The 10 best Memorial Day deals from around the web
The motherlode of sale weekends has finally arrived! It's true: When it comes to scoring incredible deals, nowadays Memorial Day is rivaling Black Friday. At least this year: Sales on everything from Airpods to TVs seem too good to be true. We're talking an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for — wait for it — 65 percent off, and Amazon's No. 1 bestselling soundbar for a laughable $37. And we're just getting started.
So in between grilling and chilling, get ready to do some shopping. Whatever it is you're hankering for — a new TV, a brand-new grill, something cool for your summer wardrobe — you can get it marked down this weekend. Sony, Samsung, Apple, Dyson, Bose, Instant Pot, Shark, iRobot, Garmin, Clinique — they're all in on the action.
We recommend striking fast and hard, though: The best deals will be gone way before Monday. Speaking of, we've rounded up the 10 best Memorial Day sales first. Check those out, and then keep scrolling for hundreds of stellar tech, kitchen, beauty, home decor and even pet deals below. Enjoy!
Over $300 off: Sony 55-inch Class Bravia 4K Ultra HD LED Android Smart TV
For Memorial Day, Walmart slashed the price of this amazing Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV from $1,000 to $698. It's seriously stunning. The 4K display is vivid and detailed, thanks to Sony’s top-of-the-line Processor X1. HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings ensure colors look like they're popping off the screen. Some shoppers even use the TV as a computer monitor — the picture quality is that brilliant!
“I bought this TV recently and absolutely love it,” says a five-star reviewer. “It’s beautiful in many ways, and it’s easy to set up and use...All the new features and ways to connect are awesome.”
Over $50 off: Apple AirPods Pro
If you’ve been waiting for a sale on the Apple AirPods Pro, we’ve got some good news for you. These sleek little guys are at the lowest price they’ve ever been at Amazon — snag them for just $197, or $52 off. Apple rarely discounts these premium wireless earbuds, so it’s time to pounce before the price jumps back up.
What makes these earbuds so special? Apple AirPods Pro come with active noise-canceling to block out nearly all background distractions — a feature not available on previous models. “The sound quality is great, the noise-canceling is good as well,” said a five-star Amazon reviewer. “They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case.”
$30 off: Fitbit Versa 2
The Fitbit Versa 2 — on sale for $180 (was $210) at HSN — is one of the sleekest fitness trackers you can get. You'll look cool while keeping tabs on all your daily activities, from your workout to your sleep cycle. Alexa is built-in, so she's at your service. It's an excellent lightweight option and makes a great alternative to the Apple Watch, especially if you're an Android phone user.
If you've never shopped at HSN before, you're in luck — use code HSN2021 at checkout to get an extra $20 off. And if you’d rather not pay $180 at once, you can opt for five 'FlexPays' of just $36 with no interest at all. Plus, you get free shipping!
Over 65 percent off: Amazon Fire HD 10
For Memorial Day, this stellar Amazon Fire HD 10 bundle is on sale for $110 at HSN (with free shipping!), down from $320. That's currently the lowest price on the web — even Amazon itself isn’t offering it this cheap.
A great iPad alternative, the compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-binge. It features a lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 512GB), which makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.
“I am actually writing this review on my new tablet,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “I upgraded from the Fire 7-inch tablet and wow this screen is huge! I use my tablet mainly for reading my Kindle books but because this screen is so amazing I am finding myself browsing the internet and watching videos on it! I am very happy with my purchase and will be buying more for my family.”
And if you’d rather not pay $110 at once (what are you, made of money?), go for five interest-free 'FlexPays' of just $22.
$99 off: Apple MacBook Air
Over at Amazon, you can score the Apple MacBook Air (late-2020) for $900 — it's $99 off with the on-page coupon. This is noteworthy, since Apple rarely discounts its products. Also noteworthy: More than 4,800 Amazon reviewers have given it a flawless rating.
Packed with the new (and incredibly speedy) Apple Octa-core M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of macOS Big Sur, it's an absolute dynamo.
"Bought this laptop because I needed an upgrade from my heavy MacBook Pro. I work too, so needed something super light and thin [so I can] just bring it everywhere and slide it in my bag," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I am obsessed with how fast this MacBook Air is. The battery life is on point. I used it for movies and series at work and it lasted for three days. The processor is so good. I open so many tabs at once and it has not lagged on me."
Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar
This ridiculous deal proves you don't have to pay up for amazing quality. On sale for $37 (was $45), the Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar — Amazon's No. 1 bestseller — offers impeccable audio.
At only 15 inches long, it has a built-in subwoofer and blasts out 50 watts of power. Now you’ll get crystal-clear dialogue — no more cranking the volume to eardrum-splitting levels. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sounds hover at a just-right level.
"I can’t believe how great this little speaker bar is," raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I wanted something to be able to listen to Amazon Music and Spotify apps on my Roku, so I didn’t have to plug a phone or fire tablet into my stereo. Wow, was I surprised at how good this sounded. Then, my family watched a movie and we were thrilled at the theatre-quality sound in our little living room."
$100 off: Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson's super-powered V8 Absolute vacuum uses two fierce modes to clean up as efficiently as possible. In Powerful Suction mode, it provides 40 minutes of unbeatable deep-cleaning prowess, and in Max mode it takes things into overdrive with seven minutes of ultra-powerful performance. All the while, a whole-vacuum filtration system captures allergens (we’re looking at you, Cupcake!) and replenishes your environment with clean, fresh air.
"So lightweight!" a shopper reported. "My back no longer hurts from vacuuming. Excellent suction. Finally, I feel like the carpet is really clean. And cordless!!! No dragging a heavy cord around furniture and from room to room."
$10 off: Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Whitestrips
Dreaming of a red carpet-worthy smile? Crest Whitestrips are the gold standard in teeth whitening: They whiten over 25 times better than whitening toothpaste, and all you need is 30 minutes a day. The kit, a sweet $8 off right now, includes enough treatment for two weeks, plus two extra hour-long treatments for a quick re-up.
"I really wanted to whiten my teeth, but professional treatments are so expensive," one shopper shared. "I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used it exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement.
Nearly 40 percent off: PARTU HEPA Air Purifier
With over 17,000 perfect customer ratings, the Partu HEPA air purifier is what fresh-air dreams are made of. The magic is in the filtration system. There are three layers: A preliminary filter that captures all those large particles; a True HEPA filter; and an activated carbon filter that traps all those pet odors. cooking smells and more. It has three whisper-quiet fan speeds, a lock for kids and curious pets away, and even a spot on top to add a couple of drops of fragrance.
"I have carpets in my house and horrible allergies!" she wrote. "I love my cat but I’d wake up so stuffed up before I got this. Now I feel like I can breathe a lot better and I get to have my sweet kitty sleep in my room! Getting rid of my cat wasn’t an option so this was the best purchase I’ve ever made."
Nearly 30 percent off: Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Climbing into bed should feel like a dream. But if your pillows are flat and hot, it can end up like more of a nightmare. Time for an upgrade! This pillow set feels just like the kind you'll find at a hotel. Made of 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, the pillows are fluffy, cool, breathable and perfect for any sleep style. In short, you'll want these for every bed in your home.
"I absolutely love these pillows," a shopper shared. "They actually feel like you are lying on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand-name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain — these pillows made that pain go away immediately. I was so impressed with the feel of them that I bought two more just to have for trips. Of course (like a bed) pillows' material and feeling vary between the people that use them, but I found these incredibly comfortable, durable, and they still maintain the great fluffy feeling even after a year of use."
Want more great Memorial Day sales? Check these out:
Best TV deals
JVC 24-inch Class HD LED TV (LT-24MAW200), $69 (was $110), walmart.com
Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $290 (was $350), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $350 (was $430), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $360 (was $430), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, $360 (was $380), bestbuy.com
Hisense 55-inch Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart LED TV (55H8G), $504 (was $900), walmart.com
Sony 55-inch Class XBR55X800H Bravia 4K Ultra HD LED Android Smart TV, $698 (was $1,000), walmart.com
TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision QLED Roku Smart TV, $800 (was $900), amazon.com
Vizio 55-inch Class OLED 4K Ultra HD SmartCast TV, $1,200 (was $1,300), bestbuy.com
LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV, $997 (was $1,200), walmart.com
LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,300), walmart.com
RCA 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $428 (was $500), walmart.com
Samsung 65-inch TU8300 Crystal Ultra HD 4K Smart TV, $648 (was $800), walmart.com
Samsung The Terrace 65-inch Outdoor QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $5,000 (was $5,830), qvc.com
Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $900 (was $1,150), bestbuy.com
Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Tizen TV, $680 (was $750), bestbuy.com
LG 75-inch Class NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,200 (was $1,300), bestbuy.com
Best headphone and earbud deals
Apple AirPods Max, $520 (was $549), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $191 (was $250), amazon.com
Philips Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $40 (was $58), walmart.com
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
MPOW X4.0 Over-Ear Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $40 (was $50), hsn.com
Bose Frames Alto Sunglasses with Bluetooth Speakers, $169 (was $200), qvc.com
Bose Soundsport Free Wireless Headphones, $140 (was $160), qvc.com
Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $100 (was $150), bestbuy.com
JBL Club ONE Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $280 (was $350), bestbuy.com
JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones, $180 (was $250), bestbuy.com
LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 Wireless Stereo Earbuds, $107 (was $200), walmart.com
Meidong Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $45 (was $70), walmart.com
Cowin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $45 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Sephia SP3060 Earbuds, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Bietrun Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $26 (was $130), walmart.com
Best gaming deals
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4), $14 (was $40), amazon.com
The Sims 4 (Xbox One), $5 (was $50), cdkeys.com
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Xbox One), $13 (was $35), cdkeys.com
Minecraft (Xbox One), $11 (was $30), cdkeys.com
Outriders: Day One Edition (PS4), $45 (was $60), walmart.com
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB with Xbox Game Pass and Accessories, $600 (was $700), qvc.com
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Madden 21, The Last of Us, and Accessories, $550 (was $641), qvc.com
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (PS4), $15 (was $60), walmart.com
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4), $30 (was $40), amazon.com
NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X), $30 (was $70), amazon.com
Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros with Accessories, $73 (was $80), qvc.com
Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Godfall (PS5), $42 (was $70), amazon.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch), $48 (was $60), amazon.com
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
The Pillars of The Earth (PS4), $29 (was $45), walmart.com
Runmus Gaming Headset, $17 (was $25), amazon.com
Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4), $34 (was $40), walmart.com
PlayStation Plus Membership (12 months), $38 (was $60), cdkeys.com
Playstation Plus Membership (three months), $20 (was $25), cdkeys.com
Best tablet and smartphone deals
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), $299 (was $329), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus, $120 (was $250), amazon.com
onn. 8-inch Tablet Pro, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet with 2 Vouchers, $110 (was $320), hsn.com
TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone, $300 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
Ulefone Note 9P smartphone, $152 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus LTE (Total Wireless), $474 (was $699), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy A11 (Net10), $99 (was $149), walmart.com
Vankyo MatrixPad S20 Tablet, $129 (was $149), amazon.com
Best smart-home deals
EverCross Electric Scooter, $329 with on-page coupon (was $369), amazon.com
Fire TV Stick Lite, $25 (was $30), amazon.com
Fire TV Cube, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Linksys Velop AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 System (three-pack), $300 (was $400), bestbuy.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm), $237 (was $279), walmart.com
Honeywell RLV4300A1005 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat (renewed), $10 (was $35), eBay.com
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $129 (was $200), walmart.com
Kami Mini HD Indoor Camera (four-pack), $100 (was $120), hsn.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, $54 (was $80), amazon.com
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, $196 (was $250), amazon.com
Defender Ultra HD 4K Wired Outdoor Security System (1TB), $280 (was $450), walmart.com
XODO Smart Wi-Fi HD Video Doorbell, $90 (was $150), walmart.com
Amico Smart Light Bulb, $10 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
DHcamera Wired Spotlight Cam HD Security Camera, $150 (was $250), walmart.com
Garmin Vivosport Fitness Tracker (renewed), $70 (was $200), eBay.com
Best work-from-home deals
Apple MacBook Pro (mid-2020), $1,099 (was $1,299), bhphotovideo.com
Vybe Percussion Massage Gun, $120 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Samsung Chromebook (XE303C12-A01), $118 (was $156), amazon.com
Rexing A1 Two-Way Action Camera, $160 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Acer Chromebook Spin 311, $199 (was $299), walmart.com
Canon PIXMA MG2522 Wired All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, $35 (was $40), walmart.com
LifeLong Ergonomic Laptop stand for desk, $60 (was $90), amazon.com
AndaSeat gaming and office chair, $240 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Kuku Mobile Call Center Telephone USB Headset, $28 (was $40), walmart.com
HP 15-inch Touch Intel Core i3 8GB RAM 512GB SSD, $700 (was $799), qvc.com
HP 14-inch Chromebook 4GB RAM 3 32GB eMMC, $400 (was $479), qvc.com
Jiose Thermal Label Printer, $125 (was $140), amazon.com
MSI Prestige 14-inch EVO A11M-288 Pro Laptop, $1,200 (was $1,400), hsn.com
HP 17.3-inch Touch Intel Core i3 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Laptop, $750 (was $800), hsn.com
Vankyo Leisure 530W Digital Projector, $200 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Lenovo Yoga 6 Laptop, $600 (was $800), eBay.com
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (renewed), $650 (was $800), eBay.com
Lenovo 10-inch Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook 64GB eMMC w/Lenovo Mouse & EarBuds, $380 (was $430), qvc.com
Lenovo 17-inch IdeaPad 3 Intel Core i7 8GB RAM 256GB SSD, $900 (was $1,029), qvc.com
Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, $40 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
iDeaPLAY BP300 67,500mAh Portable Power Station with Case, $250 (was $250), hsn.com
Ousgar 47-inch White Desk, $90 (was $300), walmart.com
Hemu Fashion Bamboo Laptop Lap Tray, $44 (was $102), walmart.com
Best vacuum deals
iHome AutoVac Eclipse G 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $199 (was $400), walmart.com
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $28 (was $45), amazon.com
Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner, $350 (was $450), dyson.com
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean pet vacuum cleaner, $500 (was $600), dyson.com
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba E6 Vacuum Cleaning Robot E6198, $212 (was $380), eBay.com
MooSoo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, $410 (was $520), walmart.com
Eureka Groove 4-Way Control Robotic Vacuum, $129 (was $199), walmart.com
OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $113 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Mighty Rock Robot Vacuum and Mop, $90 (was $130), walmart.com
EcoVacs DeeBot 711 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $550), walmart.com
ILife V8s, 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $170 with on-page coupon (was $220), amazon.com
Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750, $199 (was $299), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba e6 (6134) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299 (was $350), walmart.com
Best style deals
Up to 50 percent off hundreds of styles, adidas.com
20 to 60 percent off sitewide, redbubble.com
Up to 50 percent off summer collection, aerosoles.com
Max Studio Women's Short Sleeve Fit N Flare Jersey Dress, $20 (was $98), walmart.com
Hundreds of items on sale, llbean.com
Vionic Woven Thong Sandals with Metallic Detail - Hilda, $52 (was $75), qvc.com
Up to 60 percent off, anthropologie.com
Melrose Ave Vegan Leather Toe Loop Strappy Flat Sandal, $11 (was $29), walmart.com
Women Long Sleeve Buttons Shirt Tops Turn Down Collar Loose Blouse, $23 (was $34), walmart.com
Save 40 percent off your purchase, bananarepublic.com
Up to half off sitewide, oldnavy.com
Skechers Washable Knit Slip-On Shoes - Seager- In a Knit, $33 (was $62), qvc.com
MOLERANI Women's Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress, $13 (was $21), amazon.com
40 percent off tees, sweats and dresses, oldnavy.com
Extra 40 percent off sale, jcrew.com
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Relaxed Hooded Cardi with Pockets, $64 (was $130), qvc.com
Up to 30 percent off top brands, zappos.com
TEMOFON Women's Shirts Cold Shoulder Top, $14 (was $18), amazon.com
40 percent off warm-weather styles, stuartweitzman.com
30 percent off select styles, vionic.com
Nordstrom half-yearly sale is on — up to 50 percent off, nordstrom.com
Up to 70 percent off new arrivals, nordstromrack.com
Best beauty deals
Sdara Rose Quartz Roller, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Up to 20 percent off skincare with code SALEAWAY, dermstore.com
Up to 50 percent off select items, sephora.com
TanTowel 10-piece Kit with Perfect Glow Drops, $33 (was $77), hsn.com
Up to 20 percent off select items, charlottetilbury.com
Clinique City Block Purify Charcoal Mask and Scrub Duo, $30 (was $60), hsn.com
20 percent off NuFace, skinscarerx.com
Set of 3 Parisian Print 100% Cotton Turbie Twist Hair Towels, $20 (was $28.50), qvc.com
Daily deals on hair care and tools, ulta.com
Items up to 50 percent off, nordstrom.com
Eve Lom Time Retreat Face Treatment, $82.50 (was $110), hsn.com
25 percent off sitewide, itcosmetics.com
Beauty finds starting at just $9.50, marcjacobsbeauty.com
Quip Set of 2 Metal Electric Toothbrushes with Toothpaste, $50 (was $105), qvc.com
Up to 75 percent off clearance, skincarerx.com
25 percent off sitewide with code MD25, skinstore.com
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum Spray, $50 (was $98), walmart.com
Smile California Teeth Whitening Kit, $45 (was $80), walmart.com
Infinitypro by Conair Salon Performance Hair Dryer, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Fairywill Dual Electric Toothbrushes, $56 (was $60), amazon.com
Hair Straightener Brush Matte Black, $42 (was $60), amazon.com
Best kitchen deals
Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13 Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $140 (was $240), wayfair.com
Farberware Cookware 15 Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $70 (was $120), wayfair.com
KPF-1610MB Bolden Series Pull Down Faucet Single Handle Kitchen Faucet, $200 (was $436), wayfair.com
Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Electric Pressure Cooker, $59 (was $79), walmart.com
Staub Pure Grill, 10.5", $120 (was $243), surlatable.com
Quick Chop Salad Maker with Serving Bowl and Cutting Board, $18 (was $26), qvc.com
BlendJet Wireless Rechargeable Portable 12-oz Blender w/ USB, $33 (was $40), qvc.com
Up to $40 off select items, ninjakitchen.com
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $35 (was $45), amazon.com
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Probe & Crisper Basket, $230 (was $325), hsn.com
Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Electric Pressure Cooker, $59 (was $79), walmart.com
Meidong Food Saver Vacuum Sealer, $50 (was $90), walmart.com
Debbie Meyer GreenBoxes Home Collection 40-piece Set, $40 (was $62), hsn.com
PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart, $99 (was $129), walmart.com
Glass Meal Prep Containers, $29 (was $42), amazon.com
TaoTronics Air Fryer, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator, $80 (was $120), amazon.com
Best outdoor furniture and grill deals
Genesis II E-315 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill, $779 (was $829), homedepot.com
Up to 60 percent off outdoor furniture, wayfair.com
Royal Gourmet CC1830SC Charcoal Grill, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Cuisinart CCG190RB Portable Charcoal Grill, $21 (was $40), amazon.com
Up to 35 percent off fire pits and grills, wayfair.com
Classic Accessories Storigami Water-Resistant 74 x 23 Inch Chaise Lounge Cushion, $108 (was $143), amazon.com
Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle, $192 (was $247), walmart.com
RevoAce 26" Mini Barrel Charcoal Grill, $59 (was $69), walmart.com
Dyna-Glo X-Large Heavy-Duty Charcoal Grill, $223 (was $283), walmart.com
Up to 25 percent off outdoor decor and furniture, bedbathandbeyond.com
Best bedding and mattress deals
AllerEase Cotton Allergy Protection Body Pillow, $16 (was $20), walmart.com
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress, $1,399 (was $1,999), tempurpedic.com
The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress, $1,549 (was $2,800), plushbeds.com
Scott Living 12" Hybrid Clean Comfort Queen Mattress by Restonic, $824 (was $907), qvc.com
Northern Nights 400TC Printed Damask Wrinkle Defense Sheet Set, $55 (was $79), qvc.com
Purple Hybrid Premier, $2,199, was $2,399, purple.com
$250 off new Luxe mattress with code MEMORIALDAY: avocadogreemattress.com
$100 off Hybrid Latex mattress: brentwoodhome.com
Idle Sleep mattresses are up to 50 percent off storewide: idlesleep.com
$200 off Saatva mattress orders over $1000: saatva.com
$200 off any Birch organic mattress with code MEMORIALDAY200, birchliving.com
$175 off all Eco Terra latex mattresses with code SALE175, ecoterrabeds.com
$150 off any Zoma mattress with code WIN150, zomasleep.com
Sealy Posturepedic Hamilton Plush Euro Pillowtop Mattress, $745 (was $929), hsn.com
Casper Original Mattress, $931 (was $1,095), casper.com
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, $799 (was $1,198), nectarsleep.com
$200 off any mattress, birchliving.com
15 percent off sitewide, brooklinen.com
August & Leo 100% Modal 400 Thread Count 4-piece Sheet Set, $60 (was $90), hsn.com
Arctic Sleep Big & Soft Cooling Gel Ventilated Memory Foam Gel Pillow, $42 (was $49), hsn.com
25 percent off sitewide, brooklynbedding.com
20 percent off sitewide plus two free pillows, bearmattress.com
Up to $500 off Leesa Legend mattress, leesa.com
Tuft & Needle - Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress, $591 (was $695), amazon.com
Casper Sleep Pillow, $58.50 (was $65), amazon.com
Sumitu Bed Pillows, $24 (was $60), amazon.com
Best pet deals
Morpilot pet travel carrier bag, $30 (was $105), walmart.com
Soft Strawberry Pet Dog Cat Bed, $9 (was $20), walmart.com
Dog collars starting at $5, petco.com
Furhaven Pet - Two-Tone L Shaped Corner Sofa Couch Orthopedic Dog Bed, $28 (was $35), amazon.com
Over 7,500 markdowns on pet beds, litter boxes and more, wayfair.com
Doggie treat kits and more starting at $26, wildone.com
