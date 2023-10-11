Prime Day laptop deals: Save big on Apple, HP, Lenovo and more — up to 75%

It's time to treat yourself to a better laptop and Prime Day offers a way to do it at a discount. All of the major brands are marking down their laptops during this two-day event, including Apple, MSI, Lenovo and HP.

And whether you're looking for a slick gaming laptop like this Acer Nitro down about $100 today, or a reliable work laptop like this 2021 Apple Macbook Pro that's $549 off, there's a pick for you. We really can't believe the deals, especially on this Asus Chromebook for $212, a record low.

Of course, we're not just looking for cheap tech. We also want to recommend products that work well and will give you the most bang for your buck. So we've scoured the hundreds of markdowns for laptops that have garnered the highest of praise from reviewers. So you can rest assured these are the best laptop deals to shop.

If you're a little confused on some of the specs outlined for each of these products, we've got you covered there too. Scroll to the bottom to see our primer on the most frequently asked questions when it comes to comparing laptops.

Hungry for more tech deals? We've got you covered. Plus, they might not be on sale, but we have lots of vetted laptops to choose from if you don't find one that meets your needs here.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals

Asus Asus C424 Chromebook $212 $250 Save $38 This little machine has double the storage (128GB) of many Chromebooks; you can keep tons of files on the desktop without slowing it down. The screen is particularly well-made, with anti-glare coating that makes it easier to use in sunlight. This is the lowest price we've seen this model since last Prime Day. Why we love it Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, so you won't have to waste time setting this machine up. It's ready to go! $212 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo 3i Chromebook $255 $290 Save $35 Chromebooks are known to be slim and portable (and this one is definitely that), but what makes this machine truly stand out is the convenience it provides — you can just ask Google Assistant to help you manage different tasks throughout the day. A 15-inch display gives you plenty of screen real estate to work with, while 8GB of RAM (see FAQ, below) and 64GB of storage bring horsepower to the mix. Why we love it Each time boot up your Chromebook it goes through a security check-up to prevent malware. You won't have to worry about installing or running programs to keep things in tip top shape. $255 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Windows laptop deals

Sgin Sgin Laptop Computer $290 $967 Save $677 This Prime-only deal is out of this world. You can save almost $700 on a top-rated laptop that has more than enough power for day-to-day use like browsing the web, checking email and more. Down to a palatable $290, it's 70% off. Why we love it This laptop comes with Bluetooth, which means you can connect your earbuds for private listening out in public. $290 at Amazon

Jumper Jumper Laptop $328 $800 Save $472 with coupon The Jumper laptop is one of the most bang-for-your-buck machines on the market. Its inner workings (12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, it can reach speeds up to 2.5GHz — see FAQ, below) bring plenty of power to handle demanding tasks like Photoshop or video editing. You aren't likely to find another laptop at this price that brings the same value to the table — especially one that's nearly $1,000 off. Why we love it All that power is packed into an ultra thin package. This laptop is only 2.7 pounds and 18mm thin. Save $472 with coupon $328 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop $409 $959 Save $550 Yahoo readers have bought thousands of these laptops this year, and for good reason: It's a budget-friendly powerhouse that's almost 60% off. Why we love it Our phones are easy to use because we can just use our thumbs. The same is true for this laptop which offers a touchscreen for easy navigation. $409 at Amazon

HP HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop $760 $850 Save $90 A two-in-one laptop is always a great choice, since you can swap it into a tablet when needed. This one is particularly noteworthy because it comes with an impressive 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD (see FAQ, below) and a fingerprint reader. That puts it on par with higher-end machines, but at a significant discount — you won't find this level of power in other similarly priced laptops. Why we love it The unique, foldable design of this laptop means you can switch from laptop to tablet to tent to stand with the flick of a wrist. $760 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop $603 $800 Save $197 If you're in the market for something more powerful than a Chromebook, this laptop is a great choice. The laptop-to-tablet transformer is capable of handling quite a bit of processing — and even a little bit of gaming — thanks to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and AMD graphics (see FAQ, below). Why we love it Watch videos or do your work from any position with a 360° hinge that lets you switch from tent to stand modes or tablet mode. $603 at Amazon

LG LG Gram Laptop $1,656 $1,900 Save $244 The LG Gram excels at both portability and speed. It has a 4.7GHz processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD (see FAQ, below) to keep you going long after other laptops would have given up the ghost. The battery can handle up to 19.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. Why we love it You work hard, but this battery works harder with 12.5 hours of nonstop power and up to 19.5 hours of video playback. $1,656 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple laptop deals

Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 Featuring Apple's trademark M1 Pro Chip, this 13-inch laptop is the ultimate in portability and power — its battery will last up to 18 hours on one charge. The M1 Pro provides better graphics and processing than older Mac models, and any work you want to do (Photoshop, video editing) will be buttery smooth. Why we love it Macs are super intuitive and this MacBook Air is no exception. You'll be so focused on your work you won't realize how easy this machine is to use. $750 at Amazon

Apple 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip) $1,950 $2,499 Save $549 This Mac boasts up to 21 hours of battery life, and it can be expanded to handle a max of 64GB of RAM (see FAQ, below) and 8TB of storage. While pricy, there's a reason: This MacBook was built with power users in mind who demand the absolute best performance out of their computers. Why we love it Think of a fast laptop. Now make it even faster. This one is available is Silver and Space Gray. $1,950 at Amazon

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Acer Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-525P Gaming Laptop $703 $800 Save $97 Gaming laptops tend to be pricey, but this top-rated model (complete with a cool backlit keyboard) is a fantastic deal and the lowest price it's ever been. Why we love it This laptop offers harp visuals of a 15.6” Full HD IPS display and a 144Hz refresh rate, so your gaming sessions won't get interrupted. $703 at Amazon

Asus Asus TUF F15 Gaming Laptop $800 $1,000 Save $200 The RTX 3050 Ti GPU (graphics card) that sits at the core of this machine will push out incredible graphics and frame rates, while the 16GB of RAM (see FAQ, below) means a great gameplay experience. There's enough onboard storage for multiple games at once, as well as a high refresh rate monitor that will give you an edge in competitive games. Why we love it It's got what they call military-grade toughness, so it's designed to withstand extreme temperatures, falls and vibrations. $800 at Amazon

Acer Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop $969 $1,200 Save $231 This beast of a machine packs an RTX 4050 — one of the best GPUs (or graphics cards) you can get — into a 17.3-inch frame with 16GB of RAM (see FAQ, below), 1TB of storage and even a backlit keyboard. Basically, everything you could possibly ask for when gaming on the go. Sure, it's a splurge, but it's worth it — especially at the lowest price it's ever been. Why we love it One reviewer said "I haven't found anything this couldn't really handle," and that's a ringing endorsement for a gaming laptop at this price. $969 at Amazon

MSI MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop $1,100 $1,199 Save $99 This powerful gaming laptop has a large screen with a high refresh rate for smooth animations, enough storage for a ton of games and an RTX 3060 — one of the best graphics cards around — to ensure that any games played on it look absolutely stunning. Why we love it It's designed to keep heat at bay with the latest Cooler Boost 5 and enlarge internal diameter thermal pipes. $1,100 at Amazon

FAQ

What is an SSD?

Every computer has a certain amount of storage. These used to be called hard drives (or HDDs), but now a solid state drive (SSD) is the preferred option because it's faster and more reliable. This refers to the number of documents, photos, music, etc. can be stored on a computer and is usually expressed in terms of gigabytes (GBs) or terabytes (TBs).

What is RAM?

RAM is another type of memory. It's temporary, and goes away once the computer is shut down. Think of it like short-term parking at the airport. It's important, especially for tasks that might require more power like a Photoshop project or gaming. Between 8GB and 16GB of RAM is standard for more powerful laptops, while 4GB is standard on Chromebooks.

What is the difference between AMD and Nvidia?

Both companies produce graphics cards, or GPUs. These help computers create better-looking images, and are especially important for gaming. Neither one is better than the other, although some people prefer one company over the other.

