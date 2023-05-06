The best MagSafe battery packs that do more than charge your iPhone

If your phone's battery gets drained before the end of the day, shopping for a mobile charger (also known as a power bank) might be a good idea. Most mobile chargers require a cord, but if you have an iPhone 12, 13 or 14, you can just snap one to the back thanks to MagSafe technology. (Yay, magnets!) With so many charger options on the market, finding the best MagSafe battery pack can be challenging, but I've highlighted four power banks that I consider to be the strongest choices.

The case that you keep your phone in must be MagSafe-compatible so the charger will snap onto it and still be able to magically deliver the wireless charging power to your phone. Look for the telltale "magnifying glass" design on the inside or outside of the case to see if the case is MagSafe-compatible for a power bank.

If you're using a case with your iPhone, make sure it's MagSafe-compatible; you can tell by looking for this "magnifying glass" design on the inside or backside. (Photo: Apple)

How do MagSafe battery packs work?

You might also be wondering just how much power these chargers pack. Three of the four have 5,000-mAh batteries, which should be good for at least one complete iPhone recharge. (For reference, the iPhone 13 incorporates a 3,227-mAh battery.) The Anker 633 ups the ante to 10,000 mAh and measures only a bit thicker than the others. The downside is you'll pay more for that extra juice.

One more thing to note: All four candidates for best magsafe battery packs come with a USB-C cable, but to actually recharge any of them, you'll also need a USB-C AC adapter, which is not included. If you already have a power bank that can produce at least 5V/3A, go ahead and use it. Otherwise, here's a dual-port USB AC adapter 2-pack on sale for $13 (because you can always use a spare).

Clockwise from upper left: Anker MagGo 633, Voltme MagPak 5K, Anker MagGo with Popsockets Grip. (Photo: Rick Broida/Yahoo)

Fokimdo Fokimdo MagSafe Wireless Power Bank, 5000mAh The bargain to beat, Fokimdo's battery pack is less than half the price of some others. Its kickstand allows for both portrait and landscape phone viewing. I wasn't able to test this one, but it has a solid 4.3-star rating from over 400 buyers. Warranty: 12 months. $20 at Amazon

VOLTME Voltme MagPak 5K Magnetic Battery Pack Available in your choice of four colors (blue, shown, green, gray and charcoal), the MagPak measures just half an inch thick and comes with a fold-out kickstand flap that lets you prop up your phone in either portrait or landscape orientation. Warranty: 18 months. $25 at Amazon

Anker Anker 622 MagGo with PopSockets Grip For anyone who can't live without a PopSocket, this is the battery pack to get. Anker has basically grafted one of the little pop-out grips to an otherwise fairly standard charger. What's nice is that it can also be used as a stand, though only in landscape orientation. Wait for a sale on this one; I've seen it as low as $40. Warranty: 18 months. $70 at Amazon

Anker Anker 633 MagGo The big kahuna of the group, Anker's 633 packs a 10,000-mAh battery and includes a fold-out kickstand. It also has a 20-watt Power Delivery USB-C port if you want faster charging via a USB-C-to-Lightning cord (not included). This doesn't go on sale very often, but has been as low as $60. Warranty: 24 months. $80 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)