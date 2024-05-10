The best fried chicken sandwich in SC comes with pimento cheese, ranking shows. Where to find it

Is there any food quite as exquisite as the fried chicken sandwich?

If you’re from the South, you likely love fried chicken or at least have an appreciation for it. And for many South Carolinians, properly-made fried chicken is a point of pride.

Now slap that fried chicken between two pieces of bread. Suddenly, you have perfection on the go.

Genius.

However, not all fried chicken sandwiches are created equal. Some are better than others.

Lovefood.com, an online, food-focused publication, recently compiled its latest ranking of the best fried chicken sandwich in each state. The site’s selections were based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experiences of its reviewers.

So, which fried chicken sandwich made the top of the list for South Carolina?

Best fried chicken sandwich in SC

The site concluded that Boxcar Betty’s has the best fried chicken sandwich in South Carolina for 2024.

“Boxcar Betty’s three locations in South Carolina (plus two in Chicago, one in Atlanta, and one in Charlotte) serve up super crispy and tasty chicken in the form of delectable sandwiches to suit everyone’s tastes,” the website states. “The much-loved signature Boxcar comes topped with pimento cheese, peach slaw, house pickles, and spicy mayo. If you prefer, you can swap the fried chicken for grilled.”

Here are the other best fried chicken sandwiches in the Southeast, according to lovefood.com. For the full list of best fried chicken sandwiches in each state, click here.

Alabama

Smoked chicken sandwich: Saw’s BBQ, various locations

North Carolina

Rocky’s Way Chicken Sandwich: Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack, various locations

Tennessee

Chicken sandwich: Hattie B’s, Nashville

Georgia

Tea Bird: Victory Sandwich Bar, Atlanta

Florida

Gra-Prow Chicken: KrungThep Tea Time, Winter Park

Mississippi

Fried Chicken Sandwich: Rooster’s, Flowood and Jackson