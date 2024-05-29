Yes, Swamp Coolers Really Work—But Only When You Follow These Guidelines



If your traditional window and ceiling fans just aren’t cutting it this summer, and you live in an area with relatively low humidity, consider purchasing an evaporative cooler. Also known as “swamp coolers,” evaporative coolers produce a cool breeze by filtering warm outside air through cold water.

Although they’re not capable of creating the frigid temperatures of an air conditioner (which uses a chemical refrigerant instead of water), evaporative coolers are still an affordable and energy-efficient way to stay cool and comfortable when temperatures heat up. Plus, unlike a/c units that work best in enclosed spaces, evaporative coolers are well-suited for outdoor use, and perfect for cooling down an open garage or patio.

Sound like something that might fit within your space? Read 0n for our reviews of the best, as well as aspects to keep in mind as you determine which evaporative cooler is the one for your needs.

The Best Evaporative Coolers

What to Consider

Usage

There’s a lot of information (and misinformation) out there about evaporative coolers and whether or not they work. The short answer: they do, if used correctly and in the right climate. Since evaporative coolers rely on the evaporation process (hence the name) to work, their effectiveness depends entirely on the humidity level of the outside air. Since drier air absorbs more moisture in the evaporation process—which is what causes the air to cool down—as humidity levels rise, less evaporation takes place, and the resulting air isn’t as cool.

Eventually, if humidity levels get too high, no evaporation takes place, and you’re essentially using an expensive box fan. This doesn’t mean that you have to live in the middle of the desert for an evaporative cooler to be a smart option. But it’s important to know how much humidity is acceptable.

Indoors

For indoor use, evaporative coolers work best in climates with humidity levels around or below 30 percent. Roughly speaking, that covers the western and southernmost states of the U.S. If you’re in the Midwest or anywhere east of Kansas, cooling your indoor space with an air conditioner is a better choice.

Outdoors

If you plan on using your evaporative cooler outdoors, humidity levels should be below 60 percent. Unlike window air conditioners, which work to fill up an enclosed space with cooler air, evaporative coolers simply push cool air outward, so you can use them outside and in spaces like screened-in patios, breezy kitchens, or garages with open doors.

If you live anywhere with more than 60 percent humidity on average, an evaporative cooler is likely not going to make your home more comfortable—in fact, it’s going to make your space more humid and, if you use it in enclosed spaces, lead to moisture damage.

Coverage Area

The size of the room or space you’re looking to cool is the most important consideration. We recommend measuring your space and lining it up with the advertised coverage area on the product description. Simply purchasing the most powerful model isn’t always the best solution—especially when it comes to your budget. If you plan on using the cooler outside, you can use a general square footage of space you’d like to feel the cold air in, like the area of your deck.

Size

Some evaporative cooler systems mount on the roof and cool the entire home, but our recommendations focus on more affordable, portable units meant for garages or screened-in sunrooms. While these are convenient for repositioning around your space, they’re still large enough to require room to store in the off-season. Small- and medium-size models can fit inside a closet, while larger units for workshops or barns need a dedicated space year-round.

Water Connection

Evaporative coolers use a manually or continuously filled water tank to soak the cooling pad. Manual tanks require refilling and are typically more portable, whereas continuous tanks require less upkeep. If you’re planning to put the evaporative cooler on a patio or deck, in your garage, or at any other outdoor location near a water spigot, we wholeheartedly recommend buying a continuously filled swamp cooler. If you plan to move the cooler around your house, go with the manual fill.

How We Selected

In addition to speaking with Popular Mechanics staffers who currently own evaporative coolers (and love them), we did extensive research into popular brands and styles, taking note of customers' favorite and most troublesome features, to find the best models out there. Since evaporative coolers come in a wide range of sizes, our selection runs the gamut, so you can find the right fit whether you need a compact unit for a bedroom or an extra-large model for your garage or patio. Since Hessaire units are some of the most popular and trusted options available, we made sure to include multiple models from that brand.



MC18M Portable Evaporative Cooler

At just 16 pounds, this model is a great choice if you want to move the cooler around your home. Despite its weight, it’s powerful enough to effectively cool up to 500 square feet of space—perfect for a studio apartment, a single room, your garage, or workspace, and even a patio or balcony.

It’s also simple to operate, with a straightforward control dial on the front of the unit that cycles through its five settings, which include two cooling modes and two fan-only modes. The heavy-duty handle and swiveling wheels make moving it around a breeze, too, so you can actually use it in all those too-hot spaces.

MC37M 3,100-CFM Evaporative Cooler

If you’re looking for a cooler with a bit more power, consider this Hessaire model, which can cool down up to 950 square feet. It also offers some convenient flexibility when it comes to filling up, with a continuous fill option that, when connected to a water supply via hose, uses a float valve to keep it topped off. If you want to fill it manually, a full tank runs for 4 hours.

With four rolling casters, this cooler is relatively easy to move around despite its heavy weight. The durable brass hose connector is also a nice perk. All in all, this a great pick for semi-permanent installations.

MC61M Evaporative Cooler

Capable of blasting 5,300 cubic feet of air per minute (cfm), this powerful unit is well-suited for both the indoors and out. It features three fan speeds and oscillating louvers, which help disperse the air over a large space. Its 46-inch-high segmented surface also doubles as an extra workspace and cup holder, which is always convenient.

This unit arrives nearly totally assembled. All you have to do is install the rolling casters and you’re set to start filling it up. It does weigh 56 pounds, though, so it’s best for semi-permanent installations or minimal moving around.

Cool-Space 400 Evaporative Swamp Cooler

If you need to cool down an especially large area, like a warehouse, workshop garage, or studio, consider this beast. Boasting a 36-inch diameter fan, the Cool-Space 400 is capable of generating airflows from 6,400 to 9,700 cfm and cooling up to 3,600 square feet. The variable speed control knob adjusts the output depending on your preference, and locking swivel casters ensure it’s both easy to move and secure in place.

Despite its tremendous output (and the brand name), this fan doesn’t take up as much room as you might think, measuring just 30 inches deep. If you prefer to not to utilize the continuous water fill option, the 46-gallon tank is large enough to support 10 hours of uninterrupted operation. It’s not cheap, but if you have the budget—and the necessary space—the user-friendly design and powerful output could be worth the investment.

Cyclone 2000 CFM Portable Evaporative Cooler

The rugged construction of this heavy-duty cooler is for spaces where less durable options would get damaged, like a busy garage or workshop. Straightforward control dials on the side of the unit also make it simple to operate, and oscillating louvers precisely control where the air is directed. Its 25-inch width doesn’t take up much room, either, and is convenient to keep out of the way when you’re working on DIY projects.

The Cyclone 120 is fairly expensive compared to the other coolers on our list, but its durability could be worth it if you need to check that box. You can also configure it for continuous refilling, which is ideal for a workshop that you spend long periods of time in.

TC30PEU Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

For those who don’t have a ton of space and want an effective unit that won’t take up much room, consider this tower-style cooler from Honeywell. It’s capable of cooling up to 280 square feet and—thanks to the rolling casters, 20-pound weight, and carrying handle—a breeze to transport from room to room.

It’s also the only evaporative cooler on our list that has a remote to control the three-speed-unit’s settings. With a footprint of just 13.9 inches diameter, the TC30PEU takes up minimal floor space. And despite that slim profile, it still provides an impressive 12.5-gallon water tank.

