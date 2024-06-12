Best flea markets in the Upstate: What to know before you go

Some people visit flea markets to kill time on the weekends. Others get dragged along to them by their relatives. Regulars frequent to give a go at finding another one-of-a kind deal, whether it be for themselves, or that special someone in their lives.

No matter what your reason is for visiting, you never know what treasures you might dig up at your local flea market.

If you are a flea market first timer, you may be asking yourself what items are usually for sale there. You also may be wondering what other flea markets are in the Upstate. Here's what to know before finding and diving.

What is the South's largest flea market?

Did you know the South's largest flea market is located right here in South Carolina? The Anderson Jockey Lot and Farmers Market was opened in November 1974 by D.C. Bryson and Richard McClellan, who were inspired to create it after visiting a flea market in Mexico. The lot spans 65 acres and has over 2,150 spaces for vendors.

What is a flea market?

Flea markets are places where large numbers of people gather to buy and sell goods, sometimes by the hundreds or thousands. They may be held indoors, outdoors, or a hybrid of both, and may run seasonally or year-round. Consumers can discover a wide range of items there from past and present. For instance, you may enter into a market with the intention of loading up on discounted everyday items and end up walking out with a rare Atari video game. Antiques, fresh produce, tools, and pet supplies are all fair game when hunting at the market. Art enthusiasts may look forward to running into vendors who design their very own jewelry, paintings, or stuffed yarn creatures.

Before heading over to the market, make sure that you bring a snack and water bottle with you. While some flea markets sell food like hot dogs, tacos, and pork rinds, don't bargain on this being a given. During the summertime, flea markets in the South will sizzle, so it is best that you dress comfortably and have something to snack on to avoid feeling faint.

It is also important to carry cash on hand. Most vendors you encounter will not have a debit card reader, and for the security of your personal finances, you should pay with cash at the flea market, anyway. ATM machines may be available on site to draw cash from should you forget to bring some on hand, but this is not a guarantee at every market you go to.

Flea markets may offer rental deals to sellers. Some charge by the day while others charge monthly, allowing vendors to keep their items in permanent warehouses or mini stores if they have too many items to transport to and from.

The Market at the Mill, a new flea market in Pickens County, opened weeks after it was nearly flooded.

What items are prohibited to buy and sell at a flea market?

Items you may come across at the flea market may be as random as drawing a wild card. Even so, the market does have items they prohibit the purchase and distribution of. These items include deadly weapons and firearms, illicit drugs, liquor, and pornography. Most markets prohibit "gray market" (counterfeit) items, but imitation designer wear like clothing, handbags, and jewelry are usually spotted there. If you are tempted to purchase one of these faux items, do not expect them to be the real deal, and more importantly, do not get ripped off by purchasing such items at high prices.

How did the flea market get its name?

Flea markets derive from the Greek agoras and other open-air markets during ancient times, according to Encyclopedia. They were also known as peddlers' affairs, swap meets, and trade days. The term "flea market" itself is believed to come from the Marche aux Puces, the French name of an outdoor bazaar known for the flea infested upholstered furniture sold there. Much like today, flea markets were a popular pastime where the classes came together to buy and sell at the pricing of their own choosing, a break from the retail commerce's taxes.

Flea markets to visit in the Upstate

∎ Anderson Jockey Lot and Farmers Market: 4530 US-29, Belton, 29627

∎ Barnyard Flea Market: 2000 SC-101, Duncan, 29334

∎ Pickens County Flea Market: 1427 Walhalla Hwy, Pickens, 29671

∎ The Market at the Mill: 225 Pumpkintown Hwy, Pickens, 29671

∎ Spartanburg Flea Market: 8010 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, 29303

∎ White Horse Flea Market: 2710 White Horse Road, STE 490, Greenville, 29611

Nina Tran covers trending topics for The Greenville News. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What are the best, biggest flea markets in the Upstate South Carolina?