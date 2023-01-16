We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 13 best winter mattress sales — including a top-rated queen that just dropped to $197

Finally, the mattress you dreamed of is on sale! (Photo: Tufts & Needle)
Right now is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Tons of mattresses are majorly marked down thanks to multiple retailers dropping epic winter sales. Take the Linenspa Dreamer Hybrid, which has racked up more than 3,600 five-star fans at Walmart and is just $197 for a queen (from $327). Top-notch direct-to-consumer brands like Casper are offering mega-markdowns too — you can get $250+ off Casper's top-selling queen mattress! But you have to be decisive. With prices this low, it's doubtful these mattresses will stay in stock much longer. Find what you want, click and check out!

Walmart

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

$197$327Save $130
We know a lot of you are rocking queen-size beds, and you're the luckiest of all because right now the 8-Inch Hybrid Mattress is an unheard-of $219. If that price isn't enough to convince you, check out the user reviews. It's earned 3,600+ five-star ratings and counting!
$197 at Walmart
Casper

Casper Original Mattress, Queen

$1,036$1,295Save $259
Casper's No. 1 bestselling mattress, the Original, offers enough support to relieve pressure on your joints, and its top layer is made of breathable foam with tiny holes to help move heat away from your body and keep you cool at night.
$1,036 at Casper
Amazon

Molblly 10 Inch Cooling-Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

$240$320Save $80
This affordable mattress is perfect for back, side and stomach sleepers as it boasts both plush memory foam and individually wrapped coils for added support. It has five layers of comfort and even has a non-slip layer at the bottom of the mattress to prevent it from moving around.
$240 at Amazon
serta

Serta Arctic Mattress, Queen

$2,999$3,399Save $400
It's right there in the name: Its fans love this mattress because it has heat-absorbing layers to keep them from schvitzing as they slumber. Shoppers say it’s also super supportive and comfortable.
$2,999 at Serta
Amazon

Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$330$389Save $59
This mattress has a lot to offer. It’s made of three supportive foam layers that keep you cool and pain-free while you slumber. It's specially designed to cradle your body and relieve pressure points for better sleep. Nearly 49,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval.
$330 at Amazon
Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$779$1,549Save $770
Nectar's memory foam mattress has a quilted top layer for a cushy feel. Along with a layer of gel memory foam to help distribute your weight and body heat, it has an additional layer of adaptive memory foam for extra support. It's gotten over 40,000 five-star reviews for a reason!
$779 at Nectar
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch Firm Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$370$546Save $176
Made from a premium memory foam material, this comfort-focused mattress from Ashley Furniture is designed to conform to your shape to provide custom support as you sleep. This bed-in-a-box has over 36,700 five-star fans.
$370 at Amazon
Nap Queen

Nap Queen Elizabeth 12" Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$309$369Save $60
This pressure-relieving memory foam mattress is also temperature-regulating, thanks to the infusion of cooling gel and the numerous ventilation holes that prevent heat from getting trapped. It is CertiPUR-US-certified and doesn't have any formaldehyde, heavy metals, or toxic flame-retardants inside.
$309 at Walmart
Beautyrest

Beautyrest Black, Queen

$2,499$2,699Save $200
This Beautyrest mattress offers up plenty of support to help you sleep well at night. Along with two layers of memory foam, it houses pocketed coils that give you ample support and reduce motion transfer, so you won’t bother your partner if you move around in your sleep. It even comes with a complimentary White Glove Delivery experience!
$2,499 at Beautyrest
Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, Queen

$896$995Save $100
This Tuft & Needle mattress uses the brand’s signature adaptive foam layers to relieve pressure points and contour to your body. Even better, it’s infused with cooling gel and heat-conducting graphite to prevent you from overheating while you sleep. You can even try it out fo 100 days to be sure.
$896 at Tuft & Needle
Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress

$1,695$1,995Save $300
This award-winning mattress features a responsive dual-coil design, a pressure-relieving pillowtop and a breathable organic cotton cover that work together to give you a good night's sleep. Its patented Lumbar Zone technology helps keep your spine aligned as you sleep and there are three comfort levels to choose from, plush soft, luxury firm and firm. Even better, the mattress comes with a lifetime warranty.
$1,695 at Saatva
Walmart

Cocoon by Sealy 12" Medium Hybrid Bed in a Box Mattress

$499$700Save $201
This luxe mattress uses premium memory foam and supportive fabric coils that work together to cradle your body to provide ample support while you sleep. The stretch-knit cover is super soft and breathable and the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty.
$499 at Walmart
Amazon

Sweetnight Queen Mattress

$309$405Save $96
Amazon shoppers love this 10-inch queen option from Sweetnight thanks to its motion isolation capabilities that prevent you from disturbing your partner's sleep. Its gel-infused memory foam will keep you comfortable and cool all night long, and it's flippable! One side is soft at the head and medium-firm around your body, and the other side is firm, so you get three firmness levels in one mattress.
$309 at Amazon

If you want to make these top-rated mattresses even more comfortable, we suggest grabbing a plush mattress topper to go with it while they are still majorly marked down.

Best Mattress Topper Deals:

  • Hyleory Queen Size Mattress Topper

    $73$250Save $177
    See at Amazon

  • ElemuseQueen Cooling Mattress Topper

    $71$100
    Save $29 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Serta Thermagel 3" Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper

    $69$90Save $21
    See at Walmart

  • Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper

    $36$56Save $20
    See at Amazon

While purchasing one of these mattresses is no doubt a worthy splurge, you'll likely want to keep your investment in tip-top shape for as long as possible. If so, we recommend snagging one of the below discounted mattress protectors to ensure your new mattress' longevity.

Best Mattress Protector Deals:

  • Utopia Bedding Zippered Mattress Encasement

    $17$24
    Save $7 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • SafeRest Mattress Protector

    $30$43
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector

    $22$50Save $28
    See at Walmart

