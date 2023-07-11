Prime Day kitchen deals 2023: Save up to 55% on Vitamix, Instant Pot, T-fal and more
If you've been waiting for Prime Day kitchen deals to drop before buying that new air fryer, toaster oven or slow cooker, you're one smart cookie! Right now you can score some of the biggest savings of the year on everything from kitchen appliances to cookware, and we found markdowns on all of the best brands. We're talking a No. 1 bestselling air fryer for just $76, a 20-piece knife set for $150, a nonstick cookware set for $28 and plenty of other delicious finds. For even more savings, head on over to our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Deals!
Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Qt$76$100Save $24
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan, 2-Piece Set$28$61Save $33
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set with Block$150$290Save $140
Best kitchen appliance Prime Day deals
Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Qt
With this No. 1 bestseller, you'll be able to make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality — and with up to 85% less oil, to boot! Its 5-quart capacity is roomy enough to hold food for up to four people, and the nine one-touch cooking functions take all the guesswork out of preparing your favorite meals. Plus, your food will be ready up to 50% faster than by using more traditional cooking methods, and the nonstick basket is a breeze to clean.
One reviewer, who called it the "most-used thing in my kitchen," wrote: "We use this air fryer at least once every day for everything from reheating meals to cooking meals to baking. This air fryer is perfect for summers in the desert because it doesn't heat up the kitchen like the oven does, which is a BIG bonus! The size is perfect, it heats up quickly, cooks fast and cleans easily."
Best cookware Prime Day deals
If you've been having to scrape your scrambled eggs off of your old frying pan as of late, it's time for some new cookware! This highly-rated set has thousands of five-star ratings for a reason: Not only is it extremely affordable, its hard anodized aluminum construction was build to last and conduct heat like a champ. The titanium nonstick coating allows food to slide right off once it's done cooking, making cleanup a snap, and the pans can go from stovetop to oven (up to 400°F). But the coolest feature? That little circle in the center turns a solid red to let you know your pans are preheated!
"I needed to replace a very worn skillet, and after researching pans I decided that this two-piece set was the right purchase," shared a happy home cook. "So glad I did. They are perfect. As with everything, I read all the instructions, which I am glad I did since it is stated that it is best not to use high heat so as not to damage the finish. No need, since they heat so evenly, it isn't necessary to have high heat. They clean up well and food doesn't stick at all, as expected. I love having the two sizes. I am going to purchase another set for a gift."
Best kitchen tool Prime Day deals
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set with Block
Want to take your home kitchen to the next level? With this extensive 20-piece collection, you'll have a knife for every conceivable use, whether you're carving a beef roast or deboning a fish. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so they know what they're doing — and this sleek set is no exception.
One five-star fan, who called them the "best knives I've ever owned," wrote: "Oh my gosh, I love these knives so much! ... We bought the 20-piece set and I'm really happy with the variety of knives. Cutting bread and vegetables is like cutting butter, and the steak knives are wonderful! The scissors are great, too, and my husband likes that he can sharpen them with the included implement. The handle weight is really nice too!"
