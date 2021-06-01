Surprise! These fantastic Memorial Day deals at Amazon have been extended!
Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Memorial Day might be over, but the holiday deals are still going strong! So if you didn't get your shopping fix this past weekend, you're in for a Tuesday treat. Amazon just extended its Memorial Day sale — and it's incredibly good.
We're talking TVs starting at $110, smartphones at $75, and so much more. You won't want to keep a rare find in your cart for too long — some other shopper is sure to snatch it up!
What about shipping, you ask? Well, if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Relax; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Okay...let's shop Amazon's extended Memorial Day bonanza!
TVs
Need a good TV for your bedroom, guest room or kitchen? Amazon has one of its bestselling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, still on sale for just $110 (was $170).
As a Fire TV Edition, this model features video streaming with instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more. You don’t even have to add a streaming box or stick to this TV — it’s already built-in. Even better? Alexa is included in the remote. And shoppers are just as surprised by the TV, as we are by this deal!
“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV. I put this in the bedroom of my camper and we absolutely love the size,” wrote a delighted Amazon shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size...I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB plug in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”
Check out more TV deals below:
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $290 (was $350), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $350 (was $430), amazon.com
Hisense 50A6G 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, $350 (was $380), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $350 (was $430), amazon.com
Sony X800H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $698 (was $800), amazon.com
TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision QLED Roku Smart TV, $800 (was $900), amazon.com
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,200), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds
Still on sale for $149 (was $300), the Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and heart-thumping bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in Gray. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient noise to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts.
“These are the best Beats so far. They sound very good and less bass heavy than previous models. Sound is really crisp,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “Very worth it. The noise-canceling feature is so good. You basically cannot hear anything around you!”
The Beats have up to a whopping 40 hours of battery life per charge, so you don’t have to be tethered to a wall outlet all day long. In fact, they pump out a solid stream of music with top-notch audio for nearly two days.
Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:
Apple AirPods Max, $520 (was $549), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
HolyHigh Wireless Headphones Sports Earbuds Pro, $16 (was $40), amazon.com
Sephia SP3060 Earbuds, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Noot K11 Stereo Headphones, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, $37 (was $60), amazon.com
Cowin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $45 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Smartphones and tablets
The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — marked down post-Memorial Day to only $140, from $250 — is the affordable, multi-talented smartphone you've been waiting for. This Android model is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card) and is instantly upgradable to Android 10. It also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. It's got a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Need extra security? The fingerprint sensor on its back ensures a super-secure login.
"This phone is better than you can imagine," raved a savvy shopper. "Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive and has a good headroom. The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device."
Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), $299 (was $329), amazon.com
Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, $150 (was $159), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $229 (was $280), amazon.com
Vankyo MatrixPad S20 Tablet, $124 with on-page coupon (was $149), amazon.com
TCL 10L Android Smartphone, $175 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Zonko 10-inch Tablet, $113 (was $160), amazon.com
Vankyo MatrixPad S21 10-inch tablet, $105 with on-page coupon (was $127), amazon.com
TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone, $300 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
Ulefone Note 9P smartphone, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Gaming
No need to leave the couch for some fun — we're bringing the carnival to you! Game publisher 2K Games’ Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch — still on sale for just $20, down from $40 — will make you feel like you’re on the boardwalk with your pick of 20 classic carnival games to play. You can shoot basketballs, take down scary clowns, race drones, bowl and more. Plus, you can even win tickets and trade them in for prizes. Bring on the fried dough!
“Fun game — I made an in-home carnival for my boys during quarantine and set this up on the projector,” shared a delighted shopper and mother of two. “Made it feel like a real carnival. It's fun and competitive and you can play as teams. Good price for a fun game, and it's not hard to unlock levels.”
Check out more gaming deals below:
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PS4), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
God of War (PS4), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Borderlands Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch), $20 (was $50), amazon.com
Godfall (PS5), $42 (was $70), amazon.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch), $48 (was $60), amazon.com
Runmus Gaming Headset, $15 (was $25), amazon.com
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4), $16 (was $40), amazon.com
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4), $30 (was $40), amazon.com
NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X), $30 (was $70), amazon.com
Smart home
For post-Memorial Day, you can still grab a YI Smart Security Camera 3 two-pack for just $50, down from $80.
Here's the lowdown: The YI HD Cam 3 has a lot of great features, including two-way audio talk, Full HD video streaming and recording to a microSD card, motion detection, night vision, a magnetic base for secure placement and a handy app for smartphones and laptops. An optional Emergency Response Service feature can instantly connect you to your local fire, EMS services and police for around-the-clock peace of mind.
“I bought two of these Wi-Fi cameras for remote monitoring. I've never installed this kind of camera before and was concerned if I could get them set up properly," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "It turned out they are fantastic and so easy to set up! Within 15 minutes, both cameras are running properly and exceeded my expectations. The images are very clear. I have always wanted to be able to see my own home anywhere from my smart phone; this camera helped me to accomplish this. I am very happy.”
Check out more smart home deals below:
Echo Dot with clock (fourth generation), $45 (was $60), amazon.com
Echo Dot (third generation), $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Echo Dot (fourth generation), $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Echo Show 5, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Echo (fourth generation), $80 (was $100), amazon.com
Echo Auto, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Echo Show 8, $80 (was $130), amazon.com
Fire TV Stick Lite, $25 (was $30), amazon.com
Fire TV Cube, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Wyze Bluetooth Scale, $27 (was $50), amazon.com
TP-Link Kasa Smart HS210 Kit three-way Smart Switch Kit, $33 (was $40), amazon.com
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, $196 (was $250), amazon.com
Chamberlain B970T Smart Garage Door Opener, $245 (was $269), amazon.com
Amico Smart Light Bulb, $10 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303, $25 (was $30), amazon.com
EverCross Electric Scooter, $254 (was $369), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, $54 (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuums
A wild $350 off, the top-rated OKP K7 Robot Vacuum — still just $130 with on-page coupon right now — is an ultra-quiet cleaning machine. It can tackle just about any household surface from hardwood to carpets to tile, while sophisticated sensors prevent collisions and tumbles. It's also mighty powerful with up to 120 minutes of running time per charge.
Raved a five-star reviewer: "It hides very well under one of our accent cabinets when it’s docked and charging. The perimeter mode hugs the walls and corners very well and the overall suction of the vacuum is very impressive. Unit is quiet and sleek looking as well! Highly recommended!!"
Wi-Fi–enabled, it's compatible with the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. Grab it while it's over 70 percent off!
Check out more vacuum deals below:
ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $35 with on-page coupon (was $45), amazon.com
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum, $140 with on-page coupon (was $180), amazon.com
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 with on-page coupon (was $120), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $190 with on-page coupon (was $220), amazon.com
MooSoo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $114 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
ILife V8s, 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $170 with on-page coupon (was $220), amazon.com
YTE Robot Vacuum, $202 (was $299), amazon.com
Uoni V980Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Emptying Dustbin, $490 (was $640), amazon.com
Work from home
Working from home can be brain-draining. Why wreak havoc on your body too by spending it hunched over a too-low laptop? Get some sweet relief for your neck, shoulders and back with the Soqool Laptop Stand, which is still on sale for just $15, or $75 off with on-page coupon at Amazon. That's nearly a ridiculous 85 percent savings!
It's specifically designed to get your laptop off your (actually, physical) desktop and raised to eye level, so you're not wrenching your body into the shape of a question mark. It's made from lightweight aluminum and ergonomically designed to keep your laptop cool with clever ventilation openings.
"My wife needed a laptop stand since she is now working from home — she needed to raise the laptop up for ergonomics and also because her work laptop often overheats," shared a happy spouse. "I looked at several with adjustable heights, etc, but I chose this for simplicity. It requires assembly but includes the four screws and hex wrench needed, and is so easy a three-year-old can do it (literally — my three-year-old did it).... It looks elegant, has nice stability, and the ends are curved up to keep the laptop in place. The height is just right for my wife's workspace!"
Check out more work-from-home deals below:
Vybe Percussion Massage Gun, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
FelixKing Ergonomic Desk Chair, $125 with on-page coupon (was $160), amazon.com
DamKee Massage Gun, $70 with on-page coupon (was $110), amazon.com
Hey! Play! Mini Tabletop Pool Set, $16 (was $60), amazon.com
Truweo Posture Corrector, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Vankyo Leisure 530W Digital Projector, $200 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, $40 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
LifeLong Ergonomic Laptop stand for desk, $60 with on-page coupon (was $90), amazon.com
AndaSeat gaming and office chair, $240 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Kitchen
Thinking of finally getting your hands on a cast iron pan? Now's the time: This iconic make from Lodge is on sale for under $20. It's an Amazon bestseller, and its wonders are many: The thickness of cast iron allows for high-heat searing and ensures even heat distribution; it's safe to use on all cooking surfaces (i.e., grills, campfires, ovens as well as stovetops) and it makes stir-frying, sauteing, searing and even baking almost comically easy.
"Holy crap this thing rocks," a shopper reported. "I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase."
Check out more kitchen deals below:
Bayco 9 Pack Glass Meal Prep Containers, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Oster 6812-001 Core 16-Speed Blender with Glass Jar, $38 (was $45), amazon.com
Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill Indoor Grill, $38 (was $50), amazon.com
Milk Frother Miroco Electric Milk Steamer, $33 (was $40), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $60 (was $70), amazon.com
Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer, $80 (was $145), amazon.com
Elite Gourmet EGC-007 Easy Electric Poacher, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Geek Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, $11 (was $15), amazon.com
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $30 (was $45), amazon.com
Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother, $12 (was $18), amazon.com
Beauty
Not getting enough sleep? If your eyes are showing the signs, this serum has your name all over it. It dramatically reduces the appearance of under-eye bags, plus the non-greasy, fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly into your skin so you can apply it right before you move on to your makeup routine.
"Put this on my eye lids and around the bottom of my eye and corner," a shopper shared. "Works like a charm to get rid of wrinkles. And extra skin that sometimes comes down on my eyelid. Would recommend this to anyone! Will buy again! Olay is the best!"
Check out more beauty deals below:
Naturewell Retinol Advanced Moisturizing Cream for Face and Body, $17 (was $23), amazon.com
Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, $32 (was $40), amazon.com
Infiniti Pro by Conair 1875 Watt Salon Performance AC Motor Styling Tool, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Belei by Amazon: Retinol Vitamin A Refining Moisturizer, $23 (was $28), amazon.com
Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $38 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Tree of Life Retinol Serum for Face and Skin, $12 (was $17), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Style
Not all leggings are created equal — and these are the proof. They include a slimming tummy control panel, plus the mega-soft fabric is totally squat-proof. Four-way stretch ensures these move with you, too, so whether you choose to wear them to work out, run errands, or just hang around the house, you're fully covered. Even better: They come in a set of two.
"If I could give these leggings more stars, I would," a shopper shared. "They are absolutely perfect. So so buttery soft and high rise so they don’t fall down during the day!"
Check out more style deals below:
Korsis Women's Summer Casual T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $39), amazon.com
Prettygarden Ladies Basic Crewneck Belted Office Dress, $30 (was $37), amazon.com
Yidarton Women's Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunics Tops Blouses Tshirts, $19 (was $27), amazon.com
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $36 (was $50), amazon.com
Leggings Depot Leggings, $11 (was $30), amazon.com
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress, $32 (was $44), amazon.com
Health and wellness
The past year taught us many things. Among them, that we can never possibly have too much Purell. This pack of three of the brand's iconic formula is a must for any household, and the cooling gel leaves your hands feeling clean and hydrated — not sticky, like cheapo alternatives. Get a set for just $15 bucks right now.
"Very happy with this product!" one shopper shared. "You can’t beat a name brand that is used in almost every hospital and doctors offices across the country."
Check out more health and wellness deals below:
Lement 100 Pcs Disposable Face Masks, $7 (was $12), amazon.com
PURELL TFX Touch-Free Foam Hand Sanitizer Dispenser, $20 (was $109), amazon.com
PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizer Spray, Fragrance Free, 32 fl oz, pack of 6, $44 (was $55), amazon.com
Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray, $36 (was $65), amazon.com
Wecolor 100 Pcs Disposable 3 Ply Earloop Face Masks, $12 (was $20), amazon.com
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, $22 (was $37), amazon.com
Bedding
Amazon's best-selling pillows are incredibly soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? The pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.
Another wrote: "I absolutely love these pillows. They actually feel like you are laying on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain - these pillows made that pain go away immediately. I was so impressed with the feel of them that I bought two more just to have for trips. Of course (like a bed) pillows material and feeling vary between the people that use them, but I found these pillows to be incredibly comfortable, durable, and they still maintain the great fluffy feeling even after a year of use."
Check out more bedding deals below:
Sumitu Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack, $24 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Twin Size Grey Plush Blanket, $29 (was $36), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 for queen (was $57), amazon.com
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Silk Pillowcase 2 Pack, $9 (was $17), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Comforter, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper, $34 (was $60), amazon.com
Pets
We can't explain why kitties love ensconcing themselves in tight spaces (what are we, Animal Planet?). But if your cat loves to bury herself under blankets or wedge herself between couch cushions, we can say with authority that she'll love this bed, which is really like a house all her own. Plus it's self-warming, so she'll be nice and toasty even when you blast the air conditioner. It's so soft, you'll wish you could curl up in there with her — but you know she'd never let you. That's just the way she is.
"This bed has a bit of a flap which serves as warmth as well as protection for the wee one moving to a new home," a cat mama shared. "Our new baby is very feral but this bed is slowly bringing her around. If she is nervous under the soft blanket, she enjoys a nap under the covers. If she is ready to face the world, she sleeps on top of the bed and watches everything going on around her. She will even let me pet her as long as the bed is nearby. This is also the softest bed I have ever purchased."
Check out more pet deals below:
Furhaven Pet - Two-Tone L Shaped Orthopedic Corner Sofa Dog Bed, $28 (was $35), amazon.com
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy, $14 (was $25), amazon.com
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Interactive Robotic Cat Toy, $30 (was $45), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Read More from Yahoo Life:
The best Memorial Day tech sales are right here — score up to 90 percent off TVs, headphones, laptops and more
Wayfair just dropped its epic Memorial Day sale — save up to 70 percent on home goodies!
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.