37 Cool & Unique Gifts for Mechanics & Auto Enthusiasts

We all know someone who loves to tinker on their rides. Whether it's repairing or modifying, greasy hands on a Saturday evening is peak automotive enthusiast. They go by many names that all roughly mean the same thing: garage warrior, technician, mechanic—take your pick. No matter what name they prefer, mechanics need tools and gear. And not necessarily the wildly expensive stuff—a new set of screwdrivers or a simple flashlight can be a massive help.

So if you're looking for that perfect gift for your favorite mechanic, we've culled a list of excellent ideas. We've got affordable products that do the job, along with some expensive choices if you're looking to splurge. No matter what gifts you choose, just know you'll make that mechanic smile—and that's what it's all about.

High-Output Rechargeable Pocket Light

This pocket light is a behemoth, boasting a claimed 500-lumen output for an impressive two hours. It's rechargeable, too, and gets juiced up in four hours. Culminating in a display of respectable durability, the whole thing is water- and impact-resistant. It's a bit higher on the price ladder, but we think it's a worthy investment.

I'm Here Because You Broke Something T-Shirt

Ah, yes. Mechanics are truly fix-it magicians. This shirt embodies that superpower in truth. Available in a plethora of sizes and colors, you'll be able to get the perfect fit and look for your favorite garage warrior.

20V Bluetooth Speaker

Mechanics gotta have some tunes in the background when they're wrenching, and this Bluetooth speaker from DeWALT has an industrial aesthetic that's right at home in any garage or shop. It features a 100-foot connectivity range and comes with a USB charging port and auxiliary input. If they don't have a 20V battery, the speaker comes with a power cord.

Original Work Gloves

If you're looking for a gift a mechanic can use daily, check out the Original Work Gloves from Mechanix. As the brand suggests, these are great for wrenching, featuring a tough synthetic material on the palm and a wicking material on the back to keep their paws cool and dry.

Magnetic Wristband

These magnetic wristbands are wildly popular on Amazon, and it's really a helpful idea. Simply wrap the wristband using the adjustable strap, and make use of the 10 embedded magnets in it. It's perfect for holding onto drill bits, fasteners, or anything else magnetic.

Dustbuster 16-Volt

Somewhat surprisingly, the Black+Decker Dustbuster is the best car vacuum money can buy. We ranked it as our top choice in our car vacuum test, where we loved its performance and price. Just because mechanics have extra-dirty jobs, doesn't mean they don't like to keep their car clean. This is the perfect tool for that job.

Portable Ceramic Space Heater

For those looking for a portable space heater for the garage or shop, consider this 1500-watt choice from Isiler. To prevent fires, it comes with overheating protection and an integrated shut-off switch if the heater tips over. It's small and light too, weighing in at just under 2.5 pounds.

Mini Electric Screwdriver

For repairing small electronics in vehicles, it's tough to beat a mini electric screwdriver. This one from Fanttik feels great in your hand, plus it comes with 24 bits and two different torque settings. The maximum battery life is rated at two hours—not too shabby at all.

Blinker Fluid

Ah yes, the age-old mechanics gag. Blinker fluid is sure to get a good laugh out of anyone who knows their way around a vehicle, and this empty eight-ounce bottle will do the trick. Hey—10,000 blinks is a whale of a deal too.

No-Scratch Mechanic Belt

Belt buckles have been the cause of much agony when it comes to working on cars. When leaning over the hood, they're excellent at scratching up fenders. This belt aims to solve that, featuring a no-scratch face thanks to an ingenious hidden buckle design. This is a must-have for any mechanic that wears pants, which (hopefully) is all of them.

Toolbox Liner

This toolbox liner comes in a huge 16-inch-by-16-foot sheet and is built with a grid design for easy measurements and cuts. It's three millimeters thick and prevents your tools from sliding around inside any-sized toolbox drawers. This is a must-have in every box.

Test Light

A test light is a simple but crucial tool to have for any automotive electrical work. Just secure the alligator clip to a ground and probe for power. If the light pops on, there's current—perfect for testing fuses quickly. This one comes with a 135-inch spring-wire cord and a spare conductive spring and bulb.

18-Inch Socket Boss

Sockets can be notoriously hard to find, so a good organizer like this Socket Boss from Ernst is a must-have. It holds 57 sockets and locks them on with a twist function for portability. When you want a socket, simply twist and pull—boom, back to work!

Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm

This hand repair balm from Duke Cannon might have a name that resonates with mechanics best. Originally designed for fighters in the ring, the balm soothes and heals hands without leaving behind a greasy residue. But with all the inadvertent punching under the hood caused by stuck bolts, they oughta put a picture of a mechanic on the jar. We fight, too.

Heavy-Duty Power Strip

A power strip is especially handy these days, thanks to the many battery chargers we use. This 10-outlet heavy-duty strip features a strong surge protector, a six-foot power cord, and a wide space between each outlet to accommodate bulky chargers.

Minifridge

If they've got the room, a minifridge can be an awesome perk to have in or around a mechanic's toolbox. This one holds up to 90 cans and can keep the temperature at 37 degrees. Thanks to its sleek design, it also looks great as it keeps their bevs and sandwiches ready for lunchtime.

Mini Needle Nose Pliers

When checking fuses, a small pair of needle-nose pliers can be super handy. Grab, pull, and inspect the fuse in question—that process goes faster with these than trying to get your fingers in there. The pliers can also be helpful for other issues, such as dropped bolts or credit cards.

Mechanic's Hand Soap with Brush

For a compact and convenient method of scrubbing a mechanic's mitts, check out this hand-cleaning kit from Grip Clean. The soap also features pumice scrubbing agents to cleanse tough grime, and it includes a very handy fingernail brush.

Rotating LED Work Lights

These compact LED work lights fold down to just 6 inches when closed—perfect for small storage or mobile toolboxes. The magnetic bottoms allow you to stick them to anything metal for worry-free lighting, and the heads rotate 360 degrees.

Shop Class as Soulcraft: An Inquiry into the Value of Work

A philosopher/mechanic's wise (and often hilarious) look at the challenges and pleasures of working with one's hands. Upon its release in 2010, Shop Class as Soulcraft became an instant bestseller, attracting readers with its radical (and timely) reappraisal of the merits of skilled manual labor. Using his own experience as an electrician and mechanic, author Matthew B. Crawford questions the educational wisdom of turning everyone into a “knowledge worker” based on a misguided separation of thinking from doing. A must-read for anyone who enjoys working with their hands.

High-Velocity Fan

You know how hot it gets in the garage on a summer day—a shop fan can be a lifesaver. We like this one from Lasko that features six different fan positions, so you can adjust where mechanics want the breeze. It's compact, too—standing just 11 inches tall and leaving a 9-by-12-inch footprint.

Toolbox LED Lighting

A mechanic needs all the lights in the world, so why not stick some in your toolbox's hutch? These LED strip lights mount just about anywhere. The lights emit an impressive 1100 lumens to help you see each part of that carburetor you're rebuilding.

Scrubs In-A-Bucket

If you need to clean some light grubbiness quickly, give these hand cleaner towels a try. The dual-textured Scrubs lift dirt and grease from your hands and lock it in the towel to prevent recontamination. We like using these for dirty elbows or knees, where washing with traditional soap and water would be a bit tricky. Car and Driver's technical editor Dave Beard calls them "a must."

Brake Cleaner

Brake cleaner is a mechanic's best friend. Its many uses range from decontaminating fresh rotors, cleaning off an oil filter housing, or degreasing a wheel bearing before repacking. We love CRC's product, and its original formula holds up against anything else on the market.

Pick and Hook Set

A pick and hook set is clutch when removing plastic fastener clips or disconnecting connectors, which can become brittle with heat and break if you try to remove them with your hands. Delicacy is essential here.

Extra-Wide Can Storage Rack

Mechanics use all kinds of sprays, and this extra-wide storage rack keeps them ready to go. It claims to hold 12 full-size aerosol cans and measures 3 1/4 inches deep. There are holes on top for screw-mounting, or you can slap some strong magnets on the back to mount your box.

6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum

This rugged shop vac features a 6-gallon tank and a 4-horsepower motor to easily clean most garage messes. With the 6-ft hose and the 10-ft power cord, you get over 16 feet of reach. The swivel casters make for easy maneuverability.

Flex-Head Ratcheting Wrench Set

Just when they thought a ratcheting wrench couldn't be improved upon, we were blessed with flex-heads. These beauties will save time and knuckle bandages. This set from Bulltools features 180-degree rotating heads to get on the toughest bolts, and those heads include a 72-tooth gear. Sizes range from 8 to 19 millimeters.

Universal Joint Impact Socket Set

Oh, these things are genius. Universal joint sockets, commonly known as swivel sockets, allow unmatched flexibility for accessing hidden fasteners. These swivel sockets are built to handle the abuse from impact tools, but lose significant torque when used at an angle. The garage guys at Autoweek recommended this set. For access they're excellent, but for power they lack.

20V Max 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit

This is DeWalt's highly praised impact driver, and it's even built here in the USA. The 2.8-pound impact is designed to be lightweight and able to fit into tight spots. With a maximum torque of 1400 inch pounds, it's built to handle small to medium fasteners. The kit features the impact driver, a 20V battery, charger, and carrying bag.

Locking Pliers Set

A good set of vise-grips is a must-have for any mechanic, and it's tough to beat the originals. This set from Irwin does the job simply and continuously, as they're built to last. From locking on sway-bar links to hose clamps, these bad boys are super-helpful.

Headlight Restoration Kit

This kit from Sylvania comes with a few items and steps—but does a better job of cleaning headlights than just wipes, if you've got the arm for it. By using a cleaner, various sandpapers, and a clear-coat application, it cleans and restores headlights excellently.

OBD-II Scanner

If you'd rather stick to good ol' plug-and-play, this OBD-II code reader from Autel performs all the basic functions. The interface allows you to read and clear codes, and it displays freeze frame and live data, as well as deciphers the code into the symptomatic meaning.

Magnetic Induction Heater Kit

This interesting tool produces "flameless heat," and no, not like rubbing two sticks together in a cave. We could give you the scientific lowdown, but in lay terms, the tool uses an electromagnetic field to heat up a stuck nut by surrounding it with a high-current coil. By heating that nut, the metal expands and separates from the threads. Voilà, the cherry-red nut will spin right off with a wrench of choice. No flame, no fire, happy mechanic.

Scotch Super 33+ Vinyl Electrical Tape

Electrical tape can quickly become the most important tool in your mechanic's entire box, and we love this Scotch Super 33+ stuff. It's strong, easily tearable, and the stickum they use is probably some alien technology. We don't care—we swear by it.

Scratch Eraser Kit

If your mechanic giftee has a vehicle they like to keep pristine, a good scratch removal kit is a fantastic idea. Get this kit from Meguiar's, which ranks as the best scratch remover in our test. It's easy, fast, and performs excellently. The only catch? You need a drill to use the buffing pad. But if a drill is ready to be used, this is a no-brainer.

