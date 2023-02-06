The best leggings with pockets for 2023

No purse? No problem! These tummy-control leggings have pockets! (Photo: Amazon)

Finding the best leggings can be harder than the actual workout — and finding a great pair that slims down that waistline? Even tougher. Add pockets to that and you have a puzzle to solve. Have no fear! We know that Amazon reviewers are a vocal bunch, so we scoured the site to bring you highly rated options that hold in that tummy and have superior storage space built right in! Seriously, customer reviews are gushing over these pants.

You can't beat the comfort of pocketed leggings, but when you're wearing something that figure-hugging, they should have extra reinforcement around the waist — we could all use a little more confidence when we're running errands and walking the dog! And that's just as important as having pockets for all your essentials.

Ahead are eight great shopper-approved pocket leggings that are not only tummy-taming, they're sweat-wicking and super-soft. Who knows: This might be the motivation you need to sign up for barre tonight.

Best customer-loved leggings with pockets Colorfulkoala Colorfulkoala High Waisted Tummy Control Workout Leggings These leggings are made with four-way-stretch fabric for unrestrictive movement but have enough binding capabilities for a seamless waistband that can hold in your belly. No wonder more than 35,000 shoppers have them their seal of approval. $25 at Amazon

These wildly popular, incredibly soft leggings have generous side pockets and a seamless high waist that supports you without digging. No matter how long you wear them, your stomach won't be suffering in silence. They're lightweight and moisture-wicking with four-way stretch for a comfy fit, and they come in a variety of color options. Shoppers say they feel like a second skin.

"HOLY MACRO!" a shopper wrote. "They fit! And not just fit, they fit perfectly!!!! The stretch in these leggings is nothing like I’ve ever seen, and the hold makes me feel like the 175 lbs I’m aspiring to be. They hold perfectly but they’re not tight, they stretch but they are not see-through at all!"

I've been obsessed with these leggings since the first time I've tried them on. Designed with the brand’s signature sculpting performance fabric, these popular leggings have a built-in booty lift that makes my backside look great! The side pocket is deep enough to hold my phone, keys and cash but it’s very discreet and unnoticable if I have nothing in it. Along with the booty-lifting capabilities, I also love how breathable and sweat-wicking the leggings are. But my favorite part is the high waistband that sucks me in and doesn’t slide down as I move around.

And I’m not the only one who is a fan, another shopper called them the “best leggings ever” before adding, “Love everything about these!! The fabric, the flattering fit that enhances my look and of course having a pocket to keep my phone close. Will get several other pairs!!!”

Best expert-approved leggings with pockets Krina Leggings Krina Leggings Soft, stretchy, comfortable and has two pockets? What more can you ask for? $115 at Krina

Made from a blend of recycled nylon and spandex, this cute sustainable Krina leggings are Debroah’s favorite option for leggings with pockets and it’s easy to see why. Not only are they super soft, but the leggings boast four-way stretch capabilities to move with you and they are moisture-wicking to keep you dry during workouts. Plus, the two side pockets are super deep to hold more than just the essentials.

“I got a chance to get a pair of the leggings with pockets by Krina and they are so soft! They are my go to for softness and comfort especially when I am doing outdoor or intense workouts,” raved Deborah.

Best for different heights Lululemon Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets Shopping for leggings when you’re on the taller or shorter side is no longer a struggle thanks to these beloved Lululemon bottoms that come in three different lengths. $128 at Lululemon

In addition to three inseam lengths: 25 inches, 28 inches and 31 inches, the Lululemon Align leggings also range in size from 0 to 20, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding your perfect fit. The ultra-flattering bottoms have two side pockets and a back pocket and they come in 13 different colors.

"I think I'm the only person in the world who actively avoids leggings because I don't think they're flattering on me, but that all changed when I tried this pair of lululemon leggings. They're magic," said our Editor in Chief of Commerce Content, Laura Kenney. "The high waisted cut helps my waist looked cinched, and the fabric, seams, and cut work together to visually sculpt and whittle your legs. The pockets hold all of your essentials, too. I didn't get the whole lululemon obsession until I actually tried a pair, but now I understand — and actually feel confident leaving the house in leggings."

Best capri leggings with pockets IUGA Iuga High Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets These leggings have a wide, high-rise waistband to give you maximum tummy control at maximum comfort. $22 at Amazon

In addition to hiding a convenient pocket, the waistband offers superior tummy control. And there are two large pockets on the sides, too. The fabric is not see-through, like so many other high waisted leggings we've noticed on the market. Super stretchy and packed with compression, these come in different colors and fit a wide range of body types while sculpting your bottom for a flattering fit.

"I am on my 6th pair, not because they wear out fast but because of how awesome they are.," reports a rave reviewer. "Super comfortable, flattering, breathable and soft. I started wearing these leggings to work out a couple of years ago and never looked at another brand. They hold in my tummy without feeling tight and the pockets on both legs are indispensable. Even after having my baby they hold my mom pooch in. They wash well, retain shape and the seams are strong. I really can't say enough. You don't need to look any further for great leggings."

Best for multiple color options Ewedoos Ewedoos High Waist Tummy Control Leggings with Pockets These tummy-control leggings have two outer pockets on each side plus a hidden inner pocket in the waistband and they come in 26 colors. $20 at Amazon

We can see why these pocket leggings are Amazon bestsellers: The super soft, opaque fabric wicks away moisture while the high waist doubles as tummy control for a flattering fit. And in addition to side pockets, there's a hidden pocket in the waistband!

Says a five-star fan: "The only leggings I’ve ever worn before were LuLaRoe, so I bought these based on good reviews and because they have pockets. I was not disappointed! The fabric has a nice silky feel. They don’t get too hot and they hold their shape really well. They do control my belly, but are still comfy enough to lounge around in. The pockets are big enough to hold an iPhone with a chunky case... and my keys...and my wallet...and my lip gloss. They shipped fairly fast and I haven’t noticed any defect in the manufacturing. I’ve washed them twice and they look and feel as good as the first time I tried them on. Perfect for a mom on the go looking for comfort and convenience. They’d probably be nice to work out in too, I wouldn’t really know."

Best high-waisted leggings with pockets Fengbay Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants The high waist design keeps your tummy tucked in while conforming to your curves. The fabric is a blend of polyester and polyurethane for smooth, low-friction, comfortable wear. $20 at Amazon

Standout features include three pockets, a waistband that doesn't roll down and compression technology that improves blood circulation and helps release muscle fatigue. Add in the moisture-wicking properties and you have the perfect pair.

"I will die in these pants," raved a happy shopper. "The high waistband slims my tummy and doesn't give me a muffin top while being comfortingly tight. It's like wearing a hug, but on your butt. And. They. Are. Sooooooooooooo soft."

Best affordable leggings with pockets PHISOCKAT Phisockat Tummy Control Leggings, 2 Pack These leggings are super soft but still durable with a tummy-control waistband that won't roll down. And you can get two pairs for less than $30! $30 at Amazon

Adored by over 16,000 Amazon shoppers, these squat-proof leggings won't let you down (or ride down!). These workout pants have two deep side pockets, plus a waistband pocket for stashing cash or cards. This updated style provides incredible tummy control, too.

"These leggings are HOLY GRAIL," wrote a five-star fan. "They are the only leggings I’ve worn that actually smooth out my tummy and just hold everything in while still being so comfy. The pockets are also huge! They are thick and not see through at all!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.