Here Are The Funniest Gay Tweets Of The Week
Gay Twitter is arguably the best part of Twitter. And honestly, we're all in need of some laughs right now, so enjoy the best gay tweets of the week:
1.
GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/SzH5zDM5qz
— swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) July 8, 2023
2.
You can’t tell me Trixie Mattel/Katya weren’t the first Barbie/Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/48z0oPfRxX
— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) July 7, 2023
3.
Remember the heroes who died for your FREEDOM! pic.twitter.com/xlWaAgkH3q
— DreamLeaf 🌻 (@DreamLeaf5) July 5, 2023
4.
4 divas were raptured here I fear pic.twitter.com/ZsG8jHIcbY
— andy (@mnicpxedreamboy) July 5, 2023
5.
Me seeing a child: https://t.co/Ux2luEoUn2
— Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) July 7, 2023
6.
Gays love to be like “last night was a movie” but all they did was kiss two guys named Ryan
— andy (@andyrockcandy) July 8, 2023
7.
grindr should have a “just woke up” vs “been up all night” filter
— ✨ Mikey ✨ (@mikey_almeida) July 8, 2023
8.
Gay guys with 14k followers and a shirtless avi will tweet something like “Legend of Zelda: Tops of the Kingdom” and get 34 replies of guys being like “OMG BRETT 🤣”
— cayne (@c0mic_sans) July 9, 2023
9.
https://t.co/Yx3C7vgW7J pic.twitter.com/uo6TSl7eNw
— james (@jxmrab) July 8, 2023
Vh1 / @idinamenzel Twitter: @jxmrab
10.
Draco: “Father, may I-“Lucius Malfoy: pic.twitter.com/CO6w85y7Ya
— kunty orbjärb (@kuntyorbjarb) July 8, 2023
11.
Gays now that circles are about to become extinct pic.twitter.com/9M0vj9DU8Q
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 9, 2023
12.
My only boundary with my boyfriend is he can’t fuck anyone hotter than me unless they also want to fuck me.
— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 9, 2023
13.
— gaspar (@gaspybaby) July 8, 2023
14.
Gays when they found out Britney got slapped on the 5th of July pic.twitter.com/iH3SyJtlvs
— Tenderoni (@Tender_oni) July 7, 2023
