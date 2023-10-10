Prime Day luggage deals: The 20+ best bags to shop today, including a top-rated Samsonite suitcase for 47% off

Alas, we can't do anything about the personal, metaphorical baggage you'll be bringing to your holiday visits, but we can make sure your actual, literal baggage is top-notch and rock-bottom-priced. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's October Prime Day is finally here, and you know what that means: epic across-the-board discounts. But we'd like to specifically address you gonna-be travelers out there. If this holiday season will find you jetting off on a vacation or family visit, take it from us: Now is the time to score some new luggage for your year-end adventure. Everything from checked bags to matched sets to backpacks and duffel bags is majorly marked down, as are thousands of must-have accessories. So fasten your seatbelts, but remember: Some of the deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you're not one, sign up now for a free 30-day trial now.

Best Prime Day carry-on suitcase deals

Samsonite 20-Inch Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage $110 $200 Save $90 Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead bins of most airlines, it also features four multidirectional spinner wheels for an effortless glide through the concourse. Security a concern? This sturdy case has side-mounting TSA locks to keep your stuff secure and comes with a 10-year warranty. $110 at Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On $44 $140 Save $96 See at Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage $104 $120 Save $16 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day checked suitcase deals

Samsonite Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels $144 $270 Save $126 Breeze through security with this baby that's nearly 50% off for Prime Day! It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!” $144 at Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage $72 $160 Save $88 See at Amazon

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage $97 $150 Save $53 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day luggage set deals

Rockland Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set $34 $80 Save $46 Nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching set of luggage. More than 43,000 shoppers have gushed about this duo — a 20-inch carry-on and matching briefcase — because it's lightweight, sturdy and the perfect combo for business travel and weekend getaways. Bonus: it's nearly 60% off right now, $34 at Amazon

Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside Expandable Luggage $182 $290 Save $108 See at Amazon

Coolife Three-Piece Luggage Set $93 $300 Save $207 See at Amazon

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage Set $54 $120 Save $66 See at Amazon

Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage $178 $390 Save $212 See at Amazon

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set $160 $300 Save $140 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Prime Day backpack deals

MATEIN Matein Carry on Backpack $31 $52 Save $21 with coupon With 40 liters' capacity, this bestseller pack is likely all you'd need for a long weekend, but an unzipped zipper will expand it up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're heading back home with some unexpected purchases. Also cool: Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find that one thing you need right now. Plus, it's on double discounts for Prime Day! Save $21 with coupon $31 at Amazon

Coofay Travel Backpack $24 $37 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Vancropak Carry on Backpack $24 $42 Save $18 See at Amazon

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack $26 $46 Save $20 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day duffel bag deals

Rockland Rockland 30-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag $34 $120 Save $86 "Rolling" and "duffel" combines two of our favorite, most useful luggage attributes. Combined, they add up to "fast" and "roomy," and what's more important than that when you're on the road? This bag has a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle and five exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. And it's over 70% off for Prime Day! $34 at Amazon

Adidas Unisex Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Felipe Varela 65L Duffle Bag $20 $29 Save $9 See at Amazon

Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel accessory deals

Veken Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes $20 $30 Save $10 Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? Look to the cube! This 8-piece set, an Amazon's Choice, features compressible cubes of various sizes. But wait, there's more! It also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, an accessory bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes. $20 at Amazon

Gotdya Travel Pillow $13 $22 Save $8 See at Amazon

Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder $9 $18 Save $9 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $89 $99 Save $10 See at Amazon

Anker Portable Charger $13 $18 Save $5 See at Amazon

Tile Mate Tracker $22 $25 Save $3 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Travel Inspira Luggage Scale $10 $12 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

