Prime Day home deals: Big-time savings of up to 80% across kitchen, mattress and furniture essentials

Save big on Dyson, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Bissell and more.

Kristin Granero
·2 min read
Prime Day Home Deals
Bold idea: Shop October Prime Day home deals to get ahead of gifting and hosting season. (Photos: Amazon)

Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day brings some more of the retail giant's steepest, most rarified home deals. A second day to shop indoor must-haves (hello vacuums!) and outdoor essentials (yes, fire pits are essential) from some of the biggest home brands in the biz (cue Ninja, KitchenAid, Shark and more)? Yes, please!

We’re talking Amazon-famous pillows (a cool 60% off), a popular robovac for just over $100 (over 70% off), the famous Chom Chom pet hair remover (nearly 40% off) and a hot Keurig coffee maker for $50 (from $100) — right in time for gifting and welcoming guests into your space. See below for 60+ home deals you can shop right now, and browse more Prime Day deals here.

A note on our selections: We look at price histories, compare retailers and scour thousands of reviews to make sure the items we recommend are worth your hard-earned cash.

Best kitchen Prime Day deals

Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker

$50$100Save $50

If you’ve yet to purchase — and therefore experience the life-changing powers of — a single-pod coffee machine, Keurig has you covered with its top-rated, super-convenient K-Compact Coffee Maker, now on sale for 50% off (and at under $50, the lowest price we’ve seen all year). It serves up a hot cup of brew, in one of three sizes, in less than a minute — and maintenance is super easy too. Choose from four stylish finishes and consider snagging an extra as a gift for a fellow coffee drinker in your life.

$50 at Amazon

  • McCook Knife Set with Block, 15-Piece

    $48$130
    Save $82
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels Knife Set with Block, 15-Piece

    $150$345
    Save $195
    See at Amazon

  • Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring

    $23$30
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart

    $70$100
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 3.5-Quart

    $260$380
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 FlexBasket Air Fryer, 7-Quart

    $120$180
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Vitamix Explorian Blender, 64-Ounce

    $190$290
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart Air Fryer and Convection Toaster Oven

    $184$230
    Save $46 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker By De'Longhi

    $156$209
    Save $53
    See at Amazon

  • Magic Bullet Blender Set, 11-Piece

    $32$50
    Save $18 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set, 3-Piece

    $20$37
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • Oneida Satin Sand Dune Flatware, 45-Piece

    $59$85
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, 10.25-Inch

    $20$34
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25-Quart

    $370$460
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, 10-Piece

    $153$180
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set, 16-Piece

    $300$530
    Save $230
    See at Amazon

Best vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$165$300Save $135

Set your — or a loved one’s — cleaning on autopilot with this robot vacuum from iRobot, which works on hardwood and carpet floors, steers clear of ledges, offers personalized cleaning recommendations, and can be controlled with voice command. Did we mention it comes highly recommended by more than 18,000 Amazon customers? Scoop it up on sale for 45% off (making it only $165, a mere fraction of the typical robovac cost) while you can.

$165 at Amazon

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

    $89$124
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    $400$800
    Save $400
    See at Amazon

  • Inse Cordless 8-in-1 Rechargeable Vacuum

    $150$855
    Save $705
    See at Amazon

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

    $129$180
    Save $51
    See at Amazon

  • Black+Decker Cordless Handheld Dustbuster

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner

    $95$119
    Save $24
    See at Amazon

Best bedding, bath and mattress Prime Day deals

Beckham Hotel Collection

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Standard / Queen Size Set of 2 - Down Alternative Bedding Gel Cooling Pillow for Back, Stomach or Side Sleepers

$40$61Save $21

Good pillows are expensive — some can run you upwards of $100! Normally $61 for the pair, right now you can get them for nearly 35% off! These are Amazon's most popular pillows, and they have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings to back them. 

These pillows have garnered more than 157,000 five-star ratings, making them bona fide Amazon faves. Many shoppers credit them with relieving neck pain. Said one: "I have had a difficult time sleeping, and when I would sleep, I'd wake up with a stiff neck. Finally! Pillows that are comfortable and supportive. I sleep through the night, and no more stiff neck. I definitely recommend these pillows."

$40 at Amazon

  • Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, 2-Pack

    $39$100
    Save $61
    See at Amazon

  • LuxClub Cooling Sheet Set, Queen, 6-Piece

    $28$57
    Save $29
    See at Amazon

  • Mellanni Cooling Sheet Set, Queen, 4-Piece

    $30$51
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow, Queen, 2-Pack

    $37$61
    Save $24 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillow, Queen, 2-Pack

    $26$95
    Save $69 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen

    $21$42
    Save $21 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress, 12-Inch, Queen

    $359$399
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Zinus Cloud Memory Foam Mattress, 10-Inch, Queen

    $230$329
    Save $99
    See at Amazon

  • Tuft & Needle Original Cooling Mattress, Queen

    $796$995
    Save $199
    See at Amazon

Best furniture Prime Day deals

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Kaylee Hammered Iron Accent Table, Set of 2

$135$244Save $109

Finding a nice (as in stylish and durable) side table for under $100 is pretty much unheard of, and this hammered metal design from Christopher Knight — which boasts a near-perfect customer rating — adds even more value as a modern coffee table, nightstand, plant stand and beyond. It’s currently on sale for $147 for a set of two, or less than $74 each and the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Did we mention there’s no assembly required?

$135 at Amazon

  • Costway Bentwood Stack Stools, Set of 4

    $69$80
    Save $11 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • WLive Coffee Table with Storage Drawers and Open Shelf

    $64$80
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • WLive Dresser/Entertainment Center with Fabric Drawers

    $68$90
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Christopher Knight Home Dining Table

    $208$343
    Save $135
    See at Amazon

  • Christopher Knight Home Roshan Farmhouse Acacia Wood Dining Chair

    $123$169
    Save $46
    See at Amazon

  • Stone and Beam Deco Metal Floor Lamp With Light Bulb and Shade

    $111$137
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Stone and Beam Westview Extra Deep Down Filled Sofa, Cream

    $891$1,062
    Save $171
    See at Amazon

  • Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Natural/Ocean Area Rug

    $310$409
    Save $99
    See at Amazon

  • Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug

    $131$155
    Save $24
    See at Amazon

  • nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug

    $206$309
    Save $103
    See at Amazon

Best outdoor Prime Day deals

Roundfire

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit, Set of 2

$40$60Save $20

Savor fall with this beloved tabletop fire pit from Roundfire, which has over 1,000 glowing reviews, brings instant warmth and makes average nights more fun (just add s’mores!). The compact size is especially great for smaller tables and cozier patios, and only $39.99 for a pair of them seems to be around the lowest the price goes.

$40 at Amazon

  • Weber Spirit II 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

    $449$551
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven

    $350$471
    Save $121
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Propane Gas Grill

    $124$150
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Coleman RoadTrip Portable Propane Grill

    $237$320
    Save $83
    See at Amazon

  • Coleman Pop-Up Camping Tent with Instant Setup

    $41$90
    Save $49
    See at Amazon

  • Best Choice Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Chair, Set of 2

    $88$130
    Save $42
    See at Amazon

  • Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler, 50-Quart

    $55$65
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Solo Stove Yukon Portable Fire Pit with Stand

    $390$610
    Save $220
    See at Amazon

  • Addlon 54-foot Waterproof Solar String Lights

    $26$70
    Save $44
    See at Amazon

  • AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

    $50$165
    Save $115
    See at Amazon

  • Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

    $330$600
    Save $270
    See at Amazon

 

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

