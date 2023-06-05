The 35+ best headphone deals in June 2023: Apple, JBL, Tozo, Sony and more
Do you always have your ear to the ground for a new set of earbuds or headphones? Well, stand up and look no further! We've rounded up the best personal-audio deals across a variety of retailers, with more than 40 choices divided among earbuds, headphones and gaming headsets. Here are two particular faves: a pair of AirPod Pros for $199 and this set of highly reviewed budget-friendly earbuds for just $13.
Best earbud deals of June 2023
Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds
If you need an AirPod alternative on a budget, the entire Tozo line of earbuds is worth checking out — but the Tozo T10s are particularly noteworthy, thanks to their 45-hour battery life. They also have one-step pairing for easy setup and use. You'll be able to jam out to your favorite tunes in no time at all.
"These have great sound. I was impressed with the depth of the bass coming from such a tiny thing but still well balanced. They accidentally went through the wash and still work, so they really are waterproof. I have not yet had the battery die while using it, has a good charge," said one five-star review. "It's been a couple years and no complaints! If I ever lose these, I'll buy them again."
Sprtoybat Wireless Earbuds
Yinyoo CCZ Melody Ear Monitors in-Ear Earphones
Jxrev Noise Cancelling Earbuds
These waterproof earbuds have up to 32 hours of total playback time.
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds
One-step pairing and a slew of other modern features put these on par with AirPods for a fraction of the cost.
Best headphone deals of June 2023
Best gaming headphone deals of June 2023
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.