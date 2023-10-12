Hit the road with these post-Prime Day carry-on luggage, backpack, and travel bag deals
Final hours for discounts on half off Samsonite
Feel free to pour one out for Amazon's October Prime Day, which wound up yesterday. But then go ahead and raise a glass, because you can still save big on a slew of highly recommended, deeply discounted travel essentials, including carry-on bags, wheeled luggage and in-flight accessories. These prices are so good you'll be able to fly first class with your savings (well, business class, at least).
Top luggage deals right now
20-Inch Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage$110$200Save $90
Before you book that flight, be sure to check out these discounts on everything from checked bags to carry-on suitcases to matched sets to backpacks and duffel bags. And don't miss out on the big name brands like Samsonite's half-off hardside luggage and wheeled options.
If you're traveling for an extended stay, check out a three-piece set like this one by Rockland and save. Of course, you don't have to be heading overseas to enjoy a deal. We've also rounded up some sales on travel backpacks like this one that are ideal for a shorter trip.
Best Prime Day carry-on suitcase deals
Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead bins of most airlines, it also features four multidirectional spinner wheels for an effortless glide through the concourse. Security a concern? This sturdy case has side-mounting TSA locks to keep your stuff secure and comes with a 10-year warranty.
Why we love it
Samsonite is a standout brand for all the right reasons, and this super safe wheeled bag is no exception. We love that it comes in 13 colors like Cactus Green and Ice Blue so your bag is sure to standout on the luggage carousel as well.
Luggex Carry On Luggage$120$160Save $40
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On$66$140Save $74
Level8 Grace EXT Carry On Luggage$120$199Save $79 with coupon
Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage$109$160Save $51
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage$104$120Save $16
Best Prime Day checked suitcase deals
Breeze through security with this baby that's (still!) nearly 50% off. It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”
Why we love it
You're basically getting two bags in one with this purchase. It's the perfect size for a quick weekend but it also expands for added space that lets you pack a few more dress options for dinner night.
Travel Select Amsterdam Expandable Rolling Upright Luggage$60$85Save $25
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage$201$240Save $39
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Upright 2 Wheel Luggage$144$170Save $26
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Luggage$131$150Save $19 with coupon
American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage$122$150Save $28
Best Prime Day luggage set deals
Nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching set of luggage. More than 43,000 shoppers have gushed about this duo — a 20-inch carry-on and matching briefcase — because it's lightweight, sturdy and the perfect combo for business travel and weekend getaways. Bonus: it's nearly 60% off right now,
Why we love it
Traveling is hard enough but juggling multiple bags can make security a nightmare. That's why we love how this two-piece set fits together for easy wheeling around the concourse. Just slip the smaller bag's straps over the roller bags handle and you're off!
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage$360$480Save $120
American Tourister 3-Piece Set$145$330Save $185
Showkoo Luggage Sets$170$300Save $130
Coolife Three-Piece Luggage Set$100$300Save $200
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage Set$54$120Save $66
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set$180$300Save $120 with coupon
Best Prime Day backpack deals
With 40 liters' capacity, this bestseller pack is likely all you'd need for a long weekend, but an unzipped zipper will expand it up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're heading back home with some unexpected purchases. Also cool: Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find that one thing you need right now. Plus, it's on double discounts!
Why we love it
The backpack straps can easily be tucked away when you don't want to carry this bag around on your back. It also comes with a handle that lets you carry it sideways like a briefcase.
Taygeer Travel Backpack$21$51Save $30
Coofay Travel Backpack$23$37Save $14 with coupon
Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Campus Backpack$66$125Save $59
Wonhox Travel Backpack$24$37Save $13 with coupon
Vancropak Carry on Backpack$24$40Save $16
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack$26$46Save $20 with coupon
Best Prime Day duffel and weekender bag deals
"Rolling" and "duffel" combines two of our favorite, most useful luggage attributes. Combined, they add up to "fast" and "roomy," and what's more important than that when you're on the road? This bag has a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle and five exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. And it's over 70% off.
Why we love it
Convertible bags are just an incredible deal when you think about how you're getting both an easy weekender duffle and a serious piece of luggage with a telescoping handle that's ready to roll down the jet bridge.
Adidas Unisex Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag$30$40Save $10
HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag$26$40Save $14
Etronik Weekender Bag$37$50Save $13
Felipe Varela 65L Duffle Bag$20$29Save $9
North Star Sports Ripstop Standard Duffle$13$28Save $15 with coupon
Wrangler 30-Inch Wesley Rolling Duffel Bag$28$44Save $17
Lekesky Travel Duffel Bag$27$40Save $13
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag$31$40Save $9
Best Prime Day travel accessory deals
Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? Look to the cube! This 8-piece set, an Amazon's Choice, features compressible cubes of various sizes. But wait, there's more! It also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, an accessory bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes.
Why we love it
It's easy to stay organized while you're packing, but by the time you're at your hotel things tend to go missing. We love that these individual bags and cases make it easy to keep things in their place for the duration of the trip. Stay organized and at the right price on Prime Day!
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo$6$10Save $4 with coupon
Gotdya Travel Pillow$14$22Save $8 with coupon
Miroposs Rechargeable Makeup Mirror$20$36Save $16 with coupon
Bagsmart Large Toiletry Bag$28$32Save $4
Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder$13$18Save $5
Apple AirTag 4 Pack$89$99Save $10
Anker Portable Charger$12$22Save $10 with coupon
Travel Inspira Luggage Scale$9$12Save $3 with coupon
