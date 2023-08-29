Sweet dreams! The 13 best mattress deals to shop during Labor Day weekend

Tons of top-rated mattresses are majorly marked down this weekend! (Photo: Wayfair)

Perhaps because the season of chilly mornings, hibernation and snuggly naps is on the horizon, but right now is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Tons of options are majorly marked down, thanks to multiple retailers' epic Labor Day sales, including a top-rated Molblly 10-inch Queen for just $190 (down from $263). Beloved direct-to-consumer brands are offering mega-markdowns, too — you can get $200 off Purple's top-selling queen mattress and $500 off Temper-Pedic's cooling options. But you have to be decisive: With prices this low, it's doubtful these mattresses will stay in stock much longer and we doubt we will see mattress deals this good again until Black Friday. So be sure to add your faves to your cart ASAP.

Best Labor Day mattress deals

Molblly Molblly 10'' Queen Mattress $190 $300 Save $110 Right now, the 10-inch Molbly queen mattress is an unheard-of $190. If that price isn't enough to convince you, the multi-layer mattress boasts premium memory foam for comfort and pressure relief and its infused with cooling gel to keep you from overheating at night. Even better, it has a removable cover that is machine-washable. $190 at Walmart

Nectar Nectar 12-Inch Queen Mattress $699 $899 Save $200 This Nectar mattress is 22% off for the holiday weekend. The brand's signature 12-inch memory mattress is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams and has five different layers to keep you comfortable while you snooze. Even better, you can enjoy a 365-day home trial. $699 at Amazon

Zinus Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress $396 $595 Save $199 This mattress has a lot to offer. It’s made of three supportive foam layers that keep you pain-free while you slumber. It's specially designed to cradle and support your body while relieving pressure points for better sleep. It boasts a knit cover that is both breathable and soft against the skin. Plus, it’s infused with green tea to keep the mattress feeling clean and fresh. $396 at Amazon

Wayfair Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology $287 $1,099 Save $812 Over 3,000 Wayfair shoppers are fans of this Sealy memory foam mattress and you can get a queen size for over 70% off this holiday weekend. It boasts Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you sleep. With a medium-firm feel and added lumbar support, it's great for relieving pressure points. $287 at Wayfair

Purple Purple Mattress $1,199 $1,399 Save $200 This Purple mattress contains the brand's signature GelFlex Grid, which cradles your body to provide ample support while you sleep. The hypoallergenic option is made in the USA with non-toxic materials and it’s currently $200 off. $1,199 at Purple

TempurPedic Tempur-Breeze $4,099 $4,599 Save $500 Featuring the brand’s patented SmartClimate cover and Pure Cool Materials, this TempurPedic mattress is cool to the touch and will keep you feeling 5 degrees cooler while you sleep than a regular mattress would. Score a queen size for $500 off this weekend. $4,099 at TempurPedic

Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress $1,695 This award-winning mattress features a responsive dual-coil design, a pressure-relieving pillowtop and a breathable organic cotton cover that work together to put you out but good. Its patented Lumbar Zone technology helps keep your spine aligned as you sleep and there are three comfort levels to choose from: plush soft, luxury firm and firm. Even better, it comes with a lifetime warranty. $1,995 at Saatva

Bear Bear Star Hybrid $1,126 $1,732 Save $606 Great for hot sleepers who need to take the pressure off. Sleep differently than your partner? This is the mattress for you. It combines copper memory foam and coils, so everyone gets the support they need. Bear offers a 3-month free trial and when you buy this mattress, you'll also get free cloud pillows, a free sheet set and a free mattress protector! $1,126 at Bear

If you want to make these top-rated mattresses even more comfortable (if that's even possible), we suggest grabbing a plush topper to go with them while they are still majorly marked down.

Best Labor Day mattress topper deals

Ingalik Queen Size Mattress Pad $32 $100 Save $68 See at Walmart

Sinweek Extra Thick Mattress Topper $54 $70 Save $16 See at Walmart

Lucid 3 Inch Mattress Topper Twin $52 $70 Save $18 See at Amazon

Cymula Mattress Topper Queen Sizeb $35 $70 Save $35 See at Amazon

Sinweek 2-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $49 $60 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

While purchasing one of these mattresses is no doubt a worthy splurge, you'll likely want to keep your investment in tip-top shape for as long as possible. If so, we recommend snagging one of the below discounted mattress protectors to ensure your new mattress's longevity.

Best Labor Day mattress protector deals

Hanherry 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Nestl 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector $24 $34 Save $10 See at Walmart

All-in-One Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector, Queen $21 $60 Save $39 See at Walmart

Gopoony 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector $29 $40 Save $11 See at Amazon

Kmall Cooling Waterproof Mattress Protector $24 $33 Save $9 See at Amazon