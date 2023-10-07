For The Best Homemade Ketchup, Canned Crushed Tomatoes Are Ideal

Ketchup, like love, makes everything better. Sadly, between those innocent french fry dips and burger buns smeared with the popular condiment, you might be consuming more than the recommended daily amount of sugar and salt, and you don't always know how much you've had as your taste buds dance to the rhythm of its enchanting flavors.

The good news is you can make ketchup at home, and unlike the store-bought brands, it can be much more nutritious -- and even tastier. You might think fresh tomatoes make the most nutritious, delicious ketchup, but that isn't always the case. Unless you're using vine-ripened fresh tomatoes, canned crushed tomatoes are the best choice for homemade ketchup. Aside from the fact they're usually cheaper, they can be superior in quality and nutrition and have a consistent taste that's great for your saucy adventures.

Fruits and vegetables taste the best while in season, and tomatoes are no exception. By using canned tomatoes to make ketchup, you won't have to wait for a specific time of year; they are picked and packaged during their prime when they are all ripe and taste the best. Also, since some versions contain salt, the tomatoes soak up all that flavor when canned.

Read more: 12 Little-Known Facts About Salt

Other Tips For Using Crushed Tomatoes To Make Ketchup

crushed tomatoes in a bowl - Jupiterimages/Getty Images

Another advantage to using crushed tomatoes for homemade ketchup is that they come cooked and skinned, so that's one less hassle for you. Furthermore, canned crushed tomatoes create a fantastic consistency. Even better, they are also easy to strain -- but don't throw away the leftover tomato juice! It can be a flavorful addition to soups, salad dressings, sauces, or even frozen in cubes to replace ice in a Bloody Mary.

Making homemade ketchup with crushed canned tomatoes isn't as intimidating as you might think. Beyond tomatoes, you only need seasonings like onion powder, vinegar, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and sugar.

Ready to make your own ketchup? Our super simple homemade ketchup recipe only uses three ingredients and takes three minutes to prepare. If you like it spicy, try our spicy ketchup recipe. After you have made the ketchup, let it cool and transfer it into dry, sterilized jars. According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation, the best way to sterilize jars is to put them into a pot of boiling water for at least 10 minutes. Afterward, your jars of homemade ketchup can be stored for three weeks in the fridge; frozen ketchup will last up to six months.

Read the original article on Mashed.