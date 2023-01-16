The best garlic presses of 2023

Garlic lovers rejoice! These are the best presses and crushers for your favorite culinary bulb!

Garlic is quite possibly the most beloved allium in the culinary universe. And it’s no wonder! Even a tiny bit of it adds fantastic flavor and dimension to pretty much any dish, be it stir fries, soups, stews, marinades and more. But peeling and mincing garlic can be a chore, especially if you plan on using a lot of it (like any garlic lover would). That’s where garlic presses and crushers come in. They let you prepare a bunch of cloves all in one go, which saves you precious time in the kitchen.

We asked the experts for their favorite garlic-related gadgets, referenced Amazon reviews, plus we tried out several for ourselves. After extensive research, here are our picks for the very best garlic presses and crushers.

KUHN RIKON Kuhn Rikon Epicurean Garlic Press No need to chop garlic with this handy press! It's made of solid stainless steel and has a powerful lever that'll crush those cloves with minimal effort, whether peeled or straight off the bulb. $28 at Amazon

The Kuhn Rikon garlic press proved to be the all-around best of the different garlic presses we tried. The sturdy weighted handle presses cloves with ease, plus an inner lever flips out for easy cleaning. The whole thing is dishwasher-safe as well. This is my own personal garlic press which I’ve had for nearly a decade, so I can attest to its durability.

Michael East, a veteran chef based in Colorado, concurs. “This small garlic press is great. It’s easy to use, the garlic cloves simply need placing on the grooves and then press down on the smooth end to easily crush the garlic. This one is my personal favorite as it’s much easier to clean than a traditional garlic press.”

One Amazon reviewer also gave it five stars: "The all-metal construction is not going to snap like my old plastic-handled one did. This garlic press is extremely easy to clean and extract the garlic skin from. The chamber is actually made from the side of the handle and a hinged plate that swings all the way up. So when you swing the plate up all the bits come up with it where you can blast it with water from all sides or get a brush or scrubber in there easily."

The OXO Good Grips garlic press is best if you want to press multiple cloves at once. It has the largest capacity chamber of the presses we’ve tested; we were able to press three to four cloves in one go. We also like the soft and comfortable non-slip handle, which absorbs pressure while squeezing. The results weren’t quite as good as that of the Kuhn Rikon – the yield seems lower overall – but it’s still a solid press.

“From my experience as a chef, I find the OXO Good Grips garlic press to be the most effective product currently on the market,” said Jenna Moran, a professional chef and founder of Whimsy and Spice, an online culinary hub. “This is because its soft rubber handles make it much easier to squeeze the ingredient without needing too much force. On top of this, the garlic ‘basket’ in the press is large enough to fit at least three cloves, which saves a lot of time when prepping.”

It's popular on Amazon too, with over 26,000 five-star reviews. "I have crushed so much garlic since my new garlic press arrived that I don't think I'll be seeing any vampires again any time soon," said one. "I love this thing. Pop in a peeled clove and, presto! - crushed garlic. It's heavy-duty and easy to clean and, really, I have no complaints."

Orblue Garlic Press and Peeler Set Orblue’s garlic press is built to last. With professional grade stainless steel and a heavy duty construction, this press will mince and grind your garlic with ease. It's available in a variety of colors and bonus: it comes with a silicone garlic peeler, too. $16 at Amazon

Another decent choice is this garlic press from Orblue. We like its robust and durable stainless steel construction, plus its dishwasher safe. We especially appreciate that it comes with an additional silicone garlic peeler in the box. That said, we didn’t particularly like the handles compared to the others; it was a little harder to grip and squeeze compared to the OXO and Kuhn Rikon.

“One of the best garlic presses on the market is the Orblue garlic press,” said Christen Costa, CEO of Gadget Review. “It’s stainless steel, easy to use and its simple design makes clean-up a breeze. It’s also very reasonably priced.”

This Amazon shopper loves it too: "I wouldn't normally get excited over a garlic press. However, this set was a head turner at our party. First, the garlic press is great quality and easy to use. The post "smashed cloves" left in the holder are very thin compared to the last cheap press I have, so more of the garlic is actually used. Next, and sadly most excitingly, the rubber roller is THE BOMB at pealing garlic. Everyone had to try it after I loudly with my most excited voice said "Holy crap, this thing actually works!"

NexTrend Garlic Twister This is a garlic gadget – with a twist! Simply place in your cloves, and twist the press together to produce perfectly minced garlic. It’s also great for mincing ginger, herbs and nuts. $24 at Amazon

If you want a multifunctional press that doesn't just mince garlic but ginger, herbs and nuts as well, then this unique garlic twister from Nextrend is perfect for you. We found it fairly easy to use – simply place peeled garlic cloves inside and twist the unit back and forth for the mincing teeth to do their work.

Out of all the different presses we’ve tried, the Garlic Twister produces results that are the closest to traditional knife work. Instead of a slight pasty consistency, the Garlic Twister turned out normal minced garlic. We also tried mincing ginger with it, and though it was a little more difficult – ginger tends to be tougher than garlic of course – it still works surprisingly well. However, we didn’t like that you had to meticulously dig out the garlic and ginger from the Twister’s crevices, which is why we still tend to prefer the traditional press as the process is a lot faster.

“When pressing garlic, I always prefer a twisting press to your standard press,” said Isabella Flint, a professional chef and founder of Fanatically Food, a culinary site for home chefs. “Not only is it less straining, but you often get a more evenly pressed garlic and you don’t have to scrape big lumps off of the inside.”

This reviewer says it also helps avoid garlic odor on smelly fingers: "I cook a lot, and I need minced garlic frequently. But I hate mincing it with a knife. My knife skills aren't great, but mainly I wanted to avoid smelly hands from cutting garlic. This Twister works exactly as described and makes the job a breeze. As recommended, I always rinse it before any garlic bits dry on it. Then I wash it on the top rack of the dishwasher. My only regret is that I didn't know about this a long time ago. I highly recommend it."

Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker Crusher Rock your way to crushed garlic with this Joseph Joseph gadget while it's on sale. The bowl shape collects the crushed garlic which you can then easily scrape it into the pan. $20 at Amazon

Another method of crushing garlic is with a garlic rocker like this one from Joseph Joseph. It’s simple to use – just rock it back and forth. Unlike a press, you can actually use the garlic crusher over multiple cloves, as it’ll all gather in the bowl shape anyway. We found this very satisfying to use, but didn’t think it was any easier than using a regular press. Additionally, the results were a little chunkier than what we would like on the first pass — we found that we needed to rock it over the cloves a few times to get a finer consistency.

“The Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker is a compact design that requires little to no effort to crush the garlic,” said Eric Sornoso, a co-founder and recipe developer at Mealfan, a meal delivery service. “Worry no more if you dreaded cleaning after peeling and crushing garlic cloves. This rocker-style machine is easy to use. All you need to do is wiggle your wrists and get minced or paste-like garlic.”

“However, it’s not the same as a garlic press,” he continued. “Those are much more refined than a simple rocker machine. So, you may experience inconsistency in the squeezed garlic. But you don’t need to worry about stinking up your cabinet. The garlic [rockers] don’t absorb the smell.”

One Amazon shopper is very impressed with it: "This is probably the best garlic press tool there is out there. I have used mine now for over a year and liked it so much I bought another one for a friend. I used a Steel Spatula to smash garlic out of their husks and then in no time at all have pressed garlic in like 5 minutes. Tool is very easy to clean."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

