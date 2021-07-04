Can't sleep? Your bed could be to blame — shop the best 4th of July mattress sales here

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lay in bed all night but still dog-tired? Your mattress could be to blame. (Photo: Getty Images)

Can't sleep? The 4th of July is a great time to upgrade your snoozing situation. There are so many factors that go into getting a good night’s sleep: your mindset, your overall health, your sleep hygiene. While each one plays an important role in the soundness of your slumber, sometimes what's standing (or lying) between you and a good night's sleep is your mattress.

“A better mattress absolutely can help with sleep,” Christopher Winter, M.D., of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine, and author of the book, The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It, tells Yahoo Life.

There are a few specific signs that it’s time for a mattress upgrade, Winter says:

You’re moving around a lot at night . “A lot of times, pain or discomfort makes you move a lot to try to get comfortable,” Winter says. You might not even realize this is happening. Check out the status of your sheets in the morning—if they’re all bunched up or twisted, it’s a good sign you were tossing and turning. Or, if you sleep with a partner, Winter recommends asking if they’ve noticed you moving around at night.

You’re sore in the morning. The wrong mattress can put pressure on your hips, shoulders, and knees, causing stiffness and soreness in the morning, Winter says. “Soreness is a great way to find out if your mattress is supporting you the right way,” he says.

You’re overheating at night. If you’re getting hot and sweaty at night, your mattress could be to blame. “Some mattresses that offer more support can sometimes make you feel hot,” Winter says. “Sweating in bed is a big thing people often put up with, but they shouldn’t.”

If trying out different mattresses in a showroom doesn't float your boat, Winter says you can still find a good option online.

He recommends making a list of what you need — more joint support, a softer feel, a cooling environment — and looking for options based on that. If you have a partner, Winter recommends sitting down with them and making a list of the factors that are important to each of you in a mattress. “If they’re widely diverged, you probably want to look for a mattress that you can customize for each side,” he says.

Not sure what you need? Opt for a medium-firm option, says Harrison A. Linder, M.D., pain management specialist with The Center for Interventional Pain Medicine at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. ”They tend to be firm enough to offer support for back and front sleepers, but still offer some cushion for those that prefer to sleep on their sides,” he says.

Here are a few options to get you started. Bonus: There are many to be had at a discount this 4th of July weekend. Double Bonus: They all have great return policies for the just-in-case.

This weekend, get a Leesa for less. And no need to keep that box in your bedroom — you won't be returning this baby. (Photo: Leesa.com)

Leesa’s Original Mattress is the company’s most popular memory foam mattress. It’s made with premium foams to help cool you off, contour to your body, and offer support for pressure points. You can try the mattress for 30 days and, if you decide it’s not a good fit, Leesa will pick it up from your place and refund the full purchase price.

Shop it: Leesa Original Mattress, $699 for Twin, $749 for Twin XL, $874 for Full, $949 for Queen, $1,099 for King, $1,099 for California King, leesa.com

They're called Tempurpedics because they keep your slumbertime tempurature just where you want it. (Photo: Tempurpedic.com)

Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Breeze mattress contains several layers to help cool you off while you sleep, helping you to avoid waking up in a puddle of sweat. You can choose a mattress based how much cooler you need to be at night — three or eight degrees. A cool feature: You can zip off the outer cooling layer and wash it. Tempur-Pedic also allows you to return the mattress within 90 days if it doesn’t feel like a good fit. And right now all Tempur-Pedics are marked down $500!

Shop it: Tempur-Breeze, $2,999 for Twin Long, $3,349 for Full, $3,499 for Queen, $4,199 for King and California King, tempurpedic.com

Used to be, the word Casper would evoke a certain friendly ghost; now it's a symbol of mattress excellence. They're that good! (Photo: Casper)

Casper’s Wave Hybrid is their top-of-the-line model where back support is concerned. It features their patented Zone Support system which uses gel pods to ergonomically align your spine. The other great thing about that gel? It draws heat away from your body, maintaining that cool-to-the-touch feeling and reducing tossing and turning. These ain't cheap, but all sizes are currently marked down 15 percent for the 4th of July holiday. Oh, and Casper offers a 100-night risk-free trial so, if you don’t like the mattress, they’ll pick it up, pack it up, and give you a full refund.

Shop it: Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, $1,356 for Twin, $1,526 for Twin XL, $2,121 for Full, $2,291 for Queen, $2,631 for King and California King, casper.com

How's this for a celebration of free-dom? Shop Nectar's July 4 sale and get up to $399 worth of bedtime accessories! (Photo: NectarSleep.com)

Nectar’s memory foam mattress has a quilted top layer for a cushy feel. That’s followed by a layer of gel memory foam to help distribute your weight and body heat, and another layer of adaptive memory foam for support. It's a foam to remember! The mattress has nonstop airflow throughout its layers to help keep you feeling cool while you sleep. Nectar tops everyone in the free-trial department: They'll let you sleep on it for an entire year and return it for a full refund if it doesn’t feel right. And for 4th of July, every purchase includes a free protector, pillows, and sheets valued at up to $399.

Shop it: Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, $499 for Twin, $669 for Twin XL, $799 for Full, $899 for Queen, $1,199 for King and California King, nectarsleep.com

The Saatva Classic is such a primo mattress that you could sleep like a baby even out in the blazing sun, with no sheets! (Photo: Saatva.com)

Saatva’s hybrid innerspring mattress offers the durability and support of a coil mattress with a memory foam layer for comfort. This mattress has a special Euro pillow top that’s more cushioned than standard mattress tops to keep you comfy at night. Saatva lets you choose between soft, medium, and firm options at the same cost. The company also offers a 120-day trial and no-hassle return policy if you ultimately decide this isn’t the mattress for you. Shop this holiday weekend and get $200 off purchases of $985 or more.

Shop it: Saatva Classic Mattress, $849 for Twin and Twin XL, $1,199 for Full, $1,299 for Queen, $1,699 for King and California King, saatva.com

Yes, it's called the Midnight, but don't let that fool you — you'll sleep sound as a babe well before the witching hour. (Photo: HelixSleep.com)

Helix uses its Memory Plus Foam and Helix Dynamic Foam layers to relieve pressure points and contour to your body. It also is incredibly soft to the touch and is made to increase airflow, helping you to stay cool at night. Wrapped coils help cradle your body for extra support while you sleep. Helix offers a 100-night sleep trial so, if you’re not in love after 100 days, you can send it back. Fourth of July weekend purchases will get $200 off and a pair of Dream pillows.

Shop it: Helix Midnight, $500 for Twin, $600 for Twin XL, $750 for Full, $899 for Queen, $1,199 for King, $1,199 for California King, helixsleep.com

You know that if a product is called The Pod with a capital "T" it means business. Glorious, sleepytime business. (Photo: EightSleep.com)

Let's end on a "smart" note, shall we? Eight Sleep's Pod has advanced heating and cooling technology to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. The mattress is dual-zone, so you and your partner can find a temperature that’s right for each of you. It combines four layers of foam and an active grid that works to create the best level of comfort, support, and temperature for a good night’s sleep. The Pod can even adjust the surface temperature of the bed to wake you up gradually when it’s time. An app lets you control the settings and see how well you’re snoozing at night. Eight Sleep gives you 100 days to try it out and return it without paying shipping charges.PS: Those prices you see below? They represent the $200 savings Eight Sleep's offering this holiday weekend.

Shop it: Eight Sleep The Pod, $2,595 for Full, $2,895 for Queen, $3,295 for King and California King, eightsleep.com

