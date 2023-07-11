Why you can trust us
Prime Day kitchen deals 2023: Save up to 55% on Vitamix, Instant Pot, T-fal and more

Britt Ross
·3 min read
prime day kitchen deals: knife set, cookware set, air fryer, kitchenaid stand mixer
You'll want to gobble up these Prime Day kitchen deals while they're hot! (Photo: Amazon)

If you've been waiting for Prime Day kitchen deals to drop before buying that new air fryer, toaster oven or slow cooker, you're one smart cookie! Right now you can score some of the biggest savings of the year on everything from kitchen appliances to cookware, and we found markdowns on all of the best brands. We're talking a No. 1 bestselling air fryer for just $76, a 20-piece knife set for $150, a nonstick cookware set for $28 and plenty of other delicious finds. For even more savings, head on over to our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day Deals!

Quick Overview

  • Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Qt

    $76$100
    Save $24
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

    $110$170
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

    $130$170
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender

    $69$100
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

    $21$30
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

    $300$350
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Express Single-Serve Coffee Maker

    $50$80
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Qt Air Fryer

    $90$140
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Hamilton Beach Food Processor

    $56$70
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $260$380
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 8-Cup Food Processor

    $80$100
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan, 2-Piece Set

    $28$61
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart

    $30$49
    Save $19
    See at Amazon

  • All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 5-Piece Fry Pan Set

    $105$150
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

  • Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Pots and Pans, 12-Piece Set

    $112$170
    Save $58
    See at Amazon

  • Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    $80$150
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    $250$480
    Save $230
    See at Amazon

  • GreenLife Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Pots and Pans Set

    $84$119
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $150$290
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener

    $21$35
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother

    $12$20
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' Strain Pot Strainer

    $12$28
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

    $24$40
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath

    $7$12
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer

    $13$30
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

    $10$18
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

    $13$50
    Save $37 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash

    $4$14
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car

    $7$13
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

    $20$45
    Save $25 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Car Cache Purse Holder for Car

    $10$27
    Save $17 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $110$600
    Save $490 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $120$350
    Save $230 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum

    $100$200
    Save $100 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $25$30
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Inse Corded Vacuum Cleaner

    $57$70
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $337$674
    Save $337 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

    $170$237
    Save $67
    See at Amazon

  • Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $100$266
    Save $166 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $125$345
    Save $220
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

    $25$65
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

    $9$16
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories

    $16$30
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine

    $100$185
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $63$160
    Save $97
    See at Amazon

  • Corelle Stoneware 16-Pc Dinnerware Set, Handcrafted

    $71$85
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes

    $68
    See at Amazon

  • Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

    $24$60
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

    $10$20
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $21$37
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Coonp Cooling Mattress Topper, Queen

    $68$100
    Save $32
    See at Amazon

  • Aroeve Air Purifier

    $47$70
    Save $23 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell MYair Purifiers, Two-Pack

    $160$175
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage

    $15$42
    Save $27 with coupon
    See at Amazon
Best kitchen appliance Prime Day deals

Amazon

Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE, 5-Qt

$76$100Save $24

With this No. 1 bestseller, you'll be able to make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality — and with up to 85% less oil, to boot! Its 5-quart capacity is roomy enough to hold food for up to four people, and the nine one-touch cooking functions take all the guesswork out of preparing your favorite meals. Plus, your food will be ready up to 50% faster than by using more traditional cooking methods, and the nonstick basket is a breeze to clean. 

$76 at Amazon

One reviewer, who called it the "most-used thing in my kitchen," wrote: "We use this air fryer at least once every day for everything from reheating meals to cooking meals to baking. This air fryer is perfect for summers in the desert because it doesn't heat up the kitchen like the oven does, which is a BIG bonus! The size is perfect, it heats up quickly, cooks fast and cleans easily."

Best cookware Prime Day deals

Amazon

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan, 2-Piece Set

$28$61Save $33

If you've been having to scrape your scrambled eggs off of your old frying pan as of late, it's time for some new cookware! This highly-rated set has thousands of five-star ratings for a reason: Not only is it extremely affordable, its hard anodized aluminum construction was build to last and conduct heat like a champ. The titanium nonstick coating allows food to slide right off once it's done cooking, making cleanup a snap, and the pans can go from stovetop to oven (up to 400°F). But the coolest feature? That little circle in the center turns a solid red to let you know your pans are preheated!

$28 at Amazon

"I needed to replace a very worn skillet, and after researching pans I decided that this two-piece set was the right purchase," shared a happy home cook. "So glad I did. They are perfect. As with everything, I read all the instructions, which I am glad I did since it is stated that it is best not to use high heat so as not to damage the finish. No need, since they heat so evenly, it isn't necessary to have high heat. They clean up well and food doesn't stick at all, as expected. I love having the two sizes. I am going to purchase another set for a gift."

  • Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart

    $30$49
    Save $19
    See at Amazon

  • All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 5-Piece Fry Pan Set

    $105$150
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

  • Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Pots and Pans, 12-Piece Set

    $112$170
    Save $58
    See at Amazon

  • Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    $80$150
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    $250$480
    Save $230
    See at Amazon

  • GreenLife Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Pots and Pans Set

    $84$119
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

Best kitchen tool Prime Day deals

Amazon

Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set with Block

$150$290Save $140

Want to take your home kitchen to the next level? With this extensive 20-piece collection, you'll have a knife for every conceivable use, whether you're carving a beef roast or deboning a fish. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so they know what they're doing — and this sleek set is no exception. 

$150 at Amazon

One five-star fan, who called them the "best knives I've ever owned," wrote: "Oh my gosh, I love these knives so much! ... We bought the 20-piece set and I'm really happy with the variety of knives. Cutting bread and vegetables is like cutting butter, and the steak knives are wonderful! The scissors are great, too, and my husband likes that he can sharpen them with the included implement. The handle weight is really nice too!"

  • Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' Strain Pot Strainer

    $12$28
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath

    $7$12
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

