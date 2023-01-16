The 13 best winter mattress sales — including a top-rated queen that just dropped to $197

Finally, the mattress you dreamed of is on sale! (Photo: Tufts & Needle)

Right now is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Tons of mattresses are majorly marked down thanks to multiple retailers dropping epic winter sales. Take the Linenspa Dreamer Hybrid, which has racked up more than 3,600 five-star fans at Walmart and is just $197 for a queen (from $327). Top-notch direct-to-consumer brands like Casper are offering mega-markdowns too — you can get $250+ off Casper's top-selling queen mattress! But you have to be decisive. With prices this low, it's doubtful these mattresses will stay in stock much longer. Find what you want, click and check out!

Walmart Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, Queen $197 $327 Save $130 We know a lot of you are rocking queen-size beds, and you're the luckiest of all because right now the 8-Inch Hybrid Mattress is an unheard-of $219. If that price isn't enough to convince you, check out the user reviews. It's earned 3,600+ five-star ratings and counting! $197 at Walmart

Casper Casper Original Mattress, Queen $1,036 $1,295 Save $259 Casper's No. 1 bestselling mattress, the Original, offers enough support to relieve pressure on your joints, and its top layer is made of breathable foam with tiny holes to help move heat away from your body and keep you cool at night. $1,036 at Casper

Amazon Molblly 10 Inch Cooling-Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress $240 $320 Save $80 This affordable mattress is perfect for back, side and stomach sleepers as it boasts both plush memory foam and individually wrapped coils for added support. It has five layers of comfort and even has a non-slip layer at the bottom of the mattress to prevent it from moving around. $240 at Amazon

serta Serta Arctic Mattress, Queen $2,999 $3,399 Save $400 It's right there in the name: Its fans love this mattress because it has heat-absorbing layers to keep them from schvitzing as they slumber. Shoppers say it’s also super supportive and comfortable. $2,999 at Serta

Amazon Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress $330 $389 Save $59 This mattress has a lot to offer. It’s made of three supportive foam layers that keep you cool and pain-free while you slumber. It's specially designed to cradle your body and relieve pressure points for better sleep. Nearly 49,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval. $330 at Amazon

Nectar Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $779 $1,549 Save $770 Nectar's memory foam mattress has a quilted top layer for a cushy feel. Along with a layer of gel memory foam to help distribute your weight and body heat, it has an additional layer of adaptive memory foam for extra support. It's gotten over 40,000 five-star reviews for a reason! $779 at Nectar

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch Firm Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $370 $546 Save $176 Made from a premium memory foam material, this comfort-focused mattress from Ashley Furniture is designed to conform to your shape to provide custom support as you sleep. This bed-in-a-box has over 36,700 five-star fans. $370 at Amazon

Nap Queen Nap Queen Elizabeth 12" Gel Memory Foam Mattress $309 $369 Save $60 This pressure-relieving memory foam mattress is also temperature-regulating, thanks to the infusion of cooling gel and the numerous ventilation holes that prevent heat from getting trapped. It is CertiPUR-US-certified and doesn't have any formaldehyde, heavy metals, or toxic flame-retardants inside. $309 at Walmart

Beautyrest Beautyrest Black, Queen $2,499 $2,699 Save $200 This Beautyrest mattress offers up plenty of support to help you sleep well at night. Along with two layers of memory foam, it houses pocketed coils that give you ample support and reduce motion transfer, so you won’t bother your partner if you move around in your sleep. It even comes with a complimentary White Glove Delivery experience! $2,499 at Beautyrest

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, Queen $896 $995 Save $100 This Tuft & Needle mattress uses the brand’s signature adaptive foam layers to relieve pressure points and contour to your body. Even better, it’s infused with cooling gel and heat-conducting graphite to prevent you from overheating while you sleep. You can even try it out fo 100 days to be sure. $896 at Tuft & Needle

Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress $1,695 $1,995 Save $300 This award-winning mattress features a responsive dual-coil design, a pressure-relieving pillowtop and a breathable organic cotton cover that work together to give you a good night's sleep. Its patented Lumbar Zone technology helps keep your spine aligned as you sleep and there are three comfort levels to choose from, plush soft, luxury firm and firm. Even better, the mattress comes with a lifetime warranty. $1,695 at Saatva

Walmart Cocoon by Sealy 12" Medium Hybrid Bed in a Box Mattress $499 $700 Save $201 This luxe mattress uses premium memory foam and supportive fabric coils that work together to cradle your body to provide ample support while you sleep. The stretch-knit cover is super soft and breathable and the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty. $499 at Walmart

Amazon Sweetnight Queen Mattress $309 $405 Save $96 Amazon shoppers love this 10-inch queen option from Sweetnight thanks to its motion isolation capabilities that prevent you from disturbing your partner's sleep. Its gel-infused memory foam will keep you comfortable and cool all night long, and it's flippable! One side is soft at the head and medium-firm around your body, and the other side is firm, so you get three firmness levels in one mattress. $309 at Amazon

If you want to make these top-rated mattresses even more comfortable, we suggest grabbing a plush mattress topper to go with it while they are still majorly marked down.

Best Mattress Topper Deals:

Hyleory Queen Size Mattress Topper $73 $250 Save $177 See at Amazon

ElemuseQueen Cooling Mattress Topper $71 $100 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

Serta Thermagel 3" Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper $69 $90 Save $21 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Mattress Topper $69 $90 Save $21 See at Walmart

Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper $36 $56 Save $20 See at Amazon

While purchasing one of these mattresses is no doubt a worthy splurge, you'll likely want to keep your investment in tip-top shape for as long as possible. If so, we recommend snagging one of the below discounted mattress protectors to ensure your new mattress' longevity.

Best Mattress Protector Deals:

Utopia Bedding Zippered Mattress Encasement $17 $24 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

SafeRest Mattress Protector $30 $43 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector $22 $50 Save $28 See at Walmart