The best espresso machines of 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Prime Day Deals
Addicted to that morning latte from your favorite coffee shop? Well, you can recreate those coffee drinks at home whenever the urge strikes. There is, however, one device you'll need: An espresso machine. They can be a little intimidating at first, but with a little trial and error, you can be your very own barista. Here, we've compiled a list of espresso machines for both beginners and experts alike so you can find the machine that's right for you.
Bambino Plus Espresso Machine
The Breville Bambino Plus is a compact yet capable espresso machine that's perfect for beginners. The water heats up quickly and the automatic steam wand adjusts the milk temperature and texture to your tastes.
This reviewer on Amazon absolutely loves it: "Oh My Goodness (that needed to be spelled out)! My headline said 'Must have but Beware'. The issue is once you get this espresso machine and learn how to do it just right, you will never be able to drink just coffee again. Plain coffee is just too nasty compared to the wonderful beverage that comes from this espresso machine. Also to go stand in line to get a cappuccino or latte will no longer be something you will be willing to do. So just know if you get this machine you will never be the same."
Barista Express Espresso Machine
For those who want an all-in-one machine, the Breville Barista Express is for you. It has a built-in grinder! You can grind coffee directly into the portafilter for maximum freshness and in perfectly measured doses.
This machine is so good, even baristas love it! "After working as a barista for 4 years, the thought of leaving the cafe to go to grad school was upsetting. As an early birthday gift slash cafe departing gift, my mom purchased this machine for me. It does everything I need it to in order to prepare any coffee shop drink! Perfect single or double espresso (even coming with dual wall filters to give decent espresso from preground coffee), steam wand with acceptable pressure and good heat for texturing milk (latte art is a must for me and this machine allows me to achieve it 7/10 times) [...] I really love this machine and after 4 times daily use for the last 2 months, I have yet to need to clean it with the tablets provided due to all of the self cleaning the machine does. Water is a great temp for brewing and steaming, and it’s not piping hot but plenty hot enough from the water spigot. This machine is kind of a 'why on earth not?' kind of deal."
Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
The De'Longhi Stilosa is a manual espresso machine that won't take up space in your kitchen and it's affordable as well. It has a manual milk frother and the stainless steel boiler is robust and durable.
A former Starbucks barista says this is a great budget espresso machine: "It's a fantastic little machine that produces great tasting espresso, awesome steamed milk, and saves you a ton of money and time. Get it! Super easy to use! Not like the industrial ones I used to use when I worked at Starbucks but still super easy and makes great tasting espresso. I got this as a Christmas present and have been using almost every day for about a month now. I feel I have finally perfected making a great latte with this."
Classic Pro Espresso Machine
The Gaggia is for espresso enthusiasts who want to take their love for coffee to the next level. You can tinker with it to your heart's content to get the coffee just how you like it. This is a pro-level machine for the home.
"If you are serious but not obsessed with your espresso, this is absolutely the machine for you!" said one five-star review. "Over the years I’ve spent more than this machine’s cost, all while looking for that perfect prosumer espresso machine. Do I wish I would had just bitten the bullet all along? U betcha! The Gaggia classic lives up to its hype and more! I have to warn you tho... once you dial it in and learn how to brew a more than decent espresso shot, visiting Starbucks will become a thing of the past!"
Silvia Espresso Machine
Want to take your espresso to the next level? Then consider the Rancilio Silvia, a machine designed for those who think of espresso as a hobby and a passion. It's commercial-grade but it's compact enough for the home kitchen.
One former barista vouches for it: "I worked at a coffee chain in college so I had a minimal passing familiarity with making espresso. That's all the training I needed, and even if you never made espresso before, it's not hard (if I can do it, you can do it). This machine is fantastic and easy to use. Quality of coffee is top-notch with a little practice — you could do worse with a cheaper machine, or you could pay more for something more automatic, but you won't get better espresso. You will want to get a good burr grinder. When I'm super lazy, I make a generous double shot (americano-esque) and pour it into microwaved milk, and it's a killer cafe au lait in ~3 minutes — including the time to warm up the machine. When I want straight-up espresso I'm a little more careful about everything (length of the shot ~17 seconds, blah blah), and this machine works beautifully."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth, $40 (was $45), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $119 (was $250), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $290 (was $450), amazon.com
P-Jing 120-inch Projection Movie Screen, $21 (was $50), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Kvidio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones, $25 with on-page coupon (was $36), amazon.com
Apple AirPods, $119 (was $159), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $24 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $28 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Samsung Chromebook 4, $128 (was $230), amazon.com
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64gb), $400 (was $499), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $250 (was $400), amazon.com
Fire HD 8 Tablet, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition for PlayStation 5, $55 (was $70), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $230), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Echo Show 15, $250 (was $335), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $94 (was $130), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation, $179 with on-page coupon (was $319), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
cuero DHK 14 Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Messenger Bag, $60 (was $64), amazon.com
DB Moon Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dress, $31 with on-page coupon (was $47), amazon.com
Omystyle Purse Organizer Insert for Handbag, Medium, $14 with on-page coupon (was $29), amazon.com
Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Loose Casual Maxi Dress, $33 with on-page coupon (was $53), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $27.50 with on-page coupon (was $41), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ultrean Air Fryer, $50 with on-page coupon (was $96), amazon.com
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill, $152 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $20 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Pura D'Or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner Set, $36 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $19 (was $50), amazon.com
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen, $16.50 (was $20), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
3M Patch Plus Primer 4-in-1 2-pack, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
LuxClub's 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack, $26 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Queen Pillow 2-pack, $27.50 with coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $1e0), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $9 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Sun Joe GTS4002C Cordless Lawn Care System-Hedge Trimmer, $136 (was $179), amazon.com
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $34 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $17 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $127 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $36 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.