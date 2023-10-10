Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prime Day luggage deals: The 20+ best bags to shop today, including a top-rated Samsonite suitcase for 47% off

Rebecca Carhart
Updated ·1 min read
0
collage of luggage
Alas, we can't do anything about the personal, metaphorical baggage you'll be bringing to your holiday visits, but we can make sure your actual, literal baggage is top-notch and rock-bottom-priced. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's October Prime Day is finally here, and you know what that means: epic across-the-board discounts. But we'd like to specifically address you gonna-be travelers out there. If this holiday season will find you jetting off on a vacation or family visit, take it from us: Now is the time to score some new luggage for your year-end adventure. Everything from checked bags to matched sets to backpacks and duffel bags is majorly marked down, as are thousands of must-have accessories. So fasten your seatbelts, but remember: Some of the deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you're not one, sign up now for a free 30-day trial now.

Quick Overview

  • 20-Inch Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

    $110$200
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On

    $44$140
    Save $96
    See at Amazon

  • SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage

    $104$120
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

    $144$270
    Save $126
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

    $72$160
    Save $88
    See at Amazon

  • American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage

    $97$150
    Save $53
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

    $34$80
    Save $46
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside Expandable Luggage

    $182$290
    Save $108
    See at Amazon

  • Coolife Three-Piece Luggage Set

    $93$300
    Save $207
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage Set

    $54$120
    Save $66
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage

    $178$390
    Save $212
    See at Amazon

  • Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set

    $160$300
    Save $140 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Matein Carry on Backpack

    $31$52
    Save $21 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Coofay Travel Backpack

    $24$37
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Vancropak Carry on Backpack

    $24$42
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

    $26$46
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland 30-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag

    $34$120
    Save $86
    See at Amazon

  • Adidas Unisex Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

    $30$40
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Felipe Varela 65L Duffle Bag

    $20$29
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag

    $31$40
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes

    $20$30
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Gotdya Travel Pillow

    $13$22
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder

    $9$18
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirTag 4 Pack

    $89$99
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Anker Portable Charger

    $13$18
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Tile Mate Tracker

    $22$25
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

    $10$20
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Travel Inspira Luggage Scale

    $10$12
    Save $2 with coupon
    See at Amazon
See 23 more

Best Prime Day carry-on suitcase deals

Samsonite

20-Inch Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

$110$200Save $90

Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead bins of most airlines, it also features four multidirectional spinner wheels for an effortless glide through the concourse. Security a concern? This sturdy case has side-mounting TSA locks to keep your stuff secure and comes with a 10-year warranty.

$110 at Amazon

  • Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On

    $44$140
    Save $96
    See at Amazon

  • SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage

    $104$120
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day checked suitcase deals

Samsonite

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

$144$270Save $126

Breeze through security with this baby that's nearly 50% off for Prime Day! It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”

$144 at Amazon

  • Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

    $72$160
    Save $88
    See at Amazon

  • American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage

    $97$150
    Save $53
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day luggage set deals

Rockland

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

$34$80Save $46

Nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching set of luggage. More than 43,000 shoppers have gushed about this duo — a 20-inch carry-on and matching briefcase — because it's lightweight, sturdy and the perfect combo for business travel and weekend getaways. Bonus: it's nearly 60% off right now, 

$34 at Amazon

  • Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside Expandable Luggage

    $182$290
    Save $108
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage Set

    $54$120
    Save $66
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage

    $178$390
    Save $212
    See at Amazon

  • Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set

    $160$300
    Save $140 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day backpack deals

MATEIN

Matein Carry on Backpack

$31$52
Save $21 with coupon

With 40 liters' capacity, this bestseller pack is likely all you'd need for a long weekend, but an unzipped zipper will expand it up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're heading back home with some unexpected purchases. Also cool: Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find that one thing you need right now. Plus, it's on double discounts for Prime Day!

Save $21 with coupon
$31 at Amazon

Best Prime Day duffel bag deals

Rockland

Rockland 30-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag

$34$120Save $86

"Rolling" and "duffel" combines two of our favorite, most useful luggage attributes. Combined, they add up to "fast" and "roomy," and what's more important than that when you're on the road? This bag has a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle and five exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. And it's over 70% off for Prime Day!

$34 at Amazon

  • Adidas Unisex Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

    $30$40
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag

    $31$40
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel accessory deals

Veken

Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes

$20$30Save $10

Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? Look to the cube! This 8-piece set, an Amazon's Choice, features compressible cubes of various sizes. But wait, there's more! It also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, an accessory bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes. 

$20 at Amazon

  • Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder

    $9$18
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Travel Inspira Luggage Scale

    $10$12
    Save $2 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Recommended Stories