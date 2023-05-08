We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 40+ best headphone deals in May 2023: Apple, JBL, Tozo, Sony and more

Patrick Hearn
·2 min read
Life's too short to spend glorious, glorious spring walking around with inferior audio. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you always have your ear to the ground for a new set of earbuds or headphones? Well, stand up and look no further! We've rounded up the best personal-audio deals across a variety of retailers, with more than 40 choices divided among earbuds, headphones and gaming headsets. Here are two particular faves: a pair of AirPod Pros for $199 and this set of highly reviewed budget-friendly earbuds for just $21.

Best earbud deals of May 2023

Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds

$20$40
Save $20 with coupon
These waterproof, sweatproof earbuds are comparable to AirPods for a fraction of the cost — this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for these!
Save $20 with coupon
$20 at Amazon

If you need an AirPod alternative on a budget, the entire Tozo line of earbuds is worth checking out — but the Tozo T10s are particularly noteworthy, thanks to their 45-hour battery life. They also have one-step pairing for easy setup and use. You'll be able to jam out to your favorite tunes in no time at all.

"These have great sound. I was impressed with the depth of the bass coming from such a tiny thing but still well balanced. They accidentally went through the wash and still work, so they really are waterproof. I have not yet had the battery die while using it, has a good charge," said one five-star review. "It's been a couple years and no complaints! If I ever lose these, I'll buy them again."

Sprtoybat Wireless Earbuds

$13$36
Save $23 with coupon
Universally compatible with almost every brand...and your wallet.
Save $23 with coupon
$13 at Amazon
Yinyoo CCZ Melody Ear Monitors in-Ear Earphones

$17$29
Save $12 with coupon
At 2.3 grams per bud, these are some of the lightest — not to mention coolest-looking — audio accessories we've ever seen.
Save $12 with coupon
$17 at Amazon
Jxrev Noise Cancelling Earbuds

$17$40Save $23
These waterproof earbuds have up to 32 hours of total playback time.
$17 at Amazon
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds

$23$30
Save $7 with coupon
One-step pairing and a slew of other modern features put these on par with AirPods for a fraction of the cost.
Save $7 with coupon
$23 at Amazon

Best headphone deals of May 2023

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$30$50Save $20
These headphones give up to 40 hours of life on a single charge, and a quick five-minute recharge can net you an additional two hours.
$30 at Amazon

"Amazing quality!" one reviewer said. "I bought these headphones about eight months ago and just recently dropped them, sadly. The buttons got a bit messed up but the headphones still worked! I dropped them again and they wouldn't turn on for a bit, but they started working again! They’re really good for exercising, cleaning around the house, going for a walk, or just simply listening to your music."

Skullcandy Cassette Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$29$30Save $1
These fold up into a neat little package — take them anywhere.
$29 at Walmart

Best gaming headphone deals of May 2023

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

$50$80Save $30
This is the ultimate middle-of-the-road gaming headset, offering a full set of features for a great price.
$50 at Amazon

What's the most important trait of a gaming headset? That's right: comfort. You need something easy to wear for those epic sessions that still provides great sound quality. The Razer Kraken is perfect. It provides 7.1 surround sound and works with almost every modern console; on top of that, it cancels out external noise.

Just read what this user said: "Let me just say if you want noise cancelling...this headset is for you. I live in East Palestine, and recently a train was derailed there, causing a huge crash and fire. I live two streets over and about a mile from the crash site. At the time of the crash I was playing video games on my computer. I did not… I repeat DID NOT hear a damn thing. It took my sister calling me asking if we were okay.... So, seriously, if that’s not an indication this headset is good, I don’t know what would be."

Senzer SG500 Surround Sound Pro Gaming Headset

$20$30
Save $10 with coupon
This headset includes a noise-cancelling, anti-static microphone to cut out unnecessary background distractions so your team can always hear you.
Save $10 with coupon
$20 at Amazon
Turtle Beach Recon 50 Gaming Headset

$25$45Save $20
The detachable microphone can be taken off when watching movies or listening to music and plugged back in when you need to chat with your friends.
$25 at Walmart
Ziumier Gaming Headset

$25$30Save $5
50mm drivers deliver superb sound quality.
$25 at Amazon
Bengoo G9000 Gaming Headset

$20$50
Save $30 with coupon
This bestselling headset has fantastic bass for those intense games.
Save $30 with coupon
$20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.