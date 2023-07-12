The 30+ best Prime Day gaming deals: Score up to 60% off Nintendo, Razer and more

Looking for exciting titles, killer headsets, top-flight accessories? Prime Day is the name of the game. (Photo: Amazon)

Gaming can be an expensive hobby — unless you can wait till a ton of great titles and accessories go on sale and stock up for the year ahead. If that sounds like the better option, know that these Prime Day deals are on fire. Save on everything from individual games to even a few consoles. It doesn't matter whether you're a PC, PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch gamer — there's truly something for everyone. There is one caveat, though! If you see something you like, you need to move as fast as Sonic to snag it. These deals end at midnight (or sooner if they all sell out.)

The best Prime Day 2023 console deals

Xbox Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Renewed) $199 $370 Save $171 The Xbox Series S was already a great budget-friendly option for people who don't want to drop $500 on a new Series X, and Prime Day makes it even more affordable. This all-digital console is now priced at an all-time low. And oh yeah: It's backed by Amazon's Renewed guarantee, which means it's practically as good as new. If it shows as out of stock, don't worry — it will come back in stock. It's been fluctuating since yesterday. $199 at Amazon

Meta Quest Meta Quest 2 — 128GB with $50 Amazon Gift Card $299 $349 Save $50 Not only does this VR headset have $50 knocked off the price, but it also includes a $50 Amazon gift card with purchase. That brings the basic price down to roughly $249, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen this headset drop to. $299 at Amazon

HTC HTC Vive Pro 2 Headset Only $679 $799 Save $120 If you've been wanting to take the VR plunge, the HTC Vive Pro 2 provides one of the best experiences out there. With 5K resolution and a 120-degree field of view, you'll be immersed in the action. Fair warning, though: you need a solid gaming PC to support these specs. $679 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 video game deals

Xseed 'Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town' for Nintendo Switch $19 $30 Save $11 When it comes to wholesome fun, it doesn't get better than Story of Seasons. Take over a farm, get to know the villagers, even start a family in this simple, easy-to-learn game that has deceptively deep mechanics and gives curious kids a lot to do. $19 at Amazon

XSEED Games 'Shadowverse: Champion's Battle' for Nintendo Switch $20 $30 Save $10 If you're a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh and other card-battlers, this is a game you don't want to miss! There are more than 600 cards to collect and multiple strategies and approaches to take to build the ultimate deck and claim victory. $20 at Amazon

XSEED Games 'No More Heroes 3' for PlayStation 5 $30 $40 Save $10 Not only does this come with the game (which is a hoot and a half), but it also has a softcover 70-page art book, a CD with songs from the game, and a commemorative license plate. Cool, huh? $30 at Amazon

Square Enix 'Star Ocean The Divine Force' for PlayStation 5 $25 $40 Save $15 What happens when you combine epic fantasy and overarching stories with a space opera? You get Star Ocean. This game is a great breath of fresh air into the franchise and absolutely worth playing, even at full price — but with this discount, it's a no-brainer. $25 at Amazon

Square Enix 'Harvestella' for Nintendo Switch $30 $60 Save $30 It's like The Good Earth meets A Streetcar Named Desire. We kid, we kid ... Tend your crops, raise animals, and explore a vast world with a deep story in this Final Fantasy-esque version of a farming simulator. $30 at Amazon

SEGA 'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' for PlayStation 5 $30 $60 Save $30 It's all the fun and zany storytelling of the Yakuza series, but set in a historical context. Play as a samurai and learn four different gun and sword combat styles. $30 at Amazon

SEGA 'Sonic Frontiers' for Nintendo Switch $32 $60 Save $28 It's Sonic, but open world — where he can properly utilize all that speed. Switch between 3D and 2D gaming as the levels advance, move through a skill tree, and so much more. $32 at Amazon

KT 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' for Xbox Series X $36 $60 Save $24 A new take on the Souls-like genre, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty borrows elements of Chinese mythology to create a challenging, engrossing game from the minds behind both Nioh and Bloodborne. $36 at Amazon

Ubisoft 'Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope' for Nintendo Switch $40 $60 Save $20 It's like Mario meets the A-Team...kind of. Team with an eclectic cast of characters and save the galaxy in this strategic game — there's a lot more to victory than just stomping on enemy's heads. $40 at Amazon

Square Enix 'Theatrhythm Final Bar Line' for Nintendo Switch $35 $50 Save $15 This rhythm game is a must-have for Final Fantasy fans, as it features 385 different tracks from a variety of games. There are also over 100 characters to choose from, online battles, and more. $35 at Amazon

Amazon 'Octopath Traveler II' for Nintendo Switch $40 $60 Save $20 Play as one of eight different characters and experience their stories, all intertwined with one another in a fun and nostalgic romp through a 2.5D world. $40 at Amazon

Square Enix 'Dragon Quest Treasures' for Nintendo Switch $39 $60 Save $21 It's the world of Dragon Quest that you know and love, but with a much more lighthearted theme: searching for treasure! Join Erik and Mia as they encounter monsters and utilize their powers to find loot. $39 at Amazon

PlayStation 'The Nioh Collection' for PlayStation 5 $30 $70 Save $40 For fans of punishingly difficult games, the Nioh Collection brings two games for the price of half of one. But wait, there's more: It offers all six major expansions too! $30 at Amazon

Square Enix 'Forspoken' for PlayStation 5 $44 $70 Save $26 What would happen if you were transported from your normal life into a fantastical land and given magical powers? That's the premise of Forspoken. Explore a vast landscape with deep lore, tons of action and a sarcastic main character. $44 at Amazon

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 'Elden Ring' for Xbox Series $40 $60 Save $20 Dive into the world of Elden Ring and find out why it was named 2022's Game of the Year. $40 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 video game accessories deals

Fugetek Fugetek 12" Selfie Ring Light with 68" Aluminum Tripod Stand $18 $22 Save $4 If you've decided to dip your toes into the world of streaming, you'll want to look good doing it. This selfie ring light will ensure that your viewers can clearly see your face while you blast your way from level to level. $18 at Amazon

Razer Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 $20 $40 Save $20 Charge your controllers quickly and in style with this dock from Razer. It's available in five different colors to match the color of your PlayStation 5 controller, and it plugs straight into the console through a USB connection. $20 at Amazon

PowerA PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S $26 $45 Save $19 Completely customize this controller to fit your mood and game of choice. It even comes with three-way trigger locks so you can adjust exactly how much pressure is needed for your inputs. $26 at Amazon

Xbox Xbox Wireless Core Controller $47 $60 Save $13 Sometimes, you need a new controller. The sticks wear out or Cheetoh dust makes its way into the crevices in ways you just can't clean out. When that happens, make sure you have a backup — especially if you can get it over 20% off. $47 at Amazon

Razer Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S $51 $100 Save $49 If you're looking for a controller that will perform well and spare you any battery-related worries, this is it. Designed to be more responsive and accurate, this pad will give you the edge in whatever titles you play — and might finally help you beat Melania. $51 at Amazon

Soundcore Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds $56 $79 Save $23 A lot of buds won't work with VR headsets, but these have been specifically designed to overcome the latency issues and present you with a crisp, clear audio experience that makes the immersion of VR feel even deeper. $56 at Amazon

NexiGo NexiGo Enhanced Charging Dock with LED Light for Oculus Quest 2 $60 $95 Save $35 The Quest 2 is one of the most affordable and user-friendly headsets on the market right now. Why not charge it in style? Not only will it be ready to go whenever you want to play, but this dock also keeps it safe from dings and drops. $60 at Amazon

Xbox Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core – Red $115 $140 Save $25 If you're looking to get your hands on a new controller, the Elite Series 2 Core is a decent place to start. While it lacks the accessories, this controller can be almost fully customized. Right now, the red version is down to just $115. $115 at Amazon

Logitech Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System $100 $170 Save $70 If you're a fan of flight simulators, having a proper yoke/flight stick will make the experience that much more immersive. Normally $170, this is down to just $100 — a great deal if Microsoft Flight Sim is your most-played game. $100 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 gaming keyboard/mice deals

Razer Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse $25 $30 Save $5 Gaming requires precision, and this 6,400 DPI mouse can deliver that. It's durable, too, rated for over 10 million clicks with five programmable buttons. $25 at Amazon

Redragon Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard $32 $52 Save $20 If you're in the market for a more affordable gaming keyboard, Redragon is a great pick. It has anti-ghosting capabilities, seven different RGB modes, and even comes with a gaming mouse with DPI up to 3200. $32 at Amazon

ASUS Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse $87 $150 Save $63 This is a mouse designed, quite literally, for professional gamers. It provides superior stability and control, with software that helps players tailor their play style to their unique settings. $87 at Amazon

SteelSeries SteelSeries Apex Pro USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $134 $200 Save $66 Brand loyalty is strong in the gaming world, and many players swear by SteelSeries. This wired keyboard lives up to to the reputation with customizable actuation distances, a smart OLED display, and so much more. $134 at Amazon

Logitech G Logitech G915 Lightspeed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $170 $250 Save $80 This full-sized keyboard delivers 30 hours on one charge. It has almost 17 million colors to choose from, with low profile mechanical switches for that tactile feel. $170 at Amazon

Sold out/out of stock

XSEED Games 'Rune Factory 5' for Nintendo Switch $31 $40 Save $9 When you wake up in a strange town with no memory of who you are or how you got there, what's the next step? Fighting monsters, raising crops, and finding an eligible partner to marry, of course. The fifth entry in the Rune Factory series is back with all the charm you know and expect, but at half the price. $31 at Amazon

