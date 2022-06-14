The Super Bowl of mattress sales is happening NOW, in time for Father's Day — save up to $2,000!

These awesome mattress sales from premium brands are going strong! (Photo: Helix)

If there's one much-needed purchase that people tend to procrastinate on, it's a new mattress. No matter how lumpy or saggy your sleeping surface is, it's just so easy to put off replacing it for another day...and another, and another. Well, we're here to say: Stop.

Just in time for Father's Day, this is one of the best times to upgrade your mattress. Companies are giving you a chance to put your spine out of its misery at a price that won't make harm your wallet. We're rounded up the best deals out there; now it's up to you. Will your new mattress be Purple? At $400 off, it might be. Or will Casper be your friendly brand? Or maybe you've been eyeing Tuft & Needle.

And shopping for a mattress online just makes sense. Most online mattress companies have liberal return policies, so the process is super-easy. There are tons more options to check out, including Bear, Brooklyn Bedding, Nectar, Saatva, Leesa, Tempur-Pedic and more. But don't snooze on these deals because second chances don't last forever!

No joke, mattresses are $1,000 off at Sleep Number! (Photo: Sleep Number)

One of the most popular brands, Sleep Number products are well worth the investment. You can save more than $2,000 on a number of mattresses of all sizes. They respond to your movements and automatically adjust the firmness on each side while also absorbing excess heat to keep you cool all night long. Sounds amazing, right?

$1,499 (Queen) $1,799 at Sleep Number

Support, cooling and one of the biggest names in mattresses, all rolled in one. (Photo: Casper)

There’s a reason Casper is one of the most widely recognized names in mattresses — it's that good. Each of Casper’s three mattresses features at least one cooling layer, a foam or hybrid base and contains up to 121 recycled bottles. And they won't ghost you — you’ll get free, no-contact delivery, too.

Casper is offering deals on select mattresses this weekend. Save up to $700.

$1,606.50 (Queen) $2,295 at Casper

Can't stay cool throughout the night? Try this mattress. (Photo: Bear Mattress)

Like to stay active? Try the Bear Mattress — it’s specifically designed to restore tired, achy muscles. The brand makes three versions of the bestselling design: the Original, the Bear Pro, and the Bear Hybrid. Prefer a hotel-like feel? Go for the Pro. Conscious about price? Try the Original. And if you’re an athlete, the Hybrid is a gold-medal winner. All mattresses are proudly made in the USA with plush memory foam.

$749 (Original Queen) $998 at Bear Mattress $1,099 (Pro Queen) $1,465 at Bear Mattress

This mattress is completely supportive. (Photo: Tuft & Needle)

Tuft & Needle may not have the name recognition of a Casper or a Nectar, but its high quality and astoundingly low prices are getting people to lay down and take notice. They have three different models: the Original, Mint and Hybrid. The Original is recommended for those who want cushioned support without the softness of memory foam. Mint is for a more luxurious night's sleep, and Hybrid brings you the best of all worlds, combining coils with both polyfoam and memory foam.

$1,075.50 (Queen) $1,195 at Tuft & Needle

No sleep til Brooklyn Bedding. (Photo: Brooklyn Bedding)

Brooklyn Bedding has everything you need to upgrade your sleep! Brooklyn Bedding is an American manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a state-of-the art facility and great customer service. Use the promo code SUMMER20 and get 20%off mattresses.

$1499 with code (Queen) $1874 at Brooklyn Bedding

Cloud or mattress? We can't tell. (Photo: Saatva)

Back problems are no match for this baby. With the Saatva mattress, you can select your preferred level of firmness and mattress height, and rest easy knowing that no matter what you choose, it’s engineered to be easy on your back. The Congress of Chiropractic State Associations even awarded Saatva its seal of approval. Thanks to a hybrid of coils and memory foam, the Saatva is a great choice for those with back issues.

You can enjoy discounts on mattresses, mattress pads, pillows and more.

$1,558 (Queen) $1,770 at Saatva

Cool comfort all night long. (Photo: Tempur-Pedic)

Be cool, buy the Tempur-Cloud. It's designed for you hot sleepers, even during the dog days of summer. The effect starts the moment you climb into bed: the SmartClimate Dual Cover System feels cool to the touch, and PureCool+ Phase Change Material helps you cool down within the next 20 minutes. Finally, over the next eight hours, a layer of breathable comfort cycles heat and humidity out of the mattress.

$2199 (Queen) at Tempur-Pedic

Allswell ends well with a good night's sleep. (Photo: Allswell)

Mattresses are expensive — but Allswell proves you don’t need to sacrifice quality to get a mattress for a great price. The brand’s mattresses are made of hybrid foam and coil, plus a quilted top panel. All are designed to be cooling, but the Luxe and Supreme lines are made with copper to transfer even more heat away from the body. And they have a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can determine if the mattress is the right fit for you.

Take 20% off all mattresses with code THANKSDAD.

$559 with code (Luxe Queen) $699 at Allswell $799 with code (Supreme Queen) $999 at Allswell

Nighty night. (Photo: Helix)

Mattresses aren’t one-size-fits-all, and Helix gets that. They make over 13 varieties across the Original and Luxe lines, including options for side, back and stomach sleepers. There's even one specially designed for plus-size and Big and Tall shoppers. You can choose whether you prefer pressure relief or body contouring and firmness, and where you need the most support.

Helix extended its Memorial Day sale and it's designed to help you save more as you buy more. Use code MDSALE100 to get $100 off any mattress starting at $600, code MDSALE150 to get $150 off purchases over $1,250, and code MDSALE200 to get $200 off purchases over $1,700. Oh, and you’ll get two free Dream pillows thrown in, too, plus no-contact delivery.

$1,099 with code (Queen) $1,199 at Helix Steep $1,849 with code (Queen) $2,049 at Helix Sleep

Naturally comfortable. (Photo: Birch)

Natural and sustainably-sourced wool is what sets the Birch mattress apart from the rest. A natural cotton cover, hygroscopic wool and breathable, eco-certified latex help keep you cool, while hundreds of individually wrapped coils offer support while limiting motion transfer.

$949 (Queen) $1,349 at Birch Living

A hug in mattress form. (Photo: Leesa)

If you don’t like to fiddle with the firmness of your mattress, read on. Leesa’s mattresses are medium-firm and designed for all sleep styles. The Original mattress is made with three layers of memory foam, while the Hybrid and the Legend are made with a layer of foam and up to two layers of pocket springs. The two higher-end versions feature a hole-punched comfort layer, plus the highest-end Legend has micro-coils at the head and foot of the bed for targeted pressure relief.

$999 (Original Queen) $1199 at Lessa $1699 (Hybrid Queen) $1899 at Leesa $2049 (Legend Queen) $2399 at Leesa

The iconic Purple grid has over 30 patents. (Photo: Purple)

Purple mattresses are all over Instagram. Their iconic Purple grid layer may look like something from the future, but luckily the amazing level of comfort is available in the present. The grid is far from a marketing gimmick: The design, which boasts 30 patents, helps keep you cool and supported. Each mattress comes with at least a 2-inch grid. The Hybrid and Hybrid Premier come with responsive support coils, which make the mattress bouncier and more supportive, especially for those pain points.

$995 (Queen) $1399 at Purple

Get a queen-sized Zinus mattress for $199 now. (Photo: Walmart)

Fortunately, with the array of mattress deals at Walmart happening now across a variety of popular brands like Casper, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more, you won't lose too much sleep thinking of how much you spend making your bed your haven.

$199 (Slumber 1 Queen) at Walmart $1,499 (Tempur-Pedic Queen) at Walmart

