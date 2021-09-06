We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wake up and get clicking, 'cause Walmart's Labor Day sales are a dream come true. (Photo: Getty)

Labor Day is finally here, and, well, summer happier than others about that. (Sorry.) It brings with it precious vacation memories, one last dive into the surf and the first major sale of the season. The holiday is full of discounts on tech, bedding, stylish finds and more, and one of the first places you should check out? Walmart.

The retailer is offering massive discounts on just about anything to get your space and wardrobe ready for fall, including excellent prices on TVs (for all those games, of the video and professional-sports varieties), headphones, vacuums, dresses, air fryers, bedding and so much more!

Oh, and don't forget: A Walmart+ membership will tack on even greater savings. You can get yourself a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid month's use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Without further ado, here are Walmart's best Labor Day sales.

Best TV sales

We're getting a little queasy looking at this screen. You, however, will have a gazillion more interesting, eye-popping choices with this killer TV. (Photo: Walmart)

The approach of autumn means it's time to get your home-entertainment situation in shape. Here's a good place to start. What makes this TCL 4K TV so special? It has a big 55-inch QLED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and bright and black levels are dependably deep and dark (not murky and gray). Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a movie theater-like vibe with Dolby Vision support built-in. Whether you're ready to catch up on all the Oscar contenders, settling in for your favorite games, or simply binging the best new series, this is the TV for you. Oh, and have we mentioned that this set is now $400 off for Labor Day?

Walmart shoppers rave about this model. "Amazing picture clarity," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The QLED feature gives a bright vivid picture. I wanted this new ultra–high definition feature, but couldn't afford it in a Samsung." TCL to the rescue! "It has excellent sound such that I don't see a need for a soundbar..." continues this reviewer. Of course, it also has three HDMI ports, so if you want to use a soundbar — or plug in a Blu-ray player or gaming console, you're all set.

Story continues

$600 $1,000 at Walmart

Check out more TV sales below:

Best headphone and earbud sales

Remember that guy in the Verizon ads who always said, "Can you hear me now?" That was funny. Wait; where were we? Oh, yeah: These headphones rule. Buy them. (Photo: Walmart)

Or maybe you're all set in the home-video department. How about a aural upgrade? Originally $300, these deep-pink Beats Solo3 are now $140 for Labor Day. They sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they're good for up to 40 hours of performance on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device but can still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. To put that in perspective: Most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.

"These earphones are the bomb!" shared a reviewer. "I love the bass and how my music sounds."

$140 $300 at Walmart

Check out more headphone and earbud sales below:

Best video game sales

Face, it, you and your kids have outgrown finger puppets — time for an entire intrepid lad made of cloth. (Photo: Walmart)

Sure, the kids are heading back to school, but they — and you — will also be spending more of your playtime at home. If you love platform games but still want something low-key and, well, cute, Sackboy is a great option. You can play with three other players as you run up gorgeous, colorful levels and control our burlap hero and his medley of gadgets. The mission? Save Craftworld from baddie Vex. It's a sweet game to team up with kids and grandkids or to play by yourself. Plus? You'll find yourself gawking at the truly stunning graphics.

$37 $60 at Walmart

Check out more video game sales below:

Best smart-home sales

Frankly, we don't know why this is called the "Express" edition; all we know is it's high time you climbed aboard the streaming train. (Photo: Walmart)

Looking for an inexpensive and user-friendly way to enter the streaming world? The brand-new Roku Express 4K+ is just about perfect — and it's down to $29 for Labor Day. You plug it into your TV's HDMI port (don't worry, the cable is included), then pair it with your home Wi-Fi network.

It also offers plenty of premium features, like 4K and HDR streaming, as well as a remote that includes channel shortcut buttons and a voice button. Push the latter and you can search for shows, load a streaming service, control playback, turn closed captions on or off and so on, all with voice commands.

"High quality video and an easy-to-use UI," a shopper shared. "Setup was simple and all my apps work flawlessly. I would highly recommend this device, even if you have a smart TV (the overall experience is so much better)."

$29 $39 at Walmart

Check out more smart-home sales below:

Best robovac sales

Ah, autumn: Time to suck all that sand up off your floors...before littering them again with fallen leaves, crayon crumbs and Halloween candy. (Photo: Walmart)

Everybody talks about "spring cleaning," but what about the post-summer sprucing up we, and our floors, need every year? The Ionvac SmartClean 2000, now $97 for Labor Day, can easily tackle all terrains, from hardwood floors to rugs and carpets, with its powerful suction motor that can capture even the smallest particles of dirt and debris. This clean machine even has built-in sensors and multi-directional movement capabilities that make navigating stairs a breeze.

Shoppers love this $97 high-tech steal: “I have a cat, dog, rabbit and two girls living in my house, so we have a lot of shedding going on. This helps me to keep it maintained. And I'm shocked at the things it picks up! It's very strong,” says one five-star reviewer.

$97 $180 at Walmart

Check out more robovac sales below:

Best style sales

Everyone's so impressed by this brazenly eclectic, fashion-forward choice they're not even noticing she's accidentally super-glued her elbow to her side. Awkward. (Photo: Walmart)

We love a style that's part everyday basic and part daring pops of color and pattern. So imagine how psyched we are about this stunning top. It's mainly one solid color — choose from Black, Apricot, Coffee, Gray and Purple — but is delightfully accented with a quirky combo of stripes and leopard print on the sleeves. And it's long enough to cover your butt, so feel free to throw this one on over leggings!

Shoppers say the fit is true to size and flattering. Save 50 percent for Labor Day!

$19 $38 at Walmart

Check out more style sales below:

Best kitchen sales

"Air fryer' — a little oxymoronic, no? What's really moronic though, is not adding one of these to your kitchen arsenal. (Photo: Walmart)

Did you know? Air fryers don’t actually fry your food. Air circulates in a basket, resulting in food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. A much healthier (and easier) option than deep-frying, air fryers deliver consistent and delicious results, every time. Chicken comes out moist and juicy, French fries super crispy, and veggies turn out tender and tasty. This model, just $55 for Labor Day, has a 3.2-quart food basket that fits up to 2 pounds of ingredients. Plus, it’s nonstick and easy to clean. Sold!

One fan says, “The appliance itself is beautiful. Fits perfectly on your countertop and matches any kitchen scheme. [It’s] self-explanatory and easy to use!”

$55 $99 at Walmart

Check out more kitchen sales below:

Best beauty sales

It's like a green smoothie for your hair, minus the 20-minute wait and the judgmental hippie behind the counter. (Photo: Walmart)

And now for some sad-but-true news: Hair thinning and loss affects men and women alike. But don't despair — this miraculous Bosley shampoo is here to help — and it's down to $14, from $42, for Labor Day. It's sulfate-free and removes build-up (including DHT, pollution and product build-up) and nourishes the scalp with pumpkin seed extract and saw palmetto. Plus, it's formulated to increase the circulation in your scalp and strengthen your hair as it re-grows.

"I noticed the change in my hair immediately," a shopper revealed. "I have fine, curly hair and was losing it with every shower. It significantly curbed my hair loss, and the volume is unreal. Finally found what works for me!"

$14 $42 at Walmart

Check out more beauty sales below:

Best mattress and bedding sales

Sorry to quilt-trip you, but if you don't take advantage of this deal, you'll regret it.. (Photo: Walmart)

We're about to enter nippy-night season. Don't you think it's time you called up some reinforcements foryour bed-linen team? Lucky for you, we found an on-sale coverlet set that's worth adding to your rotation. It comes with a quilt in a diamond weave, plus two identical pillowcases. It's available in 12 colors, too, so you can find one that matches your sheets (and overall bedroom decor) with ease.

"I was truly impressed with the high quality of this bedspread," one shopper noted. "For the price, I expected this product to not actually be stitch-quilted, but the usual heat-pressed fake stitching found on cheaper products. This bedspread is stitched beautifully and is very soft! It is a nice weight, too."

$45 $67.50 at Walmart

Check out more mattress and bedding sales below:

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.