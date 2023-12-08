Car Lovers Rejoice! The Best Lego Car Sets You Can Buy



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



A Lego set is the perfect gift for any car lover, whether they're 4 or 104.

LEGO Creator Expert Ford Mustang

The Mustang is one of the most iconic cars on Earth, so it's only natural to see LEGO make its own version. The one here is based on a '67 fastback, and comes with a bunch of customizable add-ons.

Shop Now LEGO Creator Expert Ford Mustang amazon.com $169.99

LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

This is probably the only new Lamborghini you can actually afford. Luckily, LEGO's Sián FKP 37 replica is impressively detailed, and looks great. It even comes in a cool box.

Shop Now LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 amazon.com $379.80

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger

If you love the Fast & Furious franchise as much as we do, you'll understand why this set is on this list. It's a recreation of Dominic Toretto's iconic Dodge Charger, complete with a supercharger sticking out of the hood.

Shop Now LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger amazon.com $141.50

LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender

Have a dirt-filled backyard that needs conquering? Look no further than LEGO Technic's Land Rover Defender. Its boxy proportions are impressively similar to the real thing, with plenty of accurate accessory details and a full interior.

Shop Now LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender amazon.com $247.95

LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R

Are you or your loved one more of a bike person? Well, LEGO has a kit for the two-wheeled obsessed as well. This 646-piece LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R sports dome incredible detail, and looks amazing.

Shop Now LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R amazon.com $87.99

LEGO Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1

Relive the golden era of rally with LEGO's Speed Champions Audi Sport Quattro S1 kit. Affordable and designed for ages seven and above, it comes with just as much aero as the real thing.

Shop Now LEGO Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 amazon.com $54.00

LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG GT3

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 is one of our favorite race cars active today, and it looks great as a LEGO set. These Speed Champions sets make perfect stocking-stuffers, and any car enthusiast will love them.

Shop Now LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG GT3 amazon.com $85.00 Amazon

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 488 GT3 “Scuderia Corsa”

Not an AMG fan? How about one of its chief rivals, the Ferrari 488 GT3? This is a recreation of the Scuderia Corsa machine that gave Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nieslen the GTD driver's championship in the IMSA WeatherTech series in 2017.

Shop Now LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 488 GT3 “Scuderia Corsa” amazon.com $39.97 Amazon

LEGO Speed Champions Ford Fiesta M-Sport WRC

LEGO rally car? LEGO rally car. This is a recreation of the Ford Fiesta that brought UK team M-Sport the WRC manufacturer's championship in 2017.

Shop Now LEGO Speed Champions Ford Fiesta M-Sport WRC amazon.com $49.99 Amazon

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron

This is a 3599-piece LEGO set. And it's so cool it's worth every penny.

Shop Now LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron amazon.com $372.70

LEGO Bugatti Chiron

If you don't have $349 for a Chiron, surely you can spare $30.

Shop Now LEGO Bugatti Chiron amazon.com $174.99

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Lego made a splash when this 911 GT3 RS kit debuted. The level of detail is amazing and it's a true challenge for any Lego fan to build this kit.

Shop Now LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS amazon.com $999.00

LEGO Speed Champions 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0

If you're a Porsche a fan but don't want to spend nearly $700 on a LEGO car, we understand. The company has you covered, because it also offers this much more simplistic 911 Turbo kit for much less money.

Shop Now LEGO Speed Champions 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 amazon.com $49.88

LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 919 Hybrid

This 919 LMP1-H would be welcome on any Porsche enthusiast's desk.

Shop Now LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 919 Hybrid amazon.com $45.60

LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5

If you're a Bond fan, you need to preorder the Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger before it goes on sale in January.

Shop Now LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5 amazon.com $233.99

LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle

When we were growing up, Lego had kits that somewhat resembled the cars they claimed to be. But this Beetle is nearly better than the real thing.

Shop Now LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle amazon.com $186.98

LEGO Creator Expert Ferrari F40

So, you can't afford a real F40. That's ok. You can afford this one.

Shop Now LEGO Creator Expert Ferrari F40 amazon.com $399.00

LEGO Speed Champions 2016 GT & 1966 Ford GT40

This Ford GT double pack is truly excellent.

Shop Now LEGO Speed Champions 2016 GT & 1966 Ford GT40 amazon.com $169.00

LEGO Technic Rally Car

This rally car is actually part of a two-in-one kit that can also be used to create a buggy—we just think the rally car is cooler. With working steering and suspension, it looks like a blast to play around with.

Shop Now LEGO Technic Rally Car amazon.com $168.95

LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S

So, it doesn't look a lot like a 720S. At least it costs less.

Shop Now LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S amazon.com $80.00

LEGO Creator Expert MINI Cooper

The Mini has translated well to LEGO.

Shop Now LEGO Creator Expert MINI Cooper amazon.com $275.00

LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 911 RSR and 911 Turbo 3.0

For the 911 fan in your life.

Shop Now LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 911 RSR and 911 Turbo 3.0 amazon.com $81.99

LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen T1 Camper Van

It doesn't get cooler than this.

Shop Now LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen T1 Camper Van amazon.com $216.89

You Might Also Like