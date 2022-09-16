Tummy control plus pockets! The 5 best leggings at Amazon right now, according to reviewers

No purse? No problem! These tummy-control leggings have pockets! (Photo: Amazon)

Finding a great pair of leggings can be harder than the actual workout — and finding a great pair that slims down that waistline? Even tougher. Add pockets to that and you have a puzzle to solve. Have no fear! We know that Amazon reviewers are a vocal bunch, so we scoured the site to bring you highly rated options that hold in that tummy and have superior storage space built right in! Seriously, shoppers are gushing over these pants.

You can't beat the comfort of leggings, but when you're wearing something that figure-hugging, they should have extra reinforcement around the waist — we could all use a little more confidence when we're running errands and working out! And that's just as important as having pockets for all your essentials.

Ahead are five great shopper-approved pairs that are not only tummy-taming and have pockets, they're sweat-wicking and super-soft. Who knows: This might be the motivation you need to sign up for barre tonight.

In addition to hiding a secret pocket, the waistband offers superior tummy control. And there are two large side pockets, too. The fabric is not see-through, like so many other leggings we've noticed on the market. Super stretchy and packed with compression, these fit a wide range of body types while sculpting your bottom for a flattering fit.

"I am on my 6th pair, not because they wear out fast but because of how awesome they are.," reports a rave reviewer. "Super comfortable, flattering, breathable and soft. I started wearing these leggings to workout a couple years ago and never looked at another brand. They hold in my tummy without feeling tight and the pockets on both legs are indispensable. Even after having my baby they hold my mom pooch in. They wash well, retain shape and the seams are strong. I really can't say enough. You don't need to look any further for great leggings."

Ewedoos Ewedoos High Waist Tummy Control Leggings with Pockets $22 $36 Save $14 $22 at Amazon These tummy-control leggings have two outer pockets on each side plus a hidden inner pocket in the waistband and they come in 26 colors.

We can see why these leggings are Amazon bestsellers: The super soft, opaque fabric wicks away moisture while the high waist doubles as tummy control for a flattering fit. And in addition to side pockets, there's a hidden pocket in the waistband!

Says a five-star fan: "The only leggings I’ve ever worn before were LuLaRoe, so I bought these based on good reviews and because they have pockets. I was not disappointed! The fabric has a nice silky feel. They don’t get too hot and they hold their shape really well. They do control my belly, but are still comfy enough to lounge around in. The pockets are big enough to hold an iPhone with a chunky case... and my keys...and my wallet...and my lip gloss. They shipped fairly fast and I haven’t noticed any defect in the manufacturing. I’ve washed them twice and they look and feel as good as the first time I tried them on. Perfect for a mom on the go looking for comfort and convenience. They’d probably be nice to work out in too, I wouldn’t really know."

These wildly popular, incredibly soft leggings have generous side pockets and a seamless high waist that supports you without digging. No matter how long you wear then, your stomach won't be suffering in silence. They're lightweight and moisture-wicking with four-way stretch for a comfy fit. Shoppers say they feel like a second skin.

"HOLY MACRO!" a shopper wrote. "They fit! And not just fit, they fit perfectly!!!! The stretch in these leggings is nothing like I’ve ever seen, and the hold makes me feel like the 175 lbs I’m aspiring to be. They hold perfectly but they’re not tight, they stretch but they are not see-through at all!"

Standout features include three pockets, a waistband that doesn't roll down and compression technology that improves blood circulation and helps release muscle fatigue. Add in the moisture wicking properties and you have the perfect pair.

"I will die in theses pants," raved a happy shopper. "The high waist band slims my tummy and doesn't give me a muffin top while being comfortingly tight. It's like wearing a hug, but on your butt. And. They. Are. Sooooooooooooo soft."

Adored by over 16,000 Amazon shoppers, these squat-proof leggings won't let you down (or ride down!). They have two deep side pockets, plus a waistband pocket for stashing cash or cards. This updated style for 2022 provides incredible tummy control, too.

"These leggings are HOLY GRAIL," wrote a five-star fan. "They are the only leggings I’ve worn that actually smooth out my tummy and just hold everything in while still being so comfy. The pockets are also huge! They are thick and not see through at all.!"

