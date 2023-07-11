Prime Day kitchen deals 2023: Save up to 55% on Vitamix, Instant Pot, T-fal and more

You'll want to gobble up these Prime Day kitchen deals while they're hot! (Photo: Amazon)

If you've been waiting for Prime Day kitchen deals to drop before buying that new air fryer, toaster oven or slow cooker, you're one smart cookie! Right now you can score some of the biggest savings of the year on everything from kitchen appliances to cookware, and we found markdowns on all of the best brands. We're talking a No. 1 bestselling air fryer for just $76, a 20-piece knife set for $150, a nonstick cookware set for $28 and plenty of other delicious finds. For even more savings, head on over to our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Deals!

Best kitchen appliance Prime Day deals

Amazon Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Qt $76 $100 Save $24 With this No. 1 bestseller, you'll be able to make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality — and with up to 85% less oil, to boot! Its 5-quart capacity is roomy enough to hold food for up to four people, and the nine one-touch cooking functions take all the guesswork out of preparing your favorite meals. Plus, your food will be ready up to 50% faster than by using more traditional cooking methods, and the nonstick basket is a breeze to clean. $76 at Amazon

One reviewer, who called it the "most-used thing in my kitchen," wrote: "We use this air fryer at least once every day for everything from reheating meals to cooking meals to baking. This air fryer is perfect for summers in the desert because it doesn't heat up the kitchen like the oven does, which is a BIG bonus! The size is perfect, it heats up quickly, cooks fast and cleans easily."

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville $110 $170 Save $60 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $130 $170 Save $40 See at Amazon

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender $69 $100 Save $31 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $21 $30 Save $9 See at Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender $300 $350 Save $50 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Express Single-Serve Coffee Maker $50 $80 Save $30 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Qt Air Fryer $90 $140 Save $50 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Food Processor $56 $70 Save $14 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $260 $380 Save $120 See at Amazon

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 8-Cup Food Processor $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Best cookware Prime Day deals

Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan, 2-Piece Set $28 $61 Save $33 If you've been having to scrape your scrambled eggs off of your old frying pan as of late, it's time for some new cookware! This highly-rated set has thousands of five-star ratings for a reason: Not only is it extremely affordable, its hard anodized aluminum construction was build to last and conduct heat like a champ. The titanium nonstick coating allows food to slide right off once it's done cooking, making cleanup a snap, and the pans can go from stovetop to oven (up to 400°F). But the coolest feature? That little circle in the center turns a solid red to let you know your pans are preheated! $28 at Amazon

"I needed to replace a very worn skillet, and after researching pans I decided that this two-piece set was the right purchase," shared a happy home cook. "So glad I did. They are perfect. As with everything, I read all the instructions, which I am glad I did since it is stated that it is best not to use high heat so as not to damage the finish. No need, since they heat so evenly, it isn't necessary to have high heat. They clean up well and food doesn't stick at all, as expected. I love having the two sizes. I am going to purchase another set for a gift."

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart $30 $49 Save $19 See at Amazon

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 5-Piece Fry Pan Set $105 $150 Save $45 See at Amazon

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Pots and Pans, 12-Piece Set $112 $170 Save $58 See at Amazon

Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $250 $480 Save $230 See at Amazon

GreenLife Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Pots and Pans Set $84 $119 Save $35 See at Amazon

Best kitchen tool Prime Day deals

Amazon Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set with Block $150 $290 Save $140 Want to take your home kitchen to the next level? With this extensive 20-piece collection, you'll have a knife for every conceivable use, whether you're carving a beef roast or deboning a fish. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so they know what they're doing — and this sleek set is no exception. $150 at Amazon

One five-star fan, who called them the "best knives I've ever owned," wrote: "Oh my gosh, I love these knives so much! ... We bought the 20-piece set and I'm really happy with the variety of knives. Cutting bread and vegetables is like cutting butter, and the steak knives are wonderful! The scissors are great, too, and my husband likes that he can sharpen them with the included implement. The handle weight is really nice too!"

Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener $21 $35 Save $14 See at Amazon

Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' Strain Pot Strainer $12 $28 Save $16 See at Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $30 Save $17 See at Amazon

