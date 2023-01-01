The best healthy meal kit delivery services for 2023, tested and reviewed

Three cheers for the New Year! We’re greeting January with new motivation to get in shape and stay healthy— and a great way to start is with the best healthy meal kit delivery services. Whether you've been over-indulging or simply want to start cooking and eating more meals at home, the right healthy meal kit delivery service can be a huge help. Because when you play it by ear when it comes to meal-tiime, dinner becomes a last-minute, grab-what's-handy situation, which is the opposite of mindful eating.

Whether you want to eat more veggies, lower your calorie or carb intake, or try organic meals, the solution is easy: The best healthy meal kit delivery services that bring fresh meal kits directly to your door. They’re surprisingly affordable, some for as little as $5 per serving, and make cooking nutritious meals a no-brainer. Review weekly menus, select your recipes, and then — presto, a mail-order healthy meal kit box will arrive on your doorstep within a few days. And voilà! You'll be ready to cook a delicious meal that you’ll feel good about and that doesn't require a trip to the grocery store or too much forethought.

There are so many different meal kits on the market, it's tough to decide where to start. That’s where I come in. I’ve been eating for a living for many years now, have a degree from the French Culinary Institute, and have worked for various food publications. I'm also a mom, with an active teen and tween whom I cook for daily.

For this review, I personally tested the six most popular meal kits at dinner with my family — the ones you’ve probably already heard of — and evaluated them based on the following criteria:

Subscription price , because everyone has different budgets.

Ease of use , because you’re getting a meal kit to make your life easier, so you don’t want anything too complicated or time-consuming.

Menu choices/nutritional value , because you want a good variety of recipes and ingredients that fit your dietary needs and can help you stick to your goals.

Taste , because above all, you want your dinner to be yummy!

Packaging: Is there too much? Too little? Is it putting out too much waste into the world? We factored this into our reviews.

In making the selections, I considered feedback from other on-staff meal kit testers in order to get a variety of opinions—from a family with both an infant and a tween, to a family of three vegetarians, to a family of five. I also receieved input from Facebook Groups devoted to meal kits, along with expert advice from Jaclyn London, a New York City–based Registered Dietician.

Meal kit delivery services can make it easier to eat healthfully. (Photo: Canva)

Every healthy meal kit we reviewed has different strengths and weaknesses. Some are very easy, others offer more variety, some are great for families, and others are geared toward vegetarians.

Before I share my picks, though, let’s learn a little more about meal kits and answer some commonly asked questions:

What are meal kits?

Meal kits are meals that are delivered to your home in a box. They contain pre-measured ingredients and an accompanying recipe, enabling you to create a fresh-cooked meal at home without having to run to the supermarket or measure your own ingredients. You can usually order a meal kit to come between one and seven days per week, and you'll find services that offer meals for two, four, and, with a few services, even more people.

What can I expect from a meal delivery service?

A weight lifted off your shoulders! With each delivery of pre-portioned ingredients and recipes that may feed two, four, or more people, you won't have to worry about what’s for dinner. There are options to suit every budget and dietary need. These companies generally allow you to filter meals by your dietary preferences (omnivore, vegan, gluten-free, pescatarian, carb conscious, etc.), ease of use, and time constraints. You can usually choose your delivery day and even add on extras like portions of protein, breakfast foods, and quick lunches.

What’s the best meal kit delivery service for me?

With the market flooded with meal kits, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. Don’t worry — we tested loads of them so we could recommend the best meal kit of 2023 that’s just right for you. Because each brand has its own points of difference and offers kits for people focused on everything from allergies to wellness to weight loss, you're sure to find one that suits your needs. Some services even let you swap out the protein in a particular dish.

Are you nervous about taking the meal kit plunge?

Most meal kit companies offer major discounts to first-time customers, making it very affordable to try a bunch before you commit (or don’t) to any one plan. All you have to do is take advantage of any one of these offers and then mark your calendar with an alert for the date by which you must cancel the subscription.

Best all-around nutrition-conscious meal kit: Blue Apron

Best All-Around Nutrition-Conscious Meal Kit Blue Apron Blue Apron So easy and efficient Blue Apron earned our Best All-Around slot because its "Wellness" category features tons of recipes designed in collaboration with nutritionists, all under 600 calories each, and many are WW (formerly Weight Watchers)-approved which include information about how many WW points are in each meal. Three meals per week for four people cost $102, plus a $9.99 shipping fee. $102 at Blue Apron

I felt very efficient using a Blue Apron kit for weeknight dinners. Plus, I liked the variety of the weekly menu, which could be tailored to specific dietary restrictions. In terms of flavor, I found these meals to be average overall, with the proteins rating lower in quality than expected. But I really appreciated the easy and clear instructions — and the fact that I was able to put dinner on the table relatively quickly.

Subscription: $8.49 per serving if you order meals for four people. Three meals per week for four people cost $102, plus a $9.99 shipping fee.

Ease of use: The instructions were easy to follow and execute. For the most part, I was able to prepare the meals in the time suggested. This kit is appropriate for cooks of all skill levels.

Menu choices: There are 50-plus weekly options that range from Fast and Easy to Vegetarian to Wellness and beyond. The weekly menus also include add-on items like breakfast kits, à la carte proteins, and party-friendly appetizers and desserts. You may order a maximum of four servings per meal and up to four meals per week.

Taste: 7/10. We found the proteins provided to be only average in quality and taste, and therefore the meals themselves were bland.

Packaging: Over 85% of Blue Apron packaging is recyclable by weight, and its website provides easy-to-understand recycling instructions for specific components. However, I wished the packaging had featured allergen and ingredient labeling, rather than directing me to their website.

Best customizable meal kit: HelloFresh

Best Customizable Hello Fresh Hello Fresh Easy, flavorful and family-friendly HelloFresh earned Best Customizable because it’s a nice balance of all the important factors: a variety of calorie-conscious recipes that are easy to follow and family-friendly. For three meals per week for four people (including shipping), the cost is $125. $125 at Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh was our overall favorite healthy meal kit service for its variety of flavorful recipes. The Fit & Wholesome plan offers a selection of dietician-approved meals that are around 650 calories each. We also appreciated the ability to customize meals. For example, if you prefer shrimp to fish, you can swap out the protein. Plus, the generous portion sizes mean you can (and will want to!) eat the leftovers for lunch the next day.

Subscription: $10.42 per serving if you order meals for four people (or less if you can lay your hands on a promo code). Three meals per week for four people cost $125.

Ease of use: Some meals took longer to prep than what the recipe cards estimated and were occasionally too much work at the end of a long day. However, some of the portion sizes were generous and could be saved for lunch the next day. We recommend this kit for cooks with at least some experience.

Menu choices: There are 35 options per week, with the ability to filter recipes by the following categories and dietary restrictions: Omnivore, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Quick and Easy, Family-Friendly, and Under 650 Calories. A notable feature is the ability to swap or upgrade proteins and some side dishes. You may order a maximum of four servings per meal and up to six meals per week.

Taste: 8/10

Packaging: Most of the packaging is recyclable, plus the company determines each order’s most efficient ice levels and box sizes to ensure that each delivery vehicle can carry more boxes and produce fewer carbon emissions.

Best nutritional info in a meal kit: EveryPlate

Best Nutritional Info EveryPlate EveryPlate Time and money saver — with leftovers EveryPlate earned Best Nutritional Info for its transparency. familiar flavors, plus recipes that are quick to make and budget-friendly. Three meals per week for four people costs $66 (including shipping). $66 at EveryPlate

EveryPlate's recipes may not be super-sophisticated or feature 12 ingredients in each dish, but that’s exactly what you want when you have to feed a crowd of hungry people who are looking for familiar flavors. You’ll save time and money and will likely have leftovers. Full nutritional estimates per serving on a Nutrition Facts Panel can be downloaded 5 days before your delivery by clicking on “View complete nutritional info” on each recipe detail page as well as allergen information on recipe cards and/or ingredient packaging.

Subscription: $5.49 per serving if you order meals for four people (or less if you use a promo code). Three meals per week for four people cost $66.

Ease of use: Some prep times turned out to be longer than advertised, but there are only six steps in any given recipe, making EveryPlate a good choice for even the most reluctant cooks.

Menu choices: With 21 dishes to choose from each week, you‘re bound to find a few that appeal. They do not cater to specific dietary restrictions, though some vegetarian recipes were available. You may order a maximum of four servings per meal and up to six meals per week.

Taste: 7/10. Some dishes were too creamy and didn’t seem healthy enough to eat frequently.

Packaging: Most of the packaging is recyclable.

Best organic and sustainable meal kit: GreenChef

Best Organic and Sustainable GreenChef GreenChef Easy to accommodate dietary needs We easily rated GreenChef Best Organic and Sustainable meal kit because it took the work out of putting meals on the table with mostly organic ingredients. It also allowed us to choose based on various dietary restrictions. Three meals per week for four people costs $150 (including shipping). $150 at GreenChef

I preferred GreenChef's vegetarian meals to the omnivore dishes I tried, and I found them appealing enough to continue eating them for lunch the next day. I appreciated the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) designation. After consulting with registered dietician Jaclyn London, I was left wondering about the nutritional value of some of the marinades and sauces. She advises that in order to make choices that match up with your goal, you must carefully review the nutritional value of packaged marinades, glazes and sauces in meal kits for high sodium levels and added sugar.

Subscription: $12.49 per serving if you order meals for four people (or less if there's a promo code). Three meals per week for four people cost $150, including shipping.

Ease of use: The directions were clear and easy to follow, though I would have liked a tip on which size pan to use. The protein provided for the chicken dish we tried was cut into small, uneven pieces, which resulted in overcooking. However, this kit is good for cooks of all levels.

Menu choices: There are 24 recipes to choose from each week across categories including Keto + Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Fast & Fit, Mediterranean, and Gluten-Free. The weekly menus also offer a couple of 10-minute lunch kits. You may order a maximum of six servings per meal and up to four meals per week.

Taste: 9/10. The meals my family tried were a mix of vegetarian and omnivore recipes (all featuring organic produce). We loved the taste of both and found that the flavors were much more complex than our usual weeknight go-to's.

Packaging: Green Chef boasts a 100% offset of the direct carbon emissions and plastic from every box sold. Most of the packaging components are recyclable, depending on what types of items your community recycling system supports. We found the allergen labeling clear and helpful.

Best vegetarian/vegan meal kit: Purple Carrot

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Complex flavors without the planning The spot for Best Vegetarian/Vegan meal kit went to Purple Carrot, which offers a variety of vegetarian meals that are satisfying and flavorful. Three meals per week for four people costs $132 (including shipping). $132 at Purple Carrot

For vegan meals, Purple Carrot's pricing seems a bit high, but the quality, freshness and variety of recipes were better than that of other meal kits we tried— and the meals packed in all the fresh produce we were looking for. Overall, Purple Carrot helped my family get out of our weeknight dinner rut, and we would probably try it every few months for that reason.

Subscription: $11 per serving if you order meals for four people (or less if there's a promo code). Three meals per week for four people cost $132 (including shipping).

Ease of use: These recipes took a bit longer to cook than the instructions suggested but could easily be prepared by most home cooks.

Menu choices: There are roughly six to 10 menu choices per week, ranging from breakfast to dinner. There are also categories based on dietary restrictions such as Soy-Free, Gluten-Free, and Nut-Free. You may order a maximum of four servings per meal and up to three meals per week.

Taste: 8/10. We loved the flavors and textures and found the recipes to be a nice change of pace from our usual home-cooked dinners.

Packaging: The majority of the packaging components are recyclable, depending on what types of items your community recycling system supports.

Best budget calorie-conscious meal kit: Dinnerly

Best Calorie-Conscious Budget Dinnerly Dinnerly Streamlined meal prep Dinnerly is our Best Budget meal kit when it comes to going low-calorie and low-carb. Though portions were on the smaller side, the recipes were easy to follow, and the price can’t be beat. Three meals per week for four people cost $74, plus a shipping fee of $11.99. $74 at Dinnerly

Dinnerly meal kits are ideal for even the most inexperienced home cooks and while you can't filter out the meals according to dietary restrictions, you can quickly scan the options for low-calorie and low-carb labels. With few ingredients and simple instructions, these budget-friendly meals are very easy to prepare and feature familiar flavors. Most recipes are ready in under 30 minutes.