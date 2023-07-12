Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 50+ best Prime Day luggage deals — including a top-rated Rockland carry-on for $50

1
Rebecca Carhart
Updated ·3 min read
luggage set, backpack, packing cubes, suitcase
Shop these killer sales before your next trip! (Photo: Amazon)

It's now day two of one of the biggest shopping events of the year — Amazon Prime Day, meaning you only have a few more hours to score some epic discounts. If you have any upcoming summer travel plans and are in the market for a new piece of luggage to take with you on your adventures, now is the time to snag a new suitcase at shockingly low prices. Everything from checked bags to luggage sets to travel backpacks and duffel bags are majorly marked down right now. As are thousands of must-have travel accessories.

Quick Overview

  • Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

    $108$200
    Save $92
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $89$160
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

    $50$140
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Omni 2 PRO Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

    $150$220
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Underseat Carry-On

    $100$145
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

  • Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $127$254
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

  • Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

    $187$220
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • SwissGear 7366 Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $100$125
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Tommy Hilfiger Lexington Hard Suitcase

    $84$260
    Save $176
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $170$270
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Expandable Hardside Luggage

    $90$120
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Vienna Hardside Luggage (Set of Three)

    $81$300
    Save $219
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $164$310
    Save $146
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage

    $178$390
    Save $212
    See at Amazon

  • Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port

    $54$75
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage (Set of Three)

    $145$330
    Save $185
    See at Amazon

  • Joyway 20" Carry-On Suitcases Set

    $100$136
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Showkoo Luggage Sets Expandable

    $190$300
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • London Fog Westminster (Pack of 4)

    $271$318
    Save $48
    See at Amazon

  • Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

    $119$140
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set

    $74$219
    Save $145
    See at Amazon

  • Matein Carry on Backpack

    $34$52
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Yorepek Travel Backpack

    $27$60
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • Bagsmart Travel Laptop Backpack

    $37$43
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • Monsdle Travel Laptop Backpack

    $30$42
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

    $24$40
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • Kaka Travel Backpack

    $42$60
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack

    $36$80
    Save $44
    See at Amazon

  • Lumesner Carry on Backpack

    $43$55
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag

    $34$120
    Save $86
    See at Amazon

  • Vera Bradley Cotton Medium Travel Duffel Bag

    $47$68
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Baleine Gym Bag

    $16$30
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics Large Travel Luggage Duffel Bag

    $22$33
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Ecohub Small Gym Bag

    $21$26
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Wrangler Wesley Rolling Duffel Bag

    $34$44
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Stansport 1220 Deluxe Duffel Bag

    $21$40
    Save $19
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Duffel Bag

    $20$30
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Puma Evercat Contender Duffel Bag

    $21$40
    Save $19
    See at Amazon

  • Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Multi-Pocket Upright Rolling Duffel Bag

    $36$44
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes

    $21$25
    Save $4 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder

    $10$18
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

    $12$20
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder

    $11$16
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes

    $32$43
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Travel Inspira Luggage Scale

    $10$12
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • Gotdya Travel Pillow

    $14$22
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4

    $17$22
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Anker Portable Charger

    $15$22
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Bcozzy Neck Pillow for Travel

    $40$60
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Rlokosfb Portable Makeup Bag

    $8$20
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag

    $31$50
    Save $19
    See at Amazon

  • Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal

    $70$200
    Save $130 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum

    $15$25
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush

    $20$40
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion

    $12$15
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System

    $70$200
    Save $130 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

    $29$50
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

    $21$42
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Vifuur Unisex Water Shoes

    $12$20
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

    $15$23
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Leggings Depot Women's Relaxed Fit Jogger Pants

    $15$24
    Save $9
    See at Amazon
See 5 more

To help you get started, we rounded up the best Prime Day luggage deals you need to shop during the two-day sale event, which started yesterday July 11 and wraps up today July 12. From carry-on suitcases to three-piece matching sets, there’s something on the list below for just about every type of traveler. Just remember, some of the deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you're not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

Keep reading to see all the discounted travel essentials that are begging to be snatched up.

Best Suitcase Deals

Samsonite

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

$108$200Save $92

Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead standards for most airlines, but it also has four multidirectional spinner wheels for a smooth ride through the airport. The hardshell suitcase has side mounting TSA locks to keep your stuff secure and it comes with a 10-year warranty!

$108 at Amazon

“This is a great luggage to haul around to ease the stress when you're traveling often or when spending a long time on the road. It's durable, mobile, great looking, and stands out at baggage claim,” wrote one happy shopper. “When I was sleep deprived and running short on time to catch a connecting flight, I didn't manage to check in my luggage, but thankfully the size of this one is perfect to be a carry-on. I also didn't have trouble packing for a week-long trip overseas with this luggage.”

  • Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $89$160
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

    $50$140
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Omni 2 PRO Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

    $150$220
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $127$254
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

  • Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

    $187$220
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • SwissGear 7366 Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $100$125
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Tommy Hilfiger Lexington Hard Suitcase

    $84$260
    Save $176
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $170$270
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Expandable Hardside Luggage

    $90$120
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

Best Luggage Set Deals

Rockland

Rockland Vienna Hardside Luggage (Set of Three)

$81$300Save $219

Nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching set of luggage. This set by Rockland has ergonomically designed telescopic handles, 360-degree spinner wheels and waterproof zippers.

$81 at Amazon

“These suitcases glide with ease and are very lightweight and durable! Once folded open you’ll notice a silk zip liner to separate each side. There are pockets and straps for securing,” raved one customer.

  • Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $164$310
    Save $146
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage

    $178$390
    Save $212
    See at Amazon

  • Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port

    $54$75
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage (Set of Three)

    $145$330
    Save $185
    See at Amazon

  • Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

    $119$140
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set

    $74$219
    Save $145
    See at Amazon

Best Travel Backpack Deals

MATEIN

Matein Carry on Backpack

$34$52Save $18

This no.1 bestselling backpack actually expands up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're doing some extra souvenir shopping. Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find certain items.

$34 at Amazon

“I bought two of these for my son and I on our week long trip to Myrtle Beach and we both loved them,” said one five-star reviewer. “We fit a weeks worth of clothes, toiletries etc and we even bought new shoes and a few other things while we were over there and fit them inside with ease. Plenty of zippered compartments, organizers, comfortable straps, clip straps to pull it all tight while in the airport and on planes etc and they stood up to all of our travels on the beaches, fishing boats etc even came back home looking like new.”

Best Duffel Bag Deals

Rockland

Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag

$34$120Save $86

This roomy duffel bag has a telescopic handle and two wheels at the bottom making it super easy to navigate through busy airports and train stations. In addition to a spacious main compartment, it also has five exterior pockets to store items you need easy access to.

$34 at Amazon

One shopper raved: “I was taking a trip that required me to take a lot of gear, and it also needed to be able to collapse down into a thin storage space. So a soft-sided roller made sense. This one turned out to be very spacious and had even more space than I really needed. Huge, cavernous space inside made packing easy, and outside pockets were handy for small items. Wheels rolled well and telescoping handle was sturdy.”

  • Vera Bradley Cotton Medium Travel Duffel Bag

    $47$68
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics Large Travel Luggage Duffel Bag

    $22$33
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Multi-Pocket Upright Rolling Duffel Bag

    $36$44
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

Best Travel Accessory Deals

BAGAIL

Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes

$21$25
Save $4 with coupon

Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? This 8-piece set of packing cubes will help! Along with three cubes of various sizes, the set also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, a sock bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes.

Save $4 with coupon
$21 at Amazon

“I have never bought luggage cubes or organizers before because I didn't see the need for them, UNTIL NOW! These were the best purchase I have made in a long time,” wrote one reviewer. “They not only make packing neater, but they are so good for hotel organization. I was able to just take the whole packing cube and put it in the drawer of the hotel instead of unpacking every piece of clothing. The BEST!”

  • MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder

    $10$18
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag

    $31$50
    Save $19
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

  • Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal

    $70$200
    Save $130 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum

    $15$25
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion

    $12$15
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System

    $70$200
    Save $130 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Style

  • Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

    $21$42
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

    $15$23
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Leggings Depot Women's Relaxed Fit Jogger Pants

    $15$24
    Save $9
    See at Amazon