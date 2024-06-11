Who has the best ice cream in NY? Here's what Reader's Digest says

As summer days are approaching, our time outside - and at ice cream stands - is on the rise. Nothing beats a nice dip of ice cream during the hottest months of the year, and Reader's Digest offered the scoop on the best ice cream in each state. See where Reader's Digest suggests going in New York. Plus, see some favorite spots for a cone in the Rochester area.

To sample the best ice cream in New York, you have to head for New York City, according to Reader's Digest.

"New York City is known for some of the most amazing (and occasionally overrated) cuisines, and Morgenstern’s is definitely in the former category," Reader's Digest said. "This modern ice cream parlor usually has a line that wraps around the navy-painted building near the Bowery, but once travelers get inside, they can taste up to three flavors, like Pineapple Salted Egg Yolk, Burnt Honey Vanilla and Edible Schoolyard Mint Chip. Morgenstern’s originally went viral for its uber-Instagrammable black coconut ash ice cream. However, due to a NYC-wide ban on using activated charcoal in food products, you’ll have to stick to one of their other flavors."

Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream: 88 W Houston St, New York. Phone: (212) 209-7684.

Best ice cream in Rochester NY? Here's some spots to check out

While there are plenty of places to buy ice cream, here are a few of the most loved spots in Rochester:

Also Abbotts Frozen Custard is a Rochester favorite and is sold at several locations throughout Monroe County, including at local Bill Gray's restaurants.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Best ice cream in New York? Here's what Reader's Digest says