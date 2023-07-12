The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 essentials deals — from boxer briefs to batteries, up to 50% off

Prime Day isn't just for big ticket items. Take a look at these deals on essentials for your wardrobe and home. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s Prime Day week! If you’re shopping Amazon’s highly anticipated sale, let’s take a moment to work on your strategy. It’s no secret that there are hundreds of deals to take advantage of, but before you dive headfirst into the items on your wish list, start with the basics. Stock up on essentials — from new pairs of underwear from Hanes to Duracell batteries to power your home. Keep scrolling for our guide to shopping the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 essentials deals.

Best Prime Day clothing essentials deals

Fruit of the Loom Fruit of the Loom Women's 360 Underwear, 6 Pack $17 Amazon's Prime Day markdowns give you the best reason to snag some new panties. Why spend $10+ on one pair when you can get six for only $11? Fruit of the Loom Women's 360° Underwear gives the right amount of stretch so that the elastic does not dig into the sides of your skin. They also keep you comfortable and cool thanks to their cotton composition. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Fullsoft High Waisted Leggings $9 $11 Save $2 You can never have too many black leggings! These would make an excellent addition to any collection: They boast a flattering high rise and ankle crop, plus they're totally opaque. $9 at Amazon

Idegg Idegg No Show Socks $13 $15 Save $2 with coupon These socks disappear under sneakers, loafers and booties, but despite their low profile, they don't slip throughout the day or bunch up around your heel. Save $2 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Best Prime Day beauty essentials deals

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips $30 $46 Save $16 Say hello to your new pearly whites! This kit — which contains 44 total strips, 22 for each row of teeth — helps remove over 20 years of coffee, wine and other set-in stains. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Epsom Salt Soaking Aid $4 $5 Save $1 The salt crystals gently dissolve in the warm water and help calm your body for a restful night of sleep. $4 at Amazon

AOA STUDIO AOA Studio Collection $8 $13 Save $5 It's always a good idea to refresh your makeup sponges regularly. If it's time to throw your used ones out, you're in luck! Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can score this set of six blenders for only $8. $8 at Amazon

Schick Hydro Silk Hydro Silk Touch-Up Tool, Eyebrow Razor, and Facial Razor $5 $7 Save $3 These dermaplaners boast high-quality blades with fine micro guards that easily shave away peach fuzz and other fine hairs — while protecting your complexion and making your skin smoother through gentle exfoliation. $5 at Amazon

COSRX COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanse $7 $14 Save $7 Wake your skin up with this gentle cleanser. Cosrx's formula is packed with BHAs and tea tree oil, which helps to soothe and balance the skin. $7 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home essentials deals

Duracell Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries $16 $21 Save $5 If you always find yourself needing batteries at the worst times, stock up your home with this mega pack that includes 20 AA batteries for $15 (down from $21). $16 at Amazon

Mutnitt Mutnitt 30 Piece Silverware Set Service for 6 $19 $28 Save $9 If your silverware set looks dull and worn, this pack from Mutnitt will add an instant upgrade. The collection includes enough cutlery service for six — and right now, you can score it for $22! $19 at Amazon

Presto! Presto! 2-Ply Toilet Paper $13 $18 Save $5 With nearly 100,000 5-star reviews, this toilet paper has quite the fan base — and they all love how plush it feels. $13 at Amazon

Best Prime Day cleaning essentials deals

Homexcel Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Towels,12 Pack $6 $14 Save $8 One shopper reported that they are "never without these in my house!" The Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Towels are soft, but cut through dirt and grime with ease. Plus, they're gentle on all of your surfaces and leave them stream-free! $6 at Amazon

Tukuos Tukuos Microfiber Duster for Cleaning $6 $11 Save $5 This duster cuts down on the amount you have to bend and strain your body while cleaning. It has an extendable pole (10 to 29 inches) which you can adjust in a flash. The duster also contains a soft microfiber head that quickly attracts dust and pet hair, leaving your space clean in minutes! $6 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

