These are the best masks to wear on airplanes, according to infectious disease experts
With 77 percent of Americans aged five and up having had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, many people made holiday travel plans before the recent spike in cases. If you're still planning to visit far-flung friends or family, it's only natural to have questions about how to do it safely. A big one, given that masks are still required on airplanes and in airport terminals: What is the best mask to wear on a plane?
Infectious disease experts say it doesn't need to be complicated. "I would just recommend people wear a surgical or multilayered cloth mask," infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh A. Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, tells Yahoo Life. (If you choose a cloth face mask, keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing one with at least two layers of fabric.)
Dr. Richard Watkins, an infectious disease physician and professor of internal medicine at the Northeast Ohio Medical University, also recommends a "standard surgical-type mask." While you could opt for something like a KN95 or KF94 mask, which offers a higher level of filtration, they can be "too uncomfortable to expect someone to wear on a plane" for longer periods of time, Watkins says.
Ready to hit the skies? Have one of these masks handy.
Powecom KN95 Masks
By now you know all about N-95 masks (the gold standard reserved for front-line workers), but you might not know that KN95 masks are a close second. Unfortunately, though, not all brands are created equal. Recently, after researching the effectiveness of several manufacturers' KN95 masks. Powecom masks made it through the tests. They’re approved by the FDA and officially included on the FDA Emergency Use Authorization List.
"I was in a car with someone whom I did not know was COVID-positive at the time, for 3 hours (family emergency)," one shopper wrote. "I wore this mask and he wore a typical, thinner blue mask. He had been exposed a few days before and tested positive a few days later. All of my tests have been negative."
Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Filters
The Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover has a different look and feel than your typical cloth face mask. These masks feature a seamless 3D knit construction that provides four-way stretch to minimize gaps and ensure proper protection. The masks also have adjustable earloops and a nose clip to allow you to get that just-right fit, regardless of the size or shape of your face. They also have a hidden filter pocket that allows you to easily slip in a Honeywell filter and remove it when you’re done. “It’s honestly the best face mask I’ve ever tried! It’s heavy and durable. It doesn’t slip around your face, the nose piece stays in place and the adjustable ear straps make for a tight fit,” one happy wearer wrote.
NNPCBT Disposable Face Masks
The bestselling NNPCBT Disposable Face Masks are made of three layers of non-woven fiber, exceeding the CDC's recommendation that masks have at least two layers. A metal nose wire and elastic bands also help you get a perfectly snug fit. Speaking of ear loops, these are made with extra-soft elastic, so you don't get that painful digging-in feeling around your ears. One user gave the masks props for comfort. "It doesn’t hurt or irritate my ears...a steal."
Athleta Everyday Non-Medical Face Masks Five-Pack
The Athleta Everyday masks are crafted from a polyester/spandex blend and have a soft cotton liner. Each pack features five different masks in assorted colors and styles. The masks also have adjustable toggles on the ear loops and a metal nose bridge for a tight fit. "Perfect breathability for travel. Comfortable and soft mask was great for long trip," a fan wrote in the reviews.
Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask 5-Pack
The Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask is breathable, well-shaped, comfortable, and kind of elegant. Nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this multilayer mask's comfort and breathability. Five-packs are available in four solid colors (white, bright pink, red or royal blue) for just $8. “Looking for comfort? Soft ear bands? Proper shape? You found it," one shopper said. "I’ve bought and returned more masks than most people on Etsy and Amazon. These are keepers.”
Jointown Face Masks 50-Pack
Prefer a more classic surgical-style mask? The Jointown Face Masks 50-Pack is a crowd favorite, with more than 68,000 five-star reviews. These masks feature three layers of protection, including a polypropylene filtration layer, and a metal nose clip to keep them snug. “Exact same masks we use at the hospital,” says one professional mask wearer. “Checked the box; literally the same brand."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
