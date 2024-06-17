Best French fries in Fort Myers, Cape Coral: Vote now in our poll that runs thru Friday

They're sometimes an afterthought, what comes with the meal. And French fries arrive to your restaurant table in shapes like waffle or cut or even curly.

Whether fries originated in France or Belgium (there's still a dispute over it), we're just happy the French fries began somewhere and they're still available everywhere in the U.S.

Truffle fries are a starter at BARunch in Cape Coral.

Readers share their French fry favorites

With the Summer Olympics scheduled for Paris later this summer, it makes sense now to try to identify the best French fries in Lee County.

So we asked readers to chime in and, boy, did they. And we took those suggestions and created a poll where you can vote through Friday, June 21, for your favorite (see poll below or vote at news-press.com).

Matt's Red Hots is in a former Dairy Queen in south Fort Myers.

"Artisan Eatery on Daniels Parkway gets my vote," Adam Janowski wrote in an email. "I miss them because I live in southern Indiana now."

Bernard D. Marcus of Pittsburgh chimed in as well, raving about Matt's Red Hots in San Carlos Park.

"No one can beat their recipe for fries," he said in an email. "Try them if you don’t believe me."

Chains also are included in the poll, with some nominating Five Guys, Culver's and a few others.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Who has best French fries in Fort Myers, Cape Coral? Vote in our poll