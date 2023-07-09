Here Are The Funniest Gay Tweets Of The Week

Gay Twitter is arguably the best part of Twitter. And honestly, we're all in need of some laughs right now, so enjoy the best gay tweets of the week:

GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/SzH5zDM5qz

— swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) July 8, 2023

You can’t tell me Trixie Mattel/Katya weren’t the first Barbie/Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/48z0oPfRxX

— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) July 7, 2023

Remember the heroes who died for your FREEDOM! pic.twitter.com/xlWaAgkH3q

— DreamLeaf 🌻 (@DreamLeaf5) July 5, 2023

4 divas were raptured here I fear pic.twitter.com/ZsG8jHIcbY

— andy (@mnicpxedreamboy) July 5, 2023

Me seeing a child: https://t.co/Ux2luEoUn2

— Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) July 7, 2023

Gays love to be like “last night was a movie” but all they did was kiss two guys named Ryan

— andy (@andyrockcandy) July 8, 2023

grindr should have a “just woke up” vs “been up all night” filter

— ✨ Mikey ✨ (@mikey_almeida) July 8, 2023

Gay guys with 14k followers and a shirtless avi will tweet something like “Legend of Zelda: Tops of the Kingdom” and get 34 replies of guys being like “OMG BRETT 🤣”

— cayne (@c0mic_sans) July 9, 2023

https://t.co/Yx3C7vgW7J pic.twitter.com/uo6TSl7eNw

— james (@jxmrab) July 8, 2023

Draco: “Father, may I-“Lucius Malfoy: pic.twitter.com/CO6w85y7Ya

— kunty orbjärb (@kuntyorbjarb) July 8, 2023

Gays now that circles are about to become extinct pic.twitter.com/9M0vj9DU8Q

— 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 9, 2023

My only boundary with my boyfriend is he can’t fuck anyone hotter than me unless they also want to fuck me.

— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 9, 2023

pic.twitter.com/3RaD7VPVDh

— gaspar (@gaspybaby) July 8, 2023

Gays when they found out Britney got slapped on the 5th of July pic.twitter.com/iH3SyJtlvs

— Tenderoni (@Tender_oni) July 7, 2023

