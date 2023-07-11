The best Prime Day laptop deals: Save on Apple, Asus, Lenovo and more

Shop smart with these grade-A Prime Day laptop deals. (Photo: Amazon)

Sometimes, great deals just fall in your lap — and this Prime Day, that's more literally true than ever. Whether you're a student, a work-from-home warrior, or a gamer that needs more power on the go, there are fantastic laptop deals to be had across the board from brands like Lenovo, Asus and many more. Don't miss out on deals like this Chromebook for just $180, or this powerful gaming laptop for just under $1,000.

The best Prime Day 2023 Macbook deals

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip $750 $999 Save $249 One of the most popular Macbooks, this 2020 model might be a few years old, but it still more than holds its own alongside the best Windows laptops — and right now, the price is lower than we've ever seen. $750 at Amazon

Apple Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $1,399 $1,499 Save $100 If you need a brawnier unit and can afford a more contemporary model, you can't go wrong with the latest version of the Air. It comes with 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and enough power to handle even the most rigorous video and image editing jobs. $1,399 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Chromebook deals

HP HP Chromebook 14 Laptop $180 $290 Save $110 This little Chromebook tips the scale at just 3.24 lbs. but punches well above that weight with 4GB of RAM, a 1.1GHz processor, and a 64GB SSD. $180 at Amazon

ASUS Asus Chromebook C424 $212 $249 Save $37 Another small-but-mighty option, this ace from Asus has a speedy 2.8GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD that makes it feel more like a standard laptop than a Chromebook. $212 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo 3i Chromebook $255 $300 Save $45 It's not often you see a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch screen — or 8GB of RAM — but this beauty from Lenovo comes with all of that, plus a 64GB SSD. $255 at Amazon

acer Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $330 $382 Save $52 Do you want a laptop or a tablet? With the Spin 314, you can have both. Oh, and it also comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a processor that can reach speeds of 3.3GHz. $330 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 laptop deals

jumper Jumper 14-inch Laptop $290 $1,100 Save $810 One of the newer brands to hit the market, Jumper offers budget-friendly prices while still delivering high levels of performance, as with this 14-inch number that boasts 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 2.4GHz processor. $290 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo Slim 7i $900 $1,480 Save $580 This laptop packs an absolutely gorgeous display into a package that pairs a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM to become a true productivity powerhouse ... that's over $500 off. $900 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3i $500 $650 Save $150 A quintessential workplace computer, the IdeaPad 3i has everything you need to Get It Done: 512GB of storage, 8GB of RRAM, and an uber-portable slim design (just 0.78 inches). $500 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop deals

ASUS Asus ROG Strix G17 (2022) Gaming Laptop $1,000 $1,200 Save $200 Fueled by an RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this unit can handle nearly anything you throw at it at max power. Sure, it's pricey — but it's also almost $300 off. $1,000 at Amazon

Razer Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop $2,000 $3,000 Save $1,000 Razer has long since been a major name in the gaming space, but the Blade downright revolutionized svelte, lightweight gaming laptops. This model continues the tradition with an RTX 3070Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD — oh, and it's $1,000 off. $2,000 at Amazon

MSI MSI Stealth 17 Studio 17.3" QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop $2,410 $2,799 Save $390 With an almost unheard-of refresh rate of 240Hz, this laptop will give you an edge in any competitive game — especially when you combine that with the RTX 4080, 32GB ofRAM, and a 1TB SSD. $2,410 at Amazon

