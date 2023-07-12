Why you can trust us
Prime Day home deals 2023: Score big on Shark, Henckels, Solo Stove and more

Kristin Granero and Rebecca Carhart
Summertime gatherings are great and all — but if you're like us, seeing your place through the eyes of visitors can be a rude awakening. Suddenly you notice how worn that rug is and just how difficult it is to find unblemished bedding for guests. To the rescue: Amazon Prime Day! Day two of the much-anticipated event is here, presenting one last opportunity to elevate — or streamline — your home with steep and rare discounts on luxurious sheets, top-selling Henkels knives and a seriously hard-working Bissell vacuum. Ready to feather your nest? See below for some of the best Prime Day home deals that you can cash in on right now. Just remember the sale ends tonight so you'll have to be fast if you want to score your faves at a steep discount.

Not a Prime member yet? Be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial to take advantage of all the incredible Prime Day deals!

Best kitchen Prime Day deals

Keurig

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$60$100
Save $40 with coupon

Keurig's slimmest coffee maker is perfect for people with small kitchens or those who don't want to take up too much space on their counter — it's no wonder that it's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. The mini Keurig is just five inches wide, effectively making it the most versatile coffeemaker in terms of space. It's also incredibly simple to use: just add water to the reservoir, put in a K-Cup pod and press brew.

Save $40 with coupon
$60 at Amazon

  KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$260 $380 Save $120

    $260$380
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
$130 $345 Save $215

    $130$345
    Save $215
    See at Amazon

  Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
$80 $133 Save $53

    $80$133
    Save $53
    See at Amazon

  Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$113 $170 Save $57

    $113$170
    Save $57
    See at Amazon

  SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
$110 $160 Save $50

    $110$160
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother
$470 $649 Save $179

    $470$649
    Save $179
    See at Amazon

  Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set
$330 $530 Save $200

    $330$530
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet
$20 $34 Save $14

    $20$34
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  Hamilton Beach 26031 Belgian Waffle Maker
$42 $60 Save $18

    $42$60
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

Best vacuum Prime Day deals

eufy

eufy by Anker, RoboVac G20

$120$260Save $140

Sit back and relax with this compact robovac, which glides under couches and features an impressive 2500Pa while promising a quiet clean (for up to 100 minutes on a single charge). You can control the device via remote or set it on autopilot while you sneak in a snooze.

$120 at Amazon

  Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
$240 $370 Save $130

    $240$370
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum
$170 $237 Save $67

    $170$237
    Save $67
    See at Amazon

  Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
$170 $260 Save $90

    $170$260
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$199 $300 Save $101

    $199$300
    Save $101
    See at Amazon

  Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
$420 $599 Save $179

    $420$599
    Save $179
    See at Amazon

Best bedding and mattress Prime Day deals

Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
$30 $60 Save $30

$30$60Save $30

Breathe easy with this ultra-supportive, bestselling memory foam pillow from Pharmedoc. It provides neck and spine support to side and back sleepers and features a special cooling technology — along with breathable holes — to allow for optimal air flow and keep you comfortable through the night.

$30 at Amazon

  • LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen

    $28$57
    Save $29 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  Zinus 10-Inch Support Plus Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress
$325 $700 Save $375

    $325$700
    Save $375
    See at Amazon

  Dwr Luxury King Goose Feathers Down Comforter
$163 $280 Save $117

    $163$280
    Save $117
    See at Amazon

  • Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress

    $907$1,295
    Save $389
    See at Amazon

Best furniture Prime Day deals

Amazon

Amazon Basics Matte Black Dining Chair (Set of 4)
$115 $148 Save $33

$115$148Save $33

Industrial-style chairs are having a serious moment, and this set from Amazon Basics is about as modern as they come. Not only do they go with just about any table, but they're easy to assemble (only three steps to set up!) and stack for easy, compact storing — especially great for smaller spaces, bigger groups and unexpected guests.

$115 at Amazon

  Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa
$298 $520 Save $222

    $298$520
    Save $222
    See at Amazon

  Nourison Essentials Solid Contemporary Ivory Beige 8' X 10' Area Rug
$98 $210 Save $112

    $98$210
    Save $112
    See at Amazon

  Homestyles Dolly Madison Kitchen Cart
$249 $776 Save $527

    $249$776
    Save $527
    See at Amazon

  NuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug
$120 $209 Save $89

    $120$209
    Save $89
    See at Amazon

  Hbada Home Office Desk Chair with Flip Up Arm
$110 $170 Save $60

    $110$170
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  Safavieh Home Collection Freddy Vintage Grey/Wicker Basket Two-Drawer Storage Bench
$148 $324 Save $176

    $148$324
    Save $176
    See at Amazon

Best outdoor Prime Day deals

Amazon

Fiskars 5/8-Inch Pruning Shears

$14$21Save $7

Prune your garden to perfection with these top-rated shears. They're backed by over 30,000 five-star ratings for their ability to cut plant stems and small branches with intention and ease. An ergonomic design and nonslip rubber grip make for added comfort and control when dealing with larger landscapes and unruly weeds.

$14 at Amazon

  • Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

    $180$300
    Save $120 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, Smokeless Fire Pit
$230 $300 Save $70

    $230$300
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven
$279 $349 Save $70

    $279$349
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels
$140 $167 Save $27

    $140$167
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  Char-Broil 22652143 Edge Electric Grill
$440 $800 Save $360

    $440$800
    Save $360
    See at Amazon

  Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa
$520 $650 Save $130

    $520$650
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  Best Choice Products Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair
$90 $110 Save $20

    $90$110
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

 

