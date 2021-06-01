Surprise! These fantastic Memorial Day deals at Amazon have been extended!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's still time to take advantage of Amazon's epic Memorial Day deals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Memorial Day might be over, but the holiday deals are still going strong! So if you didn't get your shopping fix this past weekend, you're in for a Tuesday treat. Amazon just extended its Memorial Day sale — and it's incredibly good.

We're talking TVs starting at $110, smartphones at $75, and so much more. You won't want to keep a rare find in your cart for too long — some other shopper is sure to snatch it up!

What about shipping, you ask? Well, if you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

Okay...let's shop Amazon's extended Memorial Day bonanza!

TVs

Your dreamy bedroom TV is right here! (Photo: Amazon)

Need a good TV for your bedroom, guest room or kitchen? Amazon has one of its bestselling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, still on sale for just $110 (was $170).

As a Fire TV Edition, this model features video streaming with instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more. You don’t even have to add a streaming box or stick to this TV — it’s already built-in. Even better? Alexa is included in the remote. And shoppers are just as surprised by the TV, as we are by this deal!

“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV. I put this in the bedroom of my camper and we absolutely love the size,” wrote a delighted Amazon shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size...I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB plug in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Score these Beats at an all-time low price. (Photo: Amazon)

Still on sale for $149 (was $300), the Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and heart-thumping bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in Gray. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient noise to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts.

“These are the best Beats so far. They sound very good and less bass heavy than previous models. Sound is really crisp,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “Very worth it. The noise-canceling feature is so good. You basically cannot hear anything around you!”

The Beats have up to a whopping 40 hours of battery life per charge, so you don’t have to be tethered to a wall outlet all day long. In fact, they pump out a solid stream of music with top-notch audio for nearly two days.

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Smartphones and tablets

Android for the win. (Photo: Amazon)

The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — marked down post-Memorial Day to only $140, from $250 — is the affordable, multi-talented smartphone you've been waiting for. This Android model is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card) and is instantly upgradable to Android 10. It also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. It's got a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Need extra security? The fingerprint sensor on its back ensures a super-secure login.

"This phone is better than you can imagine," raved a savvy shopper. "Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive and has a good headroom. The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device."

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Go to the carnival for half off. (Photo: Amazon)

No need to leave the couch for some fun — we're bringing the carnival to you! Game publisher 2K Games’ Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch — still on sale for just $20, down from $40 — will make you feel like you’re on the boardwalk with your pick of 20 classic carnival games to play. You can shoot basketballs, take down scary clowns, race drones, bowl and more. Plus, you can even win tickets and trade them in for prizes. Bring on the fried dough!

“Fun game — I made an in-home carnival for my boys during quarantine and set this up on the projector,” shared a delighted shopper and mother of two. “Made it feel like a real carnival. It's fun and competitive and you can play as teams. Good price for a fun game, and it's not hard to unlock levels.”

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Get two smart home HD cams for one low price! (Photo: Amazon)

For post-Memorial Day, you can still grab a YI Smart Security Camera 3 two-pack for just $50, down from $80.

Here's the lowdown: The YI HD Cam 3 has a lot of great features, including two-way audio talk, Full HD video streaming and recording to a microSD card, motion detection, night vision, a magnetic base for secure placement and a handy app for smartphones and laptops. An optional Emergency Response Service feature can instantly connect you to your local fire, EMS services and police for around-the-clock peace of mind.

“I bought two of these Wi-Fi cameras for remote monitoring. I've never installed this kind of camera before and was concerned if I could get them set up properly," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "It turned out they are fantastic and so easy to set up! Within 15 minutes, both cameras are running properly and exceeded my expectations. The images are very clear. I have always wanted to be able to see my own home anywhere from my smart phone; this camera helped me to accomplish this. I am very happy.”

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

This robot vacuum is Amazon's best-kept secret. Oops! The cat's out of the bag. (Photo: Amazon)

A wild $350 off, the top-rated OKP K7 Robot Vacuum — still just $130 with on-page coupon right now — is an ultra-quiet cleaning machine. It can tackle just about any household surface from hardwood to carpets to tile, while sophisticated sensors prevent collisions and tumbles. It's also mighty powerful with up to 120 minutes of running time per charge.

Raved a five-star reviewer: "It hides very well under one of our accent cabinets when it’s docked and charging. The perimeter mode hugs the walls and corners very well and the overall suction of the vacuum is very impressive. Unit is quiet and sleek looking as well! Highly recommended!!"

Wi-Fi–enabled, it's compatible with the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. Grab it while it's over 70 percent off!

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Work from home

Take working from home to new heights. (Photo: Amazon)

Working from home can be brain-draining. Why wreak havoc on your body too by spending it hunched over a too-low laptop? Get some sweet relief for your neck, shoulders and back with the Soqool Laptop Stand, which is still on sale for just $15, or $75 off with on-page coupon at Amazon. That's nearly a ridiculous 85 percent savings!

It's specifically designed to get your laptop off your (actually, physical) desktop and raised to eye level, so you're not wrenching your body into the shape of a question mark. It's made from lightweight aluminum and ergonomically designed to keep your laptop cool with clever ventilation openings.

"My wife needed a laptop stand since she is now working from home — she needed to raise the laptop up for ergonomics and also because her work laptop often overheats," shared a happy spouse. "I looked at several with adjustable heights, etc, but I chose this for simplicity. It requires assembly but includes the four screws and hex wrench needed, and is so easy a three-year-old can do it (literally — my three-year-old did it).... It looks elegant, has nice stability, and the ends are curved up to keep the laptop in place. The height is just right for my wife's workspace!"

Check out more work-from-home deals below:

Kitchen

The only thing more drool-worthy than the meals you'll prepare on it? The price. (Photo: Amazon)

Thinking of finally getting your hands on a cast iron pan? Now's the time: This iconic make from Lodge is on sale for under $20. It's an Amazon bestseller, and its wonders are many: The thickness of cast iron allows for high-heat searing and ensures even heat distribution; it's safe to use on all cooking surfaces (i.e., grills, campfires, ovens as well as stovetops) and it makes stir-frying, sauteing, searing and even baking almost comically easy.

"Holy crap this thing rocks," a shopper reported. "I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase."

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

Your eyes are going to be so happy. (Photo: Amazon)

Not getting enough sleep? If your eyes are showing the signs, this serum has your name all over it. It dramatically reduces the appearance of under-eye bags, plus the non-greasy, fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly into your skin so you can apply it right before you move on to your makeup routine.

"Put this on my eye lids and around the bottom of my eye and corner," a shopper shared. "Works like a charm to get rid of wrinkles. And extra skin that sometimes comes down on my eyelid. Would recommend this to anyone! Will buy again! Olay is the best!"

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

A two-pack that's less expensive than a single pair. (Photo: Amazon)

Not all leggings are created equal — and these are the proof. They include a slimming tummy control panel, plus the mega-soft fabric is totally squat-proof. Four-way stretch ensures these move with you, too, so whether you choose to wear them to work out, run errands, or just hang around the house, you're fully covered. Even better: They come in a set of two.

"If I could give these leggings more stars, I would," a shopper shared. "They are absolutely perfect. So so buttery soft and high rise so they don’t fall down during the day!"

Check out more style deals below:

Health and wellness

This Purell gel will leave your hands feeling swell and leave no yucky smell. Amazon's ready to sell. Well? (Photo: Amazon)

The past year taught us many things. Among them, that we can never possibly have too much Purell. This pack of three of the brand's iconic formula is a must for any household, and the cooling gel leaves your hands feeling clean and hydrated — not sticky, like cheapo alternatives. Get a set for just $15 bucks right now.

"Very happy with this product!" one shopper shared. "You can’t beat a name brand that is used in almost every hospital and doctors offices across the country."

Check out more health and wellness deals below:

Bedding

Gently cradle your neck while getting the support you need. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's best-selling pillows are incredibly soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? The pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.

Another wrote: "I absolutely love these pillows. They actually feel like you are laying on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain - these pillows made that pain go away immediately. I was so impressed with the feel of them that I bought two more just to have for trips. Of course (like a bed) pillows material and feeling vary between the people that use them, but I found these pillows to be incredibly comfortable, durable, and they still maintain the great fluffy feeling even after a year of use."

Check out more bedding deals below:

Pets

We swear, it's sheer coincidence that this cat is color-coded with its comfy lair. (Photo: Amazon)

We can't explain why kitties love ensconcing themselves in tight spaces (what are we, Animal Planet?). But if your cat loves to bury herself under blankets or wedge herself between couch cushions, we can say with authority that she'll love this bed, which is really like a house all her own. Plus it's self-warming, so she'll be nice and toasty even when you blast the air conditioner. It's so soft, you'll wish you could curl up in there with her — but you know she'd never let you. That's just the way she is.

"This bed has a bit of a flap which serves as warmth as well as protection for the wee one moving to a new home," a cat mama shared. "Our new baby is very feral but this bed is slowly bringing her around. If she is nervous under the soft blanket, she enjoys a nap under the covers. If she is ready to face the world, she sleeps on top of the bed and watches everything going on around her. She will even let me pet her as long as the bed is nearby. This is also the softest bed I have ever purchased."

Check out more pet deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

