The best MagSafe battery packs that do more than charge your iPhone
Magnetic mobile chargers for the win! These clever battery packs also incorporate grips and kickstands, making them smarter than most.
If your phone's battery gets drained before the end of the day, shopping for a mobile charger (also known as a power bank) might be a good idea. Most mobile chargers require a cord, but if you have an iPhone 12, 13 or 14, you can just snap one to the back thanks to MagSafe technology. (Yay, magnets!) With so many charger options on the market, finding the best MagSafe battery pack can be challenging, but I've highlighted four power banks that I consider to be the strongest choices.
The case that you keep your phone in must be MagSafe-compatible so the charger will snap onto it and still be able to magically deliver the wireless charging power to your phone. Look for the telltale "magnifying glass" design on the inside or outside of the case to see if the case is MagSafe-compatible for a power bank.
How do MagSafe battery packs work?
You might also be wondering just how much power these chargers pack. Three of the four have 5,000-mAh batteries, which should be good for at least one complete iPhone recharge. (For reference, the iPhone 13 incorporates a 3,227-mAh battery.) The Anker 633 ups the ante to 10,000 mAh and measures only a bit thicker than the others. The downside is you'll pay more for that extra juice.
One more thing to note: All four candidates for best magsafe battery packs come with a USB-C cable, but to actually recharge any of them, you'll also need a USB-C AC adapter, which is not included. If you already have a power bank that can produce at least 5V/3A, go ahead and use it. Otherwise, here's a dual-port USB AC adapter 2-pack on sale for $13 (because you can always use a spare).
