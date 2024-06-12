Who has the best ice cream in Massachusetts? Reader's Digest says this spot

What do you think is the best thing about summer?

Is it taking time off? Is it heading to the beach? Or is it the summer sweets?

When the temperatures climb, there's nothing quite like a scoop of ice cream. Finding the perfect one can be hard, but Reader's Digest just gave everyone scoop on the best ice cream in each state.

Before you go out and get your cone or your scoop, here's what Reader's Digest says is the best ice cream in Massachusetts.

What did Reader's Digest say is the best ice cream in Massachusetts?

The SoCo Creamery in Great Barrington was named as the best ice cream in the state.

Why Reader's Digest liked it: "Micro-batch ice cream never tasted so sweet. This Great Barrington ice cream shop lists all its ingredients to ensure visitors know what’s in their homemade ice cream, and flavors at SoCo Creamery include blueberry honey lavender, ginger, and black raspberry, which pack a wallop of flavor in each bite."

About SoCo Creamery

SoCo was founded in 2004, and says it makes "super-premium" ice cream and sorbet. The shop states on its website that "we source all our dairy from a fourth-generation family farm in Vermont, (and) make our own inclusions (cookie dough, brownies, caramel) from scratch in our own kitchen."

SoCo has won awards for its ice cream and is "wildly popular" during the summer, according to the shop. And their brand has traveled a long way.

"You will find SoCo pints, cups and boxes distributed from Maryland to Maine and in locations such as Whole Foods stores in eastern New England, King’s supermarkets in northern New Jersey, and Morton Williams in New York City," the website states.

But if you want to go to the original stand, here's what to know:

Location: 5 Railroad St. Great Barrington, MA

Phone: 413-644-9866

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 12-9 p.m. and Friday, Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

Email: info@sococreamery.com

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Best ice cream in Massachusetts is worth a trip, Reader's Digest says