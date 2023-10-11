Prime Day home deals: Big-time savings of up to 80% across kitchen, mattress and furniture essentials

Bold idea: Shop October Prime Day home deals to get ahead of gifting and hosting season. (Photos: Amazon)

Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day brings some more of the retail giant's steepest, most rarified home deals. A second day to shop indoor must-haves (hello vacuums!) and outdoor essentials (yes, fire pits are essential) from some of the biggest home brands in the biz (cue Ninja, KitchenAid, Shark and more)? Yes, please!

We’re talking Amazon-famous pillows (a cool 60% off), a popular robovac for just over $100 (over 70% off), the famous Chom Chom pet hair remover (nearly 40% off) and a hot Keurig coffee maker for $50 (from $100) — right in time for gifting and welcoming guests into your space. See below for 60+ home deals you can shop right now, and browse more Prime Day deals here.

A note on our selections: We look at price histories, compare retailers and scour thousands of reviews to make sure the items we recommend are worth your hard-earned cash.

Best kitchen Prime Day deals

Amazon Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 If you’ve yet to purchase — and therefore experience the life-changing powers of — a single-pod coffee machine, Keurig has you covered with its top-rated, super-convenient K-Compact Coffee Maker, now on sale for 50% off (and at under $50, the lowest price we’ve seen all year). It serves up a hot cup of brew, in one of three sizes, in less than a minute — and maintenance is super easy too. Choose from four stylish finishes and consider snagging an extra as a gift for a fellow coffee drinker in your life. $50 at Amazon

Ninja Never Stick Possible Pan $80 $130 Save $50 See at Amazon

McCook Knife Set with Block, 15-Piece $48 $130 Save $82 See at Amazon

Henckels Knife Set with Block, 15-Piece $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 3.5-Quart $260 $380 Save $120 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 FlexBasket Air Fryer, 7-Quart $120 $180 Save $60 See at Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System, 72-Ounce $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

Vitamix Explorian Blender, 64-Ounce $190 $290 Save $100 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Air Fryer and Convection Toaster Oven $184 $230 Save $46 with coupon See at Amazon

Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker By De'Longhi $156 $209 Save $53 See at Amazon

Magic Bullet Blender Set, 11-Piece $32 $50 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set, 3-Piece $20 $37 Save $17 See at Amazon

Oneida Satin Sand Dune Flatware, 45-Piece $59 $85 Save $25 See at Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, 10.25-Inch $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25-Quart $370 $460 Save $90 See at Amazon

Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, 10-Piece $153 $180 Save $27 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set, 16-Piece $300 $530 Save $230 See at Amazon

Best vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $165 $300 Save $135 Set your — or a loved one’s — cleaning on autopilot with this robot vacuum from iRobot, which works on hardwood and carpet floors, steers clear of ledges, offers personalized cleaning recommendations, and can be controlled with voice command. Did we mention it comes highly recommended by more than 18,000 Amazon customers? Scoop it up on sale for 45% off (making it only $165, a mere fraction of the typical robovac cost) while you can. $165 at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum $200 $400 Save $200 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $400 $800 Save $400 See at Amazon

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $130 $230 Save $100 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $89 $266 Save $177 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless 8-in-1 Rechargeable Vacuum $150 $855 Save $705 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum $470 $720 Save $250 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $129 $180 Save $51 See at Amazon

Black+Decker Cordless Handheld Dustbuster $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner $95 $119 Save $24 See at Amazon

Best bedding, bath and mattress Prime Day deals

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, 2-Pack $39 $100 Save $61 See at Amazon

LuxClub Cooling Sheet Set, Queen, 6-Piece $28 $57 Save $29 See at Amazon

Mellanni Cooling Sheet Set, Queen, 4-Piece $30 $51 Save $21 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow, Queen, 2-Pack $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillow, Queen, 2-Pack $26 $95 Save $69 with coupon See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen $21 $42 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket $25 See at Amazon

Utopia Premium Towel Set, 8-Piece $22 $40 Save $18 See at Amazon

Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress, 12-Inch, Queen $359 $399 Save $40 See at Amazon

Zinus Cloud Memory Foam Mattress, 10-Inch, Queen $230 $329 Save $99 See at Amazon

Tuft & Needle Original Cooling Mattress, Queen $796 $995 Save $199 See at Amazon

Best furniture Prime Day deals

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Kaylee Hammered Iron Accent Table, Set of 2 $135 $244 Save $109 Finding a nice (as in stylish and durable) side table for under $100 is pretty much unheard of, and this hammered metal design from Christopher Knight — which boasts a near-perfect customer rating — adds even more value as a modern coffee table, nightstand, plant stand and beyond. It’s currently on sale for $147 for a set of two, or less than $74 each and the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Did we mention there’s no assembly required? $135 at Amazon

Apicizon Round Side Table $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Costway Bentwood Stack Stools, Set of 4 $69 $80 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

WLive Coffee Table with Storage Drawers and Open Shelf $64 $80 Save $16 See at Amazon

WLive Dresser/Entertainment Center with Fabric Drawers $68 $90 Save $22 See at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Dining Table $208 $343 Save $135 See at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Roshan Farmhouse Acacia Wood Dining Chair $123 $169 Save $46 See at Amazon

Best Office Executive Desk Chair $40 $49 Save $9 See at Amazon

Stone and Beam Deco Metal Floor Lamp With Light Bulb and Shade $111 $137 Save $26 See at Amazon

Superjare TV Stand $85 $130 Save $45 See at Amazon

Superjare Triple 4-Tier Bookshelf $90 $160 Save $70 See at Amazon

Stone and Beam Westview Extra Deep Down Filled Sofa, Cream $891 $1,062 Save $171 See at Amazon

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Natural/Ocean Area Rug $310 $409 Save $99 See at Amazon

Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug $131 $155 Save $24 See at Amazon

Ruggable Kamran Washable Rug $399 $499 Save $100 See at Amazon

nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug $206 $309 Save $103 See at Amazon

Best outdoor Prime Day deals

Weber Spirit II 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill $449 $551 Save $102 See at Amazon

Weber Spirit E330 Grill $729 $875 Save $146 See at Amazon

Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven $350 $471 Save $121 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Propane Gas Grill $124 $150 Save $26 See at Amazon

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Propane Grill $237 $320 Save $83 See at Amazon

Coleman Pop-Up Camping Tent with Instant Setup $41 $90 Save $49 See at Amazon

Best Choice Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Chair, Set of 2 $88 $130 Save $42 See at Amazon

Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler, 50-Quart $55 $65 Save $10 See at Amazon

Solo Stove Yukon Portable Fire Pit with Stand $390 $610 Save $220 See at Amazon

Addlon 54-foot Waterproof Solar String Lights $26 $70 Save $44 See at Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit $50 $165 Save $115 See at Amazon

Foldable Garden Kneeler and Seat $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa $330 $600 Save $270 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

