The Super Bowl of mattress sales is happening NOW, in time for Father's Day — save up to $2,000!
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Prime Day Deals
If there's one much-needed purchase that people tend to procrastinate on, it's a new mattress. No matter how lumpy or saggy your sleeping surface is, it's just so easy to put off replacing it for another day...and another, and another. Well, we're here to say: Stop.
Just in time for Father's Day, this is one of the best times to upgrade your mattress. Companies are giving you a chance to put your spine out of its misery at a price that won't make harm your wallet. We're rounded up the best deals out there; now it's up to you. Will your new mattress be Purple? At $400 off, it might be. Or will Casper be your friendly brand? Or maybe you've been eyeing Tuft & Needle.
And shopping for a mattress online just makes sense. Most online mattress companies have liberal return policies, so the process is super-easy. There are tons more options to check out, including Bear, Brooklyn Bedding, Nectar, Saatva, Leesa, Tempur-Pedic and more. But don't snooze on these deals because second chances don't last forever!
Sleep Number
One of the most popular brands, Sleep Number products are well worth the investment. You can save more than $2,000 on a number of mattresses of all sizes. They respond to your movements and automatically adjust the firmness on each side while also absorbing excess heat to keep you cool all night long. Sounds amazing, right?
$1,499 (Queen)
$1,799 at Sleep Number
Casper
There’s a reason Casper is one of the most widely recognized names in mattresses — it's that good. Each of Casper’s three mattresses features at least one cooling layer, a foam or hybrid base and contains up to 121 recycled bottles. And they won't ghost you — you’ll get free, no-contact delivery, too.
Casper is offering deals on select mattresses this weekend. Save up to $700.
$1,606.50 (Queen)
$2,295 at Casper
Bear Mattress
Like to stay active? Try the Bear Mattress — it’s specifically designed to restore tired, achy muscles. The brand makes three versions of the bestselling design: the Original, the Bear Pro, and the Bear Hybrid. Prefer a hotel-like feel? Go for the Pro. Conscious about price? Try the Original. And if you’re an athlete, the Hybrid is a gold-medal winner. All mattresses are proudly made in the USA with plush memory foam.
$749 (Original Queen)
$998 at Bear Mattress $1,099 (Pro Queen) $1,465 at Bear Mattress
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle may not have the name recognition of a Casper or a Nectar, but its high quality and astoundingly low prices are getting people to lay down and take notice. They have three different models: the Original, Mint and Hybrid. The Original is recommended for those who want cushioned support without the softness of memory foam. Mint is for a more luxurious night's sleep, and Hybrid brings you the best of all worlds, combining coils with both polyfoam and memory foam.
$1,075.50 (Queen)
$1,195 at Tuft & Needle
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding has everything you need to upgrade your sleep! Brooklyn Bedding is an American manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a state-of-the art facility and great customer service. Use the promo code SUMMER20 and get 20%off mattresses.
$1499 with code (Queen)
$1874 at Brooklyn Bedding
Saatva
Back problems are no match for this baby. With the Saatva mattress, you can select your preferred level of firmness and mattress height, and rest easy knowing that no matter what you choose, it’s engineered to be easy on your back. The Congress of Chiropractic State Associations even awarded Saatva its seal of approval. Thanks to a hybrid of coils and memory foam, the Saatva is a great choice for those with back issues.
You can enjoy discounts on mattresses, mattress pads, pillows and more.
$1,558 (Queen)
$1,770 at Saatva
Tempur-Pedic
Be cool, buy the Tempur-Cloud. It's designed for you hot sleepers, even during the dog days of summer. The effect starts the moment you climb into bed: the SmartClimate Dual Cover System feels cool to the touch, and PureCool+ Phase Change Material helps you cool down within the next 20 minutes. Finally, over the next eight hours, a layer of breathable comfort cycles heat and humidity out of the mattress.
Allswell
Mattresses are expensive — but Allswell proves you don’t need to sacrifice quality to get a mattress for a great price. The brand’s mattresses are made of hybrid foam and coil, plus a quilted top panel. All are designed to be cooling, but the Luxe and Supreme lines are made with copper to transfer even more heat away from the body. And they have a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can determine if the mattress is the right fit for you.
Take 20% off all mattresses with code THANKSDAD.
$559 with code (Luxe Queen)
$699 at Allswell $799 with code (Supreme Queen) $999 at Allswell
Helix
Mattresses aren’t one-size-fits-all, and Helix gets that. They make over 13 varieties across the Original and Luxe lines, including options for side, back and stomach sleepers. There's even one specially designed for plus-size and Big and Tall shoppers. You can choose whether you prefer pressure relief or body contouring and firmness, and where you need the most support.
Helix extended its Memorial Day sale and it's designed to help you save more as you buy more. Use code MDSALE100 to get $100 off any mattress starting at $600, code MDSALE150 to get $150 off purchases over $1,250, and code MDSALE200 to get $200 off purchases over $1,700. Oh, and you’ll get two free Dream pillows thrown in, too, plus no-contact delivery.
$1,099 with code (Queen)
$1,199 at Helix Steep $1,849 with code (Queen) $2,049 at Helix Sleep
Birch
Natural and sustainably-sourced wool is what sets the Birch mattress apart from the rest. A natural cotton cover, hygroscopic wool and breathable, eco-certified latex help keep you cool, while hundreds of individually wrapped coils offer support while limiting motion transfer.
$949 (Queen)
$1,349 at Birch Living
Leesa
If you don’t like to fiddle with the firmness of your mattress, read on. Leesa’s mattresses are medium-firm and designed for all sleep styles. The Original mattress is made with three layers of memory foam, while the Hybrid and the Legend are made with a layer of foam and up to two layers of pocket springs. The two higher-end versions feature a hole-punched comfort layer, plus the highest-end Legend has micro-coils at the head and foot of the bed for targeted pressure relief.
$999 (Original Queen)
$1199 at Lessa $1699 (Hybrid Queen) $1899 at Leesa $2049 (Legend Queen) $2399 at Leesa
Purple
Purple mattresses are all over Instagram. Their iconic Purple grid layer may look like something from the future, but luckily the amazing level of comfort is available in the present. The grid is far from a marketing gimmick: The design, which boasts 30 patents, helps keep you cool and supported. Each mattress comes with at least a 2-inch grid. The Hybrid and Hybrid Premier come with responsive support coils, which make the mattress bouncier and more supportive, especially for those pain points.
Walmart
Fortunately, with the array of mattress deals at Walmart happening now across a variety of popular brands like Casper, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more, you won't lose too much sleep thinking of how much you spend making your bed your haven.
$199 (Slumber 1 Queen) at Walmart $1,499 (Tempur-Pedic Queen) at Walmart
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 50" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $278, (was $450), walmart.com
Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers, $149 (was $229), walmart.com
JVC 50" Class 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $198 (was $398), walmart.com
Hisense 40" 2K LED Roku Smart TV, $178 (was $224), walmart.com
Onn. 50” 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $268 (was $329), walmart.com
TCL 32" Class HD LED Android Smart TV, $118 (was $229), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
Tineco's iFloor Complete Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $200), walmart.com
iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $198 (was $600), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $347 (was $600), walmart.com
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $79 (was $124), walmart.com
Eureka Power Speed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $69 (was $90), walmart.com
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $249 (was $359), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $199 (was $279), walmart.com
Beats Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, $131 (was $200), walmart.com
Cshidworld Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 5.0, $26 (was $100), walmart.com
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro Earbuds, $99 (was $130), walmart.com
Cowin Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $65 (was $110), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
Sweetnight 10" Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress-in-a-Box, $398 (was $498), walmart.com
Lux Decor Collection 6 Piece Queen Size Sheets, $29 (was $40), walmart.com
Molecule Gel Memory Foam Pillow, Standard/Queen, 2 Pack, $28 (was $60), walmart.com
Allswell Lavender Infused Memory Foam Pillow, $30 (was $50), walmart.com
Harper Lane Standard Size Bed Pillow, $23 (was $33), walmart.com
Allswell Nanobionic Cooling Weighted Blanket, $37 (was $50), walmart.com
Video game deals:
FIFA 22 for PS5, $33 (was $70), walmart.com
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch, $44 (was $60), walmart.com
Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch, $48 (was $60), walmart.com
Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $54), walmart.com
Yoshi's Crafted World for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Smart-home deals:
Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation, $30 (was $50), walmart.com
Sony Smart Speaker with Built-In Google Assistant, $200 (was $277), walmart.com
Google Nest Hub Max, $179 (was $229), walmart.com
GE Cync Smart Light Bulbs, Full Color, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Enabled, $18.50 (was $45), walmart.com
Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock, $70 (was $90), walmart.com
BN-Link Smart Digital Countdown Timer, $12 (was $28), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
Hamilton Beach Digital Bread Maker, $49 (was $125), walmart.com
PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro, $89 (was $149), walmart.com
Drew Barrymore Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster, $30 (was $44), walmart.com
PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus, $92 (was $129), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty Floral Shaped 3-Quart Dutch Oven, $40 (was $50), walmart.com
Best Choice Products 6-Quart Non-Stick Enamel Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, $48 (was $100), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
Lissome Women's 3-Piece Pajama Set, $20 (was $30), walmart.com
Melrose Ave Women's Faux Leather Three Strap Sandals, $19 (was $35), walmart.com
Superga Organic Natural Dye Lace Up Sneakers, $55 (was $85), walmart.com
Avia Women's Fleece Lined Quarter Zip Pullover, $9 (was $18), walmart.com
Charmo Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit with V-Neck, $17 (was $30), walmart.com
Avia Women's Mixed Knit Sneaker, $15 (was $20), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide Face Wash, $7 (was $25), walmart.com
Derma E Vitamin C Concentrated Serum, $17 (was $24.50), walmart.com
Native Volumizing Shampoo, Cucumber & Mint, $9 (was $22), walmart.com
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream, $30 (was $41), walmart.com
Aveeno Calm + Restore Nourishing Oat Sensitive Skin Cleanser, $8 (was $14), walmart.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.