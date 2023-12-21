The best MagSafe accessories for your iPhone in 2024, tested and reviewed
Magnets FTW! Trick out your phone with these excellent power banks, car mounts, wallets and more.
I've been an iPhone user since the beginning, but it's only recently that I discovered — and really fell in love with — MagSafe. Apple's tech allows a wide range of accessories to piggyback on my phone (or vice-versa), snapping into place with a magnetic embrace that's both satisfying and secure. There are power banks, desk stands, car mounts, wallets and more, all of them compatible with the iPhone 12 and later. Below I've rounded up what I consider to be the best MagSafe accessories you can get.
ZtotopCases Leather MagSafe Wallet Stand
Budget Magsafe wallet
ESR HaloLock MagSafe Conversion Kit
Convert any case to MagSafe
Mozoter MagSafe Portable Charger
Budget MagSafe Power Bank
EWA MagOne Phone Grip Stand with Silicone Finger Strap
Low-profile MagSafe stand and strap
Sinjimoru M-Card Zip Magsafe Wallet and Phone Grip Stand
MagSafe wallet and grip
ExtreLife MagSafe Wallet with AirTag Holder
Spacious MagSafe wallet with AirTag holder
IMStick.Pro MagSafe Magnetic Phone Holder
Versatile MagSafe Phone Holder
Ucomx 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch
Magsafe 3-in-1 travel charging station
ESR HaloLock Geo MagSafe Wallet Stand with Find My
4-in-1 MagSafe multitool
Baseus Foldable Kickstand Wireless Portable Charger
High-capacity MagSafe Power Bank
Anker 622 MagGo with PopSockets Grip
MagSafe Power Bank with PopSocket
iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Windshield Car Mount with Wireless Charging
MagSafe Charging Car Mount
Anker 637 MagSafe Desktop Charging Station
MagSafe Desktop Charging Station
These aren't just random picks, either: I've tested most of these products and can confirm they've earned a spot on our list. Those few I haven't tested were included based on various criteria, including price, reputation, user reviews and comparison to competing products.
One important note before we dive in: All these products will work fine with a "naked" iPhone, but if you keep yours in a case (which you should), make sure it's MagSafe-compatible — meaning it has a visible or embedded magnetic ring to extend MagSafe's reach through to the back of the case. Otherwise your accessories may not lock on securely enough. (Good news: If you love your existing case but it doesn't support MagSafe, there's an inexpensive upgrade kit you can buy. Read more about it below.)
Want to learn more about this technology, including how it works and best ways to leverage it? See my story on how to use MagSafe. Now, on to the best MagSafe accessories!
The bargain to beat, Mozoter's 10,000-mAh battery pack is less than half the price of some others — and it has a few special tricks up its sleeve. First, it's waterproof and shockproof, with snazzy orange corner bumpers to help it survive falls. Second, it has a 3-setting LED light panel on its backside, useful for basic flashlight purposes or even as a fill light for recording videos. I'm amazed by what a good value this is.
Most MagSafe wallets are just pockets; the M-Card Zip is a slim, bifold plastic case with room for up to three cards on the left and some cash on the right. The same elastic strap that holds the cash provides a comfy multi-finger phone grip on the outside of the case, and there's a cleverly designed silicone band attached to it that scrunches up to become a phone stand (albeit for landscape viewing only). You also get a little strap that can optionally affix the wallet to your phone case, just in case it comes loose in your purse or something. I'm concerned about the longevity of the plastic clasp that keeps the wallet shut, but overall I really like this design.
Take a strong but bendy silicone-coated metal wire, wrap it around a magnetic disc and you've got the IMStick.Pro. This flexible phone holder works as a stand, bike mount, tripod mount, finger grip and more, and the backside is also magnetic so you can attach it to a MagSafe car or desk mount. (It doesn't support pass-through charging, though, so you'll have to remove it for that.) The wire can be a little awkward to use, but I can't argue with this thing's versatility.