The Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World for a Magical (& More Affordable) Vacation



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re planning a wedding, spring break trip, or family summer vacation to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” start your itinerary with your hotel. Aside from booking airfare and determining driving plans, seeking a comfortable hotel with impeccable accommodations is key to making your time away enjoyable. And if you’ve ruled out staying on-site at Disney World, don’t worry! You won’t miss out on any of the fun since there are many best hotels near Disney World, with hundreds of amenities. Better yet, most are within walking distance or close driving proximity to get you to your favorite theme parks in a flash. Keep reading to learn travel tips from experts, plus the best hotels to book. (And while you’re here, check out our guide to the best shoes for a Disney day, tested by our Disney-loving editors!)

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World, at a Glance

Best Overall: Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

Best Hotel to Stay Near Disney World with Kids: Wyndham Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort

Best Luxury Hotel to Stay Near Disney World: Waldorf Astoria Orlando

Best Hotel to Stay Near Disney World with a Waterpark: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

Most Affordable Hotel to Stay Near Disney World: Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando-Disney Springs Area

Best Hotel to Stay Near Disney World with the Most Amenities: JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa

Best Hotel to Stay Near Disney World with the Most Room Options: Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Best Hotel to Stay Near Disney World with a Low Resort Fee: Swan & Dolphin Hotel

Best Hotel to Stay Near Disney World with a Shuttle: Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Closest Hotel to Stay Near Disney World: Magic Village Yards, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Is it cheaper to stay at Disney Resort or off site?

According to Emily Carlson, a Disney expert and travel agent at We Do Travel Right, it is cheaper to stay off-site, but you do miss some of the “Disney Magic” of staying on property. “On-property guests get early entry to the parks as well as free transportation to and from the parks,” Carlson says. “Additionally, some hotels qualify for two times a week after-hours to the parks, which off-property guests are not privy to. So, yes, it’s cheaper, but the experience will be totally different.”

At the end of the day, though, it’s down to your preferences and your budget. If you decide to stay at an off-property hotel, you can still find a location that’s incredibly close to Disney, without the price tag. That way, you can spend more of your dollars on the food and fun vs. lodging. And if a hotel is truly just a place for you and your family to sleep every night, it’s wise to at least research what’s around Disney World.

Where do people stay when they go to Disney?

Carlson also explains that most people prefer to stay at the Disney Resort, but there are “value-priced as well as resorts that are deluxe-priced based on the amenities and location of the resort,” she adds. “They have many different options depending on what you’re looking for in terms of theming, price, and location. The top resorts that we booked in each category were Art of Animation Family Suites, Yacht and Beach Club, and Caribbean Beach.”

Ahead, see our comprehensive guide to the best hotels near Disney World that don’t leave any magical details out.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Hilton is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

BEST OVERALL

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

$374+

Buy Now

With only a ten minute walk to Disney Springs and a five-minute drive to Epcot, the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek property should be at the top of your list if you’re planning a visit to Disney. Even though the property is off-site compared to other popular resorts, you won’t miss out on any amenities. When you book, you gain access to the resort’s top-of-the-line golf facilities, pools, restaurants, activities, and more. Plus, the property offers a gym, spa, laundry facilities, restaurants, and plenty of child-friendly activities. There is also parking on-site for additional fees.

Average cost: $374 for a deluxe guest room

Resort fee: $50 (plus tax) per room, per night

Distance from Disney: 10-minute drive to Magic Kingdom, Seaworld and Discovery Cove, and 12 minute drive to Universal Studios

What’s included in the stay: 2 bottles of water daily, access to the Waldorf Astoria Golf Club practice facility, 20% discount on spa treatments, free golf club rental after 2pm, shuttle service to all 4 Disney Theme Parks and Disney Springs, children 5 and under eat free for breakfast at Harvest Bistro

Amenities: Pet-friendly rooms, room service, spa, fitness center, golf, outdoor pool, bars, restaurants, and more

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

BEST HOTEL TO STAY NEAR DISNEY WORLD WITH KIDS

Wyndham Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort

$204+

Buy Now

Whether you’re traveling with the entire family or a quick getaway without the kiddos, Wyndham’s Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort checks all the boxes. The resort is a quick drive to Disney Springs, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and ESPN Wide World of Sports. And if you don’t feel like driving, just hop on the shuttle! Besides easy-to-use transportation, the property features stunning views, relaxing pools for the entire family, splash parks for getting the kids’ energy out, and much more.

Average cost: $204 for a deluxe room with 2 queen beds

Resort fee: $39 (plus tax) per room, per night

Distance from Disney: 7 minute drive to Disney Springs, 11 minute drive to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, 11 minute drive to ESPN Wide World of Sports

What’s included in the stay: Shuttles to Disney parks, WiFi, two bottles of water in-room per stay, access to the business center and state-of-the-art fitness center, 10% off spa services and retail purchases at Blue Harmony Spa, access to Club Wyndham amenities, and more.

Amenities: 24-hour fitness center, 4 restaurants, bar, spa, barista, 5 pools, 2 lazy rivers, children’s pool, valet parking, playground

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

BEST LUXURY HOTEL TO STAY NEAR DISNEY WORLD

Waldorf Astoria Orlando

$492+

Buy Now

The Waldorf Astoria Orlando provides a luxury experience while visiting your favorite Disney theme parks, sans staying on-site at a Disney branded hotel. This premier property provides everything you need while away from home, including comfortable rooms with various views (including a Disney view) stocked with plush robes and other treats.

Average cost: $492 for a deluxe room with 2 queen beds

Resort fee: $50 (plus tax) per room, per night

Distance from Disney: 20 minute drive to Universal Studios and SeaWorld

What’s included in the stay: WiFi, plush cotton bathrobes and slippers, soaking tub and luxury bath, in-room coffee maker and wine refrigerator, 2 bottles of water daily, shuttle service to Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs, and more

Amenities: Boutique shopping, spa, fitness center, Disney experience planning, golf and sports club, 12 restaurants and bars, basketball and sports courts, water slides and pools, and more

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

BEST HOTEL TO STAY NEAR DISNEY WORLD WITH A WATERPARK

Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

$271+

Buy Now

When your family arrives at this resort, they’re never going to want to leave. Of course, the magic is at Disney World, but everyone will love returning to the resort and spending time at Gaylord’s massive waterpark. In addition to water fun, the resort has tons of options, including yoga classes, kids’ activities, a fitness center, and multiple restaurants and coffee places to grab refreshments from. Reviewers also can’t stop raving about the clean and comfortable rooms.

Average cost: $271 for a room 2 queen beds

Resort fee: $38 (plus tax) per room, per night

Distance from Disney: 2 minute drive to Disney World, 10 minute drive to Disney Springs, 14 minute drive to Epcot, and 2 minute drive to Old Town

What’s included in the stay: Bottled waters, pool and gym access

Amenities: Laundry facilities, child-friendly activities, 2 coffee shops, 6 restaurants, snack bar and deli, room service (limited hours), cooked-to-order breakfast, pool and waterpark, sauna, and more

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

MOST AFFORDABLEHOTEL TO STAY NEAR DISNEY WORLD

Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando-Disney Springs Area

$170+

Buy Now

You can visit Disney while being budget-conscious. Instead of spending thousands on a hotel, you can opt for an affordable resort-style hotel without the hefty resort fees. That’s where the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando comes in. This property is super close to Disney, so much so that you will barely notice you aren’t staying on-site. The Drury Plaza Hotel features comfortable rooms with a refrigerator, microwave, and coffee makers so you can refresh after a day at the park. Plus, there’s a saltwater pool, arcade, and multiple restaurants everyone will love.

Average cost: $170 for a room 2 queen beds

Resort fee: None

Distance from Disney: 17 minute walk to Disney Springs and 1 minute drive to Disney World

What’s included in the stay: Free breakfast and Wifi

Amenities: Resort-style saltwater pool, arcade, laundry facilities, 3 restaurants, bar, child-friendly activities, coffee shop, and more

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

BEST HOTEL TO STAY NEAR DISNEY WORLD WITH THE MOST AMENITIES

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa

$429+

Buy Now

Another hotel near Disney World to consider is the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa — it’s a stunning property with endless amenities. When booking, you can choose from multiple rooms, starting with a standard room with 2 queen beds, ranging up to suites that house larger groups and families. The hotel is beautiful and has multiple activities, but travelers love the resort for its proximity to Disney.

Average cost: $429 for a room 2 queen beds

Resort fee: $50 (plus tax) per room, per night

Distance from Disney: 7 minute drive to Disney World, 9 minute drive to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, 14 minute drive to Epcot

What’s included in the stay: Free WiFi, premium bedding, separate bathtub and shower, bathrobes,

daily housekeeping, and more

Amenities: 2 pools, room service, 6 restaurants, bar, private parking, family rooms, fitness center, spa and wellness center, buffet or an American breakfast (additional)

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

BEST HOTEL TO STAY NEAR DISNEY WORLD WITH THE MOST ROOM OPTIONS

Margaritaville Resort Orlando

$274+

Buy Now

Rooms, suites, cottages, and villas are the options you can choose from while planning your stay at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando. This hotel gives off “out of office” vibes with its acres of brightly colored cottages and lush greenery. And if you plan to stay in a traditional room, you’ll love the modern furnishings and on-site amenities. Better yet, the resort is only a ten-minute drive from Disney World!

Average cost: $274 for a room 2 queen beds

Resort fee: $40 (plus tax) per room, per night

Distance from Disney: 10 minute drive to Disney World, 14 minute drive to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, 17 minute drive to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

What’s included in the stay: Self-parking, welcome cocktail on arrival, WiFi, transportation to Walt Disney World Theme Parks, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld, trolley service around resort, and more

Amenities: Pool, restaurants, gym, spa, valet parking, arcade, bicycle rentals, and more

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

BEST HOTEL TO STAY NEAR DISNEY WORLD WITH A LOW RESORT FEE

Swan & Dolphin Hotel

$1,799+

Buy Now

Although the Swan & Dolphin Hotel is a Walt Disney World hotel, it’s not on-site, but it is a quick walk from Epcot and a boat ride to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The resort includes everything Disney, including a Minnie Van service, Disney watercraft transportation, and more.

Average cost: $1,799 for a standard room with 2 queen beds

Resort fee: $35 (plus tax) per person, per night

Distance from Disney: 4 minute drive from Disney World

What’s included in the stay: WiFi and daily access to the Balinese Relaxation areas at the Mandara Spa

Amenities: Disney planning center, spa, gym, resort concierge, mail services, laundry and dry cleaning, in-room floral and gifts, 5 pools, camp dolphin, arcade, jogging trails, over 20 restaurants, and more

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

BEST HOTEL TO STAY NEAR DISNEY WORLD WITH A SHUTTLE

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

$217+

Buy Now

The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress makes it easy to jump between Disney’s famous theme parks and the pool while you’re on vacation. This hotel has spacious rooms, a waterslide the kids will love, plus tons of restaurants (even a sushi bar) on-site. And there is also a shuttle to transport your family to Disney World and the surrounding attractions.

Average cost: $217 for a room with 2 double beds

Resort fee: $49 (plus tax) per room, per night

Distance from Disney: 6 minute drive to Disney World, 13 minute drive to Epcot

What’s included in the stay: Beach loungers, fitness center access, health club access, in-room bottled water

Amenities: Pool, shuttle service to theme parks, 3 restaurants, 3 pools, waterslide, kids club, babysitting, bar, gym, room service, and more

10 Best Hotels to Stay Near Disney World (More Affordable) in 2024

CLOSEST HOTEL TO STAY NEAR DISNEY WORLD

Magic Village Yards, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

$268

Buy Now

Magic Village Yards, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, is an affordable pick close to all of Disney’s attractions. The resort has over 180 luxury rooms, including a kitchen, living room, anda refrigerator, which is a must-have for traveling families. Your stay also includes free parking, which is rare when researching the best hotels near Disney World.

Average cost: $268 for a 3 bedroom deluxe villa, 2 floors, resort view

Resort fee: $10 (plus tax) per night

Distance from Disney: 7 minute drive to Disney World, 16 minute drive to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, 11 minute drive to Disney’s Hollywood Studio

What’s included in the stay: Free parking, full-size refrigerator, WiFi, luxury bedding

Amenities: Babysitting services, fitness center, pool, hot tub, grocery service, restaurant

Experts in This Article

Emily Carlson: a Disney expert and travel agent at We Do Travel Right

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.