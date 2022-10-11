I'm a fashion writer — and these are the 20 Prime Day style deals you can't resist

The best fall fashion pieces you can score on sale this Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon)

Temperatures are quickly dropping and prices are too! Amazon just blessed us with a bonus Prime Day Sale going on today and tomorrow, making it a great time to stock up on sweaters, jackets, boots and other fall fashion essentials. It's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. We rounded up the best deals you can find on the pieces you’ll want in your wardrobe this season and beyond. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. Don’t miss your chance to score these deals, from cold-weather classics to on-trend apparel.

Jackets and coats

I know we all already have the original Amazon coat, but the same brand released a fur-trimmed style you're going to want to scoop up at the sale price. Nearly 2,000 people already adore this version and have blessed it with a five-star rating on Amazon. "This coat is surprisingly beautiful," shared a happy reviewer. "The hourglass shape is so flattering. The material is high quality, and it feels amazing. AND, it doesn’t make noise when you move!! 👍🏼 My requirements for a winter coat are a hood, a zipper, and deep pockets that are quick to access. This coat is a steal!!!"

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Lined Sherpa Jacket $30 $35 Save $5 $30 at Amazon Temperatures are dropping across the country, and you need the right gear to help you stay warm. This fleece jacket features super soft sherpa and a warm polar fleece lining.

This fleece-lined jacket is oh-so-comfy and will keep you warm in the fall and winter months. Over 2,700 Amazon shoppers are living for this cozy find and gave it a perfect five-star rating. One said: "Love this jacket and received so many compliments on it! It is thicker than I expected, however, perfect for winter if you don’t want to wear a long, winter coat. It can also be worn in those transitional fall days. Exactly what I was looking for."

Dokotoo Dokotoo Jean Jackets $45 $56 Save $11 $45 at Amazon It's time to get your fall outerwear in order. Made with a cotton-spandex-polyester blend, this cool jacket comes in 21 different colors.

Is it even fall if you don’t have a denim jacket? This essential piece of outerwear is great for that in-between weather before it gets really cold. This one is designed to be oversized, so be sure to size appropriately if you want a more snug fit. "I absolutely love this jacket! It’s my favorite one," one five-star reviewer said. "It’s light enough to wear on a cool day but roomy enough to layer it with a sweatshirt underneath. I love it. I would buy in multiple colors if they had it."

Amazon PrettyGarden Women’s Cardigan $39 $46 Save $7 $39 at Amazon A good cardigan is a must for fall layering. This option from PrettyGarden has a chunky knit design and wide buttons at the front, so you can fasten it or leave it loose. Choose from a slew of different colors.

Fall layering and this cardigan go hand in hand. It’s a versatile pick you can use for any occasion, from a Friday at the office to your flight home for the holidays. It's long enough to cover your backside, making it a flattering style that's easy to pair with various bottoms. "This cardigan might be lightweight but it's warm and cozy! I get a lot of compliments on this piece! Love the pockets too," one reviewer said. "Easy to button! Might buy a couple more colors!"

Shackets are an absolute fall wardrobe essential. This shirt and jacket hybrid will allow you to look stylish and stay warm, too. This chic version features a flattering silhouette with a longer length that will cover up your tummy area and your backside.

Amazon shoppers are loving it. One said it’s well worth the price: “I was skeptical about buying online. These are so worth the price!! Ordered and received in 3 days!! Runs a little big, you can size down. I’m usually an 8-10 and the small fit great.”

Another exceptional shacket option, this one is a little shorter than our other favorite, but will still flatter your figure and will look darling in all of your pumpkin patch photos.

Over 1,900 happy shoppers gave it a five-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer shared that it’s the shacket of their dreams: “This was an impulse purchase, and I thought for sure I’d be returning it. Nope. It is loose, but not too baggy where you’re swimming in it. It goes just past my butt so it would go well with leggings, but also looks great with jeans or pants. I wore it once and got so many compliments, including one from a barista at the Starbucks drive-through (No, I was not getting a PSL, but that would’ve been on-brand for wearing a shacket:). Very happy with this purchase!”

Pants and leggings

These popular pants work well in any season, really. Grab some in a warm fall tone to warm up your wardrobe. When you do, you'll see why over 11,700 people gave them a five-star rating on Amazon. They're even great for those on the taller side.

One reviewer said: "I am 6'1" with most of my height being in my legs and it is an absolute nightmare trying to find cute, flattering dress pants to wear to work...I was skeptical of these pants as well, but I thought I would give them a try because they looked so cute and I was not disappointed. The X-large fits right where an ankle pant should and the material is so stretchy and comfortable. I work in the medical field so I need pants that are able to move with me and can stand up to an active day and so far these have been absolutely perfect. Now excuse me while I go buy these in every color!

These are officially the most popular leggings on Amazon. Made of a super-soft “buttery” fabric that's thick and opaque, Satina High-Waisted Leggings flatter all body types, according to reviewers. They're available in one-size/plus and one-size/regular. And at 13 bucks right now, they're priced to move.

Says a fan: "I'm usually extremely skeptical buying clothing from Amazon because the pictures almost never match what you order. I'm thicker at about 180 lbs and I ordered the one-size/plus or extra large. The material is SO SOFT and its elasticity is perfect. Buy these."

Tops and dresses

Amazon Lacozy Womens Off Shoulder Sweater $17 $46 Save $29 $17 at Amazon Cooler days and nights are here. Stay cozy in style with this off-the-shoulder sweater. The tunic top is fitted at the waist, comes in a range of colors and is incredibly soft to the touch

This sexy sweater gives off a cool vibe while keeping you warm. Add a tank underneath for those days when it's too chilly for full shoulder exposure. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers bestowed a five-star review upon this trendy number.

Here's just one of the many rave reviews: "I LOVE this top and got so many compliments...It is very flattering especially if you have a belly or arm flab. Also! This is huge. Because the arms are sort of batwing style it doesn’t show armpit sweat! So anyone menopausal needs this top! The off the shoulder look is so flattering because it shows just the right amount of skin...Get this shirt especially for holiday parties. Everyone will rave about it."

Fuinloth Fuinloth Women's Quilted Vest $24 $36 Save $12 $24 at Amazon This lightweight vest is fully lined inside, is designed to keep you warm without adding bulk.

Are you tired of those bulky vests and puffy coats that leave you looking less than ideal? Then say hello to the Fuinloth Women's Quilted Vest, an Amazon bestseller. The slimming beauty has over 15,000 five-star ratings, and it's on sale for $30.

One five-star reviewer reported: "Very comfortable and flattering vest for cooler days. It fits nicely and has a tapered waist so it doesn't have that boxy look that some vests have." She added: "I like the pockets that zip so I don't have to worry about keys or phone falling out of the pockets when I take it off.”

This is an Amazon sweatshirt that reviewers swear is peak cozy and looks good. The Gadewake is available in eight colors and sizes small through XXL. With over 18,000 five-star ratings, we’re thinking they’re on to something. And right now you can save a few dollars on this rarely-discounted top.

“When I took it out of the bag I was beyond thrilled because it was so darn soft,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I was not expecting it to feel softer than my most expensive sweater that was 10 times as expensive, but it was.”

BLENCOT Blencot Asymmetrical Turtleneck Sweater $30 $70 Save $40 $30 at Amazon This stretchy sweater is not only soft and warm, but offers an interesting design that'll differ from the others in your closet.

Nothing says cozy like a cool, chunky sweater. Snuggle up with the gorgeous Blencot Neck Asymmetric Pullover in one of 14 colors. The combo of that slanted hem, the relaxed cowl neck and an extra-long sleeve make this a standout. And we all welcome a little coverage in the rear.

"The go-to sweater for fall/winter! #OOTD [Outfit of the Day]," gushed one thrilled shopper. "Obsessed with the fit and color. The price is unbelievable. The quality is amazing! A must-buy!"

Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers blessed this unique sweater with a five-star review. It provides plenty of coverage to keep you warm in the winter months. It's fitted in the right places and loose toward the bottom asymmetrical hem. The unique shape gives it some edge while offering a flattering fit.

One five-star reviewer said it all: "I bought this sweater on impulse and it did not disappoint! So soft and warm. I was afraid that this wouldn't be flatter on my body type but I was wrong! It's so freaking cute! I don't want to take it off!!"

Take it from us and nearly 11,000 five-star reviewers: You’re going to love this casual maxi dress. If you live in a warmer climate, you can wear it as is for pretty much any occasion. If you’re in cooler temperatures, you can dress it up with some boots and a long shacket. It also works well as a nightgown or house dress for a comfortable day of at-home activities.

One reviewer said she feels great in this dress: “My colleague was wearing this dress and not only did I want one but I overheard people commenting on her outfit all day...It fits perfectly and for work I put a belt with it and it looks great for the type of work I do in a college environment. I love the pockets and will be purchasing more because the simplicity of the dress meets my work and personal needs/style. Highly recommend!”

Shoes and accessories

Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women's Boot $65 $90 Save $25 $65 at Amazon Treat your feet with these cushy boots. They're lined with faux fur for a slipper-like feel, while the suede upper helps keep out the elements. Choose from a huge range of colors.

We love the classic look of these tan boots, but don’t let that stop you from getting them in multiple colors. Another fall must-have, these suede shoes feature the softest faux fur lining to keep your feet warm. Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers adore them as much as we do. "I really love the color of these boots and they are so soft and comfortable to wear! They fit true to size and I can’t wait for the weather to get cooler to wear them," one shared. "I’m very pleased with these Ugg Kookaburra boots! They are lightweight and I got them at a great price as well and I will be ordering another pair down the road!"

Soda Soda Women Lug Sole Low Heel Chelsea Fashion Ankle Bootie $46 $109 Save $63 $46 at Amazon These top-selling boots have a thick rubber heel to help you get a grip on any surface. A double-elastic gore makes for a comfortable, snug fit. Choose from a range of colors.

Chelsea ankle booties are a fall wardrobe staple. This pair just happens to be an Amazon bestseller with nearly 1,500 perfect five-star ratings. Many shoppers shared that they get a ton of compliments when wearing them: "These boots are super cute and look good with everything! Not only that, they're extremely comfortable. I took them with me when I went to Spain and used them almost every single day while doing tons of walking and my feet never ever hurt! I even took them on a day trip where we went to France and Andorra and never once did I complain about my feet hurting...Amazing purchase!"

Amazon Naturalizer Women's Flexy Ballet Flat $52 $79 Save $27 $52 at Amazon The right ballet flat can take you anywhere, and this Naturalizer option is no exception. It features a soft, padded collar to prevent chafing and solid rubber sole to cushion you against the impact of walking. It's also gorgeous.

Comfy ballet flats on sale? Yes please! These effortless shoes from Naturalizer are seriously discounted for Prime Day. Over 3,300 Amazon shoppers adore them, with many saying they're great for the office. Even flight attendants love them for work: "I am a flight attendant and use these shoes as my onboard shoes. This means I wear heels while walking the concourse but change into these once I am on the plane to save my feet from dying. They are so comfortable - feel like I am walking on clouds. I also use them while walking around on layovers as they are a nice basic black flat. Would recommend."

New Balance New Balance Women's FuelCore Sneaker $55 $65 Save $10 $55 at Amazon These bestselling sneakers have a cushioned memory foam insert for extra padding on your feet, but feel incredibly light. They come in 12 different colors and they're even available in wide widths.

Comfortable running shoes are timeless and these bestselling sneakers are among our favorites. Get them on sale while you can and experience why over 40,000 people gave them a five-star rating on Amazon. Many fans note how cushy they are. Take it from this happy shopper: "AMAZINGLY COMFORTABLE from the moment I put them on. Almost want to buy another pair now to be sure they're available when these wear out. CRAZY, right? That's how comfortable they are."

Travelambo Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $13 $22 Save $9 $13 at Amazon This sleek leather bifold wallet features 16 card slots and two zippered pockets.

The Travelambo Wallet has everything you could ask for: It’s inexpensive, spacious, stylish and comes with built-in RFID (Radio Frequency Identification-Blocking). The faux-leather accessory has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered slots for bills or a cell phone — and it's a steal right now.

Over 8,800 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating. “I love this wallet!! It creates much more room in my purse than my previous wallets, yet is substantial enough to carry on its own,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “And I love that it is RFID safe, as I travel extensively out of the country. The wallet is very stylish-looking.”

