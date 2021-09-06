Last chance for Walmart's spectacular Labor Day sales — score Apple, Beats, Sony, Shark, Ninja and more
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Labor Day is finally here, and, well, summer happier than others about that. (Sorry.) It brings with it precious vacation memories, one last dive into the surf and the first major sale of the season. The holiday is full of discounts on tech, bedding, stylish finds and more, and one of the first places you should check out? Walmart.
The retailer is offering massive discounts on just about anything to get your space and wardrobe ready for fall, including excellent prices on TVs (for all those games, of the video and professional-sports varieties), headphones, vacuums, dresses, air fryers, bedding and so much more!
Oh, and don't forget: A Walmart+ membership will tack on even greater savings. You can get yourself a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid month's use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
Without further ado, here are Walmart's best Labor Day sales.
Best TV sales
The approach of autumn means it's time to get your home-entertainment situation in shape. Here's a good place to start. What makes this TCL 4K TV so special? It has a big 55-inch QLED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and bright and black levels are dependably deep and dark (not murky and gray). Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a movie theater-like vibe with Dolby Vision support built-in. Whether you're ready to catch up on all the Oscar contenders, settling in for your favorite games, or simply binging the best new series, this is the TV for you. Oh, and have we mentioned that this set is now $400 off for Labor Day?
Walmart shoppers rave about this model. "Amazing picture clarity," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The QLED feature gives a bright vivid picture. I wanted this new ultra–high definition feature, but couldn't afford it in a Samsung." TCL to the rescue! "It has excellent sound such that I don't see a need for a soundbar..." continues this reviewer. Of course, it also has three HDMI ports, so if you want to use a soundbar — or plug in a Blu-ray player or gaming console, you're all set.
Check out more TV sales below:
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $398 (was $449), walmart.com
Sceptre 32" Class 720P HD LED TV, $168 (was $200), walmart.com
Sony 49" Class XBR49X800H 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV, $598 (was $750), walmart.com
Hisense 50" A6G Series LCD Android 4K Smart TV, $388 (was $700), walmart.com
TCL 55" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV, $600 (was $1,000), walmart.com
Best headphone and earbud sales
Or maybe you're all set in the home-video department. How about a aural upgrade? Originally $300, these deep-pink Beats Solo3 are now $140 for Labor Day. They sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they're good for up to 40 hours of performance on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device but can still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. To put that in perspective: Most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.
"These earphones are the bomb!" shared a reviewer. "I love the bass and how my music sounds."
Check out more headphone and earbud sales below:
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $219), walmart.com
Beats Flex – All-Day Wireless Earphones – Beats Black, $39 (was $50), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $100 (was $150), walmart.com
JBL T500BT On-Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphone, $38 (was $50), walmart.com
Vankyo C750 Headphones, $30 (was $100), walmart.com
Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $119 (was $129), walmart.com
Best video game sales
Sure, the kids are heading back to school, but they — and you — will also be spending more of your playtime at home. If you love platform games but still want something low-key and, well, cute, Sackboy is a great option. You can play with three other players as you run up gorgeous, colorful levels and control our burlap hero and his medley of gadgets. The mission? Save Craftworld from baddie Vex. It's a sweet game to team up with kids and grandkids or to play by yourself. Plus? You'll find yourself gawking at the truly stunning graphics.
Check out more video game sales below:
Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe - Nintendo Switch, $41 (was $50), walmart.com
Trials Rising Gold Edition, $7 (was $30), walmart.com
Spyro Reignited Trilogy, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Edition, $8 (was $33), walmart.com
Ghost of Tsushima, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
The SIMS 4 - PlayStation 4, $10 (was $50), walmart.com
Best smart-home sales
Looking for an inexpensive and user-friendly way to enter the streaming world? The brand-new Roku Express 4K+ is just about perfect — and it's down to $29 for Labor Day. You plug it into your TV's HDMI port (don't worry, the cable is included), then pair it with your home Wi-Fi network.
It also offers plenty of premium features, like 4K and HDR streaming, as well as a remote that includes channel shortcut buttons and a voice button. Push the latter and you can search for shows, load a streaming service, control playback, turn closed captions on or off and so on, all with voice commands.
"High quality video and an easy-to-use UI," a shopper shared. "Setup was simple and all my apps work flawlessly. I would highly recommend this device, even if you have a smart TV (the overall experience is so much better)."
Check out more smart-home sales below:
Roku Streaming Stick+, $39 (was $49), walmart.com
Belkin Dual Band AX3200 Wifi 6 Router, $99 (was $129), walmart.com
Apple TV (4th Gen.), $134 (was $169), walmart.com
Google Nest Protect Battery Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm, $119 (was $200), amazon.com
HeimVision HM241 Wireless Security Camera System, $150 (was $250), walmart.com
Best robovac sales
Everybody talks about "spring cleaning," but what about the post-summer sprucing up we, and our floors, need every year? The Ionvac SmartClean 2000, now $97 for Labor Day, can easily tackle all terrains, from hardwood floors to rugs and carpets, with its powerful suction motor that can capture even the smallest particles of dirt and debris. This clean machine even has built-in sensors and multi-directional movement capabilities that make navigating stairs a breeze.
Shoppers love this $97 high-tech steal: “I have a cat, dog, rabbit and two girls living in my house, so we have a lot of shedding going on. This helps me to keep it maintained. And I'm shocked at the things it picks up! It's very strong,” says one five-star reviewer.
Check out more robovac sales below:
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Upright Vacuum NV60, $109 (was $149), walmart.com
Eureka MaxSwivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum, $59 (was $129), walmart.com
BISSELL Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum, 2112, $40 (was $45), walmart.com
Dirt Devil Versa Clean Corded 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum, $17 (was $40), walmart.com
Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Hard Floor Washer, $129 (was $200), walmart.com
Eureka Power Speed Lightweight Upright Vacuum, $59 (was $99), walmart.com
Best style sales
We love a style that's part everyday basic and part daring pops of color and pattern. So imagine how psyched we are about this stunning top. It's mainly one solid color — choose from Black, Apricot, Coffee, Gray and Purple — but is delightfully accented with a quirky combo of stripes and leopard print on the sleeves. And it's long enough to cover your butt, so feel free to throw this one on over leggings!
Shoppers say the fit is true to size and flattering. Save 50 percent for Labor Day!
Check out more style sales below:
Cate & Chloe Cassie Refined 18k White Gold Pearl Drop Earrings, $23 (was $119), walmart.com
Max Studio Women's Short Sleeve Midi Crepe Dress, $20 (was $128), walmart.com
Free Assembly Women's Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt, $15 (was $24), walmart.com
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Short Sleeve Wrap Front Maxi Dress, $10 (was $36), walmart.com
Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX MAX Women's Shoes, $35 (was $70), walmart.com
Best kitchen sales
Did you know? Air fryers don’t actually fry your food. Air circulates in a basket, resulting in food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. A much healthier (and easier) option than deep-frying, air fryers deliver consistent and delicious results, every time. Chicken comes out moist and juicy, French fries super crispy, and veggies turn out tender and tasty. This model, just $55 for Labor Day, has a 3.2-quart food basket that fits up to 2 pounds of ingredients. Plus, it’s nonstick and easy to clean. Sold!
One fan says, “The appliance itself is beautiful. Fits perfectly on your countertop and matches any kitchen scheme. [It’s] self-explanatory and easy to use!”
Check out more kitchen sales below:
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set, Steel Gray, $40 (was $50), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Country Garden Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, 10-Piece Set, $29.50 (was $50), walmart.com
Ninja 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer, $69 (was $79), walmart.com
Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer, Silver, $100 (was $185), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 14-Ounce Personal Blender, $19 (was $25), walmart.com
Best beauty sales
And now for some sad-but-true news: Hair thinning and loss affects men and women alike. But don't despair — this miraculous Bosley shampoo is here to help — and it's down to $14, from $42, for Labor Day. It's sulfate-free and removes build-up (including DHT, pollution and product build-up) and nourishes the scalp with pumpkin seed extract and saw palmetto. Plus, it's formulated to increase the circulation in your scalp and strengthen your hair as it re-grows.
"I noticed the change in my hair immediately," a shopper revealed. "I have fine, curly hair and was losing it with every shower. It significantly curbed my hair loss, and the volume is unreal. Finally found what works for me!"
Check out more beauty sales below:
InfinitiPRO by Conair Perfect Angle 1¼ TO 1-inch Curling Wand, $11 (was $41), walmart.com
Ghd Curve Classic Wave Wand, $81 (was $200), walmart.com
Obagi Elastiderm De-puffing Eye Serum, $52 (was $115), walmart.com
Dermalogica Age Smart Super Rich Repair Facial Moisturizer, $31 (was $88), walmart.com
Bioderma - Sensibio AR CC Cream, $12 (was $27), walmart.com
Best mattress and bedding sales
We're about to enter nippy-night season. Don't you think it's time you called up some reinforcements foryour bed-linen team? Lucky for you, we found an on-sale coverlet set that's worth adding to your rotation. It comes with a quilt in a diamond weave, plus two identical pillowcases. It's available in 12 colors, too, so you can find one that matches your sheets (and overall bedroom decor) with ease.
"I was truly impressed with the high quality of this bedspread," one shopper noted. "For the price, I expected this product to not actually be stitch-quilted, but the usual heat-pressed fake stitching found on cheaper products. This bedspread is stitched beautifully and is very soft! It is a nice weight, too."
Check out more mattress and bedding sales below:
Meidong Contour Memory Foam Pillow, $26 (was $36), walmart.com
200-Thread Count Full-Length Body Pillow, $20 (was $30), walmart.com
Stress Reducing Weighted Blanket, $50 (was $70), walmart.com
Modway Emma 8" Queen Mattress, Gray/White, $360 (was $985), walmart.com
Better Homes and Gardens Becker Quilted Velvet Merlot 3-Piece Comforter Set, $21 (was $56), walmart.com
Read more from Yahoo Life:
Labor Day's greatest hits: Here are the best weekend sales from across the web
I'm a podiatrist — and these are the deals I'm shopping from Amazon's Labor Day shoe sales
'Absolutely life changing': Cult-fave Casper mattresses are on sale for Labor Day
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.