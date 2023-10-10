Prime Day luggage deals: The 20+ best bags to shop today, including a top-rated Samsonite suitcase for 47% off
Best Prime Day carry-on suitcase deals
Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead bins of most airlines, it also features four multidirectional spinner wheels for an effortless glide through the concourse. Security a concern? This sturdy case has side-mounting TSA locks to keep your stuff secure and comes with a 10-year warranty.
Best Prime Day checked suitcase deals
Breeze through security with this baby that's nearly 50% off for Prime Day! It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”
Best Prime Day luggage set deals
Nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching set of luggage. More than 43,000 shoppers have gushed about this duo — a 20-inch carry-on and matching briefcase — because it's lightweight, sturdy and the perfect combo for business travel and weekend getaways. Bonus: it's nearly 60% off right now,
Best Prime Day backpack deals
With 40 liters' capacity, this bestseller pack is likely all you'd need for a long weekend, but an unzipped zipper will expand it up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're heading back home with some unexpected purchases. Also cool: Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find that one thing you need right now. Plus, it's on double discounts for Prime Day!
Best Prime Day duffel bag deals
"Rolling" and "duffel" combines two of our favorite, most useful luggage attributes. Combined, they add up to "fast" and "roomy," and what's more important than that when you're on the road? This bag has a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle and five exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. And it's over 70% off for Prime Day!
Best Prime Day travel accessory deals
Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? Look to the cube! This 8-piece set, an Amazon's Choice, features compressible cubes of various sizes. But wait, there's more! It also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, an accessory bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes.
