Save big this weekend! (Photo: Getty)

Although Labor Day unofficially marks the end of summer, that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop—especially if scoring great deals is your idea of a good time. (It’s definitely ours!). No matter what your plans for the long weekend include — a barbecue, a movie night, a chance to wear all the whites in your closet — make sure you spend a chunk of time perusing the holiday sales. The one spot you absolutely can't miss: Amazon.

The e-retail behemoth's Labor Day Sale offers massive markdowns across the board, and the savings are simply too huge to pass up. We're talking deep, deep discounts on all sorts of tech, fashion, beauty, kitchen items, even bedding! See? No need to wait until Black Friday to get some of the biggest savings of the year.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Don't have a conniption; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Want to see what Amazon's Labor Day Sale is all about? Simply scroll...Ready, set, shop!

TVs

Get over $200 off this stellar Sony 4K TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a premium TV that's not too big, not too small...just right? We've found a great fit — and it's deeply discounted. The Sony X85J 43-Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, now $698 (was $900), offers a smooth picture. Thanks to Motionflow XR with a refresh rate of 120HZ, suspense movies and quick-action sports (like the US Open!) won't drag. Plus it has Google TV and works with Alexa!

Not only did the X85J make Yahoo's list of the 10 best 4K TVs, but Amazon customers have given this model an impressive 4.6-star rating.

One five-star reviewer reported: "This is an easy-to-program smart TV. The picture is crystal-clear...There’s no graininess, only a sharp vivid picture." Gamers are particularly stoked about this model. One raved: "Best next-gen gaming bang for buck...This TV is great for 4k 120 hz gaming. The picture is so clear and bright and the HDR looks beautiful."

Story continues

(There's also a deal on a large Sony X85J model in the list just below.)

$698 $900 at Amazon

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Meet your new best buds — now over 30 percent off! (Photo: Amazon)

If you have a Samsung Galaxy (or any Android phone for that matter), you can get your very own wireless earbuds that work just as well — or even better — than the ubiquitous AirPods (of Apple fame). Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are on sale for $117, a cool $53 off, during Amazon's Labor Day Sale. That’s an over 30 percent discount on this extremely popular pair.

The buds have earned a flawless rating from more than 27,000 reviewers. "Best ear connections I've ever had!" shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Your grandma could even figure out syncing to her phone. Easy!"

The $117 offer is for the Mystic Red variety, but if you want to go with Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze they're $130, while the Mystic White buds are just $128.

$117 $170 at Amazon

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Smartphones and tablets

An unlocked premium Android smartphone on the cheap: $190! (Photo: Amazon)

Want a zippy smartphone for less? Amazon's Labor Day Sale has the TCL 10L Android Smartphone for $190 with the on-page coupon (was $250). With Android built-in and 6GB of memory paired with 64GB of onboard storage, it's expandable up to 256GB via microSD card — something even the Apple iPhone can’t do.

The battery life runs up to 48 hours at a pop. Thanks to the edge-to-edge 6.5-inch HD display, images and photos look sharp. And shoppers are seriously impressed.

"This phone has an absolutely amazing build quality for its cost," gushed a five-star reviewer. "This TCL is leagues better than any other budget Android with this many network bands..."

This is an unlocked phone, so you can take it to just about any U.S. phone carrier — including T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and more.

$190 $250 at Amazon

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Play hard: Catch this top-notch gaming mouse for just $25. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to take your gaming to the next level? You'll need a mouse that offers the utmost in precision, accuracy and ease of navigation. This is it. The Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, on sale for $25 (down from $50), has a top-of-the-line optical sensor that’s customizable for sensitivity, so its triggers will be as sharp as you please. Amazingly durable, it's rated for up to 10 million clicks, plus it’s backed with a two-year warranty for peace of mind.

Customers have bestowed this little guy with 26,000 five-star ratings! One delighted fan wrote: “This is one of the best mice I've ever owned. It has a great feel and super quick and crisp button clicks. The tracking is extremely smooth and precise. The software allows for excellent customization, especially the DPI button ranges. The color-changing stuff is neat.”

$24 $50 at Amazon

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

The Echo Dot 4 speaker outsmarts the competition. And it's down to $25 — its lowest price yet! (Photo: Amazon)

If you grab only one thing during the Labor Day sales, make it the Echo Dot. The price is unbelievable: just $35 for this brilliant smart-home speaker. This item is so essential — and so beloved — that it's earned a five-star rating from more than 274,000 reviewers.

Normally $50, the Echo Dot is a small but mighty speaker that can stream from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM and more. Alexa is included, of course, and you can always ask her for the latest news, weather and sports updates. Plus you can use your Echo Dot to control other smart home devices with the sound of your voice.

“This is exactly what I was looking for,” reported a happy Amazon shopper. “The sound is loud and clear. Now I am able to hear all online stations with no interference. The design is space-saving, with rubber underneath to prevent sliding.”

$35 $50 at Amazon

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

Save over 100 bucks on a mega-intelligent robovac. (Photo: Amazon)

If you dread vacuuming, you can benefit from a robovac — it'll take all the dirty work off your plate and ensure your floors are clean without your ever having to lug a heavy upright. This one — down to $176, from $280 — runs for 100 minutes on its own, plus it automatically ups its suction power where needed. It's smart too: It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and you can schedule cleans through its very own app.

"Since it appears to be an unspoken requirement to give your robotic vacuum a human name, we called ours Mr. Wonderful," one shopper reported. "Mr. Wonderful has become quite an important member of our family. He never gets tired or angry at us for the gross things we ask him to clean and his battery life is simply amazing. What a stud!"

"We have two dogs and a cat that shed A LOT of hair, but Mr. Wonderful is not intimidated," the customer added. "Mr. Wonderful sucks up the hair, dirt, crumbs, and anything you can imagine with ease. He is surprisingly quiet and when he is done cleaning he goes home to rest up his little spinning brushes for his next challenge."

$176 $280 at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchen

Just think of the meals you can make! (Photo: Amazon)

A cast iron pan is a must for any kitchen. This cult-favorite by Lodge has over 79,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason: It's affordable — 50 percent off for Labor Day! — and a real beast. It comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, and can be used for just about any job: searing, baking, broiling and more.

"I love this thing!" a shopper reported. "I'm a recent convert to cast iron cooking...I'm really impressed with how much better the food tastes. Shocked, really. All my cooking now [is done on a] cast iron. Somebody needs to make a cast-iron Foreman-style grill! I'll buy that in a second."

$30 $60 at Amazon

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

Your teeth are about to sparkle and shine. (Photo: Amazon)

Got stubborn stains? The Crest 3D White Whitestrips Classic Vivid Teeth Whitening Kit removes up to five years worth of coffee, wine and other stains on your chompers. Amazon's Labor Day sale gets you 20 white strips for just $30 — and they're easy to use, safe and effective.

"My hygienist told me to get Crest White Strips. I did and after only a few times, all the yellow was gone. Like a miracle," a five-star fan wrote in the reviews.

$30 $38 at Amazon

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

These comfy kicks are the ultimate year-round sneaker — and they're $20 off. (Photo: Amazon)

The Akk Women's Walking Tennis Shoes are the superstar sneakers Amazon shoppers adore — they’ve earned more than 13,500 perfect five-star reviews and come in 31 colors. And we feel pretty sure they’re about to become your favorite footwear. Lightweight, with just the right mix of give and support, they’re a pleasure to slip into. Right now, they're $40 for Labor Day.

Yahoo Life asked a pro exactly why these kicks feel like magic. “They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explained Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. We're sold.

$40 $60 at Amazon

Check out more style deals below:

Bedding

Rest easy knowing that you saved big. (Photo: Amazon)

These pillows — nearly 30 percent off for Amazon's Labor Day sale — are the closest you'll get to having a hotel-quality snooze in your own home...without the ridiculously expensive minibar. And here's an ingenious touch: Made with shredded memory foam, they're totally customizable, so you can pull out and re-stuff as much as you want. They're cooling to the touch as well (a must if you're a hot sleeper), and have a washable bamboo pillow case. Sweet dreams!

"Just got these today, and...they are so comfortable. They fluff up easily and give great support now with a memory foam mattress.... I don't believe I will ever leave my bedroom again," shared a shopper.

$37 $50 at Amazon

Check out more bedding deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

