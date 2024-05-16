The Best Gift Cards for Easy Father’s Day Shopping (Plus the Best Deals)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Procrastinating shoppers don’t need to panic to find a great last-minute Father’ Day gift. Online and IRL retailers have plenty of meaningful gift card options, and there’s no need to worry about shipping delays or missing out on deals, either. For the dads in your life who are notoriously hard to shop for, consider giving the hands-on experience of buying for themselves with a gift card to their favorite store or service.

From travel and food to designer goods and everything in between, there’s a thoughtful option for everyone this Father’s Day (because not all gift cards need to feel impersonal). Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks, including the best gift cards that are on sale for a limited time.

Shop the Best Gift Cards on Amazon

Amazon Gift Card

$50 and up

Buy at amazon

Whether it’s time to spruce up the home, pick up groceries or just shop random deals, a gift card to Amazon will always get used. The online e-tailer has tons of choices, including an e-gift card you can customize with a photo or video, or a physical gift card.

Fandango Gift Card

$50 and up

Buy at Fandango

For film fanatics, a Fandango gift card is a convenient way to get them to the theater (and let them choose the movie) — plus, save 10% off gift card orders over $50 with code MAY2024. Choose from digital or physical gift cards in movie-inspired designs such as Wish, The Marvels, The Color Purple or The Hunger Games: The Balad of Songbirds & Snakes and others.

Nordstrom Gift Card

Nordstrom Gift Card

$50-$500

Buy at Nordstrom

Whether they love designer labels, luxury skincare or stylish home goods, a Nordstrom gift card will let them pick out something special for themselves.

Giftory Gift Card

$50-$2,000

Buy at Giftory

Give them an experience they’ll never forget with Giftory, which is offering 20% off for a limited time with code THANKS20. It works like this: recipients will get an e-gift card that lets them book helicopter rides, a brunch cruise, a one-night hotel stay, ziplining and other memorable adventures in a location and day/time of their choice.

Winc Gift Card

Winc Gift Card

$60-$500

Buy at Winc

Give the gift of chardonnay, merlot or rosé this holiday with a Winc gift card. You can also stock up on vino for dad (or yourself) with Winc’s new member special, which offers $30 off your first order using code JOINWINC. Cheers to wonderful, easygoing gifting.

Artifact Uprising Gift Card

$20-$500

Buy at Artifact Uprising

Your loved one can create personalized cards, calendars, framed prints and photo books with a gift card to Artifact Uprising, which offers stylish designs and sleek framing options to turn every memory into a piece of art.

MasterClass

MasterClass Gift Membership

$120-$240

Buy at MasterClass

You know what they say about teaching a person to fish, and they’ll be fed for a lifetime? The same will ring true for the voracious learner in your life who gets a gift subscription to MasterClass, which offers online video courses led by award-winning filmmakers, actors, scientists, chefs, songwriters and other leaders in their fields. Expect instructors such as Martha Stewart, James Cameron, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Natalie Portman, Anna Wintour, Martin Scorcese, Kris Jenner, Bill Clinton and many, many others. Plus, get up to 50% off for a limited time only.

Disney+ Gift Card

$139

Buy at Disney+

Whether you’re shopping for a Marvel maven, a Star Wars superfan or a Disney devotee, a one-year subscription to Disney+’s new ad-free Premium plan ($139 per year) lets subscribers explore all the streaming offerings from their favorite pop culture franchises and then some. This is a downright amazing option for the film buff and entertainment lover in your life who plans on spending their upcoming weekends catching up on every single Avengers movie and miniseries or the latest Disney blockbusters.

Apple Gift Card

$25 and up

Buy at Apple

For when they’ve already got AirTags, AirPods Pro, an iPad or a MacBook, an Apple gift card lets them pick out their own shiny and new tech present. It’s great for the Apple aficionado who wants to upgrade their accessories or iCloud storage, or get new apps, games, music, TV shows, movies and more. The gift card can be used at Apple’s website, apps and brick-and-mortar locations.

Airbnb Gift Card

$100 and up

Buy at Airbnb

Gift a getaway they won’t forget with an Airbnb gift card. This digital gift never expires and can be used for any stay, Airbnb Experience, or online experience on the vacation rental platform. Airbnb gift cards are valid for U.S. residents only on Airbnb.com.

ResortPass Gift Card

$50 and up

Buy at ResortPass

Speaking of getting away, a ResortPass gift card lets recipients score exclusive access to hotel pools and spas in their city (or wherever they’re vacationing, staycationing or daycationing). The credit never expires, too.

Goldbelly Gift Card

$25 and up

Buy at GOldbelly

Fashion expert Tan France swears by gift cards to Goldbelly for the foodies on his list (like his Queer Eye co-star Jonathan Van Ness). The online food platform delivers from over 700 bakeries, restaurants and other food shops from the U.S., including Hollywood-loved favorites like Wolfgang Puck, Compartés Chocolatiers and Bouchon Bakery as well as offerings from award-winning chefs such as José Andrés, Nancy Silverton, Kelly Fields, Francis Mallmann, Christian Petroni and many others.

Béis Gift Card

$25-$500

Buy at Béis

Stylish travelers will appreciate a gift card to Béis, the cool travel accessories brand founded by entrepreneurial star Shay Mitchell.

Getaway House Gift Card

$50-$2,000

buy at Getaway

Speaking of travel gifts, minimalist nature lovers won’t mind forgoing the fuss that comes with massive vacation homes when you give them a Getaway retreat. The tiny cabin rental company’s dog-friendly Outposts are located just outside of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Portland and other major cities, and stays range from $99 to $319 and up per night. Plus, there’s some amazing deals. For a limited time only, take advantage of the Getaway Gift Card offer: spend $150 to get $50, $300 to get $100 or $500 to get $200. Plus, enjoy 25% off any stay, now through July, with code MOTHERNATURE.

Sugarwish Gifts

$25-$99

Buy at Sugarwish

Sugarwish makes it easy to show your appreciation with its curated selection of gifts. Customize your e-card and gift size and select the type of delivery (from candy and candles to coffee or plants and more), then let recipients choose what they want. The package will come in a colorful gift box and printed note card.

Instacart Gift Card

$25 and up

Buy at Instacart

An Instacart gift card gets groceries, household essentials and more delivered from local stores to their door within an hour.

Chewy Gift Card

Chewy E-Gift Card

$25-$500

Buy at Chewy

One of the best gifts for dog or cat dads is a Chewy e-gift card. Available in price points from $25 to $500, they come with no expiration or hidden fees, and they’re a great way to help celebrate pet parents and furry friends alike. You can also use the gift card to give back by donating directly to animal shelters and rescues.

Target Gift Card

$10-$500

Buy at Target

Give the gift of options with a Target gift card. Select custom values from $10 to $500, which can be spent by recipients on anything at the mass retailer online or in store. You can send it by mail, email or text message, too.

Shipt

$49-$99

buy at Shipt

Speaking of Target — if they’re glued to the mass retailer’s app, help them save even more time with a Shipt gift membership. The service’s 6-month membership is $49 and 12-month membership is $99, and it lets recipients get one-hour or same-day delivery on their order of $35 or more from Targé, 7-Eleven, Sephora, Petco and other retailers with no additional fees.

Personalized Visa Gift Card

$10 and up

Buy at Giftcards.com

Make a Visa gift card feel extra special to unwrap with a personalized design. You can use any non-copyrighted image (such as a personal photo) and add a custom message up to 13 characters.

Knack Swift Gift

$75-$150

Buy at thoughtfully

For the choosiest dad, Knack’s Swift Gifts lets them pick out their own treats, spa sets, movie night must-haves and other curated packages based on the collection and budget of your choice ($75 to $150). Their selection comes delivered in a gift box with your personal message.

ClassPass Gift Card

$50 and up

Buy at Classpass

For the fitness fans, a gift card to ClassPass lets them sweat to their heart’s desire. They can apply the gift amount to any membership plan ($49 to $199 per month) and book classes at their favorite yoga studio, or try new workouts every week ranging from barre and pilates to HIIT and more. If they love the spa, they can also use it on facials, massages and other wellness treatments.

Fashionphile E-Gift Card

If they’ve been eyeing a new designer belt, wallet or pair of sneakers shower them with an e-gift card to online luxury retailer Fashionphile, which offers pre-loved goods from Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Saint Laurent and many other European fashion houses.



Parachute Gift Card

$50-$500

Buy at Parachute

When you can’t give them more sleep, a Parachute gift card will at least let them enjoy a cozy robe, comfy new bedding or chic home decor.

Barnes & Noble Gift Card

$10-$350

Buy at Barnes & Noble

Bookworms can stock up on more page-turners (including for their e-reader or tablet) with a gift card to Barnes & Noble gift card, which can be used at the bookstore chain’s more 500 locations and online.

Stitch Fix Gift Card

$20-$1,000

Buy at STitch Fix

For the stylish giftee in a wardrobe rut (or who wants to streamline their shopping), a gift card to Stitch Fix lets them get stylist-curated pieces from a range of brands, including Joie, Madewell, Good American, Levi’s, Adidas, The North Face and more.

Sunbasket Gift Card

$100 and up

Buy at SUnbasket

Healthy eaters will appreciate the gift of Sunbasket, which offers nutritious meals for every type of lifestyle. Recipients can choose from meal kits and ready-to-heat dishes, whether they’re vegetarian, vegan, paleo, dairy- or soy-free, or on a diabetes-friendly diet, there’s something for everyone. Give them a $100 gift card to cover a week of Sunbasket for two people (three meals per week).

DoorDash Gift Card

$25-$500

Buy at Doordash

Pay for their next boys night (or any other meal) with a DoorDash gift card. Give the gift of food delivery and free up the busy person in your life. Select the amount and connect your friends and family to more than 310,000 restaurants in 4,000 cities. The options are endless and it’s a super fun way to help support the businesses and restaurants they love.

Blue Apron Gift Card

$70-$280

Buy at Blue Apron

A Blue Apron gift card helps to take the stress out of cooking. You can select a meal plan or pick out a wine gift card. Prices vary for meal and wine gifts ($70 to $280). Wines are selected from award-winning winemakers and some of the world’s top vineyards. Gift card recipients can use a meal e-gift card towards any subscription meal plan, available for several diet types.

Best Buy Gift Card

$15-$500

Buy at Best Buy

If you’re still stumped on tech gifts for the A/V aficionado or entertainment enthusiast, let a gift card to tech retailer Best Buy do the hard work for you. Whether they’re a movie lover or an aspiring filmmaker, help them upgrade their smart home, sound system, home theater, professional photography kit, WFH office and much more.

Restaurant.com Gift Card

$5 and up

Buy at Restaurant.com

Who doesn’t want to relax and dine out for a change? Breakfast, lunch or dinner is on you when you give them a certificate to Restaurant.com — and recipients get to spend way more than the price you paid at their favorite eatery or a new spot. Spend $10 for a $25 gift card, $30 for $75 or $100 for a value of $250, to name a few increments.

Starbucks Gift Card

$25-$100

Buy at Amazon

For your favorite frapp fan, treat them to a Starbucks gift card that they can easily add to their smartphone app to keep earning more Star Rewards. Gift cards can be spent on seasonal and regular drinks and food on the entire menu, plus cups and beans.

57 Hours Gift Card

Buy at 57 Hours

For the outdoorsy dad, a gift card to 57 Hours gives them access to over 300 guided adventures around the world. Whether they’re into skiing, backpacking, rock climbing, hiking or surfing, the company has action-packed vacations in Alaska, California, Colorado and other states as well as in Nepal, Norway, Patagonia and other far-flung locales.

UberEats Gift Card

$25 and up

Buy at UberEats

UberEats makes an ideal gift for the busy foodies in your life. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute idea or you’re treating a take-out regular, this gives your giftee options for breakfast, lunch and dinner (and the snack times in between). You can send a custom gift amount, or select from increments of $25 that can be spent at both Uber and Uber Eats.

Blue Bottle Gift Card

$10 and up

Buy at Blue Bottle

A gratis cup of coffee is always appreciated — so show the java snobs that you really know them with a gift card to third-wave coffee company Blue Bottle. Alternatively, you can send them a coffee subscription ($63 and up) and treat them to espresso, single-origin beans, blends or cold brew.



Milk Bar Gift Card

Milk Bar Gift Card

$25-$500

Buy at MiLk Bar

Have a dad with a sweet tooth? A gift card to Milk Bar (the bakery founded by chef and Bake Squad host Christina Tosi) is great for anyone who loves pie, cookies or cakes — and it gives them a chance to pick something that suits their picky palate. The company ships nationwide and delivers daily, and the gift card comes in increments of $25, $50, $100, $250 and $500.

