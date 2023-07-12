The 50+ best Prime Day luggage deals — including a top-rated Rockland carry-on for $50

Shop these killer sales before your next trip! (Photo: Amazon)

It's now day two of one of the biggest shopping events of the year — Amazon Prime Day, meaning you only have a few more hours to score some epic discounts. If you have any upcoming summer travel plans and are in the market for a new piece of luggage to take with you on your adventures, now is the time to snag a new suitcase at shockingly low prices. Everything from checked bags to luggage sets to travel backpacks and duffel bags are majorly marked down right now. As are thousands of must-have travel accessories.

To help you get started, we rounded up the best Prime Day luggage deals you need to shop during the two-day sale event, which started yesterday July 11 and wraps up today July 12. From carry-on suitcases to three-piece matching sets, there’s something on the list below for just about every type of traveler. Just remember, some of the deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you're not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

Keep reading to see all the discounted travel essentials that are begging to be snatched up.

Best Suitcase Deals

Samsonite Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage $108 $200 Save $92 Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead standards for most airlines, but it also has four multidirectional spinner wheels for a smooth ride through the airport. The hardshell suitcase has side mounting TSA locks to keep your stuff secure and it comes with a 10-year warranty! $108 at Amazon

“This is a great luggage to haul around to ease the stress when you're traveling often or when spending a long time on the road. It's durable, mobile, great looking, and stands out at baggage claim,” wrote one happy shopper. “When I was sleep deprived and running short on time to catch a connecting flight, I didn't manage to check in my luggage, but thankfully the size of this one is perfect to be a carry-on. I also didn't have trouble packing for a week-long trip overseas with this luggage.”

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage $89 $160 Save $71 See at Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage $50 $140 Save $90 See at Amazon

Samsonite Omni 2 PRO Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners $150 $220 Save $70 See at Amazon

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On $100 $145 Save $45 See at Amazon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage $127 $254 Save $127 See at Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage $187 $220 Save $33 See at Amazon

SwissGear 7366 Hardside Expandable Luggage $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Lexington Hard Suitcase $84 $260 Save $176 See at Amazon

Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage $170 $270 Save $100 See at Amazon

American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Expandable Hardside Luggage $90 $120 Save $30 See at Amazon

Best Luggage Set Deals

Rockland Rockland Vienna Hardside Luggage (Set of Three) $81 $300 Save $219 Nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching set of luggage. This set by Rockland has ergonomically designed telescopic handles, 360-degree spinner wheels and waterproof zippers. $81 at Amazon

“These suitcases glide with ease and are very lightweight and durable! Once folded open you’ll notice a silk zip liner to separate each side. There are pockets and straps for securing,” raved one customer.

Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage $164 $310 Save $146 See at Amazon

Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage $178 $390 Save $212 See at Amazon

Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port $54 $75 Save $21 See at Amazon

American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage (Set of Three) $145 $330 Save $185 See at Amazon

Joyway 20" Carry-On Suitcases Set $100 $136 Save $36 See at Amazon

Showkoo Luggage Sets Expandable $190 $300 Save $110 See at Amazon

London Fog Westminster (Pack of 4) $271 $318 Save $48 See at Amazon

Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set $119 $140 Save $21 See at Amazon

Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set $74 $219 Save $145 See at Amazon

Best Travel Backpack Deals

MATEIN Matein Carry on Backpack $34 $52 Save $18 This no.1 bestselling backpack actually expands up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're doing some extra souvenir shopping. Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find certain items. $34 at Amazon

“I bought two of these for my son and I on our week long trip to Myrtle Beach and we both loved them,” said one five-star reviewer. “We fit a weeks worth of clothes, toiletries etc and we even bought new shoes and a few other things while we were over there and fit them inside with ease. Plenty of zippered compartments, organizers, comfortable straps, clip straps to pull it all tight while in the airport and on planes etc and they stood up to all of our travels on the beaches, fishing boats etc even came back home looking like new.”

Yorepek Travel Backpack $27 $60 Save $33 See at Amazon

Bagsmart Travel Laptop Backpack $37 $43 Save $6 See at Amazon

Monsdle Travel Laptop Backpack $30 $42 Save $12 See at Amazon

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

Kaka Travel Backpack $42 $60 Save $18 See at Amazon

Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack $36 $80 Save $44 See at Amazon

Lumesner Carry on Backpack $43 $55 Save $12 See at Amazon

Best Duffel Bag Deals

Rockland Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag $34 $120 Save $86 This roomy duffel bag has a telescopic handle and two wheels at the bottom making it super easy to navigate through busy airports and train stations. In addition to a spacious main compartment, it also has five exterior pockets to store items you need easy access to. $34 at Amazon

One shopper raved: “I was taking a trip that required me to take a lot of gear, and it also needed to be able to collapse down into a thin storage space. So a soft-sided roller made sense. This one turned out to be very spacious and had even more space than I really needed. Huge, cavernous space inside made packing easy, and outside pockets were handy for small items. Wheels rolled well and telescoping handle was sturdy.”

Vera Bradley Cotton Medium Travel Duffel Bag $47 $68 Save $21 See at Amazon

Baleine Gym Bag $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Large Travel Luggage Duffel Bag $22 $33 Save $11 See at Amazon

Ecohub Small Gym Bag $21 $26 Save $5 See at Amazon

Wrangler Wesley Rolling Duffel Bag $34 $44 Save $11 See at Amazon

Stansport 1220 Deluxe Duffel Bag $21 $40 Save $19 See at Amazon

Rockland Duffel Bag $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Puma Evercat Contender Duffel Bag $21 $40 Save $19 See at Amazon

Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Multi-Pocket Upright Rolling Duffel Bag $36 $44 Save $8 See at Amazon

Best Travel Accessory Deals

BAGAIL Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes $21 $25 Save $4 with coupon Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? This 8-piece set of packing cubes will help! Along with three cubes of various sizes, the set also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, a sock bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes. Save $4 with coupon $21 at Amazon

“I have never bought luggage cubes or organizers before because I didn't see the need for them, UNTIL NOW! These were the best purchase I have made in a long time,” wrote one reviewer. “They not only make packing neater, but they are so good for hotel organization. I was able to just take the whole packing cube and put it in the drawer of the hotel instead of unpacking every piece of clothing. The BEST!”

MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes $32 $43 Save $11 See at Amazon

Travel Inspira Luggage Scale $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

Gotdya Travel Pillow $14 $22 Save $8 See at Amazon

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4 $17 $22 Save $5 See at Amazon

Anker Portable Charger $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Bcozzy Neck Pillow for Travel $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Rlokosfb Portable Makeup Bag $8 $20 Save $12 See at Amazon

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

