (Photo: iRobot Roomba)

Best style deals

Best beauty deals

Don't brush off these beauty sales during Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Amazon)

Best kitchen deals

Best outdoor furniture and grill deals

Best bedding and mattress deals

Don't sleep on these bedding sales either. (Photo: Casper)

Best pet deals

