The best Prime Day laptop deals: Save on Apple, Asus, Lenovo and more
Sometimes, great deals just fall in your lap — and this Prime Day, that's more literally true than ever. Whether you're a student, a work-from-home warrior, or a gamer that needs more power on the go, there are fantastic laptop deals to be had across the board from brands like Lenovo, Asus and many more. Don't miss out on deals like this Chromebook for just $180, or this powerful gaming laptop for just under $1,000.
The best Prime Day 2023 Macbook deals
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
One of the most popular Macbooks, this 2020 model might be a few years old, but it still more than holds its own alongside the best Windows laptops — and right now, the price is lower than we've ever seen.
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip$750$999Save $249
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip$1,399$1,499Save $100
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop$180$290Save $110
Asus Chromebook C424$212$249Save $37
Lenovo 3i Chromebook$255$300Save $45
Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop$330$382Save $52
Jumper 14-inch Laptop$290$1,100Save $810
Lenovo Slim 7i$900$1,480Save $580
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i$500$650Save $150
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2022) Gaming Laptop$1,000$1,200Save $200
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop$2,000$3,000Save $1,000
MSI Stealth 17 Studio 17.3" QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop$2,410$2,799Save $390
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip
If you need a brawnier unit and can afford a more contemporary model, you can't go wrong with the latest version of the Air. It comes with 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and enough power to handle even the most rigorous video and image editing jobs.
The best Prime Day 2023 Chromebook deals
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop
This little Chromebook tips the scale at just 3.24 lbs. but punches well above that weight with 4GB of RAM, a 1.1GHz processor, and a 64GB SSD.
Asus Chromebook C424
Another small-but-mighty option, this ace from Asus has a speedy 2.8GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD that makes it feel more like a standard laptop than a Chromebook.
Lenovo 3i Chromebook
It's not often you see a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch screen — or 8GB of RAM — but this beauty from Lenovo comes with all of that, plus a 64GB SSD.
Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop
Do you want a laptop or a tablet? With the Spin 314, you can have both. Oh, and it also comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a processor that can reach speeds of 3.3GHz.
The best Prime Day 2023 laptop deals
Jumper 14-inch Laptop
One of the newer brands to hit the market, Jumper offers budget-friendly prices while still delivering high levels of performance, as with this 14-inch number that boasts 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 2.4GHz processor.
Lenovo Slim 7i
This laptop packs an absolutely gorgeous display into a package that pairs a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM to become a true productivity powerhouse ... that's over $500 off.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i
A quintessential workplace computer, the IdeaPad 3i has everything you need to Get It Done: 512GB of storage, 8GB of RRAM, and an uber-portable slim design (just 0.78 inches).
The best Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop deals
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2022) Gaming Laptop
Fueled by an RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this unit can handle nearly anything you throw at it at max power. Sure, it's pricey — but it's also almost $300 off.
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop
Razer has long since been a major name in the gaming space, but the Blade downright revolutionized svelte, lightweight gaming laptops. This model continues the tradition with an RTX 3070Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD — oh, and it's $1,000 off.
MSI Stealth 17 Studio 17.3" QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop
With an almost unheard-of refresh rate of 240Hz, this laptop will give you an edge in any competitive game — especially when you combine that with the RTX 4080, 32GB ofRAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.