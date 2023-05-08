The 40+ best headphone deals in May 2023: Apple, JBL, Tozo, Sony and more
Do you always have your ear to the ground for a new set of earbuds or headphones? Well, stand up and look no further! We've rounded up the best personal-audio deals across a variety of retailers, with more than 40 choices divided among earbuds, headphones and gaming headsets. Here are two particular faves: a pair of AirPod Pros for $199 and this set of highly reviewed budget-friendly earbuds for just $21.
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones$30 $50Save $20
Skullcandy Cassette Wireless On-Ear Headphones$29 $30Save $1
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Matte Black (Latest Model)$169 $350Save $181
Beribes Bluetooth Headphones$23 $28Save $5 with coupon
Topvision Open Ear Bone Conduction Headphones$27 $100Save $73
Runolim Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones$30 $56Save $26 with coupon
Phonicgrid SE7 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones$54 $160Save $106
Philips SHP9500 HiFi Precision Stereo Over-Ear Headphones$68 $80Save $12
Philips Fidelio X2HR Over-Ear Open-Air Headphones$127 $300Save $173
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones$279 $329Save $50
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones$310 $398Save $88
Best earbud deals of May 2023
Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds
If you need an AirPod alternative on a budget, the entire Tozo line of earbuds is worth checking out — but the Tozo T10s are particularly noteworthy, thanks to their 45-hour battery life. They also have one-step pairing for easy setup and use. You'll be able to jam out to your favorite tunes in no time at all.
"These have great sound. I was impressed with the depth of the bass coming from such a tiny thing but still well balanced. They accidentally went through the wash and still work, so they really are waterproof. I have not yet had the battery die while using it, has a good charge," said one five-star review. "It's been a couple years and no complaints! If I ever lose these, I'll buy them again."
Sprtoybat Wireless Earbuds
Yinyoo CCZ Melody Ear Monitors in-Ear Earphones
Jxrev Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds$17 $30Save $13 with coupon
CXK Wireless Earbuds$16 $60Save $44 with coupon
Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds$20 $40Save $20
Nanson Wireless Earbuds$17 $150Save $133 with coupon
Dascert Wireless Earbuds$25 $50Save $25 with coupon
Occiam Wireless Earbuds$25 $30Save $5 with coupon
Bmanl Wireless Earbuds$22 $40Save $18 with coupon
Yosint Open Ear Wireless Headphones Earbuds$24 $50Save $26
Cascho Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones$27 $40Save $13 with coupon
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones$25 $49Save $24 with coupon
Tozo NC9 2022 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds$36 $40Save $4
Soundcore by Anker Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds$35 $50Save $15
Tozo NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds$34 $80Save $46
Soundcore by Anker Sport X10 Earbuds$70 $80Save $10
Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds$70 $80Save $10
Beats Studio Buds$100 $150Save $50
Beats Fit Pro$160 $200Save $40
Google Pixel Buds Pro$160 $200Save $40
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$200 $249Save $49
Best headphone deals of May 2023
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
"Amazing quality!" one reviewer said. "I bought these headphones about eight months ago and just recently dropped them, sadly. The buttons got a bit messed up but the headphones still worked! I dropped them again and they wouldn't turn on for a bit, but they started working again! They’re really good for exercising, cleaning around the house, going for a walk, or just simply listening to your music."
Skullcandy Cassette Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Matte Black (Latest Model)$169 $350Save $181
Beribes Bluetooth Headphones$23 $28Save $5 with coupon
Topvision Open Ear Bone Conduction Headphones$27 $100Save $73
Runolim Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones$30 $56Save $26 with coupon
Phonicgrid SE7 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones$54 $160Save $106
Philips SHP9500 HiFi Precision Stereo Over-Ear Headphones$68 $80Save $12
Philips Fidelio X2HR Over-Ear Open-Air Headphones$127 $300Save $173
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones$279 $329Save $50
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones$310 $398Save $88
Best gaming headphone deals of May 2023
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset
What's the most important trait of a gaming headset? That's right: comfort. You need something easy to wear for those epic sessions that still provides great sound quality. The Razer Kraken is perfect. It provides 7.1 surround sound and works with almost every modern console; on top of that, it cancels out external noise.
Just read what this user said: "Let me just say if you want noise cancelling...this headset is for you. I live in East Palestine, and recently a train was derailed there, causing a huge crash and fire. I live two streets over and about a mile from the crash site. At the time of the crash I was playing video games on my computer. I did not… I repeat DID NOT hear a damn thing. It took my sister calling me asking if we were okay.... So, seriously, if that’s not an indication this headset is good, I don’t know what would be."
Senzer SG500 Surround Sound Pro Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Recon 50 Gaming Headset
Ziumier Gaming Headset
Bengoo G9000 Gaming Headset
HyperX Cloud Core Wired Gaming Headphone$53 $70Save $17
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset$49 $70Save $21
Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset$60 $130Save $70
Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset$103 $200Save $97
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.