The Best Jewelry at This Year’s Emmys, From Jessica Chastain’s Earrings to Janelle James’s Necklace

Award season is in full swing—and perhaps feels extra loaded this year, thanks to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that delayed the Primetime Emmy Awards, placing them smack between the Golden Globes and the Grammys. According to the red carpet, celebrities haven’t lost momentum yet. Last night served up some stellar fashion moments, particularly when it comes to accessories. Like the Golden Globes, we continued to notice the theme of more pared down, understated looks. However, a few stars still came to steal the spotlight with some bling that left us swooning. These are seven of our top jewelry sightings from the Emmy’s.

