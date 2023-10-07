If you're looking for a movie to watch this Halloween that won't scare everyone in the house, look no further than our list of family-friendly spooky films.

Fact checked by Karen Cilli

Welcome to spooky season! It’s time to carve the pumpkins, hang the spider webs, and cozy up with your family for movie night—costumes or spider PJs optional. Whether your kids are total Halloween newbies or fascinated by werewolves, witches, and everything in between, there are so many great scary movies to choose from. Throw it back to your childhood and introduce your kids to the ‘80s and ‘90s classics that just get better with age, or help younger kids conquer their fears and tiptoe into the underworld with age-appropriate content that will give them a thrill without the nightmares.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best family-friendly scary movies for kids and their parents to enjoy. Beware: you may just have an amazing time together!

Related: 14 Easy Halloween Crafts for Toddlers and Preschoolers

Best Family-Friendly Scary Movies for Younger Kids

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

Rating: G

Linus is alone in his belief in the Great Pumpkin, but he’s not giving up just because his friends pooh-pooh the Halloween figure. He decides to stay up all night in the pumpkin patch to keep watch. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts crew are busy throwing a Halloween party and trick-or-treating. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a total classic, one that many families revisit year after year.

Halloweentown (1998)

Disney

Rating: PG

The Disney Channel had a great run of Halloween-themed movies in the ‘90s, including the first installment in the Halloweentown series. Legendary actress Debbie Reynolds plays Grandma Aggie, a witch who helps her teenage granddaughter discover her true powers. Halloweentown has a handful of thrills and chills, but younger children will appreciate the adventure while older children will connect with the 13-year-old Marnie.

Casper (1995)

Rating: PG

Casper isn’t a scary ghost—he’s a friendly one! This 1995 film based on the beloved cartoon character stars Christina Ricci as Kat, who falls in love with Casper despite the fact that he’s, well, a ghost. Casper is a kind and gentle ghost, making him a great entry point for younger children, and the romance plotline between Kat and Casper is perfect for starry-eyed tweens.

The Addams Family (animated) (2019)

Rating: PG

If your kids prefer animated movies, introduce them to the iconic Addams Family with this 2019 movie about the mysterious and spooky crew. Though the Addams fam is decidedly a little creepy and kooky, the heart of the movie is about embracing who you are and celebrating your uniqueness—something all families can identify with.

Paranorman (2012)

Rating: PG

Norman is a normal kid with an extraordinary ability: he can talk to the dead. This comes in handy when a curse descends upon Norman’s town and he needs to search within himself to become the hero his friends and family need. As its title would suggest, Paranorman heavily features the paranormal—including ghosts and zombies—so if your kids are sensitive to those spooky creatures, you might want to skip this one. However, Paranorman can teach kids (and parents!) a thoughtful lesson about confidence and courage.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Rating: PG

You simply can’t have a Halloween-centric movie list without Jack Skellington! Tim Burton’s classic about the mayor of Halloweentown who discovers Christmas is a must for many families come October—and well into the holidays. Kids will love the stop motion style and fantastic soundtrack.

Coco (2017)

Rating: PG

Pixar’s Coco isn’t a Halloween movie per se, but Miguel’s adventure into the Land of the Dead, where he meets his great-great-grandfather and discovers a long-buried family secret that could change everything on the other side, is a beautiful, touching family story. (Seriously, you will need tissues.) It’s also a wonderful way to introduce kids to the traditions of Dia de los Muertos, including family ofrendas and why remembering those who have passed on is so important.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Rating: PG

Imagine if Dracula ditched his coffin and opened up a fancy hotel instead? That’s the premise of this 2012 animated movie, which spawned several sequels. Dracula, voiced by Adam Sandler, throws a party for his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez), complete with the mummies, monsters, and other spooky creatures you’d expect from such a figure, but when Mavis falls in love with (gasp!) a regular human, what’s a vampire to do? Given that the movie stars Adam Sandler, you know you’re in for some LOLs—parents included.

Goosebumps (2015)

Rating: PG

Parents who devoured the Goosebumps series as kids will love introducing their children to a new generation of scary stories. It’s a little self-referential, in a good way; Jack Black, a mainstay in kids’ movies, plays author R.L. Stine, who must help his daughter and her friend fight all of his most monstrous creations. Like the original books, the Goosebumps movie is definitely creepy, but not terrifying; kids who are fascinated by spooky, scary stuff will be all about it, and probably ask to read the series after seeing the movie. (More reading = great for everyone!)

Monster House (2006)

Rating: PG

Houses can be haunted, but can they be actual monsters? That’s the premise of this 2006 animated movie, where a run-down house in the neighborhood isn’t just an abandoned property; it’s an evil creature that must be defeated! Monster House may be a bit too scary for very little kids, but older children will enjoy the heroic teens who take on the house.

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Rating: PG

This 2000s remake of the iconic cartoon series has been having a resurgence lately, and parents who enjoyed it in their youth will have just as much fun seeing it through twenty- or thirty-something eyes. The Mystery Gang comes back together to solve a series of spooky happenings at a tropical resort. Kids who enjoy the cartoon series will have fun with a live-action retelling; just be prepared to explain the weed jokes.

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Rating: G

If your little ones are afraid of monsters in their closet, help them conquer those fears with Pixar’s beloved Monsters, Inc. It’s about Sully and Mike, two monsters working at a scare factory, who encounter a human girl on their side of the closet door. It turns out they’re afraid of her! In true Pixar fashion, Monsters, Inc. is packed with parent-friendly humor and a sweet, heartfelt message.

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Rating: PG

Disneyworld’s iconic Haunted Mansion got the silver screen treatment in 2003. In the original movie, Eddie Murphy plays a realtor trying to sell a haunted mansion, but before he can offload it, he and his family get stuck inside. Thrills ensue, and he learns an important lesson about family. Disney recently remade the movie starring Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, and LaKeith Stanfield, so you could even do a double feature!

Corpse Bride (2005)

Rating: PG

When Victor accidentally finds himself married to the titular corpse bride Emily, he must help her seek closure and escape the underworld in time to marry his true love, Victoria. Corpse Bride, another Tim Burton fave, has a beautiful melancholy that kids and parents will find touching...and perhaps a little creepy too.

Wallace & Gromit’s The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Rating: G

The beloved British claymation series Wallace & Gromit gets the Halloween treatment. Something is eating all the vegetables in their neighborhood, and it’s not just a sweet little rabbit. It’s a were-rabbit! This G-rated movie is less scary and more silly, so it’s ideal for younger kids who want to get into the spirit but aren’t ready for ghosts and ghouls.

Related: 30 Fun Family Halloween Costume Ideas

Best Family-Friendly Scary Movies for Tweens and Teens

Addams Family and Addams Family Values (live action) (1991, 1993)

Rating: PG-13

It’s not Halloween in my house without a rewatch of the beloved ‘90s live-action Addams Family movies starring Anjelica Huston as Morticia and Christina Ricci as Wednesday. These movies have more adult themes and outright thrills than the animated version, so they’re probably best for older kids and tweens. Parents will love the sly references and witty banter, and kids will love the swordfighting, Mamushka-dancing action of Gomez, Fester and the rest of the crew.

Gremlins (1984)

Warner Bros. Pictures/Amblin E/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Rating: PG

The furry little mogwai monsters are so adorable...or are they? This ‘80s classic has become a Halloween mainstay for a reason; it’s an essential part of pop culture and spawned a series of sequels. Just remember the rules: no bright lights, no water, and no food after midnight—or you may pay the price. Gremlins is probably best for tweens-plus, as younger kids may mistake their stuffed animals for the little monsters.

The Witches (1990)

Rating: PG

No one does creepy like Roald Dahl, and this ‘90s adaptation of his book The Witches is both kooky and spooky. A young boy must save the world from a convention of witches, and while they look glamorous on the surface, they’re not as benevolent as they seem. (Seriously, Anjelica Huston’s Grand High Witch is really scary under her makeup!) Do a double feature with the 1990 movie and the 2020 remake starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Rating: PG

It’s not Halloween without the Sanderson sisters! Winnifred, Sarah, and Mary come back from the dead on Halloween to run amok in Salem and only Max, his sister Dani, and his crush Allison can stop them. For many families, Hocus Pocus is a spooky season rite of passage, though certain elements may be a little too intense for younger kids, including Winnifred’s zombie boyfriend Billy and the intro death scenes. Oh, and don’t forget the 2022 sequel!

Coraline (2009)

Rating: PG

“Be careful what you wish for,” reads the tagline of this 2009 movie. When young Coraline finds a secret world in her new home, the alternate universe at first seems like everything she ever dreamed...but of course, there’s a dark side. Coraline isn’t just visually stunning; it’s also a thoughtful meditation on how getting what you think you want may not be such a blessing after all.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Rating: PG

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! When Adam and Barbara die in a tragic accident and hate the people who moved into their home, they hire the titular Beetlejuice to get rid of them. Things don’t go according to plan, of course. Beetlejuice is a longtime favorite for so many ‘80s and ‘90s kids, so parents will love revisiting it through grown-up eyes.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Rating: PG

The ‘80s was such a great time for scary movies, especially those that were half-comedy, half-horror. Case in point, the original Ghostbusters, which continues to be a favorite today. (Not to mention a really cute family costume idea.) Parents will love the jokes and kids will flip over the action and the Slimer, though some of the monsters may be too scary for younger children.

Spirited Away (2001)

Rating: PG

This beautifully drawn animated film from Japan is about a young girl who happens upon an abandoned theme park—one populated by spirits. Chihiro must save her parents, who have been turned into pigs, and save herself. Spirited Away is an Oscar-winning film cherished by adults and kids alike, and if your kids are interested in anime, they’ll fall in love with the heroic Chihiro and root for her as she navigates the spirit realm.

Return to Oz (1985)

Rating: PG

Toto, we’re really not in Kansas anymore! This ‘80s movie, based on a handful of the original Oz books by L. Frank Baum, is a major departure from the 1930s classic film. Dorothy has returned from Oz and is now undergoing shock treatments. She escapes the hospital and ends up back in Oz with a new cast of characters, including the notably terrifying Wheelers, the Gnome King, and her pals Jack Pumpkinhead and Tik-Tok. Return to Oz is a much darker take on Oz, but a fun complement to the original.

Labyrinth (1986)

Rating: PG

A young Jennifer Connelly plays Sarah, who must adventure into a labyrinth to rescue her younger brother from the evil Goblin King. This Jim Henson movie is beyond iconic, and not just because it also stars David Bowie as the aforementioned king. Henson’s Muppet creatures make the Labyrinth universe even more exciting, and the costumes are so ‘80s in the best way.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Rating: PG-13

Ariana Grande agrees that Little Shop of Horrors is required viewing come Halloween; the pop star dressed up like the human Audrey for Halloween a few years ago and counts it as one of her faves. The ‘80s musical is about Seymour, a florist whose flesh-eating (and singing!) plant Audrey II starts eating people. Kids who love theater will immediately click with Little Shop, and it may just bring out the musical side in parents too!



Related: 12 Fun Halloween Activities for Kids You Can Do at Home

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.