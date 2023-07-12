Prime Day home deals 2023: Score big on Shark, Henckels, Solo Stove and more

Give your space the makeover it deserves with these amazing Prime Day home deals! (Photo: Amazon)

Summertime gatherings are great and all — but if you're like us, seeing your place through the eyes of visitors can be a rude awakening. Suddenly you notice how worn that rug is and just how difficult it is to find unblemished bedding for guests. To the rescue: Amazon Prime Day! Day two of the much-anticipated event is here, presenting one last opportunity to elevate — or streamline — your home with steep and rare discounts on luxurious sheets, top-selling Henkels knives and a seriously hard-working Bissell vacuum. Ready to feather your nest? See below for some of the best Prime Day home deals that you can cash in on right now. Just remember the sale ends tonight so you'll have to be fast if you want to score your faves at a steep discount.

Not a Prime member yet? Be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial to take advantage of all the incredible Prime Day deals! And be sure to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day sales for even more savings!

Best kitchen Prime Day deals

Keurig Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 with coupon Keurig’s slimmest coffee maker is perfect for people with small kitchens or those who don't want to take up too much space on their counter — it's no wonder that it's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. The mini Keurig is just five inches wide, effectively making it the most versatile coffeemaker in terms of space. It’s also incredibly simple to use: just add water to the reservoir, put in a K-Cup pod and press brew. Save $40 with coupon $60 at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $260 $380 Save $120 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid $80 $133 Save $53 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Food Processor $225 $250 Save $25 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $113 $170 Save $57 See at Amazon

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $110 $160 Save $50 See at Amazon

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother $470 $649 Save $179 See at Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set $330 $530 Save $200 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach 26031 Belgian Waffle Maker $42 $60 Save $18 See at Amazon

Philips Compact Pasta Make $125 $250 Save $125 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $80 $185 Save $105 See at Amazon

Best vacuum Prime Day deals

eufy eufy by Anker, RoboVac G20 $120 $260 Save $140 Sit back and relax with this compact robovac, which glides under couches and features an impressive 2500Pa while promising a quiet clean (for up to 100 minutes on a single charge). You can control the device via remote or set it on autopilot while you sneak in a snooze. $120 at Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner $240 $370 Save $130 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $130 $450 Save $320 See at Amazon

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $170 $237 Save $67 See at Amazon

Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum $170 $260 Save $90 See at Amazon

Yeedi vac Robot Vacuum $150 $300 Save $150 See at Amazon

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $199 $300 Save $101 See at Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum $420 $599 Save $179 See at Amazon

Best bedding and mattress Prime Day deals

Amazon Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 Breathe easy with this ultra-supportive, bestselling memory foam pillow from Pharmedoc. It provides neck and spine support to side and back sleepers and features a special cooling technology — along with breathable holes — to allow for optimal air flow and keep you comfortable through the night. $30 at Amazon

LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen $28 $57 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow $59 $89 Save $30 See at Amazon

Molblly Queen Mattress $200 $250 Save $50 See at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper $257 $299 Save $42 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding King Bed Sheets Set $17 $23 Save $6 See at Amazon

Nestl White Duvet Cover $22 $40 Save $18 See at Amazon

Zinus 10-Inch Support Plus Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress $325 $700 Save $375 See at Amazon

Dwr Luxury King Goose Feathers Down Comforter $163 $280 Save $117 See at Amazon

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress $907 $1,295 Save $389 See at Amazon

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $10 $19 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Best furniture Prime Day deals

Amazon Amazon Basics Matte Black Dining Chair (Set of 4) $115 $148 Save $33 Industrial-style chairs are having a serious moment, and this set from Amazon Basics is about as modern as they come. Not only do they go with just about any table, but they’re easy to assemble (only three steps to set up!) and stack for easy, compact storing — especially great for smaller spaces, bigger groups and unexpected guests. $115 at Amazon

Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa $298 $520 Save $222 See at Amazon

Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Ivory Beige 8' X 10' Area Rug $98 $210 Save $112 See at Amazon

Loloi II Layla Collection Area Rug $73 $259 Save $186 See at Amazon

Homestyles Dolly Madison Kitchen Cart $249 $776 Save $527 See at Amazon

NuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug $120 $209 Save $89 See at Amazon

Hombazaar Bookshelf $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Hbada Home Office Desk Chair with Flip Up Arm $110 $170 Save $60 See at Amazon

Safavieh Home Collection Freddy Vintage Grey/Wicker Basket Two-Drawer Storage Bench $148 $324 Save $176 See at Amazon

Best outdoor Prime Day deals

Amazon Fiskars 5/8-Inch Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 Prune your garden to perfection with these top-rated shears. They're backed by over 30,000 five-star ratings for their ability to cut plant stems and small branches with intention and ease. An ergonomic design and nonslip rubber grip make for added comfort and control when dealing with larger landscapes and unruly weeds. $14 at Amazon

Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $180 $300 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, Smokeless Fire Pit $230 $300 Save $70 See at Amazon

Innav8 Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven $279 $349 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels $140 $167 Save $27 See at Amazon

Char-Broil 22652143 Edge Electric Grill $440 $800 Save $360 See at Amazon

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa $520 $650 Save $130 See at Amazon

Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair $90 $110 Save $20 See at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $10 $27 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $20 $50 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Avapow Car Jump Starter $69 $120 Save $51 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Motopower MP69033 Car OBD2 Scanner Code Reader $25 $27 Save $2 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $21 $45 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

AstroAI Car Vacuum $20 $25 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark VM252 VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $150 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $30 $40 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $215 $275 Save $60 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $160 $350 Save $190 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set $19 $35 Save $15 See at Amazon

McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set $54 $130 Save $76 with coupon See at Amazon

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer $150 $170 Save $20 See at Amazon

Zulay Milk Frother Wand Drink Mixer $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Home

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

ToLife Air Purifier $41 $66 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell MYair Air Purifiers (2-Pack) $145 $175 Save $30 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

JisuLife Portable Hands-Free Neck Fan $32 $40 Save $8 See at Amazon

Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set $27 $36 Save $9 See at Amazon