Parents are a particularly difficult demographic to shop for. Anything they want, they can probably buy themselves. They also have a tendency to claim they want nothing at all — and yet, you have to buy them something at Christmas, not to mention the two or three other holidays throughout the year that involve gift-giving.

So what makes a good gift for parents? Think of something they would never buy themselves in a million years. That can go in two different directions: something thoughtful and useful, or something completely extravagant or frivolous. Either way, you’ll be headed in the right direction this holiday season.

The last thing parents of a certain age need is more stuff, so give them something that hits them right in their feelings. A photo from Framebridge checks off all the right boxes — it’s sentimental, it’s beautiful, and it won’t add more clutter to their house. Bonus: You don’t even have to go to the post office or see your parents in person to deliver this gift. You can do it all from your phone and Framebridge will ship it to the recipient.

Sure, an analog photo frame is nice, but the Nixplay Digital Photo Frame takes things several steps further. Multiple users can send new photos to the device via an iOS or Android app or by just emailing pics directly, no app required. This makes it a great gift to go in on with siblings — you can pop new pics in it, no matter where you are.

The Best Gifts for Parents

Are your parents of the age that they’re working less (if at all) and traveling more? One would hope! If so, a passport case is a great gift, and also one that’s easily elevated with the addition of personalization.

I’ve said it before on this website and this surely won’t be the last time I’ll say it again: A candle is a failsafe gift that you can give over and over. I gave this very Jo Malone candle to my mom a couple years ago and she liked it so much she bought another one for herself when it was finished.

Parents love audiobooks, so give them the gift that keeps on giving with an Audible subscription. Give it in one-, three-, six-, or 12-months and they can listen to as many books as they want, whether it’s mom’s Elin Hilderbrand beach reads or dad’s encyclopedic WWII epics.

“I’m planning to give my parents one of these. They’re old now and love birds,” says Houston-based interior designer Lizzy Rose. “A bird feeder that sends pictures of birds to your phone? I kind of want to get one myself.” (A fair warning to anyone planning to add a bird feeder into their yard, though: Bird feeders don’t just attract birds. They have a tendency to attract an entire ecosystem of creatures looking to snack on some sweet, sweet seed.)

SPY Wellness editor Taylor Galla recommends the Fellow Stagg Electric Tea Kettle, which she gave to her dad for Christmas two years ago. “He has, no joke, used it every single day since,” she says. “He brews one cup of coffee each morning. Not only does this kettle allow him to choose the exact temperature of the water (which all coffee snobs know is a science), but the slim spout makes precise pouring easier. It also looks very sleek on the kitchen counter, and keeps water warm for up to an hour after the initial boil so my sister and I can steal some for tea or our own cups of java.”

Parents love puzzles, and this puzzle looks like a work of art. Fittingly, it’s an image by Vancouver-based artist and illustrator Arty Guava, who said it’s inspired by her childhood in Malaysia.

If your parents are the types who love to do puzzles, they need one of these. This folding setup allows for easy storage, sorting, and transportation of puzzles and their many, easy-to-lose pieces. This is a must-have for frequent puzzlers.

It happens a lot when buying gifts for parents: you find yourself stumped. “A helpful philosophy with parent gifts is to upgrade something they use every day,” Galla said. “This Fundamentals Set from Material does just that for households that cook a lot. It covers all the basic culinary tools mom or dad needs for most meals — a spatula, knife, tongs, metallic and wooden spoons. It also comes with a countertop wooden base with a magnetic strip for keeping the knives safe. It’s stunning and functional, and a favorite of SPY editors.”

AirTags are great tools to keep track of your stuff. And if your parents are frequent travelers, get them a set of these. They’ll want to pop one in each of their checked bags every time they fly, so in the event the airline loses their luggage, they’ll actually have a hope of finding it.

This is a phrase that gets thrown around a lot, but Harry & David’s Bulb of the Month Club is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Choose a three-, six-, or 12-month subscription, and your folks will receive fresh flowers once a month. I am speaking from experience — I gave this to someone on my list last year and they were delighted to have fresh flowers for several months after the holiday season had passed.

SPY editors have long established that food is a foolproof gift, no matter the occasion. And maybe your parents are the types who have started to get a little more health conscious. In that case, give them the gift of fruit this year, with this basket of grapefruits, oranges, pears, apples, and more.

Keep it classy at Christmas with this velvet-trimmed robe from Petite Plume. Don’t worry — mom and dad can match, because it’s available for men and women. More broadly, Petite Plume really takes the whole matching Christmas jammies thing to another level, with pajamas that make everyone feel like a proper little lad or lady when they put them on. The aesthetic is rather sophisticated, so if your family is into the whole matching thing, you can take it to an entirely new level. Plus, Petite Plume offers in-house personalization.

It doesn’t matter that it’s basically winter. Iced coffee is the superior kind of coffee. Give your ‘rents the gift of cold brew at home with Oxo’s iced coffee maker. They won’t have to run out and buy a $6 cold brew — or settle for the shitty Starbucks stuff in the dairy aisle — every time they have a hankering.

It’s time to get your parents on board with AirPods. They’re just that easy to use. Make it easy for them to talk to you on the phone while they multitask or listen to their favorite audiobook while on a neighborhood walk. They probably don’t know how useful these are, which is why they make a solid gift.

