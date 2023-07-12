Why you can trust us
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 essentials deals — from boxer briefs to batteries, up to 50% off

Taylor Lane
Updated ·1 min read
Prime Day isn't just for big ticket items. Take a look at these deals on essentials for your wardrobe and home. (Photo: Amazon)
Prime Day isn't just for big ticket items. Take a look at these deals on essentials for your wardrobe and home. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s Prime Day week! If you’re shopping Amazon’s highly anticipated sale, let’s take a moment to work on your strategy. It’s no secret that there are hundreds of deals to take advantage of, but before you dive headfirst into the items on your wish list, start with the basics. Stock up on essentials — from new pairs of underwear from Hanes to Duracell batteries to power your home. Keep scrolling for our guide to shopping the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 essentials deals.

Best Prime Day clothing essentials deals

Fruit of the Loom

Fruit of the Loom Women's 360 Underwear, 6 Pack

$17

Amazon's Prime Day markdowns give you the best reason to snag some new panties. Why spend $10+ on one pair when you can get six for only $11? Fruit of the Loom Women's 360° Underwear gives the right amount of stretch so that the elastic does not dig into the sides of your skin. They also keep you comfortable and cool thanks to their cotton composition. 

$17 at Amazon
Amazon

Fullsoft High Waisted Leggings

$9$11Save $2

You can never have too many black leggings! These would make an excellent addition to any collection: They boast a flattering high rise and ankle crop, plus they're totally opaque.

$9 at Amazon
Idegg

Idegg No Show Socks

$13$15
Save $2 with coupon

These socks disappear under sneakers, loafers and booties, but despite their low profile, they don't slip throughout the day or bunch up around your heel. 

Save $2 with coupon
$13 at Amazon

Best Prime Day beauty essentials deals

Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips

$30$46Save $16

Say hello to your new pearly whites! This kit — which contains 44 total strips, 22 for each row of teeth — helps remove over 20 years of coffee, wine and other set-in stains.

$30 at Amazon
Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics Epsom Salt Soaking Aid

$4$5Save $1

The salt crystals gently dissolve in the warm water and help calm your body for a restful night of sleep.

$4 at Amazon
AOA STUDIO

AOA Studio Collection

$8$13Save $5

It's always a good idea to refresh your makeup sponges regularly. If it's time to throw your used ones out, you're in luck! Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can score this set of six blenders for only $8.

$8 at Amazon
Schick Hydro Silk

Hydro Silk Touch-Up Tool, Eyebrow Razor, and Facial Razor

$5$7Save $3

These dermaplaners boast high-quality blades with fine micro guards that easily shave away peach fuzz and other fine hairs — while protecting your complexion and making your skin smoother through gentle exfoliation.

$5 at Amazon
COSRX

COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanse

$7$14Save $7

Wake your skin up with this gentle cleanser. Cosrx's formula is packed with BHAs and tea tree oil, which helps to soothe and balance the skin. 

$7 at Amazon
Neutrogena

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer

$18$27Save $9

Packed with moisture-rich hyaluronic acid, this cream is suitable for all skin types, from extremely dry to oily or sensitive.

$18 at Amazon
Amazon

Tom's of Maine Long-Lasting Aluminum-Free Natural Deodorant

$12$21Save $9

This vegan deodorant promises up to 24 hours of odor protection, plus it's made with zero aluminum. 

$12 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home essentials deals

Duracell

Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries

$16$21Save $5

If you always find yourself needing batteries at the worst times, stock up your home with this mega pack that includes 20 AA batteries for $15 (down from $21).

$16 at Amazon
Mutnitt

Mutnitt 30 Piece Silverware Set Service for 6

$19$28Save $9

If your silverware set looks dull and worn, this pack from Mutnitt will add an instant upgrade. The collection includes enough cutlery service for six — and right now, you can score it for $22!

$19 at Amazon
Presto!

Presto! 2-Ply Toilet Paper

$13$18Save $5

With nearly 100,000 5-star reviews, this toilet paper has quite the fan base — and they all love how plush it feels.

$13 at Amazon

Best Prime Day cleaning essentials deals

Homexcel

Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Towels,12 Pack

$6$14Save $8

One shopper reported that they are "never without these in my house!" The Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Towels are soft, but cut through dirt and grime with ease. Plus, they're gentle on all of your surfaces and leave them stream-free!

$6 at Amazon
Tukuos

Tukuos Microfiber Duster for Cleaning

$6$11Save $5

This duster cuts down on the amount you have to bend and strain your body while cleaning. It has an extendable pole (10 to 29 inches) which you can adjust in a flash. The duster also contains a soft microfiber head that quickly attracts dust and pet hair, leaving your space clean in minutes! 

$6 at Amazon
Swiffer

Swiffer WetJet Hardwood and Floor Spray Mop Cleaner Starter Kit

$18$28Save $10

This set includes the power mop, 10 pads, cleaning solution and batteries, too — so you can get started immediately on getting your floors looking perfectly polished.

$18 at Amazon
Amazon

Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy 10x Duty Power PODS Laundry Detergent Pacs

$17$22Save $5

Stock up on everyone's favorite do-it-all laundry pods.

$17 at Amazon

