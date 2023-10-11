Prime Day luggage deals: The 50+ best travel bags to shop, including carry-ons and Samsonite for nearly 50% off
Time to pack your bags and get ready for vacation. Amazon's October Prime Day has delivered this year with epic across-the-board discounts, but we're maybe the most excited about the dozens of travel deals we've seen on carry-on bags, wheeled luggage and flight accessories that will have you browsing the web for your next destination.
20-Inch Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage$110$200Save $90
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels$150$270Save $120
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set$34$80Save $46
Matein Carry on Backpack$31$52Save $21 with coupon
Rockland 30-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag$34$120Save $86
Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Before you plan your next family visit or sightseeing tour, be sure to browse these deals for the best prices on everything from checked bags to carry-on suitcases to matched sets to backpacks and duffel bags. They're all majorly marked down, alongside thousands of must-have accessories.
We're especially excited to see big-name brands like Samsonite getting in on the hype with half-off hardside luggage and wheeled options. Traveling with the whole family? Try a three-piece set like this one by Rockland and save. Of course, you don't have to be traveling internationally or for long spans of time to appreciate these discounts. We've also rounded up some sales on travel backpacks like this one that are ideal for a quick trip or even an afternoon at the coffee shop with your laptop and a good book.
So fasten your seatbelts, but remember: Some of the deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you're not one, sign up now for a free 30-day trial now.
Best Prime Day carry-on suitcase deals
Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead bins of most airlines, it also features four multidirectional spinner wheels for an effortless glide through the concourse. Security a concern? This sturdy case has side-mounting TSA locks to keep your stuff secure and comes with a 10-year warranty.
Why we love it
Samsonite is a standout brand for all the right reasons, and this super safe wheeled bag is no exception. We love that it comes in 13 colors like Cactus Green and Ice Blue so your bag is sure to standout on the luggage carousel as well.
Best Prime Day checked suitcase deals
Breeze through security with this baby that's nearly 50% off for Prime Day! It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”
Why we love it
You're basically getting two bags in one with this purchase. It's the perfect size for a quick weekend but it also expands for added space that lets you pack a few more dress options for dinner night.
Best Prime Day luggage set deals
Nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching set of luggage. More than 43,000 shoppers have gushed about this duo — a 20-inch carry-on and matching briefcase — because it's lightweight, sturdy and the perfect combo for business travel and weekend getaways. Bonus: it's nearly 60% off right now,
Why we love it
Traveling is hard enough but juggling multiple bags can make security a nightmare. That's why we love how this two-piece set fits together for easy wheeling around the concourse. Just slip the smaller bag's straps over the roller bags handle and you're off!
Best Prime Day backpack deals
With 40 liters' capacity, this bestseller pack is likely all you'd need for a long weekend, but an unzipped zipper will expand it up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're heading back home with some unexpected purchases. Also cool: Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find that one thing you need right now. Plus, it's on double discounts for Prime Day!
Why we love it
The backpack straps can easily be tucked away when you don't want to carry this bag around on your back. It also comes with a handle that lets you carry it sideways like a briefcase.
Best Prime Day duffel and weekender bag deals
"Rolling" and "duffel" combines two of our favorite, most useful luggage attributes. Combined, they add up to "fast" and "roomy," and what's more important than that when you're on the road? This bag has a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle and five exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. And it's over 70% off for Prime Day!
Why we love it
Convertible bags are just an incredible deal when you think about how you're getting both an easy weekender duffle and a serious piece of luggage with a telescoping handle that's ready to roll down the jet bridge.
Best Prime Day travel accessory deals
Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? Look to the cube! This 8-piece set, an Amazon's Choice, features compressible cubes of various sizes. But wait, there's more! It also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, an accessory bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes.
Why we love it
It's easy to stay organized while you're packing, but by the time you're at your hotel things tend to go missing. We love that these individual bags and cases make it easy to keep things in their place for the duration of the trip. Stay organized and at the right price on Prime Day!
