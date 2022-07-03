Choose your new workhorse with these amazing July 4th laptop deals. (Photo: Acer / Microsoft)

How’s your laptop? Is it keeping up with demands? Or is it feeling the strain of all the extra use it endured over the last two years? If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, that moment has arrived with the July 4th laptop deals. Yup, right now there are deep, deep discounts on brands like Acer, Asus, Microsoft and Lenovo — on laptops in every price range. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a fully loaded speed machine, you’ll find a great option on sale this weekend. Scroll on down to meet your new laptop — at a price that'll mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Laptops under $400

2022 Acer Spin 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook Acer $300 $350 at Amazon On sale for $298 (was $350), the Acer Chromebook Spin has a brilliant HD 11.6-inch display that makes everything look great, from charts and graphs to your favorite streaming series to family Zooms. Count on a zippy MediaTek MT8183 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. It’s great for watching YouTube and Netflix and is powerful enough for Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides and more. And — this is really cool — the laptop spins around and doubles as tablet-style touchscreen.

Laptops $400 and up

Acer TravelMate P6 Thin Acer $632 $1,200 at Amazon Need something tough? The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P6 Business Laptop is designed for getting the job done in rugged conditions. It's made from U.S. Military-grade plastic and is tested for drops, spills, rain and other weather challenges. The Acer TravelMate P6 is also speedy, thanks to its built-in Intel Core processor paired with 8GB of memory and 256GB of onboard storage. Shoppers are hooked: "Love this laptop! It is very light and thin but still has plenty of ports," shared a savvy Amazon customer. "The keyboard keys are fairly quiet and have a really feel nice under my fingertips. I prefer the tactile feel to that of my MacBook Pro keys. The screen is fantastic — so vibrant and clear! Seriously love this screen. I really love this computer."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.