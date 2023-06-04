The best hair-growth products for thinning hair, according to experts

Experts help us find the products that'll help you grow thicker, fuller hair. (Amazon)

When it comes to the best hair-growth products in the face of hair loss, there is so much information to sift through. Is topical minoxidil the right approach? What are the best anti-thinning ingredients to look for? Or is it better to depend on biotin hair-growth supplements? We spoke to stylist and hair-growth expert Diane Stevens, owner of Cole Stevens Salon, and trichologist Gabrielle Henderson, owner of Frolanthropy Salon, to help solve these endless hair mysteries.

Both experts agree that the absolute best way to encourage hair growth is to maintain a healthy scalp environment. Henderson explained, "Cleansing your scalp regularly helps to make sure there is no buildup around the follicles, which can cause other issues leading to hair loss."

Another key factor when it comes to hair growth and hair health is nutrition. Stevens recommends eating "foods that include lean proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, B-complex vitamins and iron. Examples include salmon, eggs, nuts, avocado, plain Greek yogurt, chickpeas, lentils and beans." Henderson echoed this sentiment and added, "Foods high in vitamin E like green leafy veggies, spinach and broccoli are also helpful." (While we fully support evaluating your overall health and not just relying on hair products, remember to talk to your doctor about topics such as hair loss, hair thinning and the best diet and wellness plan for you.)

What else should you keep in mind when it comes to hair growth products? Ingredient selection is also incredibly important. Both experts recommend looking for products that contain peppermint oil, thanks to its follicle-stimulating properties. Stevens also loves green-tea extract and aloe vera to help support hair growth.

So, ready to get those follicles stimulated? Read on to discover the best hair growth products that will work best for your needs. From full hair-growing kits and anti-thinning shampoos to heavy-duty repairing masks and stylers that make your hair look thicker, these are the tried-and-true products loved by our team, experts like dermatologists, celebs and even shoppers like you.

Best Overall Hair Growth Product: Nioxin

Nioxin Best Overall Hair Growth Product Nioxin System Kit for Thinning Hair This system helps to reduce hair loss and strengthens your tresses while refreshing the scalp to encourage healthy growth. $55 at Amazon

The Nioxin System Kit is essentially a one-stop shop for all of your hair growth needs. It features a shampoo, conditioner and a scalp treatment in one affordable set. The products in this kit work in tandem to reduce hair loss, strengthen hair, refresh the scalp and deliver healthy shine. These products are formulated with expert-recommended peppermint oil to help stimulate the hair follicles and encourage hair growth while offering hydration and scalp skin care.

Not only do members of the Yahoo Life team love it, but the Nioxin system is also highly regarded by professional stylists and shoppers alike. "My number one go-to product is the Nioxin System Kit," Stevens said. "These kits are truly the foundation for a healthy, hydrated scalp and hair."

"The kit comes with a cleanser, a conditioner and a scalp serum, making it super easy to use with results to match," Henderson added.

(By the way, our experts Stevens and Henderson have both represented the brand as members of the Nioxin Top Artist team and regularly use these products on clients at their salons.)

This particular Nioxin set is the winner of the Behind the Chair Stylist Choice Award for Favorite Thinning Haircare for 16 consecutive years. Nearly 20,000 reviewers on Amazon have blessed it with a five-star rating too. Why? Because it really works: "I have no words for how much I love this product...My hair no longer breaks, I have little to no hair loss, and my hair is fuller and healthier than it's ever been."

Better yet, it happens to be on sale right now for $38!

Best Organic Hair Growth Shampoo & Conditioner: Pura d'Or

Aside from our favorite Nioxin shampoo, another incredible option is Pura d'Or. If you prefer an organic formula, this is the shampoo and conditioner combo for you. It's a cruelty-free and paraben-free option that is plant-based and formulated with a proprietary blend of 17 different herbal ingredients including nettle extract, pumpkin seed oil, rosemary oil and black cumin seed oil.

It also contains green tea and rosemary, two ingredients recommended by our experts. "Rosemary is a great ingredient for follicle stimulation," Henderson said. She added that it's at "the top of her list" when it comes to essential oils for hair growth. "Please keep in mind that most essential oils require being mixed with a carrier oil when being used for cosmetic use. This is important so you don’t burn your skin or scalp. I’d recommend purchasing a hair product that contains rosemary as an ingredient," she said.

More than 13,000 people on Amazon gave this set a five-star review. One said: "My hair has been thinning over the last several years. It got so bad that my hair was shedding in clumps when I shampooed. After trying several hair treatments that never worked for me, I tried Pura D'or and am blown away!! My hair has filled in and the hair follicles are thick, soft and healthy!"

Best Hair Growth Oil: Life & Pursuits

Life & Pursuits Best Hair Growth Oil Life & Pursuits Bhringraj Hair Oil This Ayurvedic oil acts as a natural conditioner and moisturizer to promote shiny hair. It keeps flakes at bay and treats the scalp to prevent hair thinning and promote growth. $15 at Amazon

This Ayurvedic wonder-product contains natural ingredients such as bhringraj, hibiscus and neem. It's 99% organic and free from harmful chemicals. Not only can it improve the appearance of the hair itself, adding moisture and shine, but it was also formulated to encourage a healthy scalp and battle pesky issues like hair loss and dandruff.

To use it, gently massage the hair serum into your hair, hairline and scalp and leave it on overnight (or at least two hours before washing your hair) for optimal results. A minimum use of two to three times per week for three to four months is recommended for best hair health results. "Massaging products into the scalp in a circular motion for about five to ten minutes increases blood circulation to the scalp area, which can also aid in encouraging hair growth," Henderson said.

This one is a big hit with consumers as well. "I can't believe it. This thing works," wrote one Amazon shopper. "This is better than Rogaine. This made new baby hairs on my head. My hair is soft and growing back."

Best Hair Growth Leave-In Conditioner: Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony Best Hair Growth Leave-In Marc Anthony Grow Long Leave-In Conditioner Spray With caffeine, ginseng, biotin and vitamin E, this leave-in conditioner detangles, smooths frizz, and gives hair the strength it needs to help reduce split ends and breakage. $9 at Amazon

"Getting regular trims to avoid split ends and handling your hair with gentle care while wet and detangling (like combing/brushing your hair from the bottom up) are also great ways to help your hair grow strong and healthy," Stevens told us. One great way to do this is to incorporate a quality leave-in conditioner into your hair care routine.

If you want to promote hair growth, this is the best choice for a leave-in conditioner that will work to strengthen your hair until the next time you wash it. It claims to be sulfate-free and features a moisturizing, anti-breakage formula that's blended with caffeine, ginseng, biotin and vitamin E (another one of our experts' favorite ingredients) to give your strands an extra boost.

Over 26,000 five-star reviewers depend on this stuff to keep their hair looking stronger and longer. One loyal user said this stuff works: "This detangler is a miracle. I’ve noticed around the crown of my head, new growth. It’s like 3 inches of new growth! I haven’t been using it that long and I see results! I will continue using this product."

Best Hair Growth Supplement: Viviscal

Viviscal Best Hair Growth Supplement Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements Viviscal's proprietary supplement blend is specifically formulated to boost hair growth and nourish you from the inside out. $140 at Amazon

Viviscal is essentially synonymous with hair regrowth these days. It features a slew of key ingredients for any hair type including Biotin which Henderson recommends for hair growth supplements. It has a proprietary collagen complex and has ingredients including Vitamin C. It's also been endorsed by countless experts and celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have penned five-star tributes to its effectiveness, too, for hair loss including androgenic alopecia.

While the price tag for this supplement may seem high, it's worth noting that you're getting a three-month supply. People truly swear by it to help new hair growth appear full and strong. "When I started to notice major hair loss, I went to my derm and asked her to tell me what works vs. junk that just takes your $$$. She gave me a list of proven products to grow hair. Viviscal was on the list," one happy shopper said. "I am happy to report I have baby hairs everywhere!!!! I’m so happy!!! It can be so devastating for a person to lose their hair, but I’m here to report we have options and hope. We don’t have to lie down and take it! We can proactively fight and do everything in our power to look the way we want to look."

Best Topical Minoxidil Treatment: Rogaine

If you want to break out the big guns, the experts say that minoxidil is the way to go. This topical solution and medication is the key active ingredient in Women's Rogaine. (So, if natural methods are more your thing, be sure to select something else from our list.) When used daily, it is reported to boost hair follicle activity and hair protein production for long-lasting hair density. The foam delivery system makes it extremely easy to apply with no messy drips or spills. Just massage into the scalp and then style hair as usual. It won Allure magazine's prestigious Best of Beauty Award and over 9,000 shoppers have dubbed this five-star worthy on Amazon.

One user claimed that it's life changing: "I have been using this product for 3 months and I’m genuinely THRILLED with my results! My scalp has so much new hair growing in, for the first time in years I can part my hair however I want without fear. All my thin spots are filling in. Even my husband keeps commenting on how much thicker my hair is. This product is 100% worth the money!!"

Best Scalp Scrub: Ouai

According to Stevens and Henderson, a clean scalp provides the proper environment for healthy hair growth. "Product buildup on the scalp can continue to collect dirt as it clogs the pores, causing a host of issues like bad hair days, poor scalp and hair loss," Stevens said.

Since buildup can clog your hair follicles and create dry scalp, it's important to clarify the scalp on a regular basis. A trust scrub for a scalp massage is tough to find, but this one from celebrity stylist Jen Atkin's brand is well-loved. This luxurious hair care product is not only for scalp health but works double duty as body scrub too.

Reviewers rave over everything about it, from the scent to its wonderful scrubbing powers. "This by far the nicest, most luxurious scrub I’ve used to deep clean my scalp and get rid of buildup," one user said. "I do also love to use it on my arms and legs to keep them nice and soft. Just try it, the scent is heavenly!"

Best Thickening Treatment: R+Co

R+Co Best Thickening Treatment R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray This versatile hair styling spray works with hair of any length to provide thickness and volume. $29 at Amazon

One way to fight hair loss is to make your existing strands look even fuller while you're working to encourage new growth and hair density with other products. "I love applying a volume mousse or spray at the root while the hair is damp and making sure to blow-dry the hair going forward for maximum volume when styling," Henderson said.

R+Co's Dallas Thickening Hair Spray is the perfect product to do so, no matter how long your hair is or how you're styling it. Simply spray generously on damp hair and you can heat style to your heart's content. It'll plump up your think hair strands when used prior to a blowout, roller set or your styling method of choice.

Both members of our team and five-star reviewers on Amazon note that it smells amazing. "I have fine hair and an upscale salon introduced me this this product," one reviewer shared. "It really works and the scent is the best! You feel like you’ve been to the salon when you use it. I do not blow out my hair, but it still gives me volume."

Best Strengthening Treatment: Olaplex

If you deal with hair loss from chemical damage, Olaplex is another way you can combat hair breakage and promote stronger hair. Professional stylists and nearly 86,000 Amazon shoppers alike are smitten with this treatment. Similar to its in-salon counterparts, the Olaplex Hair Perfector treatment goes beyond a traditional conditioning treatment and works to repair the broken bonds in your natural hair. "It really is a miracle," shared one reviewer. "It's worth every penny."

