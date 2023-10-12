Hit the road with these post-Prime Day carry-on luggage, backpack, and travel bag deals

Alas, we can't do anything about the personal, metaphorical baggage you'll be bringing to your holiday visits, but we can make sure your actual, literal baggage is top-notch and rock-bottom-priced. (Photo: Amazon)

Feel free to pour one out for Amazon's October Prime Day, which wound up yesterday. But then go ahead and raise a glass, because you can still save big on a slew of highly recommended, deeply discounted travel essentials, including carry-on bags, wheeled luggage and in-flight accessories. These prices are so good you'll be able to fly first class with your savings (well, business class, at least).

Top luggage deals right now

20-Inch Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage $110 $200 Save $90 See at Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels $150 $270 Save $120 See at Amazon

Before you book that flight, be sure to check out these discounts on everything from checked bags to carry-on suitcases to matched sets to backpacks and duffel bags. And don't miss out on the big name brands like Samsonite's half-off hardside luggage and wheeled options.

If you're traveling for an extended stay, check out a three-piece set like this one by Rockland and save. Of course, you don't have to be heading overseas to enjoy a deal. We've also rounded up some sales on travel backpacks like this one that are ideal for a shorter trip.

Best Prime Day carry-on suitcase deals

Samsonite 20-Inch Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage $110 $200 Save $90 Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead bins of most airlines, it also features four multidirectional spinner wheels for an effortless glide through the concourse. Security a concern? This sturdy case has side-mounting TSA locks to keep your stuff secure and comes with a 10-year warranty. Why we love it Samsonite is a standout brand for all the right reasons, and this super safe wheeled bag is no exception. We love that it comes in 13 colors like Cactus Green and Ice Blue so your bag is sure to standout on the luggage carousel as well. $110 at Amazon

Luggex Carry On Luggage $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On $66 $140 Save $74 See at Amazon

Level8 Grace EXT Carry On Luggage $120 $199 Save $79 with coupon See at Amazon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage $109 $160 Save $51 See at Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage $104 $120 Save $16 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day checked suitcase deals

Samsonite Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels $150 $270 Save $120 Breeze through security with this baby that's (still!) nearly 50% off. It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!” Why we love it You're basically getting two bags in one with this purchase. It's the perfect size for a quick weekend but it also expands for added space that lets you pack a few more dress options for dinner night. $150 at Amazon

Travel Select Amsterdam Expandable Rolling Upright Luggage $60 $85 Save $25 See at Amazon

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage $201 $240 Save $39 See at Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Upright 2 Wheel Luggage $144 $170 Save $26 See at Amazon

Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Luggage $131 $150 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage $122 $150 Save $28 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day luggage set deals

Rockland Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set $34 $80 Save $46 Nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching set of luggage. More than 43,000 shoppers have gushed about this duo — a 20-inch carry-on and matching briefcase — because it's lightweight, sturdy and the perfect combo for business travel and weekend getaways. Bonus: it's nearly 60% off right now, Why we love it Traveling is hard enough but juggling multiple bags can make security a nightmare. That's why we love how this two-piece set fits together for easy wheeling around the concourse. Just slip the smaller bag's straps over the roller bags handle and you're off! $34 at Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage $360 $480 Save $120 See at Amazon

American Tourister 3-Piece Set $145 $330 Save $185 See at Amazon

Showkoo Luggage Sets $170 $300 Save $130 See at Amazon

Coolife Three-Piece Luggage Set $100 $300 Save $200 See at Amazon

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage Set $54 $120 Save $66 See at Amazon

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set $180 $300 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Prime Day backpack deals

MATEIN Matein Carry on Backpack $40 $52 Save $12 With 40 liters' capacity, this bestseller pack is likely all you'd need for a long weekend, but an unzipped zipper will expand it up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're heading back home with some unexpected purchases. Also cool: Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find that one thing you need right now. Plus, it's on double discounts! Why we love it The backpack straps can easily be tucked away when you don't want to carry this bag around on your back. It also comes with a handle that lets you carry it sideways like a briefcase. $40 at Amazon

Taygeer Travel Backpack $21 $51 Save $30 See at Amazon

Coofay Travel Backpack $23 $37 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Campus Backpack $66 $125 Save $59 See at Amazon

Wonhox Travel Backpack $24 $37 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Vancropak Carry on Backpack $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack $26 $46 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Prime Day duffel and weekender bag deals

Rockland Rockland 30-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag $34 $120 Save $86 "Rolling" and "duffel" combines two of our favorite, most useful luggage attributes. Combined, they add up to "fast" and "roomy," and what's more important than that when you're on the road? This bag has a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle and five exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. And it's over 70% off. Why we love it Convertible bags are just an incredible deal when you think about how you're getting both an easy weekender duffle and a serious piece of luggage with a telescoping handle that's ready to roll down the jet bridge. $34 at Amazon

Adidas Unisex Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag $26 $40 Save $14 See at Amazon

Etronik Weekender Bag $37 $50 Save $13 See at Amazon

Felipe Varela 65L Duffle Bag $20 $29 Save $9 See at Amazon

North Star Sports Ripstop Standard Duffle $13 $28 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Wrangler 30-Inch Wesley Rolling Duffel Bag $28 $44 Save $17 See at Amazon

Lekesky Travel Duffel Bag $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel accessory deals

Veken Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? Look to the cube! This 8-piece set, an Amazon's Choice, features compressible cubes of various sizes. But wait, there's more! It also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, an accessory bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes. Why we love it It's easy to stay organized while you're packing, but by the time you're at your hotel things tend to go missing. We love that these individual bags and cases make it easy to keep things in their place for the duration of the trip. Stay organized and at the right price on Prime Day! Save $16 with coupon $14 at Amazon

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo $6 $10 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Gotdya Travel Pillow $14 $22 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Miroposs Rechargeable Makeup Mirror $20 $36 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Bagsmart Large Toiletry Bag $28 $32 Save $4 See at Amazon

Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder $13 $18 Save $5 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $89 $99 Save $10 See at Amazon

Anker Portable Charger $12 $22 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Travel Inspira Luggage Scale $9 $12 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

