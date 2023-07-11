Why you can trust us
The 25+ best Prime Day gaming deals: Save big on Nintendo, Razer, HTC and more

Stock up on vidya with these Prime Day gaming deals. (Photo: Amazon)
Whether you're looking for exciting titles, killer headsets or top-flight accessories, Prime Day is the name of the game. (Photo: Amazon)

Gaming can be an expensive hobby — unless you can wait till a ton of great games and accessories go on sale and stock up for the year ahead. If that sounds like the better option, know that these Prime Day deals are out of this world. Save on everything from individual games to all kinds of different accessories (and even a few consoles, too!) It doesn't matter whether you're a PC, PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch gamer — there's truly something for everyone.

The best Prime Day 2023 console deals

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Renewed)

$199$370Save $171

The Xbox Series S was already a great budget-friendly option for people who don't want to drop $500 on a new Series X, and Prime Day makes it even more affordable. This all-digital console is now priced at an all-time low. And oh yeah: It's backed by Amazon's Renewed guarantee, which means it's practically as good as new.

$199 at Amazon
HTC

HTC Vive Pro 2 Headset Only

$679$799Save $120

If you've been wanting to take the VR plunge, the HTC Vive Pro 2 provides one of the best experiences out there. With 5K resolution and a 120-degree field of view, you'll be immersed in the action. Fair warning, though: you need a solid gaming PC to support these specs. 

$679 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Nintendo Switch deals

Amazon

'Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope' for Nintendo Switch

$20$60Save $40

Play as Mario and friends and team up with the Rabbids to save the galaxy. 

$20 at Amazon
Xseed

'Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town' for Nintendo Switch

$20$30Save $10

When it comes to wholesome fun, it doesn't get better than Story of Seasons. Take over a farm, get to know the villagers, even start a family in this simple, easy-to-learn game that has deceptively deep mechanics and gives curious kids a lot to do. 

$20 at Amazon
XSEED Games

'Rune Factory 5' for Nintendo Switch

$20$40Save $20

When you wake up in a strange town with no memory of who you are or how you got there, what's the next step? Fighting monsters, raising crops, and finding an eligible partner to marry, of course. The fifth entry in the Rune Factory series is back with all the charm you know and expect, but at half the price. 

$20 at Amazon
Square Enix

'Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection' for Nintendo Switch

$25$40Save $15

Play both Life is Strange: Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered and dive deep into the characters' stories. 

$25 at Amazon
ININ

'Cotton Fantasy' for Nintendo Switch

$25$40Save $15

A brand-new game from the undisputed kings of cute-em-ups, Cotton Fantasy gives you six different characters to choose from, 16 different stages, and nearly infinite replay ability. 

$25 at Amazon
Square Enix

'Harvestella' for Nintendo Switch

$35$60Save $25

It's like The Good Earth meets A Streetcar Named Desire. We kid, we kid ... Tend your crops, raise animals, and explore a vast world with a deep story in this Final Fantasy-esque version of a farming simulator. 

$35 at Amazon
Amazon

'Octopath Traveler II' for Nintendo Switch

$40$60Save $20

Play as one of eight different characters and experience their stories, all intertwined with one another in a fun and nostalgic romp through a 2.5D world. 

$40 at Amazon
Square Enix

'Dragon Quest Treasures' for Nintendo Switch

$39$60Save $21

It's the world of Dragon Quest that you know and love, but with a much more lighthearted theme: searching for treasure! Join Erik and Mia as they encounter monsters and utilize their powers to find loot. 

$39 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 PlayStation deals

Square Enix

'Outriders: Worldslayer' for PlayStation 4

$20$29Save $9

A lot like Borderlands, but darker, Outriders is a fun MMO looter-shooter that will provide tons of entertainment even after you've cleared the game. Master different character builds, search for the greatest weapons and invite all your friends to play. 

$20 at Amazon
Square Enix

'Tactics Ogre: Reborn' for PlayStation 5

$30$49Save $20

Experience one of the classic strategy RPGs in Tactics Ogre: Reborn and play through more than 100 hours of thought-provoking combat. 

$30 at Amazon
Square Enix

'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' for PlayStation 5

$40$50Save $10

Experience the original story of Crisis Core, retold and reimagined on PS5. 

$40 at Amazon
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

'Elden Ring' for PlayStation 4

$40$60Save $20

Dive into the world of Elden Ring and find out why it was named 2022's Game of the Year.

$40 at Amazon
Square Enix

'Dying Light 2: Stay Human' for PlayStation 5

$25$60Save $35

Explore a vast open world full of hidden secrets and brutal combat, but be wary of nightfall: The monsters come out, and they're stronger then. 

$25 at Amazon
PlayStation

'The Nioh Collection' for PlayStation 5

$35$70Save $35

For fans of punishingly difficult games, the Nioh Collection brings two games for the price of half of one. But wait, there's more: It offers all six major expansions too!

$35 at Amazon
Square Enix

'Forspoken' for PlayStation 5

$45$70Save $25

What would happen if you were transported from your normal life into a fantastical land and given magical powers? That's the premise of Forspoken. Explore a vast landscape with deep lore, tons of action and a sarcastic main character.

$45 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 video game accessories deals

Fugetek

Fugetek 12" Selfie Ring Light with 68" Aluminum Tripod Stand

$18$22Save $4

If you've decided to dip your toes into the world of streaming, you'll want to look good doing it. This selfie ring light will ensure that your viewers can clearly see your face while you blast your way from level to level. 

$18 at Amazon
Razer

Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5

$20$40Save $20

Charge your controllers quickly and in style with this dock from Razer. It's available in five different colors to match the color of your PlayStation 5 controller, and it plugs straight into the console through a USB connection. 

$20 at Amazon
PowerA

PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

$26$45Save $19

Completely customize this controller to fit your mood and game of choice. It even comes with three-way trigger locks so you can adjust exactly how much pressure is needed for your inputs. 

$26 at Amazon
Soundcore

Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds

$59$79Save $20

A lot of buds won't work with VR headsets, but these have been specifically designed to overcome the latency issues and present you with a crisp, clear audio experience that makes the immersion of VR feel even deeper. 

$59 at Amazon
Razer

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S

$65$100Save $35

If you're looking for a controller that will perform well and spare you any battery-related worries, this is it. Designed to be more responsive and accurate, this pad will give you the edge in whatever titles you play — and might finally help you beat Melania. 

$65 at Amazon
SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset

$60$100Save $40

SteelSeries is the name of the game when it comes to gaming headsets. And while this unit claims to work only with Xbox, it can, in fact, be used on all platforms — it just takes a bit of finagling. 

$60 at Amazon
NexiGo

NexiGo Enhanced Charging Dock with LED Light for Oculus Quest 2

$60$95Save $35

The Quest 2 is one of the most affordable and user-friendly headsets on the market right now. Why not charge it in style? Not only will it be ready to go whenever you want to play, but this dock also keeps it safe from dings and drops. 

$60 at Amazon
Razer

Razer Kaira Pro Dual Wireless Gaming Headset w/Haptics

$130$200Save $70

This headset delivers more than just audio — it actually rumbles to immerse you even further into the action. It also has a detachable mic for those times you aren't multi-playing and want to be able to just sink into the experience. 

$130 at Amazon

