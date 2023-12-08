Car Lovers Rejoice! The Best Lego Car Sets You Can Buy
A Lego set is the perfect gift for any car lover, whether they're 4 or 104.
LEGO Creator Expert Ford Mustang
The Mustang is one of the most iconic cars on Earth, so it's only natural to see LEGO make its own version. The one here is based on a '67 fastback, and comes with a bunch of customizable add-ons.
LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37
This is probably the only new Lamborghini you can actually afford. Luckily, LEGO's Sián FKP 37 replica is impressively detailed, and looks great. It even comes in a cool box.
LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger
If you love the Fast & Furious franchise as much as we do, you'll understand why this set is on this list. It's a recreation of Dominic Toretto's iconic Dodge Charger, complete with a supercharger sticking out of the hood.
LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender
Have a dirt-filled backyard that needs conquering? Look no further than LEGO Technic's Land Rover Defender. Its boxy proportions are impressively similar to the real thing, with plenty of accurate accessory details and a full interior.
LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R
Are you or your loved one more of a bike person? Well, LEGO has a kit for the two-wheeled obsessed as well. This 646-piece LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R sports dome incredible detail, and looks amazing.
LEGO Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1
Relive the golden era of rally with LEGO's Speed Champions Audi Sport Quattro S1 kit. Affordable and designed for ages seven and above, it comes with just as much aero as the real thing.
LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG GT3
The Mercedes-AMG GT3 is one of our favorite race cars active today, and it looks great as a LEGO set. These Speed Champions sets make perfect stocking-stuffers, and any car enthusiast will love them.
LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 488 GT3 “Scuderia Corsa”
Not an AMG fan? How about one of its chief rivals, the Ferrari 488 GT3? This is a recreation of the Scuderia Corsa machine that gave Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nieslen the GTD driver's championship in the IMSA WeatherTech series in 2017.
LEGO Speed Champions Ford Fiesta M-Sport WRC
LEGO rally car? LEGO rally car. This is a recreation of the Ford Fiesta that brought UK team M-Sport the WRC manufacturer's championship in 2017.
LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron
This is a 3599-piece LEGO set. And it's so cool it's worth every penny.
LEGO Bugatti Chiron
If you don't have $349 for a Chiron, surely you can spare $30.
LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Lego made a splash when this 911 GT3 RS kit debuted. The level of detail is amazing and it's a true challenge for any Lego fan to build this kit.
LEGO Speed Champions 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0
If you're a Porsche a fan but don't want to spend nearly $700 on a LEGO car, we understand. The company has you covered, because it also offers this much more simplistic 911 Turbo kit for much less money.
LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 919 Hybrid
This 919 LMP1-H would be welcome on any Porsche enthusiast's desk.
LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5
If you're a Bond fan, you need to preorder the Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger before it goes on sale in January.
LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle
When we were growing up, Lego had kits that somewhat resembled the cars they claimed to be. But this Beetle is nearly better than the real thing.
LEGO Creator Expert Ferrari F40
So, you can't afford a real F40. That's ok. You can afford this one.
LEGO Speed Champions 2016 GT & 1966 Ford GT40
This Ford GT double pack is truly excellent.
LEGO Technic Rally Car
This rally car is actually part of a two-in-one kit that can also be used to create a buggy—we just think the rally car is cooler. With working steering and suspension, it looks like a blast to play around with.
LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S
So, it doesn't look a lot like a 720S. At least it costs less.
LEGO Creator Expert MINI Cooper
The Mini has translated well to LEGO.
LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 911 RSR and 911 Turbo 3.0
For the 911 fan in your life.
LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen T1 Camper Van
It doesn't get cooler than this.
