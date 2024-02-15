The Best Mattress Sales on Tempur-Pedic, Casper, Purple, and More For Presidents’ Day



If you want to wake up feeling rested and energized each day, making sure you have a quality mattress should be one of your top priorities. It’s all too easy to put off buying a new one because, let’s face it, they can get pretty expensive. But that’s where these Presidents’ Day mattress sales come in, with a variety of brands offering some steep discounts.

So how do you know if it’s time to upgrade? While the old rule of thumb was to replace your mattress every ten years, those guidelines aren’t set in stone. “The most important factor to consider is your own sleep quality,” says our Associate Reviews Editor, Tom Price. “Don’t worry as much about the conventional wisdom, and listen to your body. It doesn’t matter if you can feel the shape of the mattress changing or you’ve owned it for over five years. If your sleep quality is getting worse or you’re waking up with aches and pains, it’s time to buy a new mattress.”

Now, if you aren’t sure where to start or whether you want traditional, foam, or hybrid support, here are our reviews of the best mattresses for a jumping-off point. Note: The prices we list are for queen sizes, but there are still savings on smaller and larger sizes as well.

The Best Presidents’ Day Mattress Sales 2024

Casper

Shop Now Wave Hybrid Mattress casper.com $2166.50 Casper

If you’ve been tempted by a foam mattress but are looking for something that offers more support, our reviewers picked this as the best hybrid model. It has extra gel pods under target areas, like your head, shoulders, and hips, with multiple layers of foam to offer additional padding.

Purple

Shop Now Restore Mattress purple.com $1999.00 Purple

We picked this model as the best soft mattress, so if you like that extra cushy feel, check it out. Our reviewers say that this is cooler than some memory foams, which tend to run a bit warm. It offers good support and comes in soft and firm options (the latter of which may still be a little too soft for those who like a truly firm mattress). The current deal will take up to $800 off if you bundle a mattress along with one of the bases.

Tuft & Needle

Shop Now Bestselling T&N Mint Mattress tuftandneedle.com $1276.00 Tuft & Needle

The best memory foam mattress, this one is a true bargain at under $1,500. The newer model has great support, a soft feel, and ships for free. The mattress is loaded with some gel pads throughout to keep you cool and is easy to set up.

Saatva

Shop Now Classic Mattress saatva.com $1596.00 Saatva

If you suffer from back issues, this is your best bet for help, as it combines memory foam with coils for a really supportive hybrid. There’s a 365-night home trial, so you can test the mattress out for yourself. In-room setup and delivery are included in your price (Saatva will also remove your old mattress for free). Take advantage of a special deal for Popular Mechanics readers and use this link to save 20 percent off of any purchase over $1,000.

Tempur-Pedic

Shop Now TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress tempurpedic.com $2099.00

The brand lists this mattress pick at a medium firmness level, and the multi-layer design features both a comfort layer and a support layer for a cozy night's sleep. Tempur-Pedic's memory foam works to absorb motion, so if you're sharing the bed with someone who has a tendency to move around, you're less likely to notice it throughout the night.

When Is Presidents’ Day 2024?



While George Washington’s actual birthday is February 22, the federal holiday is observed on the Monday in February closest to that date. This year, the holiday lands on February 19. The long weekend has become a sales event, with big-ticket items such as mattresses and appliances offered at significantly reduced prices.

What to Know Before You Shop

If this is your first time ordering a mattress online, make sure you do your research first. “When shopping online for a mattress, avoid going in blind,” Price advises. “With the massive influx of mattress brands on the market, stick to options that you already are familiar with or ones recommended and vetted by trusted experts.” If you’re nervous about buying a mattress online, most companies offer a lengthy trial period where you can decide if it’s the right fit for you before committing.

Is Presidents’ Day a Good Time to Buy a Mattress?

Yes! The long weekend in February is one of the few times of year that many retailers run big sales. Some brands even offer free accessories (like pillows or mattress toppers) along with their already steep discounts.

