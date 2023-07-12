The 30+ best Prime Day gaming deals: Score up to 60% off Nintendo, Razer and more
Gaming can be an expensive hobby — unless you can wait till a ton of great titles and accessories go on sale and stock up for the year ahead. If that sounds like the better option, know that these Prime Day deals are on fire. Save on everything from individual games to even a few consoles. It doesn't matter whether you're a PC, PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch gamer — there's truly something for everyone. There is one caveat, though! If you see something you like, you need to move as fast as Sonic to snag it. These deals end at midnight (or sooner if they all sell out.)
The best Prime Day 2023 console deals
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Renewed)
The Xbox Series S was already a great budget-friendly option for people who don't want to drop $500 on a new Series X, and Prime Day makes it even more affordable. This all-digital console is now priced at an all-time low. And oh yeah: It's backed by Amazon's Renewed guarantee, which means it's practically as good as new. If it shows as out of stock, don't worry — it will come back in stock. It's been fluctuating since yesterday.
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Renewed)$199$370Save $171
Meta Quest 2 — 128GB with $50 Amazon Gift Card$299$349Save $50
HTC Vive Pro 2 Headset Only$679$799Save $120
'Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town' for Nintendo Switch$19$30Save $11
'Shadowverse: Champion's Battle' for Nintendo Switch$20$30Save $10
'No More Heroes 3' for PlayStation 5$30$40Save $10
'Star Ocean The Divine Force' for PlayStation 5$25$40Save $15
'Harvestella' for Nintendo Switch$30$60Save $30
'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' for PlayStation 5$30$60Save $30
'Sonic Frontiers' for Nintendo Switch$32$60Save $28
'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' for Xbox Series X$36$60Save $24
'Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope' for Nintendo Switch$40$60Save $20
'Theatrhythm Final Bar Line' for Nintendo Switch$35$50Save $15
'Octopath Traveler II' for Nintendo Switch$40$60Save $20
'Dragon Quest Treasures' for Nintendo Switch$39$60Save $21
'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' for PlayStation 5$35$50Save $15
'Dying Light 2: Stay Human' for PlayStation 5$25$60Save $35
'The Nioh Collection' for PlayStation 5$30$70Save $40
'Forspoken' for PlayStation 5$44$70Save $26
'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' for Nintendo Switch$52$70Save $18
'Elden Ring' for Xbox Series$40$60Save $20
Fugetek 12" Selfie Ring Light with 68" Aluminum Tripod Stand$18$22Save $4
Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5$20$40Save $20
PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S$26$45Save $19
Xbox Wireless Core Controller$47$60Save $13
Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S$51$100Save $49
Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds$56$79Save $23
NexiGo Enhanced Charging Dock with LED Light for Oculus Quest 2$60$95Save $35
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core – Red$115$140Save $25
Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System$100$170Save $70
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse$25$30Save $5
Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard$32$52Save $20
Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse$87$150Save $63
SteelSeries Apex Pro USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$134$200Save $66
Logitech G915 Lightspeed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$170$250Save $80
'Rune Factory 5' for Nintendo Switch$31$40Save $9
Meta Quest 2 — 128GB with $50 Amazon Gift Card
Not only does this VR headset have $50 knocked off the price, but it also includes a $50 Amazon gift card with purchase. That brings the basic price down to roughly $249, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen this headset drop to.
HTC Vive Pro 2 Headset Only
If you've been wanting to take the VR plunge, the HTC Vive Pro 2 provides one of the best experiences out there. With 5K resolution and a 120-degree field of view, you'll be immersed in the action. Fair warning, though: you need a solid gaming PC to support these specs.
The best Prime Day 2023 video game deals
When it comes to wholesome fun, it doesn't get better than Story of Seasons. Take over a farm, get to know the villagers, even start a family in this simple, easy-to-learn game that has deceptively deep mechanics and gives curious kids a lot to do.
'Shadowverse: Champion's Battle' for Nintendo Switch
If you're a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh and other card-battlers, this is a game you don't want to miss! There are more than 600 cards to collect and multiple strategies and approaches to take to build the ultimate deck and claim victory.
'No More Heroes 3' for PlayStation 5
Not only does this come with the game (which is a hoot and a half), but it also has a softcover 70-page art book, a CD with songs from the game, and a commemorative license plate. Cool, huh?
'Star Ocean The Divine Force' for PlayStation 5
What happens when you combine epic fantasy and overarching stories with a space opera? You get Star Ocean. This game is a great breath of fresh air into the franchise and absolutely worth playing, even at full price — but with this discount, it's a no-brainer.
'Harvestella' for Nintendo Switch
It's like The Good Earth meets A Streetcar Named Desire. We kid, we kid ... Tend your crops, raise animals, and explore a vast world with a deep story in this Final Fantasy-esque version of a farming simulator.
'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' for PlayStation 5
It's all the fun and zany storytelling of the Yakuza series, but set in a historical context. Play as a samurai and learn four different gun and sword combat styles.
'Sonic Frontiers' for Nintendo Switch
It's Sonic, but open world — where he can properly utilize all that speed. Switch between 3D and 2D gaming as the levels advance, move through a skill tree, and so much more.
'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' for Xbox Series X
A new take on the Souls-like genre, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty borrows elements of Chinese mythology to create a challenging, engrossing game from the minds behind both Nioh and Bloodborne.
'Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope' for Nintendo Switch
It's like Mario meets the A-Team...kind of. Team with an eclectic cast of characters and save the galaxy in this strategic game — there's a lot more to victory than just stomping on enemy's heads.
'Theatrhythm Final Bar Line' for Nintendo Switch
This rhythm game is a must-have for Final Fantasy fans, as it features 385 different tracks from a variety of games. There are also over 100 characters to choose from, online battles, and more.
'Octopath Traveler II' for Nintendo Switch
Play as one of eight different characters and experience their stories, all intertwined with one another in a fun and nostalgic romp through a 2.5D world.
'Dragon Quest Treasures' for Nintendo Switch
It's the world of Dragon Quest that you know and love, but with a much more lighthearted theme: searching for treasure! Join Erik and Mia as they encounter monsters and utilize their powers to find loot.
Experience the original story of Crisis Core, retold and reimagined on PS5.
'Dying Light 2: Stay Human' for PlayStation 5
Explore a vast open world full of hidden secrets and brutal combat, but be wary of nightfall: The monsters come out, and they're stronger then.
'The Nioh Collection' for PlayStation 5
For fans of punishingly difficult games, the Nioh Collection brings two games for the price of half of one. But wait, there's more: It offers all six major expansions too!
'Forspoken' for PlayStation 5
What would happen if you were transported from your normal life into a fantastical land and given magical powers? That's the premise of Forspoken. Explore a vast landscape with deep lore, tons of action and a sarcastic main character.
The steepest discount yet, Tears of the Kingdom is well worth your money even at full price — but this kind of discount makes it a must-buy.
'Elden Ring' for Xbox Series
Dive into the world of Elden Ring and find out why it was named 2022's Game of the Year.
The best Prime Day 2023 video game accessories deals
If you've decided to dip your toes into the world of streaming, you'll want to look good doing it. This selfie ring light will ensure that your viewers can clearly see your face while you blast your way from level to level.
Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5
Charge your controllers quickly and in style with this dock from Razer. It's available in five different colors to match the color of your PlayStation 5 controller, and it plugs straight into the console through a USB connection.
Completely customize this controller to fit your mood and game of choice. It even comes with three-way trigger locks so you can adjust exactly how much pressure is needed for your inputs.
Xbox Wireless Core Controller
Sometimes, you need a new controller. The sticks wear out or Cheetoh dust makes its way into the crevices in ways you just can't clean out. When that happens, make sure you have a backup — especially if you can get it over 20% off.
If you're looking for a controller that will perform well and spare you any battery-related worries, this is it. Designed to be more responsive and accurate, this pad will give you the edge in whatever titles you play — and might finally help you beat Melania.
Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds
A lot of buds won't work with VR headsets, but these have been specifically designed to overcome the latency issues and present you with a crisp, clear audio experience that makes the immersion of VR feel even deeper.
The Quest 2 is one of the most affordable and user-friendly headsets on the market right now. Why not charge it in style? Not only will it be ready to go whenever you want to play, but this dock also keeps it safe from dings and drops.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core – Red
If you're looking to get your hands on a new controller, the Elite Series 2 Core is a decent place to start. While it lacks the accessories, this controller can be almost fully customized. Right now, the red version is down to just $115.
Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System
If you're a fan of flight simulators, having a proper yoke/flight stick will make the experience that much more immersive. Normally $170, this is down to just $100 — a great deal if Microsoft Flight Sim is your most-played game.
The best Prime Day 2023 gaming keyboard/mice deals
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse
Gaming requires precision, and this 6,400 DPI mouse can deliver that. It's durable, too, rated for over 10 million clicks with five programmable buttons.
Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard
If you're in the market for a more affordable gaming keyboard, Redragon is a great pick. It has anti-ghosting capabilities, seven different RGB modes, and even comes with a gaming mouse with DPI up to 3200.
Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse
This is a mouse designed, quite literally, for professional gamers. It provides superior stability and control, with software that helps players tailor their play style to their unique settings.
SteelSeries Apex Pro USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Brand loyalty is strong in the gaming world, and many players swear by SteelSeries. This wired keyboard lives up to to the reputation with customizable actuation distances, a smart OLED display, and so much more.
Logitech G915 Lightspeed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
This full-sized keyboard delivers 30 hours on one charge. It has almost 17 million colors to choose from, with low profile mechanical switches for that tactile feel.
Sold out/out of stock
'Rune Factory 5' for Nintendo Switch
When you wake up in a strange town with no memory of who you are or how you got there, what's the next step? Fighting monsters, raising crops, and finding an eligible partner to marry, of course. The fifth entry in the Rune Factory series is back with all the charm you know and expect, but at half the price.
